Indian women cut their hair in show of solidarity with protesters in Iran

NEW DELHI: Indian activists have started to publicly cut their hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women at the forefront of the biggest anti-government protests since 2009.
Iran’s anger has grown since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. The women’s protests were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police after being accused of not properly wearing her headscarf.
Many women have turned to cutting their hair as an act of defiance in a stance against the rules of the hijab being compulsory. The act has been adopted by others, including women in India.
Geeta Mohan, “India Today” anchor, cut her hair on air on Saturday and told her audience that Amini’s death “has started a revolution.”
She added: “Women suffered even in the developed world, in the east, far east. To all these women I say ‘stand up now.’ It is now or never. I today stand up in solidarity with all these women and the fight for freedom.”
Activist and physician Dr. Anupama Bhardwaj, from Noida, made a similar display of support on social media, sharing a video in which she cut her hair while urging others to raise their voices against oppression.
She said: “Such incidents in the 21st century are extremely unfortunate. All must come together to vociferously protest against such an atrocious move.”
Ten-year-old environmentalist Licypriya Kangujam, who has been referred to as India’s Greta Thunberg, held a solo demonstration in front of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday. Holding a placard that read “Stand With the Women of Iran,” she also cut her hair.
She told Arab News: “I am very shocked to see the videos on social media of how the schoolchildren and young women are being beaten badly and killed daily by the Iranian regime for holding democratic protests after the death of Mahsa Amini.”
Dozens of protesters have been killed as Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown on demonstrations. Norway-based Iran Human Rights estimates that the death toll is at least 154.
Amnesty International has accused Iranian security forces of killing children after troops fired “live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas at protesters, bystanders.”
“This is unacceptable,” Kangujam said. “The world must stand in solidarity with those brave Iranian women who are fighting for freedom.”
However, in India, where authorities in the state of Karnataka slapped a hijab ban on Muslim students earlier this year, the demonstrations of support are also drawing criticism.
Sadaf Jafar, a political and social activist, told Arab News: “I wonder why these women were silent when Muslim girls were denied their rights to wear the hijab.
“I don’t have any problem with the Indian women standing up with Iranian women,” Jafar said, but added: “Feminism should be equally applied whether it’s the question of the rights of women in Iran and India.”
Maimoona Molla, from the All India Democratic Women’s Association, was also critical of the selective outrage among some Indian female activists, saying the case of “subjecting women agency to coercion” was the case in both Iran and India.
“You cannot coerce women into either wearing hijab or not wearing hijab,” she said. “What happened in India was a forcible removal of hijab. What is happening in Iran is just the opposite of that.”
Frankly Speaking: Afghani scenes of defiance similar to Iran imminent says former Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib
As public anger grows in Afghanistan, similar protests could spill over from Iran, former Afghanistan National Security Adviser
Taliban conned the world and never really intended to change their extremist ways, former National Security Adviser
Updated 17 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: More than a year after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan following an abrupt US military withdrawal, public frustration with the regime and its oppressive policies is growing, according to the deposed government’s former national security adviser.
“I think with every passing day, the Afghan people’s frustration is growing with the Taliban’s oppression,” said Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, national security adviser of Afghanistan from 2018 to 2021, during an interview with Katie Jensen, host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show on which leading policymakers and business leaders appear.
Mohib’s comments come against the backdrop of mass protests in neighboring Iran, where the killing of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, by the Islamic Republic’s morality police became a lightning rod for public anger against the oppression of women and ethnic minorities.
“The danger here is even more than I think in Iran, because the Afghan people have changed, have seen many changes in regimes, and know it can happen,” said Mohib, who previously served as deputy chief-of-staff to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and ambassador of Afghanistan to the US from 2014 to 2018.
Although Mohib does not expect the protests in Iran to have a direct impact on events in Afghanistan, he believes it is only a matter of time before similar scenes of defiance emerge on the streets of Kabul and other cities.
“There will definitely be some influence, but I don’t know if it will be right now that time where the frustration boils over for mass mobilization in Afghanistan. But if this situation continues, this oppression of the Afghan people continues, I’m certain that there will be mass mobilization in the country. It’s just a matter of when it will be.”
