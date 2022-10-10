You are here

Civilian casualties in Yemen decreased by more than half during truce, UN says

A boy holds shrapnel at the site of a Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen, Oct. 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The number of civilians killed or injured over the past six months has been cut in half, reaching 936 — including 288 deaths — between April 2 and Sept. 21, 2022
  • The Yemeni government said that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Civilian casualties from the war in Yemen and the number of internally displaced people have “substantially” decreased during the six months of the UN-brokered truce, the UN said.

This comes as the Yemeni government says that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce, taking advantage of the cessation of hostilities in key cities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported this week, in its latest monthly bulletin on the Yemen conflict, that the number of civilians killed or injured over the past six months has been cut in half, reaching 936 — including 288 deaths — between April 2 and Sept. 21, 2022, compared to 2,051 casualties — including 630 fatalities — between October 2021 and March 2022.

There were 343 civilians killed or injured as a result of landmine and unexploded ordinance detonations among the 936 documented casualties.

The UN-brokered cease-fire went into effect on April 2 and expired on Oct. 2 after the Houthis refused to extend it.

During the truce, the OCHA reported a 76 percent decrease in the number of displaced families.

Between April 2 and Sept. 30, 12,294 families were displaced, compared to 46,640 in the six months preceding the truce.

The conclusion of the UN body that no civilians were killed as a result of Arab coalition airstrikes confirms its adherence to its promise to strikes in support of Yemeni government troops during the truce.

Also during the truce, which was renewed twice, the amount of fuel entering Houthi-controlled areas through Hodeidah’s port was more than three times that seen last year, with 52 fuel ships transporting 1.435 million metric tons of fuel, compared to only 23 fuel ships carrying 468,630 metric tons in 2021, according to the OCHA.

Another advantage of the truce was the opening of Sanaa’s airport for commercial flights, which allowed some 26,642 passengers to travel from Yemen to Amman and Cairo for medical treatment and other purposes.

“It (the truce) affected a substantial increase in fuel imports through the Hodeidah ports, opened Sana’a airport to commercial flights, enhanced humanitarian access in some areas, and drove significant reductions in internal displacement and security incidents causing harm to civilians,” the OCHA said in the report.

Similarly, the Yemeni government reported that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce, taking advantage of the pause in fighting and the reopening of roads connecting Houthi and government-controlled areas.

Najeeb Al-Saadi, head of the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News on Monday that his unit has seen an increase in the number of people fleeing to government-controlled areas from Sanaa, Thamar, Saada, Jouf, and other provinces under Houthi control.

“They worry that the Houthi brainwashing education system will have an adverse effect on their children and cause them to enlist in the fighting. Others left because there weren’t any jobs in the Houthi-controlled areas,” Al-Saadi said.

Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
  • Israeli firm begins pumping gas in Karish field tests
  • US says negotiations ‘wisely managed’ by Beirut
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s president has hailed progress in the dispute with Israel over its southern maritime border, saying that US-led mediation efforts were close to finding a solution.

Michel Aoun’s office said that the latest round of discussions had concluded and that Amos Hochstein, the lead US negotiator, was preparing a draft of a final agreement.

“Reaching an agreement on the demarcation of the southern maritime borders means the start of the process of exploration for oil and gas in the Lebanese fields located within the exclusive economic zone,” Aoun said.

He added that signing a deal would “mark the beginning of the economic recovery process.”

Hochstein told Aoun during a call on Sunday that the discussions had been wisely managed by Lebanon. 

The presidential palace announced that Lebanon would carefully study the final version of Hochstein’s proposal.

The positive feedback comes days after Israel had rejected Lebanon’s revisions of the proposal.

A spokesman for the US State Department told Al-Arabiya on Monday that Hochstein was working to resolve outstanding differences, adding that “we believe that a sustainable agreement is both possible and within reach.”

On Sunday, the Israeli energy company Energean began pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing “to verify the safety of the pumps that will be used to extract natural gas from this field in the coming weeks, once the tests are completed.”

