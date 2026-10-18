RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced its first regulations governing recreational boat rentals, as the Saudi Red Sea Authority seeks to strengthen safety, improve service quality and protect the marine environment as coastal tourism expands.

The move aims to support the development of the coastal tourism sector and contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The requirements and regulations aim to establish clear rules governing recreational boat rental activities for visitors and tourists in Saudi territorial waters of the Red Sea. Operators may engage in these activities after obtaining an official license from the authority and complying with established quality, safety and marine environmental protection standards.

New licensing rules set standards for boat operators

The regulations introduce a comprehensive licensing system to ensure compliance with operational requirements. Companies or establishments responsible for managing and operating boats must obtain a marine activities operator license.

Each boat must also obtain a separate tourism rental license after passing an on-site technical inspection conducted by an accredited company and meeting all applicable requirements and conditions.

Licenses are valid for 12 months from the date of issuance and may be renewed upon application, subject to a thorough review of the operator’s compliance record and the quality of services provided.

The regulations place particular emphasis on the visitor experience, requiring operators to provide comprehensive safety instructions before each trip and maintain a written emergency plan in both Arabic and English covering fires, collisions and other maritime incidents.

Operators must also consider sea conditions, weather, boat speed and passenger capacity, refrain from sailing in unsuitable conditions and take all necessary precautions to ensure visitors’ safety during boarding, disembarkation and throughout the trip.

In addition, operators are required to provide insurance coverage to protect visitors and the marine environment against potential damage.

Rules strengthen visitor rights and marine protection

Regarding visitor and customer rights, the regulations guarantee visitors access to complete trip details before booking, including the duration, route, departure and return points, and activities offered during the journey.

Operators must also fully disclose prices, cancellation terms and refund policies, and are prohibited from charging any fees or amounts that have not been disclosed in advance.

The regulations further require operators to provide appropriate means of communication for non-Arabic-speaking customers when the nature of the trip requires it, ensuring communication that enhances the overall tourism experience.

Operators must also establish clear mechanisms for receiving and effectively addressing complaints.

The requirements and regulations include provisions addressing the needs of people with disabilities. Operators must clearly disclose the accessibility of their boats and services and specify the assistance available, contributing to a more inclusive marine tourism experience.

The regulations also emphasize the protection of the Red Sea’s marine environment by requiring operators to adopt practices that safeguard coral reefs and marine biodiversity, educate visitors about environmentally responsible behavior and conduct activities exclusively within destinations and marine areas approved by the authority.

The requirements and regulations governing recreational boat rental activities will take effect 180 days after their publication.

The move reinforces the authority’s role as the regulatory body responsible for coastal tourism activities and reflects its commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable marine tourism experience that supports the Red Sea’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

It also contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 objectives by diversifying the economy, developing coastal destinations and investing in the Kingdom’s natural assets.