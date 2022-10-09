You are here

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles final match at the Astana Open tennis tournament in Astana on October 9, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
  • Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 in their meetings and has won the past seven clashes
AFP

ASTANA: Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Israel, Rome and at Wimbledon.

It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the 2022 ATP Finals as a result of the win.

“I dared to dream, actually,” Djokovic replied when asked if he had ever imagined he would win 90 titles.

“I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career. Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

The Serb won in Tel Aviv a week ago, his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Roger Federer’s farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London last month.

His time away had increased his motivation, he agreed. “Well, it did,” Djokovic said. “I could not ask for a better re-start of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks.”

For third-seeded Tsitsipas, who had been bidding for a tenth career title, it was a ninth defeat in as many ATP Tour 500-level finals he has played in.

Djokovic got off to a flying start, winning the first game at love in a little over one minute.

With Tsitsipas serving at 3-4, Djokovic took the only break point of the first set.

Djokovic earned another break in the fifth game of the second set when a Tsitsipas drop shot fell into the net.

The Serb converted his third match point with a backhand winner into an open court.

“I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life,” Djokovic added.

“You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.”

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 in their meetings and has won the past seven clashes.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Astana Open Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Scamacca leads West Ham revival

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Scamacca leads West Ham revival
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Scamacca leads West Ham revival

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Scamacca leads West Ham revival
  • The Gunners led three times at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli struck within a minute and Saka scored in first-half stoppage time
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: Bukayo Saka’s double sent Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday that further dented the Reds’ title aspirations.
The Gunners led three times at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli struck within a minute and Saka scored in first-half stoppage time.
Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino replied for Liverpool either side of half-time, but Jurgen Klopp’s men are now 14 points adrift of the leaders after winning just two of their opening eight league games.
Worse could be to come for Liverpool as they face Manchester City at Anfield next weekend.
Arsenal restored their one-point lead over City and further strengthened their case to be considered serious title contenders after beating Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s men sped out of the blocks as Martinelli exposed the space in behind under-fire Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to sweep home the opener.
Liverpool responded well to falling behind as Klopp’s brave selection of a front four paid off when Luis Diaz squared for Nunez to score his first Premier League goal since the opening weekend of the season.
Just as the visitors seemed to be on top, Arsenal retook the lead as Martinelli’s cross was tapped in at the back post by Saka.
Liverpool reacted again after the break when substitute Firmino produced a clinical finish across Aaron Ramsdale.
But the decisive moment of an enthralling encounter came 14 minutes from time when Thiago Alcantara was harshly adjudged to have clipped Gabriel Jesus inside the area.
Saka slotted the ball into the bottom corner from the spot to spark jubilant scenes of celebration as Arsenal fans dream of a first league title since 2004.
Earlier, Gianluca Scamacca’s delightful chip helped West Ham strike back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1.
The Italian international has scored six times in his last 10 games for the Hammers since a £30 million move from Sassuolo, but David Moyes’ men were forced to come from behind at the London Stadium.
Fulham were without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic through injury but went in front after just five minutes when Andreas Pereira smashed in from a narrow angle.
Jarrod Bowen levelled from the penalty spot before half-time after Pereira brought down Craig Dawson in the box.
Scamacca then produced a moment of magic as he lofted Lucas Paqueta’s pass over the helpless Bernd Leno.
Michail Antonio came off the bench to secure the three points in stoppage time.
After winning just one of their first seven league games, back-to-back victories have lifted West Ham to within four points of the top six.
Crystal Palace also came from behind after Pascal Struijk’s early goal for Leeds at Selhurst Park.
Odsonne Edouard headed in Eberechi Eze’s free-kick to quickly level and Eze sealed a 2-1 win 14 minutes from time with a fine low strike from Wilfried Zaha’s backheel.
Manchester United are in action later on Sunday when the Red Devils travel to Everton.

Topics: Arsenal Liverpool fc West Ham Bukayo Saka Premier league

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
  • “We will not let the behavior of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament,” says UK home secretary
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Over 1,000 English and Welsh football fans with civil orders banning them from attending sports stadiums due to illegal behavior have been told to hand in their passports ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Some 1,308 fans from the two countries, both of which have qualified for the tournament and will play in the same group, will be blocked from traveling to the Gulf amid fears that hooliganism could disrupt the tournament.

