You are here

  • Home
  • French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease

French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease

French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
Algeria's Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane (R) meets with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne upon her arrival in the capital Algiers on October 9, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/znnra

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease

French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
  • Borne is expected to sign deals on economic cooperation, including energy
  • PM will lay a wreath at a monument to martyrs of Algeria’s eight-year war for independence
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived in Algeria on Sunday with a top-level delegation for a visit aimed at improving ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter.
Her two-day trip along with 16 ministers — over a third of her government — comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded a three-day visit that sought to end months of tensions with Algiers.
Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane welcomed the delegation at the capital’s main airport.
Borne is expected to sign deals on economic cooperation, including energy — although deliveries of natural gas to France are “not on the table,” according to her office.
She was set to lay a wreath Sunday at a monument to martyrs of Algeria’s eight-year war for independence, and visit a cemetery for French nationals who lived in Algeria during France’s 132-year rule, which ended in 1962.
Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had seen months of tensions after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, accusing the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
But during his visit in August, Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune drew a line under the spat.
On Sunday, the two spoke on the phone and confirmed their “satisfaction with the positive direction” of ties, Tebboune’s office said.
Borne is also set to meet Tebboune, and is expected to sign several agreements with premier Benabderrahmane.
In an interview with news website Tout Sur l’Algerie (TSA), she said the visit would focus on “education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy.”
“More cooperation will be a source of growth for our two countries,” Borne said.
The contentious subject of the two countries’ history, particularly during the war, will not feature prominently on her agenda.
During Macron’s visit, the president had announced the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period, including the war. France says the panel is still being set up.
Macron has ruled out a state apology for acts committed during the colonial period.
Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter, in search of alternatives to Russian energy supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Algeria’s Sonatrach signed a $4-billion oil and gas production deal with Italian, French and US majors in July, but experts have cast doubt over Algeria’s ability to ramp up capacity in the short term.
In her interview with TSA, Borne noted that France does not depend heavily on natural gas.
But she said Paris wants to develop joint projects in the sector with Algeria “to increase the efficiency of its gas production capacity, which will increase its export capacity to Europe.”
The European Union’s energy commissioner Kadri Simson is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday.

Topics: Algeria France

Related

Saudi Arabia, US, France stress importance of timely elections in Lebanon
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, US, France stress importance of timely elections in Lebanon
Algeria boosts English tuition in blow to colonists’ French
Middle-East
Algeria boosts English tuition in blow to colonists’ French

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
AP

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
  • “We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU”: German FM
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran.
The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17 after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.
Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.
“Those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was quoted as telling Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
“We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU,” she added. “We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”
Baerbock didn’t name any specific individuals or organizations.
On Thursday, EU lawmakers approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the subsequent crackdown.
Germany, along with fellow EU member France, is among the nations that are part of a 2015 agreement with Iran to address concerns over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and have been attempting to revive the deal.
Talks on the deal have languished but if it’s reinstated, the agreement would provide sanctions relief that would help strengthen the Iranian government.
On Sunday, videos on Iranian social media appeared to show students staging a protest on the campus of Al-Zahra University in Tehran, a day after students chanted against Iran’s president during a visit there.
Protests erupted in cities across Iran on Saturday. In Tehran’s bazaar, traditionally a stronghold of Iran’s rulers, a crowd set fire to a police kiosk. Later that evening, anti-government marches drew a large crowd in the capital’s central Naziabad area, social media posts showed.
Facing persistent unrest, authorities have turned to targeting prominent Iranians who have expressed support for the protests.
The semi-official ILNA news agency reported that Iranian officials seized the passports of Homayoun SHajjarian, a prominent singer, and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia on Saturday. The passports were taken at Tehran’s international airport, the news agency said.
SHajjarian had expressed support for the protesters during his foreign tour. During a Sept. 13 concert, a large photo of Mahsa Amini served as a stage backdrop and he sang an old song dealing with cruelty and oppressors.
Another backdrop had the caption: “Don’t kill these people. These people deserve life, not death. These people deserve happiness and freedom. My position is clear, I will always stand by the people of my land.”
Since the start of the demonstrations, Iranian authorities have detained a number of prominent artists, including singer Shervin Hajjipour whose song “For” became an anthem of the protest movement. Hajjipour was released on bail on Oct. 4.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Germany Iran EU sanctions

Related

Update Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
Middle-East
Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 
Middle-East
Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
  • Royal Navy vessel is part of Saudi-led maritime task force preventing drug money from funding terror activities
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British Royal Navy vessel from a Saudi-led coalition has seized hundreds of kilos of drugs in its latest counter-narcotics operation. 

The frigate, which is part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, a partnership of 38 nations involved in maritime security deployments throughout the region, intercepted smugglers transporting crystal methamphetamine in its fifth operational success of the year.

The Royal Navy said the six-hour operation was a huge blow to criminal gangs and terror groups that use narcotics to fund their organizations and violent plans.

“Disrupting terrorist organizations, criminals and their funding lines is key to keeping the UK, and rest of the world, safe,” said Commander Claire Thompson, the ship’s commanding officer.

A reconnaissance helicopter from HMS Montrose was sent to inspect the suspected vessel before specialist troops from the Royal Marines, Britain’s amphibious infantry, boarded and took control of the boat in what the navy described as “choppy conditions.”