The US told Lebanon the tests were carried out within the framework of coordination and that actual gas production had not yet started.

Hezbollah had previously threatened to block Israel from extracting in the disputed fields before Lebanon obtained its full maritime rights.

In July, the group launched three drones toward Karish field, which Israel said it intercepted. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned: “Sending out the drones is a humble example of what we can do if things reach a negative conclusion.”

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, pro-Iran hacker groups have disrupted the websites of Energean and the Israeli gas pipelines, which led to the suspension of the reverse flow testing.

The proposal by Hochstein adopted Line 23 to demarcate the Lebanese maritime borders, which would place the entire Karish field outside of Lebanese control. 

Part of the Qana field would be within Lebanon’s borders, and areas outside will be subject to negotiations with the French energy giant Total — not Israel.

This solution annexes an area of about 5 sq. km from Lebanon to Israel, which Lebanon objects to, while Israel considers it “necessary for security purposes.”

Israel had placed and unilaterally adopted a line of buoys as its border when it withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000. Israel objected last week to the Lebanese reservations over its continued use as a demarcation line.

A Lebanese source said that the available data on the final version of the agreement seemed positive. Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Monday that the group was “awaiting the results” of the latest round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Lebanese town of Kafr Kila has denied claims that residents were receiving electricity from an Israeli settlement on the opposite side of the border.

Kila Hassan Sheet said: “Even if we have no access to electricity at all, we cannot accept electricity like this.”

Lebanese often use private electricity generators or solar power given the parlous state of the country’s grid.

Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government

Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government

Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government
  • Officials threatened the family via Instagram with fake accounts, telling them if they get involved in the protests, they might be killed, cousin said.
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The family of Mahsa Amini say they have received death threats by Iranian authorities, warning them not to participate in protests, BBC reported. 

The death of a 22-year-old Amini at the hands of Tehran's morality police has sparked one of Iran's largest civil uprisings in over a decade. 

Beaten into a coma while being detained for allegedly violating strict dress code, her death became a symbol of Iranian repression.

"Our family have been under immense pressure from the Islamic Republic's officials, so we don't talk to human rights organizations or channels outside of Iran and inform anyone from the outside world about her passing," her cousin Erfan Mortezai tells BBC. 

Mortezai is a Peshmerga fighter for Komala, an Iraq-based exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition party that Iran accuses of separatism.

However, the Amini family in Iran have repeatedly denied supporting Kurdish opposition groups.

Mortezai refers to his late cousin as Zhina, the name she was called by her loved ones. Because certain Kurdish names are prohibited in Iran, her parents were forced to use Mahsa as her official Iranian name on documentation.

"Zhina was a normal person, she was not political. The regime have been making up scenarios and disinformation - saying that Zhina was in contact with me and I taught her and sent her back to Iran to do a certain activity, when in fact this is completely baseless," Mortezai said. 

He tells the BBC that regime officials have threatened the family in Iran via Instagram, using fake accounts to warn them that if they participate in the protests, they might be killed. 

"Myself, I have been receiving many threats over the phone, [saying] that if they see me in the city, they will kidnap me and kill me," he added. 

Morteza shared a video with BBC of the family gathered at a cemetery on what would have been Amini’s 23rd birthday. 

The video shows a cake decorated with her face carefully placed on her grave, while cries and screams can be heard in the background.

 

Mom takes own life after Iran security forces accused of beating daughter to death

Mom takes own life after Iran security forces accused of beating daughter to death
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Mom takes own life after Iran security forces accused of beating daughter to death

Mom takes own life after Iran security forces accused of beating daughter to death
  • Security forces mocked mother, saying her daughter was immoral, a terrorist
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The mother of an Iranian teenager took her own life after security forces allegedly beat her daughter to death, the Metro reported.

Sarina Esmailzadeh, a 16-year-old YouTuber, was killed in a baton attack during a protest in Karaj last month, activists said.

