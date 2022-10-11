Erdogan to meet Putin on Wednesday in Astana: Turkish official

Yemenis and Iranians are victims of Tehran’s regime – minister

YEMEN: Yemenis, living under the Iran-backed Houthis, are suffering from the same atrocities facing protestors in Iran, according to Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani.

In a statement published on Twitter, Al-Eryani said Iran’s fierce crackdown on nationwide protests, sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police, reflects the regime’s terrorist nature.

“Yemenis, under control of Houthi militia, are suffering similar violations [including] murder, abduction, enforced disappearance, trials, extrajudicial executions, displacement impoverishment, starvation, restriction of personal freedoms, and oppression of religious minorities,” said Al-Eryani.

1-Tehran regime’s suppression of the unprecedented protests that swept various Iranian provinces, &crimes it perpetrates against protesters who demand to live in dignity, reveals its nature as a terrorist regime that doesn’t care about rights,freedoms,&intl humanitarian law — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 10, 2022



He took note of the international community’s inaction on Tehran’s suppression of protestors, interference in Yemen and support for the Houthi militia, and said such actions threaten regional and international peace efforts.

He urged international organizations “to condemn killing, repression and terrorism perpetrated by Iranian regime and its militias.”

On Monday, the Yemeni Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, raised with the US ambassador to Yemen Steven H. Fagin the impact of the failure of efforts to renew the United Nations-brokered truce, which expired on Oct 2.

He said the Houthi “terrorist threats” to target Yemen’s oil infrastructure represented “a dangerous escalation” that would have a far-reaching impact on international energy supplies and deepen the economic and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“Such terrorist actions require a firm stance from the international community to stop the militia from hijacking the peace process in Yemen and placing the security and stability of the Yemeni people under the mercy of the Iranian regime,” said Bin Mubarak in a statement published on Yemen’s state news agency.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidan, the Yemeni Minister of Interior, discussed efforts to combat terrorism, organized crime and arms smuggling through regional waters with the security attaché of the US Embassy in Yemen.

Haidan also reviewed the security situation in liberated areas and violations committed by the Houthis that continue to endanger the lives of the Yemeni people.

The US officials reiterated their country’s ongoing support to the UN’s peace efforts in Yemen.