From Oct. 14, the Home Office said that it will bring in new rules to prevent “any supporter who has previously caused trouble and is deemed likely to do so again” from traveling to Qatar.

“We will not let the behavior of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The Home Office said in a statement that the 1,308 fans subject to banning orders will “be forced to hand their UK passports over to police” ahead of the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Banning orders are issued to football fans who are convicted of a football-related criminal offense, which often includes violence and hooliganism.

The department added that those who do not comply with the rules or travel to Qatar could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The Home Office will be running additional checks at air and sea ports to prevent anyone under a banning order from sneaking out of the country and heading to Qatar.

“Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behavior will not be tolerated at the World Cup which is why we are taking this firm approach,” Braverman added.

Topics: World Cup Qatar English Welsh

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah
  • Andriy Yarmolenko leads Al-Ain to victory over Dibba, while Al-Wahda’s Pizzi scores goal of the round
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

Spoils were shared in the epic summit clash between Al-Jazira and Sharjah, Andriy Yarmolenko showcased his class for Al-Ain and there was further frustration for Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club in the ADNOC Pro League’s memorable matchweek five.

Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout shone bright with a brace amid the galaxy of stars in Friday’s sensational 3-3 draw at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, while Greece centerback Kostas Manolas was culpable for two goals during an evening to forget.

Ukraine technician Yarmolenko, meanwhile, conjured an instinctive sixth-minute finish in the Boss’ 2-0 victory at winless Dibba Al-Fujairah, which had dispensed with head coach Zoran Popovic post-match and hired Gregory Dufrennes.

UAE forward Fabio De Lima’s hattrick propelled Al-Wasl into second courtesy of their 4-0 rout of Al-Dhafra, Belgium defender Jason Denayer’s first Shabab Al-Ahli start produced only a dispiriting goalless stalemate with Ittihad Kalba and Al-Wahda’s impressive 4-0 thrashing of Al-Nasr gifting manager Manolo Jimenez a sparkling return to the capital.

Ajman earned consecutive wins with the 2-0 dispensing of Baniyas and Khor Fakkan secured their opening three points in a consummate 3-0 defeat of promoted Al-Bataeh.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Household names who counted Barcelona, Roma, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus among their former employers stood in opposition.

Yet, there can be no discussion about who remains the UAE top flight’s outstanding performer.

Mabkhout topped the bill during a rollercoaster heavyweight contest, played at furious tempo.

Sharjah will bemoan individual errors and Jazira will hail individual brilliance. There seemed little to separate these challengers in what could be a title race for the ages.

A first-half double moved the UAE’s top scorer onto – an Erling Haaland-esque – nine goals in five matches this term and record-extending 190 career goals in his nation’s top flight. To contextualize the achievement, it is one more goal than Saudi Arabia’s lionized center forward Majed Abdullah achieved at Al-Nassr in league competition during the 20th century.

Mabkhout buzzed around the park from kick-off, energized by sonorous support via packed stands. Within moments of Spain center forward Paco Alcacer’s header for the visitors, he ghosted behind a bewildered Manolas and volleyed into the corner.

A nerveless dinked finished followed almost 10 minutes later from Manolas’ slapdash back-pass. Teammate Abdullah Ramadan’s deflected free kick and Brazilian forward Caio’s double completed the scoring.

Mabkhout has played with, and against, a series of celebrated footballers. This gem of Asian football continues to prove a cut above — no matter the company.

Goal of the week: Pizzi (Al-Wahda)

These are curious times at Wahda.

Their 4-0 victory at Bataeh under Carlos Carvalhal was immediately followed by another 4-0 triumph versus Nasr under successor Jimenez, the Spaniard who guided them to a forgettable fifth in the 2019-20 season.

There was, though, a greater exuberance to this display. Set-pieces dominated the previous weekend, while Saturday was about style.