The US beat a rushed retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021 after reaching a shaky peace deal with the Taliban. Since then, the country has been plunged into economic crisis, poverty and international isolation.
During negotiations in Doha, the Taliban sought to convince the world they had changed since their previous stint in power from 1996 to 2001, when an extreme interpretation of Islam saw women and girls barred from education and public life, and widespread suppression of free expression.
However, on returning to power, the regime reimposed many such restrictions, rolling back two decades of progress on women’s rights and the nation’s institutional development.
“I think the Taliban played the negotiations well,” said Mohib. “They played all parties, including the Qataris, the Pakistanis. I think they used the Americans, they used all parties well in the negotiations part. And then there was this global effort to try to create this space for the Taliban who had been the pariah for so long. So, they used that space and I think many countries were fooled by it.
“And, then, once the Taliban were in power, they never intended to keep the promises. And we see that they haven’t been able to deliver, or whether willingly not able to deliver or not deliver. We believe that they never had the intention to deliver on any of the promises that they had to the international community and Afghans.”
For Mohib, the US, Qatar and Pakistan all share a portion of blame for the republic’s collapse and the Taliban’s restoration.
“I think there is a lot of blame to be shared,” he said. “Those of us with bigger responsibilities obviously have a bigger share of the blame. And the US negotiating directly with the Taliban and excluding the Afghan government meant the Taliban were not in the mood to make any kind of reconciliation at that point. So I think that’s where a big share of the blame goes.”
Concerning Pakistan, in particular, Mohib said Islamabad badly miscalculated in its support for the Taliban, failing to recognize the threat posed by the group’s Pakistani offshoots.
“The Pakistani government always denied that there was any presence of the Taliban in their country,” he said. “We knew there was a huge amount of support for the Taliban. They had their families, they were hosted in Pakistan, they mobilized from Pakistan. So there is a big part of blame that goes to Pakistan, and I think they’re suffering as a result of their support to the Taliban.
“Now everything we had warned them against is happening. The Taliban support to the Pakistani Taliban and other groups is now materializing as we had anticipated.”
Mohib also believes Qatar miscalculated when it allowed the militants to open an office in Doha in 2013 and agreed to mediate in peace negotiations. In Mohib’s view, Qatar was exploiting the role of mediator to further its own diplomatic ends.
“Countries like Qatar which hosted the negotiations used the Afghan peace process as a leverage in its own conflict with the GCC countries,” he said.
“Countries across the world wanted to play the mediator role. This is something that has been an aspiration for many. Even European nations wanted to do that. And Qatar playing that role meant it had an oversized role for itself in international diplomacy.
“Negotiation with the Taliban and the US presence in Afghanistan was the key topic during that period when it (Qatar) had its own tensions with the other GCC countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia. And so for Qatar to be able to play host to these negotiations meant they had some leverage with the Americans to use for their own sake in this tension that they had in this region.”
As national security adviser at the time of the republic’s collapse, surely Mohib and the deposed government itself must also share in the blame?
“It’s all of us,” Mohib said. “I started off by saying that we are all to blame. Myself included. I obviously spent a lot of time, and have this past year, reflecting on what could have been done that would’ve been different.
“I think the problem is that most leaders in Afghanistan, whether in government or outside of government, did not anticipate what would happen. I think everybody tried to do their best, but the directions were so different. There was never cohesion.
“We were all to blame. I take my share of that, and I feel we could have done a better job. Could we have prevented the Taliban takeover? I still believe we couldn’t have once the negotiations began, and the decision by the chief negotiator was to engage the Taliban directly behind the government’s back and have secret annexes in the negotiations that the government and the Afghan people are still not aware of. And once that was, the Taliban had more leverage than the Afghan government did.”
When the republic collapsed in August 2021, President Ashraf Ghani was widely reproached for fleeing to the UAE rather than remaining in Kabul to fight, leaving 40 million of his countrymen at the mercy of the Taliban.
More recently, unflattering parallels have been drawn between Ghani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose decision to remain in Kyiv in the face of Russia’s invasion made him a popular icon of resistance — a move that likely changed the course of the war.
Could things have played out differently for Afghanistan had Ghani and other top officials chosen to stay?
