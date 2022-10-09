Putin blames Ukraine secret services for Crimea bridge blast: Agencies

You are here

Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, on October 9, 2022, a day after it was damaged by a blast. (AFP)
  • “The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Putin said
  • “There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure,” he added
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Ukrainian secret services for the huge blast a day earlier that ripped through Russia’s Crimea bridge, which he described as a “terrorist act.”
“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Putin said during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee, according to a video shared by the Kremlin.
“There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure,” Putin added.
A truck bomb on Saturday ignited a massive fire on the road and rail link between Russia and the annexed Crimea peninsula, killing three people.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow — a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
It is also hugely symbolic. Putin personally inaugurated the structure in 2018 — even driving a truck across it — and Moscow had maintained the link was safe despite the fighting.

Indian women cut their hair in show of solidarity with protesters in Iran

Indian women cut their hair in show of solidarity with protesters in Iran
Updated 09 October 2022

Indian women cut their hair in show of solidarity with protesters in Iran

Indian women cut their hair in show of solidarity with protesters in Iran
  • Iranians take action against compulsory dress code
  • Critics say outrage in India is selective as not all feminists previously supported Muslims
Updated 09 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian activists have started to publicly cut their hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women at the forefront of the biggest anti-government protests since 2009.

Iran’s anger has grown since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. The women’s protests were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police after being accused of not properly wearing her headscarf.

Many women have turned to cutting their hair as an act of defiance in a stance against the rules of the hijab being compulsory. The act has been adopted by others, including women in India.

Geeta Mohan, “India Today” anchor, cut her hair on air on Saturday and told her audience that Amini’s death “has started a revolution.”

She added: “Women suffered even in the developed world, in the east, far east. To all these women I say ‘stand up now.’ It is now or never. I today stand up in solidarity with all these women and the fight for freedom.”

Activist and physician Dr. Anupama Bhardwaj, from Noida, made a similar display of support on social media, sharing a video in which she cut her hair while urging others to raise their voices against oppression.

She said: “Such incidents in the 21st century are extremely unfortunate. All must come together to vociferously protest against such an atrocious move.”

Ten-year-old environmentalist Licypriya Kangujam, who has been referred to as India’s Greta Thunberg, held a solo demonstration in front of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday. Holding a placard that read “Stand With the Women of Iran,” she also cut her hair.

She told Arab News: “I am very shocked to see the videos on social media of how the schoolchildren and young women are being beaten badly and killed daily by the Iranian regime for holding democratic protests after the death of Mahsa Amini.”

Dozens of protesters have been killed as Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown on demonstrations. Norway-based Iran Human Rights estimates that the death toll is at least 154.

Amnesty International has accused Iranian security forces of killing children after troops fired “live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas at protesters, bystanders.”

“This is unacceptable,” Kangujam said. “The world must stand in solidarity with those brave Iranian women who are fighting for freedom.”

However, in India, where authorities in the state of Karnataka slapped a hijab ban on Muslim students earlier this year, the demonstrations of support are also drawing criticism.

Sadaf Jafar, a political and social activist, told Arab News: “I wonder why these women were silent when Muslim girls were denied their rights to wear the hijab.

“I don’t have any problem with the Indian women standing up with Iranian women,” Jafar said, but added: “Feminism should be equally applied whether it’s the question of the rights of women in Iran and India.”

Maimoona Molla, from the All India Democratic Women’s Association, was also critical of the selective outrage among some Indian female activists, saying the case of “subjecting women agency to coercion” was the case in both Iran and India.

“You cannot coerce women into either wearing hijab or not wearing hijab,” she said. “What happened in India was a forcible removal of hijab. What is happening in Iran is just the opposite of that.”

Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
  • 52-year-old Briton was fatally injured outside Midlands mosque following mass brawl
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three men have been charged with murder by British police a week after Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was fatally stabbed outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute in Coventry, England.

The 52-year-old was knifed on Oct. 2, dying in hospital soon after the attack.

Adam Razaaq, 20, Hasnian Razaaq, 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, are set to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court next Saturday.

The three men, from Halesowen and Birmingham, have been bailed.

West Midlands Police, which has oversight of Coventry and the surrounding area, said that the men had also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a knife wound at the mosque fight.

Nawaz was knifed to death during a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, with the police called out to calm the situation.

Nawaz’s family issued a statement thanking the emergency services for their “tireless effort trying to save our father.”