This was the case for Pizzi’s beguiling 90th-minute conclusion. The former Benfica skipper exchanged exuberant flicked one-twos with Egypt debutant Ahmed Refaat, before lashing in an opening goal in claret from just inside the penalty box.

A rancorous start to 2022-23 could yet come good if this standard is maintained.

They must be at their best on Saturday when Al-Ain welcome them to a hostile Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The champions are unlikely to let ceding of 60 percent possession go unpunished, unlike Nasr.

Recreation of the interplay for Pizzi’s fine effort could, though, make all the difference.

Coach of the week: Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Khor Fakkan)

The Saqr bin Mohammed al Qassimi Stadium support waited patiently for this moment.

Khor Fakkan’s talented side had taken one point from four prior outings, despite being newly led by the 2018-19 title winner in Abdulaziz Al-Anbari.

The top flight’s sole UAE custodian was, finally, left overjoyed by Saturday’s fine result against disrupters Bataeh.

Portuguese winger Aylton Boa Morte, the resigned Ramon Lopes and rapid Brazilian forward Juninho got on the scoresheet. But this result was truly vital to their coach.

Al-Anbari’s lifelong attachment to Sharjah — where he lifted silverware as a player and manager — was cut short last winter amid a degradation of results. The ex-UAE midfielder’s reputation required rehabilitation.

It was essential his next post was chosen wisely. Ambitious Khor Fakkan could be an apt pick.

Manolas must react to reality check

Sharjah or their elite centerback recruit did not envisage this start when contracts were signed last month.

From Manolas’ leaked interaction with a lion which went viral to Friday’s horror show at Jazira, it has been a chastening introduction.

Performances on the pitch from the former Olympiacos star will always take prominence. The latest was a torrid one in defense, but the King will hold onto promise about the extra dimension he can bring to build-up play.

Manolas was procured to dominate big nights. The 31-year-old’s career has included the famous Roma “Romantada” against Barcelona, selection for World Cup 2014, Rome derbies and Napoli’s pursuit of glory.

But he was still dissected by a razor-sharp Mabkhout.

Question marks about concentration emerged. Was he also prepared for the opposition presented?

A return to defensive fundamentals is essential. So, too, repetition of the wonderful, 40-yard assist for Caio which few are capable of.

Manolas’ ability is unquestionable. But he would not be the ADNOC Pro League’s first stellar name to stutter.

A positive response is critical when on-song Wasl come to town for matchweek six.

Topics: UAE Pro League Al Jazira

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory
  • The race got off to a chaotic start in heavy rain, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon exiting on the first lap prompting a safety care
  • Red Bull’s Verstappen crossed the line first and he was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

SUZUKA, JAPAN: Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen crossed the line first and he was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty, dropping him to third.

The result gave Verstappen an unassailable 113-point lead in the championship, making him only the third driver after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to clinch the title with four races to spare.

Ferrari’s Leclerc finished the race second in front of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but he was hit with a penalty after squeezing Perez wide and leaving the track in a late surge for the line.

Verstappen was informed he had retained his title midway through the post-race TV interview, and even the driver himself was not sure if he had sealed the deal.

“It’s a crazy feeling of course as I didn’t expect it when I crossed the line,” said a shell-shocked Verstappen.

“Was it going to be half points? I didn’t know how many points I was going to get. I was happy with the race we had.”

The race got off to a chaotic start in heavy rain, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon exiting on the first lap prompting a safety care.

A red flag soon followed and forced the drivers to wait for more than an hour before the action restarted, again under a safety car.

Verstappen resumed with a lead over Leclerc and Perez, and extended it as conditions gradually improved.

Verstappen has won 12 of 18 races in 2022 and thanked his team for an “incredible” year.

“The first (championship) is a little more emotional, the second one is beautiful,” he said.

“It’s been a special year, and you need to remind yourself as these kind of years you don’t have very often.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Verstappen had “grown” as a driver.

“Carrying that No. 1 this year, he’s done it with a lot of pride,” he said.

Topics: Max Verstappen Formula 1

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
  • Ex-Oklahoma State player Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday.

Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Ex-Oklahoma State player Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first.

The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

Topics: sport golf