“I commend what Zelensky is doing,” said Mohib. “Afghanistan had that kind of a moment where we needed to stand. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, my family included, we fought the Soviet Union for 10 years and lost a million Afghans as a result. And then, as a leader, you make decisions based on what happens and what is best for your people.
“There is a moment to stay, and then there is a moment to leave. And, yes, it’s not a popular decision among some of our allies who would’ve expected a different outcome right now. But once the emotions are cleared, 10 years down the line, or 20, when people can reflect back without emotions included, I think people will start to see why a decision like that was made.”
Many critics of the US withdrawal bemoaned what they saw as the squandering of lives and wealth on trying to transform Afghanistan, only for the Taliban to undo 20 years of sacrifice overnight.
Does Mohib think the US investment in Afghanistan was worth it?
“The US had a huge investment in Afghanistan. Not just military presence. There was a lot of civilian presence in Afghanistan. The Afghans looked up to American democracy as an example that could be replicated in Afghanistan,” he said.
“I think there are two discussions here. One is, was the investment in Afghanistan a total waste? And, it’s a different discussion to what is happening right now. I agree the situation in Afghanistan is dire right now. And we all owe our responsibility to that situation, and we must do everything we can to change that. That’s an undeniable fact.
“When it comes to the investment in education, the investment in Afghan society, the reason you see so many voices outside that are able to articulate what they want, is an achievement of that investment. People are more worldly. They have seen what is possible, and they know they have rights.
“Even if there is an oppressive regime trying to silence their voices, they know they have a voice. We see brave women still protesting. We see Afghans, even if they’re in the diaspora, voicing their concerns about what is happening in Afghanistan.”
Senior British Tory ministers urge party to unite behind PM Truss
Truss faces a battle over whether to limit increases in some benefit payments to less than inflation as she seeks ways to fund her tax-cutting growth plan
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Senior British ministers on Sunday urged their colleagues to unite behind Prime Minister Liz Truss, warning that infighting would hand power to the opposition Labour Party at an election due in 2024.
Just over a month into the job, Truss and her team are fighting for credibility after they were forced into a humiliating U-turn over a decision to scrap Britain’s highest rate of income tax.
Her governing Conservative Party’s annual conference last week was beset by division and unrest among the party’s members of parliament (MPs), and opinion polls give Labor a huge lead.
“Those plotting against the prime minister are helping to usher in a Labor government. Conservative MPs should be supporting our party leader, not working against her. Division will only result in drift, delay and defeat,” senior Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi wrote in the Mail on Sunday.
He was one of four cabinet ministers to pen articles for a Sunday newspaper to call on their party to back Truss, ahead of the return of parliament from a short break on Tuesday.
“As a party, we must unite around her now,” interior minister Suella Braverman wrote in the Sun on Sunday.
Truss faces a battle over whether to limit increases in some benefit payments to less than inflation as she seeks ways to fund her tax-cutting growth plan, something many lawmakers say would be inappropriate when millions of families are struggling with the soaring cost of food and energy.
While ministers say they have yet to take a decision, the Sunday Times reported Truss was expected to give in to pressure from ministers to rule out a real-terms reduction in welfare.
It cited two unnamed cabinet ministers saying the government did not have the support to get a vote through parliament on raising benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation.
“She can either get ahead of this now and make it go away or we will be dragged kicking and screaming towards another screeching U-turn when they realize it’s a game of arithmetic and the numbers will not stack up,” it quoted one as saying.
Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, who days ago said benefits should rise in line with inflation, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that tough decisions were needed.
“It’s far easier to embrace the status quo. Anyone can wave to the cameras. Anyone can be all things to all people. That’s the easy bit. You measure leaders when they are in the ring dazzled by the media lights taking punch after punch and taking the hard decisions required,” she wrote.
Putin blames Ukraine secret services for Crimea bridge blast: Agencies
“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Putin said
“There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure,” he added
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Ukrainian secret services for the huge blast a day earlier that ripped through Russia’s Crimea bridge, which he described as a “terrorist act.”
“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Putin said during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee, according to a video shared by the Kremlin.
“There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure,” Putin added.
A truck bomb on Saturday ignited a massive fire on the road and rail link between Russia and the annexed Crimea peninsula, killing three people.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow — a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
It is also hugely symbolic. Putin personally inaugurated the structure in 2018 — even driving a truck across it — and Moscow had maintained the link was safe despite the fighting.
