You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork

Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork

Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork
Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4whb

Updated 16 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork

Saudi Arabia-raised artist explores identity through live artwork
  • Artist Moe Al-Ghunaymi uses transparent paint, coffee, chocolate and glowing colors
Updated 16 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered and using transparent paint that serves as an exploration of identity.

“I paint with my mind, heart and body … in front of many people. This is a special and interesting challenge as I paint with a transparent material that is not visible to the eye. When I throw the glitter and the final painting appears (this) makes everyone surprised and impressed with the results,” said Al-Ghunaymi, who is more popularly known as Medo. 

The urban street artist and senior graphic designer added: “I hide my face so that I am not limited by the opinion of the public, and therefore, I can be the most authentic version of myself. I believe they should not look at me, but instead look at my art, for my art is out of my true soul.”

Originally from the land of the pyramids, Medo was raised in Makkah. 




Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered. (Supplied)

He discovered his talent as the art scene in the Kingdom gained traction, quickly gaining popularity for his impressive artworks created with unique mediums such as coffee, chocolate, and glow-in-the-dark paints.

Inspiration is important for all artists and the Jeddah-based creative derives his from the environment, and people’s features and actions.

His artwork include portraits of royals and Western legends. However, his painting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lot of praise. 




Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered. (Supplied)

“I always feel proud while painting a picture of Prince Mohammed bin Salman in front of people at events. I usually use the style of transparent painting with glue and then casting sparkles on it to become a luxurious and different piece of art.”

He praised the crown prince as a “great leadership figure” committed to supporting talent in the Kingdom, and who makes him feel “excited and inspired.”

Medo said he seeks to surprise constantly.

“(With) my work as an art director, I work hard to translate my clients’ ideas to their audience in the most creative way. It is like a fun game of chess where every time you have possibilities of making a move that can surprise your audience,” he said.

Medo is also known for creating the coolest NFTs in the country. 




Moe Al-Ghunaymi creates astonishing live artwork using spray paint, varnish, and glitter on canvases, with his face covered. (Supplied)

His take on digital and hand-painted artwork is that both have the same artistic results but differ from one artist to another depending on the tools used and the purpose of the creation.

“In this age of technology, digital artwork has become bigger and bigger. Digital development and NFTs are the future of artists as they can turn their handmade artwork into digital work through photography and modern technology, thus creating as many immortal digital copies of a single work.”

Medo has participated in over 20 events including those organized by Benchmark KSA, Aramco, the Red Sea Film Festival, Luxury KSA, 360 live, and the Saudi Fine Arts Exhibition.

He has also worked with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority for many of their events including Saudi Seasons.

He is a brand ambassador for the Chinese Xtep Fashion Sport firm in Saudi Arabia and the founder of the fashion brand Art Section. 

He sells his authentic art prints and paintings at Shop MEDO, and Apes Pop Art Club for NFTs on Instagram.

Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan, Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf and other prominent celebrities have bought Medo’s artwork.

“This is just the beginning for me and I look forward to depicting the culture and heritage of the Kingdom through my art. For all emerging and future artists, it is important to take care of your talent and practice art in any form. Art has no rules, art is for everyone,” Medo said.

Topics: Artwork Medo artist Moe Al-Ghunaymi

Related

Naila Art Gallery’s 'Saudi Crafts' exhibition reflects a changing nation photos
Saudi Arabia
Naila Art Gallery’s 'Saudi Crafts' exhibition reflects a changing nation
UAE artists set to exhibit at the 16th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art in France
Lifestyle
UAE artists set to exhibit at the 16th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art in France

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 
Imaan Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 

Model Imaan Hammam designs eyewear collection with Moroccan label Port Tanger 
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam has designed a collection with eyewear label Port Tanger.

Founded by Bilal Fellah and his creative partner Daniël Sumarna, the handcrafted eyewear line, which seeks inspiration from the Moroccan city of Tangier, has been spotted on everyone from US rapper ASAP Rocky to model Nora Attal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Port Tanger (@porttanger)

“(A) big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the launch of my collection with @porttanger last night. I am (so) excited to share the rest of this amazing collection with you all,” 26-year-old Hammam wrote on Instagram, referring to a recent launch party held by the brand.

The collection is yet to be unveiled, but Hammam and her guests did flaunt a few pairs of sunglasses from the new line in a video uploaded to Instagram. If the video is anything to go by, fans can expect a throwback to 1990s fashion once the collection launches, with thick frames, blue-tinted lenses and oversized shapes galore.

