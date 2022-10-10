Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork

JEDDAH: Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered and using transparent paint that serves as an exploration of identity.

“I paint with my mind, heart and body … in front of many people. This is a special and interesting challenge as I paint with a transparent material that is not visible to the eye. When I throw the glitter and the final painting appears (this) makes everyone surprised and impressed with the results,” said Al-Ghunaymi, who is more popularly known as Medo.

The urban street artist and senior graphic designer added: “I hide my face so that I am not limited by the opinion of the public, and therefore, I can be the most authentic version of myself. I believe they should not look at me, but instead look at my art, for my art is out of my true soul.”

Originally from the land of the pyramids, Medo was raised in Makkah.







Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered. (Supplied)



He discovered his talent as the art scene in the Kingdom gained traction, quickly gaining popularity for his impressive artworks created with unique mediums such as coffee, chocolate, and glow-in-the-dark paints.

Inspiration is important for all artists and the Jeddah-based creative derives his from the environment, and people’s features and actions.

His artwork include portraits of royals and Western legends. However, his painting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lot of praise.







“I always feel proud while painting a picture of Prince Mohammed bin Salman in front of people at events. I usually use the style of transparent painting with glue and then casting sparkles on it to become a luxurious and different piece of art.”

He praised the crown prince as a “great leadership figure” committed to supporting talent in the Kingdom, and who makes him feel “excited and inspired.”

Medo said he seeks to surprise constantly.

“(With) my work as an art director, I work hard to translate my clients’ ideas to their audience in the most creative way. It is like a fun game of chess where every time you have possibilities of making a move that can surprise your audience,” he said.

Medo is also known for creating the coolest NFTs in the country.







His take on digital and hand-painted artwork is that both have the same artistic results but differ from one artist to another depending on the tools used and the purpose of the creation.

“In this age of technology, digital artwork has become bigger and bigger. Digital development and NFTs are the future of artists as they can turn their handmade artwork into digital work through photography and modern technology, thus creating as many immortal digital copies of a single work.”

Medo has participated in over 20 events including those organized by Benchmark KSA, Aramco, the Red Sea Film Festival, Luxury KSA, 360 live, and the Saudi Fine Arts Exhibition.

He has also worked with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority for many of their events including Saudi Seasons.

He is a brand ambassador for the Chinese Xtep Fashion Sport firm in Saudi Arabia and the founder of the fashion brand Art Section.

He sells his authentic art prints and paintings at Shop MEDO, and Apes Pop Art Club for NFTs on Instagram.

Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan, Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf and other prominent celebrities have bought Medo’s artwork.

“This is just the beginning for me and I look forward to depicting the culture and heritage of the Kingdom through my art. For all emerging and future artists, it is important to take care of your talent and practice art in any form. Art has no rules, art is for everyone,” Medo said.