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks
  • Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang
  • Pyongyang has fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea early Sunday, Seoul’s military said, the seventh such launch in two weeks, just hours after a nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier wrapped up joint drills off the Korean peninsula.
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees them as rehearsals for invasion and justifies its blitz of missile launches as necessary “countermeasures.”
With talks long stalled, Pyongyang has doubled down on its banned weapons programs, firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week, with officials and analysts warning it has completed preparations for another nuclear test.
South Korea’s military said Sunday it had “detected two short-range ballistic missiles between 0148 and 0158 (1648-1658 GMT) fired from the Munchon area in Kangwon province toward the East Sea,” referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The missiles “flew approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) at an altitude of 90 kilometers,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, calling the launches a “serious provocation.”
Tokyo also confirmed the launches, with the coast guard saying the missiles had landed outside the Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Japanese senior vice defense minister Toshiro Ino said Tokyo was analysising the missiles, adding that “either one of them has the possibility of being a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).”
Seoul said last month it had detected signs the North was preparing to fire an SLBM, a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.
The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that they were “consulting closely with our allies and partners,” adding that the launch highlighted the “destabilising” nature of North Korea’s missile programs.
North Korea’s missile tests usually aim to develop new capabilities, but its recent launches, “from different locations at different times of day, may be intended to demonstrate military readiness,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“This is not merely for self-defense and deterrence as Pyongyang claims,” Easley told AFP.
“The Kim regime is trying to coerce Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to abandon their trilateral security cooperation.”
The recent spate of launches is part of a record year of weapons tests by isolated North Korea, which leader Kim Jong Un last month declared an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.
In response to the growing threat from the North, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up joint military drills, including with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group, which was redeployed to the area last week.
On Thursday Seoul’s military said it had scrambled 30 fighter jets after 12 North Korean warplanes staged a rare formation flight and apparant air-to-surface firing drills.
Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said North Korea was trying to claim that the nature of its sanctions-busting weapons tests were the same as the defensive joint drills between the allies.
“North Korea is trying to give equivalence through its continued missile launches,” he told AFP.
Analysts say Pyongyang is emboldened to continue its weapons testing, confident that gridlock at the United Nations will protect it from further sanctions.
Last week, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss Pyongyang’s launch over Japan, which officials and analysts said was a Hwasong-12 that likely traveled the longest horizontal distance of any North Korean test.
But at the meeting, North Korea’s longtime ally and economic benefactor China blamed Washington for provoking the spate of launches, with Deputy Chinese ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang accusing the United States of “poisoning the regional security environment.”
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for the “strengthening” of existing sanctions on North Korea, something China and Russia vetoed in May.
The council has been divided on responding to Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions for months, with Russia and China on the sympathetic side and the rest of the council pushing for punishment.
“To Kim’s benefit, there are other contingencies occupying the slate of US policymakers, which involve his two primary backers, Russia and China,” Soo Kim, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, told AFP.
“So we’re not likely to see Moscow or Beijing supporting the US on the North Korea issue anytime soon,” she said. “If anything, the two countries may have an even greater motivation to not help the US right now.”
Officials in Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that Pyongyang will also conduct another nuclear test, likely after China’s Communist Party Congress later this month.
“A flurry of missile tests like the one we’ve seen could indicate a build-up to a nuclear test, but predicting the timing with any precision is quite challenging,” US-based security analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.
“A test can take place almost immediately after Kim orders one.”

US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria

US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria

US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria
  • The 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria.
  • Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting US troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage.
The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria.
“Additional rockets were found at the launch site,” said the US military’s Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East.
Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack.
It came just two days after a rare US helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast killed a Daesh militant on Thursday, followed hours later by a separate US air strike later that killed two other militants.
US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Daesh, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.
Still, Washington has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks on American troops in recent months. Those Iran-backed forces established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of President Bashar Assad during Syria’s civil war.

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
  • One man said in a video that his daughter had been poisoned and tested positive for cocaine at a private laboratory
  • State prosecutor’s office says 15 toxicology exams tested so far had all come out negative for illicit drugs, but more tests will be done
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: At least 57 students were poisoned by an unidentified substance in a rural secondary school in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to local authorities.
The mass poisoning on Friday was the third at Chiapas schools reported in local media over the past two weeks, spooking students and prompting outrage from parents.
The Mexican Social Security Institute said Friday that 57 teenage students in the rural community of Bochil had arrived at a local hospital with symptoms of poisoning. One student in a “delicate” condition was transferred to a hospital in the state’s capital while the rest were stable, the institute said.
Authorities did not speculate on a cause, but local news outlets said some parents believe the students were exposed to contaminated water or food.
“We are outraged by these events,” leaders of Bochil said in a statement, adding that they are collaborating with a state prosecutor’s investigation.
Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene in which adults carrying teenagers in school uniforms rushed through a hospital hallway amid anxious shouting.
The state prosecutor’s office said on social media on Saturday that it had conducted 15 toxicology exams which had all come out negative for illicit drugs, after reports circulated in local media and on social media that students had tested positive for cocaine.
In a Facebook video on Saturday, dozens of parents gathered at the basketball court of the secondary school, passing a microphone around as they demanded answers from authorities while over a dozen police, some with shields, looked on.
One man in the video said his daughter had been poisoned and tested positive for cocaine at a private laboratory, along with other students.
The state prosecutor’s office said it would continue testing students but did not respond to questions about the prior poisoning events
Since Sept. 23, local media have reported two previous cases of mass poisoning in the city of Tapachula, affecting dozens of students. 