Her family searched for her for 10 days before authorities handed over her body, according to the Metro.

Esmailzadeh’s YouTube channel includes videos of her without a hijab, dancing with a man, and discussing women’s rights.

While repeatedly attempting to retrieve her body, security forces mocked her mother, telling her that her daughter was immoral and a terrorist.

After finally seeing Esmailzadeh’s battered body, her mother went home and hanged herself, local news outlets confirmed.

According to Amnesty International, intelligence agents tyrannized the teenager’s family members in a bid to silence them.

The death toll in Iran has risen to 185 since protests broke out last month over the death of Mahsa Amina, 22, who was beaten by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress codes for women.

Parents of dead protesters who wish to bury their children are frequently subjected to harsh regulations by the Iranian authorities, the Metro said.

US drone strike kills Daesh member in northeastern Syria

US drone strike kills Daesh member in northeastern Syria
Updated 10 October 2022
AP

US drone strike kills Daesh member in northeastern Syria

US drone strike kills Daesh member in northeastern Syria
  • Strike targeted a Daesh member driving a motorcycle in the village of Hamam Al-Turkman, which is under the control of Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces
  • There are some 900 US forces in Syria supporting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against Daesh
Updated 10 October 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A US-led coalition drone strike in northeastern Syria on Monday killed a Daesh group militant, a Syrian security official said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, the official told the Associated Press that the strike targeted the Daesh member driving a motorcycle in the village of Hamam Al-Turkman.

The village is controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces near Tel Abyad. No other casualties were reported.

Photos from local media surfaced on social media showing what is reportedly the remains of the militant’s body next to the destroyed motorcycle.

US Central Command did not immediately issue a statement on the drone attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry on the matter.

The US last week announced it killed three Daesh leaders in two separate operations, including a rare ground raid in a part of northeast Syria under government control.

There are some 900 US forces in Syria supporting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Daesh group. They have frequently targeted Daesh militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.

Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, when Daesh lost the last sliver of land its fighters once controlled, the extremists’ sleeper cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. Daesh fighters once held large parts of the two countries.

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
Updated 10 October 2022
AFP

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
  • Algerian PM called for “a sustainable dynamic” in trade with France based on “reciprocity and mutual interests”
  • Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter
Updated 10 October 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: The Algerian and French prime ministers on Monday hailed a “new dynamic” as they launched a joint economic forum during a visit to Algiers by France’s Elisabeth Borne.
Borne’s two-day trip to the former French colony and major gas exporter comes just weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded his own three-day visit in August, following months of tensions.
In remarks during the forum’s inauguration, Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane called for “a sustainable dynamic” in trade with France based on “reciprocity and mutual interests.”
Borne also met with President Abdelmajid Tebboune on Monday, and called for “a new dynamic of economic cooperation.”
Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter, as officials seek alternatives to Russian energy supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The European Union’s energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday.
But ahead of her trip, Borne’s office said deliveries of natural gas to France were “not on the table.”

Both Borne and Benabderrahmane stressed the need for Algeria to pursue economic diversification.
France is “the first investor in Algeria, excluding hydrocarbons,” Borne told the forum, adding that French businesses are “ready to support the diversification” of Algeria’s economy.
Benabderrahmane said Algeria must “end its dependence on natural gas and attract foreign investment” in agriculture, pharmaceutical and vaccine production, and renewable energy, which “offer positive prospects for French businesses.”
The two-day business forum was organized by the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business France, a government agency promoting international investment, which brought representatives of some 70 French firms to the event.
Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had deteriorated after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
But the contentious subject of the two countries’ history, particularly during the war, was not set to feature prominently on Borne’s agenda.
The North African country and its former colonial ruler moreover maintain bilateral trade at a large scale, with France being the second largest investor in Algeria, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Fabrice Le Sache, the vice president of French business lobby group Medef, on Monday hailed “the dynamic created by the president” during his August visit.
Macron produced a good “atmosphere” for the business community, he told AFP at the forum on Monday.

