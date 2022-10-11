You are here

  • Home
  • Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows

Opinion

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Russia, Iran and the West

Author
Read article

Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows

Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows
Tehran has brought onstream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8nzrw

Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows

Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go further than previously planned, a confidential UN nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
While indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled, Tehran has brought onstream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges the deal bans it from using to produce enriched uranium.
These machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge that the deal lets Iran use to grow its stock of enriched uranium. Iran has been adding them particularly at two underground sites at Natanz and Fordow that may be designed to withstand potential aerial bombardment.
The third of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz has now come onstream, said the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states. Diplomats say the IR-6 is Iran’s most advanced centrifuge.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Iran has also quickly completed the installation of seven cascades that were either not finished or at a very early stage of installation on Aug. 31, Monday’s ad hoc report showed. End-August marked the last visit by inspectors mentioned in the IAEA’s most recent quarterly report.
Those seven cascades, one of IR-4 centrifuges and six of IR-2m machines, were fully installed but not yet enriching, Monday’s report said.
Iran has also informed the IAEA it plans to add an extra three cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP, on top of the 12 already announced and now installed, the report showed.
Of those three extra IR-2m cascades, installation has already started on two of them, the report said.
The report also showed that all the centrifuges enriching at Natanz were still producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas enriched to up to 5 percent but now they were being fed with natural UF6. That contrasted to the quarterly report issued in September that said on Aug. 31 the centrifuges were being fed with UF6 enriched to up to 2 percent. It did not explain the change.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran deal and re-imposed sanctions against Iran that the deal had lifted. Iran responded by breaching the restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal.
If the deal is revived Iran will have to put its advanced centrifuges into storage, diplomats say.

Topics: Iran IRAN NUCLEAR

Related

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
World
‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official
Middle-East
‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car
Updated 10 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car
Updated 10 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai hosted a historic public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, heralding what the organizers claimed was ‘an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.’

The event, attended by top government officials from China and the UAE, saw the X2 developed by electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng complete its 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.

The futuristic two-seater X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities, and is the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT.

The flying car emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

Dubai authorities have been keenly interested in unmanned aerial travel with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, previously attending the maiden concept flight of the Autonomous Air Taxi, a vehicle that will be used for the world’s first self-flying taxi service planned by the emirate.

Topics: Dubai UAE flying cars

Related

Flying cars ‘set to launch in Dubai this summer’
Motoring
Flying cars ‘set to launch in Dubai this summer’
Dubai’s flying taxi plan gets off the ground
Business & Economy
Dubai’s flying taxi plan gets off the ground

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid
Updated 23 min 38 sec ago
AP

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid
  • Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen on Sept. 28 during an army raid in Jenin
Updated 23 min 38 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died Monday after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during a September army raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen on Sept. 28 during an army raid in Jenin, a refugee camp and stronghold of armed Palestinians.
On Monday, the ministry mistakenly reported the boy was wounded during the weekend, but the Israeli military said the incident happened in September and the ministry has since corrected its initial reporting.
The Israeli army said it was “aware of an allegation regarding injuries to a minor who participated in the violent riots and hurled stones at the security forces.” It said the circumstances surrounding the event are being examined.
Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. The army said it had traced some of the perpetrators of those attacks back to Jenin.
Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.
The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel’s monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone. Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at strengthening Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Also on Monday, Israeli soldiers entered the Shuafat refugee camp and searched homes and shops for a Palestinian suspected in the killing of an Israeli soldier over the weekend. Dozens of camp residents threw stones at the soldiers who fired tear gas.
Saturday night’s shooting happened at a checkpoint near the camp in east Jerusalem. Police said at the time that the assailant got out of a car and opened fire, seriously wounding the female soldier and a security guard before running into the camp. The army announced early Sunday that the woman, who was 19, had died.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Conflict Jenin Israel-Palestine

Related

Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence
Middle-East
Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence
Update Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says

Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says

Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel is satisfied with the final draft of a US-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israel’s National Security Council head Eyal Hulata said on Tuesday.
“All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way to a historic agreement,” Hulata said in a statement.