“It felt really warm and the culture was rich. It felt really busy and family orientated. It was kind of a stark contrast compared to London every time I went, but it felt like home,” she revealed of what it is like to visit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Port Tanger (@porttanger)

“The difference I felt between a family environment in London and Morocco was that all of my family were in Morocco, so that’s how it was,” she added. “But when I went to Morocco it felt like a really big hug from everyone.”

Hammam has also shown love for her Arab roots in the past, and even starred in an Egypt-themed photoshoot for celebrity shoe designer Amina Muaddi this summer.  The images, shared on Muaddi and Hammam’s Instagram accounts, were shot in Cairo and featured the model posing in a number of everyday locations, including sitting opposite an elderly man smoking shisha.

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few.

Hammam, who has been featured in leading fashion publications, such as Vogue and V Magazine, has also starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani and many more.

 

Topics: Imaan Hammam Port Tanger

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ struggles to find connection

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ struggles to find connection
The film stars Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland (L-R). (Supplied) 
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Ross

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ struggles to find connection

Review: Netflix thriller ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ struggles to find connection
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: If there’s a feeling of déjà vu about “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” it’s probably because it stars Jaeden Martell as a complicated, sometimes-troubled young man in an adaptation of a Stephen King story — Martell played Bill Denbrough in the 2017 and 2019 big-screen versions of King’s iconic “It,” the success of which presumably played some part in Netflix’s decision to back this supernatural-thriller-meets-coming-of-age drama mashup.

In “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” Martell is Craig, a young man who befriends the titular billionaire as the two bond over a love of classic books. Harrigan (played with understated ambiguity by Donald Sutherland) eschews all modern technologies until Craig gifts him his first cell phone and teaches him to use it. When Harrigan’s failing health catches up with him, he is buried with the phone he grew to love, and Craig assuages his grief by leaving him voicemails. But when he begins to use those messages to complain about the bullies tormenting him at school, and other injustices he sees in the world around him, Craig begins to suspect that Harrigan is visiting retribution on behalf of his young friend, from beyond the grave.

Sadly, that same feeling of déjà vu results from the fact that “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” is yet another uninspiring adaptation of one of King’s lesser known (for good reason) stories. It has that same small-town-beset-by-mysterious-forces feel that typifies some of King’s better shorts, but it lacks any sense of purpose, or clear identity — something even more baffling considering it’s written and helmed by “The Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock.

 Martell’s troubled teen is too mewling and too contrived to feel genuine, and a half-hearted attempt to posit the film as a commentary on technological overreliance is abandoned without any real effort. Sutherland seems to enjoy himself for the 30 minutes he’s in the movie, but “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” isn’t pacy or clever enough to be a gripping thriller, and it simply isn’t scary enough to be a horror. It’s hard to know exactly what this film was supposed to be, other than a Halloween cash-in, perhaps.

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour
The Super Muslim Comedy Tour will kick off on Oct. 21. (Supplied)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Super Muslim Comedy Tour, which platforms the “comedic superpowers of Muslims entertainers and their side-splitting performances,” is set to return to British stages with a tour that kicks off on Oct. 21, organizers have said.

Ten Muslim comedians, including Fathiya Saleh, Abdullah Afzal, Azeem Muhammad, Preacher Moss, Muhsin Yesilada, Farhan Solo, Atheer Yacoub, Salman Malik, and Prince Abdi are taking part again this year and performing live in 10 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, until Oct. 30.

 

 

The annual tour, now in its seventh year, and which received a prize at the 2022 British Muslim Awards, is organized by Penny Appeal, an international humanitarian charity working in more than 30 countries. The proceeds of this year’s tour will benefit people who have lost their livelihoods due to the recent Pakistan floods.

“The line-up of comedy styles and unique voices is guaranteed to bring laughter all night,” Penny Appeal said. “Acts range from Fathiya Saleh — a Londoner with Yemeni-Somali roots — to Atheer Yacoub, a Palestinian-American comedienne hailing from Alabama who has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia, has been featured on AXSTV’s Gotham Comedy Live, (and) has also written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control.”

 

 

Also flying in from the US is crowd-pleaser Azeem Muhammad, who uses comedy as a way of sharing his experience as a Muslim man in America and opening up about his conversion to Islam.

