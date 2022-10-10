You are here

Saudi retailer eXtra's shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits

Update Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits
eXtra’s revenues stood at SR4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a 10 percent year-on-year rise from SR4.1 billion. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits

Saudi retailer eXtra’s shares start lower despite 18% surge in 9-month net profits
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, shed 0.34  percent at the opening bell of Monday despite the news that it surged 18 percent in net profit over the first nine months of 2022.

Shares of eXtra opened lower at SR87.20 ($23), as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

The Khobar-based retailer’s profit rose to SR319 million ($85 million), compared to SR271 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The result was attributed to higher sales and consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 10 percent.

eXtra’s revenues stood at SR4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a 10 percent year-on-year rise from SR4.1 billion.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Profit retailer

Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia's industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 16.8 percent in August compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest General Authority for Statistics report.

The growth in IPI was primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supplies, official data showed.

The growth of the IPI turned positive in May 2021, and it has been growing continuously since then. This comes after negative trends witnessed during 2019 and 2020 due to the impacts of the pandemic.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output, according to GASTAT.

According to the report, mining and quarrying grew by 15.5 percent in August from a year ago as the Kingdom increased its oil production to its highest level by more than 11 million barrels per day in August 2022.

The report further noted that the manufacturing activity increased by 22 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies increased by 11.3 percent.

Even though Saudi Arabia’s IPI is still showing positive trends, its growth has slowed down for the fourth month in a row from a 26.7 year-on-year growth recorded in April 2022.

Topics: ipi gstat Saudi Production manufacturing

Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia

Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia

Oil Updates — Crude takes a breather; Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia
Updated 10 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, and ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $96.98 a barrel by 07.50 a.m Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.78 a barrel, down 86 cents, or 0.93 percent.

Both contracts touched their highest since Aug. 30 earlier in the session but gave up gains, slipping along with stocks in Asia amid thin trade with Japan and South Korea closed for public holidays.

Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia despite OPEC+ cuts

Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by OPEC+ to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other OPEC+ members are falling behind output targets.

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported. 

Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering US ‘mayhem’

The Kremlin on Sunday praised OPEC+ for agreeing to production cuts that had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the US in global energy markets.

The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production despite stiff US opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden’s White House and Saudi Arabia’s royal family, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The White House pushed hard to prevent the output cut. Biden hopes to keep US gasoline prices from spiking again ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic party is struggling to maintain control of the US Congress.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was very good that such “balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the US.”

“This at least balances the mayhem that the Americans are causing,” Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, the Financial Times reported.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC+ Russia US Saudi Aramco

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
  • The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the crossborder Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks.

The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the US and Hong Kong.

After the company converted its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a primary listing on Oct. 3, its shares can be added to the southbound leg of the Connect scheme as soon as March, if they meet certain conditions, the bourses added.

A growing number of China’s dual-class companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and fast-food restaurant chain operator Yum China Holdings, also have applied to convert their secondary listings in Hong Kong to primary ones. The government and the Hong Kong stock exchange plan to set up a marketmaker system in the first half of 2023 to allow the Stock Connect transborder investment channel handle yuan-denominated shares in Hong Kong.

Trade war

China has criticized the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the US.

“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the US “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.

She was speaking after the US on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list, as well as new license requirements for items that would be used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China.

The US said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

Topics: China Stock Connect scheme

Pakistan rules out seeking restructuring of debt from Paris Club

Pakistan rules out seeking restructuring of debt from Paris Club
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

Pakistan rules out seeking restructuring of debt from Paris Club

Pakistan rules out seeking restructuring of debt from Paris Club
  • Moody’s last week downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from B3 into so-called junk territory at Caa1
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club creditor nations, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday as he sought to restore market confidence after a credit rating downgrade.

The new rating from Moody’s raised concerns that Pakistan could default on its foreign debt as contends with economic turmoil and a balance of payments crisis.

“We have decided not to go to Paris Club,” Dar said, adding that in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif it was decided that it was not in the nation’s interest to ask for a restructuring.

“We will fulfill all sovereign (debt) commitment,” he said.

Dismissing market rumors that the government might extend maturities for its bonds, Dar told a news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan will fulfill all multilateral, international and bond obligations.

“God willing, we will pay the bonds on time,” said Dar. “We are not extending the bond maturity.”

Pakistan’s Eurobond matures in December this year.

Moody’s last week downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from B3 into so-called junk territory at Caa1, citing external risks and concerns about Pakistan’s ability to secure required financing to meet its needs in the next few years.

Dar has previously said that Pakistan will meet the requirement to raise nearly $35 billion in external financing for the 2022-23 financial year.

Sharif last month made an appeal to the Paris Club for a debt moratorium after the country’s already struggling economy was hit by devastating floods that his government estimates will cause economic losses up to $30 billion.

Nearly 33 million people have been affected and 7.9 million displaced after flooding caused by abnormal monsoon rains.

Topics: Pakistan paris club Ishaq Dar Moody's

Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region

Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched 15 water and environmental projects worth SR1.9 billion ($503 million) in the Norther Borders region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Of the total, 13 projects will be carried out by the National Water Co., Minister of  Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli said at the inaugural ceremony.

He said the company also implemented two projects to boost the coverage of water services through the establishment of operational water tanks with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic meters, the extension of more than 105 km of carrier and main lines and sub-networks, and implementation of more than 2,200 domestic water connections to serve more than 21,700 new beneficiaries in Al-Dahiya, Al-Mubarakiya, Al-Jawhara and Al-Rawabi districts in the city of Arar, at a cost of more than SR38 million.

Al-Fadli said more than 50 projects are being planned in the region at a cost of over SR2.1 billion.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Development water environment