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
52-year-old Briton was fatally injured outside Midlands mosque following mass brawl
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Three men have been charged with murder by British police a week after Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was fatally stabbed outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute in Coventry, England.
The 52-year-old was knifed on Oct. 2, dying in hospital soon after the attack.
Adam Razaaq, 20, Hasnian Razaaq, 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, are set to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court next Saturday.
The three men, from Halesowen and Birmingham, have been bailed.
West Midlands Police, which has oversight of Coventry and the surrounding area, said that the men had also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a knife wound at the mosque fight.
Nawaz was knifed to death during a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, with the police called out to calm the situation.
Nawaz’s family issued a statement thanking the emergency services for their “tireless effort trying to save our father.”
North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang
Pyongyang has fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea early Sunday, Seoul’s military said, the seventh such launch in two weeks, just hours after a nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier wrapped up joint drills off the Korean peninsula.
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees them as rehearsals for invasion and justifies its blitz of missile launches as necessary “countermeasures.”
With talks long stalled, Pyongyang has doubled down on its banned weapons programs, firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week, with officials and analysts warning it has completed preparations for another nuclear test.
South Korea’s military said Sunday it had “detected two short-range ballistic missiles between 0148 and 0158 (1648-1658 GMT) fired from the Munchon area in Kangwon province toward the East Sea,” referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The missiles “flew approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) at an altitude of 90 kilometers,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, calling the launches a “serious provocation.”
Tokyo also confirmed the launches, with the coast guard saying the missiles had landed outside the Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Japanese senior vice defense minister Toshiro Ino said Tokyo was analysising the missiles, adding that “either one of them has the possibility of being a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).”
Seoul said last month it had detected signs the North was preparing to fire an SLBM, a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.
The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that they were “consulting closely with our allies and partners,” adding that the launch highlighted the “destabilising” nature of North Korea’s missile programs.
North Korea’s missile tests usually aim to develop new capabilities, but its recent launches, “from different locations at different times of day, may be intended to demonstrate military readiness,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“This is not merely for self-defense and deterrence as Pyongyang claims,” Easley told AFP.
“The Kim regime is trying to coerce Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to abandon their trilateral security cooperation.”
The recent spate of launches is part of a record year of weapons tests by isolated North Korea, which leader Kim Jong Un last month declared an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.
In response to the growing threat from the North, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up joint military drills, including with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group, which was redeployed to the area last week.
On Thursday Seoul’s military said it had scrambled 30 fighter jets after 12 North Korean warplanes staged a rare formation flight and apparant air-to-surface firing drills.
Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said North Korea was trying to claim that the nature of its sanctions-busting weapons tests were the same as the defensive joint drills between the allies.
“North Korea is trying to give equivalence through its continued missile launches,” he told AFP.
Analysts say Pyongyang is emboldened to continue its weapons testing, confident that gridlock at the United Nations will protect it from further sanctions.
Last week, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss Pyongyang’s launch over Japan, which officials and analysts said was a Hwasong-12 that likely traveled the longest horizontal distance of any North Korean test.
But at the meeting, North Korea’s longtime ally and economic benefactor China blamed Washington for provoking the spate of launches, with Deputy Chinese ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang accusing the United States of “poisoning the regional security environment.”
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for the “strengthening” of existing sanctions on North Korea, something China and Russia vetoed in May.
The council has been divided on responding to Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions for months, with Russia and China on the sympathetic side and the rest of the council pushing for punishment.
“To Kim’s benefit, there are other contingencies occupying the slate of US policymakers, which involve his two primary backers, Russia and China,” Soo Kim, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, told AFP.
“So we’re not likely to see Moscow or Beijing supporting the US on the North Korea issue anytime soon,” she said. “If anything, the two countries may have an even greater motivation to not help the US right now.”
Officials in Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that Pyongyang will also conduct another nuclear test, likely after China’s Communist Party Congress later this month.
“A flurry of missile tests like the one we’ve seen could indicate a build-up to a nuclear test, but predicting the timing with any precision is quite challenging,” US-based security analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.
“A test can take place almost immediately after Kim orders one.”