The tour’s co-founder, Yousaf Razaq, said the event is “a piece of entertainment that has filled a void and caters for the three million Muslims that are in the UK.

“It’s an environment where you can take a 5-year-old, you can take a 95-year-old, you can take your mum, your sister, your daughter, your auntie, go and have some fun as a family and literally just have a belly of laughs and in the process give money to charity,” he said.

 

 

Topics: United Kingdom Penny Appeal Pakistan Floods Muslims in UK Britain comedy charity British Muslims Super Muslim Comedy Tour

Related

Lebanese British actress Razane Jammal unveiled as Dior’s Middle East ambassador
Lifestyle
Lebanese British actress Razane Jammal unveiled as Dior’s Middle East ambassador
New Lonely Planet guide shines a light on Britain’s hidden Muslim heritage
Lifestyle
New Lonely Planet guide shines a light on Britain’s hidden Muslim heritage

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News en franҫais

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris
  • The “Masterpieces of Saudi Music” at the Theatre du Chatelet brought together more than 100 musicians
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News en franҫais

PARIS: A concert fusing Saudi and Western music was performed on Friday in Paris by Saudi and French orchestras.

The “Masterpieces of Saudi Music” at the Theatre du Chatelet brought together 50 musicians from the International Philharmonic Orchestra of Paris and 25 musicians and 40 singers from the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir.

Both orchestras, led by conductor Emad Zari and under the direction of Amine Kouider, presented a joint musical show, performing a medley of Saudi folk songs in different traditional styles, such as Al-Majrour, Al-Mizmar, Al-Khabiti and Al-Samari, followed by a world premiere of the score “Jeddah,” composed by Italian Antonio Bernardi.

The Parisian audience was also treated to interpretations of arias from classic operas, including “O mio bambino caro” by Giacomo Puccini, “O sole mio” by Eduardo di Capua and Emanuele Alfredo Mazzucchi and “Addio, del passato” from Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

The Saudi NOC has performed throughout the Kingdom and at festivals abroad, and the decision to bring the troupe to Paris was approved by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Sultan Al-Bazie, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Music, said: “The story began in Riyadh when the International Philharmonic Orchestra of Paris was invited to the Palais de la Culture in Riyadh to celebrate Europe Day, a cultural event organized in cooperation with the French Embassy and the Saudi Commission for Music under the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia.”

He continued: “On this occasion, my friend and maestro, Amine Kouider, with his creativity, was able to interpret pieces of classical music with using oriental instruments and Saudi rhythms.

“On the instruction of His Highness (Prince Badr), it was decided to deepen this experience and to carry it out in Paris. You will, ladies and gentlemen, discover a musical experience composed of Saudi songs and music as well as great French composers interpreted with Saudi instruments and rhythms,” he added.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News en Français, click here to read it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Music

Related

Saudis amplify bustling music scene with Jeddah’s Makan Music Center
Saudi Arabia
Saudis amplify bustling music scene with Jeddah’s Makan Music Center
Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day with arts, theater, air shows and music
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day with arts, theater, air shows and music

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British supermodel Naomi Campbell’s charitable organization Fashion for Relief has joined forces with Qatar Creates to launch a new global initiative called Emerge. 

Through Emerge, the catwalk star will co-host a charity gala and fashion show to support creatives and business talents around the world, with a focus on Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world. 

The event, held under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of Qatar’s emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, will take place on Oct. 28 at Qatar’s Ceremonial Court. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Emerge is expected to “create new apprenticeships, after-school programs and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations and agriculture.”

Emerge will unfold in three main events leading to a grand couture show — the Art Exhibit, the Fashion Exhibit and Emerge Talk. 

The Art Exhibit will highlight leading and acclaimed young artists. The Fashion Exhibit will showcase a selection of award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb. 

The creative and business event, Emerge Talk, will bring leading professionals together to discuss the future of alternative industries after an opening conversation on the power of creativity in business between Campbell, Sheikha Al-Mayassa and New York-based artist, Kehinde Wiley.

Topics: Naomi Campbell

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir receives call from John Kerry
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir receives call from John Kerry
Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia
Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia
North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
Egyptian minister of interior and Saudi Hajj minister discuss procedures for organizing Hajj season
Egyptian minister of interior and Saudi Hajj minister discuss procedures for organizing Hajj season
UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine
UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.