CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial Bank International, a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, has announced the official launch of their metaverse location, making it the first UAE bank to have a presence in the metaverse.

CBI is now among the few early adapting banks not only regionally, but globally too.
 
CBI’s virtual location can be accessed by visitors via Decentraland at cbi.dcl.eth or (63, -127) using the Decentraland map coordinates. The bank’s virtual location can also be accessed through portals, the bank said in a statement.
 
CBI will debut their virtual location next week as an Activation Partner when they participate in XVERSE, a space in GITEX 2022 dedicated exclusively to those embracing metaverse technology. 
 
The event will take place from Oct. 10-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
 
CBI have strategized a future facing agenda for the event, with all plans focused on further exploring the metaverse and its potential.
 
As part of the agenda, CBI, in partnership with homegrown UAE burger brand Pickl, will showcase a real time metaverse use case. 
 
CBI and Pickl will demonstrate how the metaverse can further enable a digital economy. 
 
“We are proud to be the first ever bank in the UAE and among the first in the Middle East to bring the metaverse experience to our customers and people,” Ali Al-Amri, the CEO of CBI said. 
 
He added: “It’s testament to our strong support and belief in the country's vision of being a leader in innovation worldwide. We aim to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, and we will continue to implement new digitization initiatives and advanced technologies to serve our customers better.”
 
Showcasing CBI’s metaverse location in a technology focused event such as GITEX 2022 aligns with CBI’s commitment towards supporting the digitization and innovation aspirations of the UAE, it said. 
 
The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.
 
Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who officially launched the metaverse strategy, said that the technology will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.
 
“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
 
The metaverse strategy also aims to attract over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.
 
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE, the press release added.

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has invested expressions of interest from international developers to work on the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. 

The scope of work includes producing 900 MW of solar energy using photovoltaic panels. The deadline for submissions is Oct.  10, reported the local media.

EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. will announce the winner of a contract to develop its next independent water project in Shuweihat on Oct. 12, reported MEED.

Spain’s Acciona Agua, France’s Engie and Madrid-headquartered GS Inima were among the 18 companies that submitted proposals for the contract.

Located next to the existing Shuweihat S3 independent power project, the capacity of the Shuweihat 4 IWP is 70 million imperial gallons a day.

Upon completion, it will cover drinkable water demand in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region.

GCCIA awards $120m contract

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has selected India-based Kamani Engineering Corp. to develop an overhead transmission line project linking the substations in Wafra in Kuwait and Fadhili in Saudi Arabia.

The $120-million project’s work includes providing and installing a 400-kilovolt transmission line over 255 km, in addition to the construction of control centers, transmission stations and ground improvement works, according to MEED.

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has launched two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille, the southern port of France, starting Nov. 9.

Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and will return back to Jeddah on Sundays and Thursdays, according to a statement. 

The new route is in line with a recently signed agreement by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom. 

The destinations include Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia. 

The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index closed its first session of the week lower in line with a slowing global economy, which remains a source of concern.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.63 percent to end Sunday at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu edged 1.39 percent lower to 19,941.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.85 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 2.14 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 2.25 percent.

Almarai Co. declined 4.15 percent, despite its net profit increasing 10 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 billion ($372 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. fell 2.95 percent, following the appointment of Faisal Al Nassar as acting CEO after Nasser Al-Huqbani resigned.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. sank 3.89 percent, after it received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to increase its capital to SR230 million.

Tanmiah Food Co. gained 4.04 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. decreased 7.93 percent to lead the fallers.

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to approve a proposal to reduce capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer aims to reduce its capital from SR400 million ($106 million) to SR140 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company is restructuring its capital in order to write off accumulated losses of SR260 million, it said.

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 

Saudi Arabia Railways launches new service to link north and east networks 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways has launched a new railway service linking the north and east networks, passing through Jubail Industrial City to ship industrial materials and goods. 

SAR also said that the internal Jubail network will serve the industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City and extends from Sadara Co. in Jubail to King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail.

More than 6 million tons of liquid and solid materials will be transported annually from King Fahd Port, it said. 

SAR added that this connection would contribute to providing integrated solutions and complete logistical services by linking the commercial and industrial ports in Dammam and Jubail with the train network.