Once on board, the marines found a hidden compartment where 870 kg of crystal methamphetamines had been stashed.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said the drugs were valued at £15.5 million ($17.1 million).

Topics: UK Arabian Sea Saudi Arabia drugs British Navy Combined Task Force 150

Related

Special War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
Middle-East
War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments
Offbeat
Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greek Foreign Minister in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya
  • Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Cairo’s airport before heading for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry
  • Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

CAIRO: Greece’s chief diplomat arrived Sunday in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed in Cairo’s airport before heading for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the two ministers would hold a news conference afterwards.
Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism. The two nations, along with Cyprus, have signed maritime border agreements. Ahmed Abu Zeid, the ministry’s spokesman, described Egyptian-Greek ties as “a long standing strategic partnership and historic friendship.”
Dendias wrote on Twitter ahead of his trip that besides Greece-Egypt ties, the talks would focus on developments in the Aegean Sea, Libya and the Middle East.
He was likely referring to tensions with Turkey over the alleged deployment of dozens of US-made armored vehicles by Greece to the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos. He also pointed to memorandums of understanding between Turkey and the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s two competing governments.
The deals, signed last week in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, include the joint exploration of hydrocarbon reserves in Libya’s offshore waters and national territory. Dendias slammed the deals as illegal, saying they infringed on Greek waters. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also argued that Dbeibah’s government has “no authority to conclude any international agreements nor memorandums of understanding,” given that its mandate expired.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has since been ruled by rival governments for most of the past decade. There are now two administrations claiming legitimacy: Dbeibah’s in Tripoli and another parliament-appointed government chaired by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.
Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert with the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank, said Turkey’s deals with Dbeibah’s government, which have “little legal value,” were meant to provoke Greece.
They were “part of the politics of hyper-nationalistic assertiveness that a weak, unpopular (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan seeks to cultivate as he goes into the June 2023 elections,” he said.
Erdogan’s government exploited Dbeibah’s weakened position after Turkey helped him defend his position in Tripoli when Bashagha attempted in August to install his government in the capital, Harchaoui said. Turkey has troops and allied Syrian mercenaries on the ground in the Libyan capital.
“Dbeibah was in no position to say ‘No’ to the (memorandums of understanding). Turkey has played a decisive role in maintaining him in Tripoli thus far, so he has no choice but to say ‘Yes’,” he said in written comments.
The Libyan prime minister defended the deals, saying they would help Libya pursue oil and gas exploration “in our territorial waters with the help of neighboring countries.”
Turkey’s agreements with Dbeibah’s government came three years after another controversial agreement between Ankara and a former Tripoli government. That 2019 deal granted Turkey access to a contested economic zone in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean Sea region, fueling Turkey’s pre-existing tensions with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights in the region.

Topics: Egypt Greece Nikos Dendias Libya Turkey

Related

Egypt sees increase in number of foreign tourists
Middle-East
Egypt sees increase in number of foreign tourists
Egypt’s education bosses on safety alert after school incidents
Middle-East
Egypt’s education bosses on safety alert after school incidents

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed
  • Protests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
  • At least 14 the number of security forces killed during more than three weeks of protests
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations.
Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said on Saturday.
Authorities have described the protests as a plot by Iran’s foes, including the United States. They have accused armed dissidents among others of violence that has reportedly left at least 20 members of the security forces dead.
Videos shared on social media showed protests in dozens of cities across Iran early on Sunday with hundreds of high school girls and university students participating despite the use of tear gas, clubs, and in many cases live ammunition by the security forces, rights groups said.
The Iranian authorities have denied that live bullets have been used.
’DON’T HIT MY WIFE, SHE IS PREGNANT’
A video posted on Twitter by the widely-followed activist 1500tasvir showed security forces armed with clubs attacking students at a high school in Tehran.
In another video, a man shouted “don’t hit my wife, she is pregnant,” while trying to protect her from riot police in the city of Rafsanjan on Saturday.
A video shared by Twitter account Mamlekate, which has more than 150,000 followers, showed security forces chasing dozens of school girls in the city of Bandar Abbas. Social media posts said shops were closed in several cities after activists called for a mass strike.
Reuters could not verify the videos and posts. Details of casualties have trickled out slowly, partly because of Internet restrictions imposed by the authorities.
Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted deputy interior minister warning of harsh sentences for those it referred to as rioters.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on Sept. 13 for wearing “inappropriate attire.” She died three days later at a Tehran hospital.
A state coroner’s report on Saturday said Amini had died from pre-existing medical conditions. Her father has held the police responsible for her death with the family lawyer saying “respectable doctors” believe she was beaten while in custody.
While the United States and Canada have already placed sanctions on Iranian authorities, the European Union was considering imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Iranian officials.
“Those who beat up (Iranian) women and girls on the street, who abduct, arbitrarily imprison and condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free — they stand on the wrong side of history,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs video
Media
Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 

Iraq directs investigation into Erbil bombing 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, directed on Saturday, an investigation into the bombing incidents on Iraqi territory.

One person was killed and four others were injured when a vehicle exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

An explosive device attached to the bottom of the car detonated on Friday, killing the driver and injuring two women and two children who were in the vehicle.

Following the incident, Halbousi directed parliamentary security, defense and foreign relations committees to investigate all the bombing incidents in Iraqi territory in coordination with the federal government of the Kurdistan region.

Topics: Iraq

Latest updates

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.