Topics: Lebanon Maritime border dispute Israel

Related

Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
Middle-East
Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours
Middle-East
Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry
  • Rights groups say at least 185 people, including 19 children, have been killed so far
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Protests against the regime in Tehran spread on Monday to Iran’s vital energy industry, threatening the long-term survival of the country’s clerical rulers.
Workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr petrochemical plant joined in the demonstrations that have been sweeping Iran. Video footage online showed dozens of workers blocking the road to the Bushehr plant in Assaluyeh on the Gulf coast, chanting “Death to the dictator.”
The protests began more than three weeks ago after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran’s Kurdistan province, who was detained and beaten for wearing her hijab “in an insufficiently modest manner.”
Demonstrations have been led until now by young women and university students, but analysts said support from energy industry workers was an ominous sign for Iran’s ruling mullahs.
Combined with US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, sustained strikes by energy workers could bring the Islamic Republic to its knees, said Karim Sadjadpour, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“Iran is less dependent on oil as a percentage of GDP than they were in 1978, but energy exports are still the lifeblood of the economy,” he said.
Iranian security forces continued on Monday to crack down on the protests.
Rights groups say at least 185 people, including 19 children, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.
Video footage on social media showed protests in dozens of cities across Iran on Monday, with fierce clashes between protesters and riot police in Kurdistan province, where at least five people were killed and over 150 injured in protests since Saturday.
There was a heavy presence of armed security forces in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqez and Divandareh, using tear gas, clubs, and, in many cases, live ammunition.
One video showed several explosions creating blinding flashes in a neighbourhood of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government
Middle-East
Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows
Middle-East
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant, confidential IAEA report shows

Civilian casualties in Yemen decreased by more than half during truce, UN says

Civilian casualties in Yemen decreased by more than half during truce, UN says
Updated 10 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Civilian casualties in Yemen decreased by more than half during truce, UN says

Civilian casualties in Yemen decreased by more than half during truce, UN says
  • The number of civilians killed or injured over the past six months has been cut in half, reaching 936 — including 288 deaths — between April 2 and Sept. 21, 2022
  • The Yemeni government said that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce
Updated 10 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Civilian casualties from the war in Yemen and the number of internally displaced people have “substantially” decreased during the six months of the UN-brokered truce, the UN said.

This comes as the Yemeni government says that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce, taking advantage of the cessation of hostilities in key cities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported this week, in its latest monthly bulletin on the Yemen conflict, that the number of civilians killed or injured over the past six months has been cut in half, reaching 936 — including 288 deaths — between April 2 and Sept. 21, 2022, compared to 2,051 casualties — including 630 fatalities — between October 2021 and March 2022.

There were 343 civilians killed or injured as a result of landmine and unexploded ordinance detonations among the 936 documented casualties.

The UN-brokered cease-fire went into effect on April 2 and expired on Oct. 2 after the Houthis refused to extend it.

During the truce, the OCHA reported a 76 percent decrease in the number of displaced families.

Between April 2 and Sept. 30, 12,294 families were displaced, compared to 46,640 in the six months preceding the truce.

The conclusion of the UN body that no civilians were killed as a result of Arab coalition airstrikes confirms its adherence to its promise to strikes in support of Yemeni government troops during the truce.

Also during the truce, which was renewed twice, the amount of fuel entering Houthi-controlled areas through Hodeidah’s port was more than three times that seen last year, with 52 fuel ships transporting 1.435 million metric tons of fuel, compared to only 23 fuel ships carrying 468,630 metric tons in 2021, according to the OCHA.

Another advantage of the truce was the opening of Sanaa’s airport for commercial flights, which allowed some 26,642 passengers to travel from Yemen to Amman and Cairo for medical treatment and other purposes.

“It (the truce) affected a substantial increase in fuel imports through the Hodeidah ports, opened Sana’a airport to commercial flights, enhanced humanitarian access in some areas, and drove significant reductions in internal displacement and security incidents causing harm to civilians,” the OCHA said in the report.

Similarly, the Yemeni government reported that dozens of families fled Houthi-controlled areas during the truce, taking advantage of the pause in fighting and the reopening of roads connecting Houthi and government-controlled areas.

Najeeb Al-Saadi, head of the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News on Monday that his unit has seen an increase in the number of people fleeing to government-controlled areas from Sanaa, Thamar, Saada, Jouf, and other provinces under Houthi control.

“They worry that the Houthi brainwashing education system will have an adverse effect on their children and cause them to enlist in the fighting. Others left because there weren’t any jobs in the Houthi-controlled areas,” Al-Saadi said.

Topics: Yemen United Nations (UN) Sanaa Houthis

Related

Special Yemen government has ‘fully’ implemented UN-brokered truce, says FM
Middle-East
Yemen government has ‘fully’ implemented UN-brokered truce, says FM
US ‘concerned’ by collapse of truce in Yemen; uncertain whether Iran is to blame
Middle-East
US ‘concerned’ by collapse of truce in Yemen; uncertain whether Iran is to blame

Latest updates

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car
Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car
Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid
Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid
Lebanon, Israel satisfied with final draft of maritime border deal: negotiators
Lebanon, Israel satisfied with final draft of maritime border deal: negotiators
Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry
Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry
e& ventures into the metaverse with launch of e& Universe
e& ventures into the metaverse with launch of e& Universe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.