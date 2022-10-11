You are here

Erdogan to meet Putin on Wednesday in Astana: Turkish official

date 2022-10-11
Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors. (File/AFP)
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on Wednesday, a Turkish official told AFP.
Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors — Russia and Ukraine.

Yemenis and Iranians are victims of Tehran's regime – minister

Yemenis and Iranians are victims of Tehran’s regime – minister
Arab News

  • Iran’s fierce crackdown on nationwide protests reflects the regime’s terrorist nature, says Yemeni minister
  • Yemeni officials discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism with American counterparts
YEMEN: Yemenis, living under the Iran-backed Houthis, are suffering from the same atrocities facing protestors in Iran, according to Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani.

In a statement published on Twitter, Al-Eryani said Iran’s fierce crackdown on nationwide protests, sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police, reflects the regime’s terrorist nature.
“Yemenis, under control of Houthi militia, are suffering similar violations [including] murder, abduction, enforced disappearance, trials, extrajudicial executions, displacement impoverishment, starvation, restriction of personal freedoms, and oppression of religious minorities,” said Al-Eryani.


He took note of the international community’s inaction on Tehran’s suppression of protestors, interference in Yemen and support for the Houthi militia, and said such actions threaten regional and international peace efforts.
He urged international organizations “to condemn killing, repression and terrorism perpetrated by Iranian regime and its militias.”
On Monday, the Yemeni Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, raised with the US ambassador to Yemen Steven H. Fagin the impact of the failure of efforts to renew the United Nations-brokered truce, which expired on Oct 2.
He said the Houthi “terrorist threats” to target Yemen’s oil infrastructure represented “a dangerous escalation” that would have a far-reaching impact on international energy supplies and deepen the economic and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
“Such terrorist actions require a firm stance from the international community to stop the militia from hijacking the peace process in Yemen and placing the security and stability of the Yemeni people under the mercy of the Iranian regime,” said Bin Mubarak in a statement published on Yemen’s state news agency.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidan, the Yemeni Minister of Interior, discussed efforts to combat terrorism, organized crime and arms smuggling through regional waters with the security attaché of the US Embassy in Yemen.
Haidan also reviewed the security situation in liberated areas and violations committed by the Houthis that continue to endanger the lives of the Yemeni people.
The US officials reiterated their country’s ongoing support to the UN’s peace efforts in Yemen.

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car

Dubai hosts first public flight of eVTOL flying car
DUBAI: Dubai hosted a historic public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, heralding what the organizers claimed was ‘an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.’

The event, attended by top government officials from China and the UAE, saw the X2 developed by electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng complete its 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.

The futuristic two-seater X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities, and is the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT.

The flying car emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

Dubai authorities have been keenly interested in unmanned aerial travel with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, previously attending the maiden concept flight of the Autonomous Air Taxi, a vehicle that will be used for the world’s first self-flying taxi service planned by the emirate.

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid

Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid
RAMALLAH, West Bank: A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died Monday after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during a September army raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen on Sept. 28 during an army raid in Jenin, a refugee camp and stronghold of armed Palestinians.
On Monday, the ministry mistakenly reported the boy was wounded during the weekend, but the Israeli military said the incident happened in September and the ministry has since corrected its initial reporting.
The Israeli army said it was “aware of an allegation regarding injuries to a minor who participated in the violent riots and hurled stones at the security forces.” It said the circumstances surrounding the event are being examined.
Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. The army said it had traced some of the perpetrators of those attacks back to Jenin.
Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.
The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel’s monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone. Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at strengthening Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Also on Monday, Israeli soldiers entered the Shuafat refugee camp and searched homes and shops for a Palestinian suspected in the killing of an Israeli soldier over the weekend. Dozens of camp residents threw stones at the soldiers who fired tear gas.
Saturday night’s shooting happened at a checkpoint near the camp in east Jerusalem. Police said at the time that the assailant got out of a car and opened fire, seriously wounding the female soldier and a security guard before running into the camp. The army announced early Sunday that the woman, who was 19, had died.

Lebanon, Israel satisfied with final draft of maritime border deal: negotiators

Lebanon, Israel satisfied with final draft of maritime border deal: negotiators
JERUSALEM: Lebanon and Israel have received a final draft of a US-mediated maritime border deal that satisfies all of their requirements and could imminently lead to a “historic deal,” negotiators from the two countries said on Tuesday.
“If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein’s efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal,” Lebanon’s lead negotiator Bou Saab told Reuters minutes after receiving the draft from Hochstein, the US official engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy to try to end the dispute.
Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata who headed the Israeli negotiating team echoed Saab’s remarks:
“All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way to a historic agreement,” he said in a statement.
While limited in scope, an agreement would ease security and economic concerns in both countries, whose shared history is rife with conflict.
The deal would resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas, and near waters where Israel has already found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.
Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party and militia backed by Iran, has threatened to use force against Israel should Israel explore for gas near the disputed area before Lebanon is allowed to do so in its own maritime zone.
“We received minutes ago the final draft... Lebanon felt that it takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same,” Bou Saab said.
Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardize long-standing efforts to reach an agreement.
Officials from both countries were in close contact via the US mediator over the past few days in an effort to resolve outstanding differences.
Lebanon’s president said that a deal would not signify a “partnership” with Israel, a country Lebanon does not recognize and officially regards as an enemy.
“We are avoiding a sure-fire war in the region,” Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week.
Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar told Army Radio a signing date has not been set yet. Israel is holding an election on Nov. 1 and it is still unclear whether the accord would require parliament’s approval.

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry

Protests against Tehran regime spread to vital energy industry
DUBAI: Protests against the regime in Tehran spread on Monday to Iran’s vital energy industry, threatening the long-term survival of the country’s clerical rulers.
Workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr petrochemical plant joined in the demonstrations that have been sweeping Iran. Video footage online showed dozens of workers blocking the road to the Bushehr plant in Assaluyeh on the Gulf coast, chanting “Death to the dictator.”
The protests began more than three weeks ago after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran’s Kurdistan province, who was detained and beaten for wearing her hijab “in an insufficiently modest manner.”
Demonstrations have been led until now by young women and university students, but analysts said support from energy industry workers was an ominous sign for Iran’s ruling mullahs.
Combined with US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, sustained strikes by energy workers could bring the Islamic Republic to its knees, said Karim Sadjadpour, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“Iran is less dependent on oil as a percentage of GDP than they were in 1978, but energy exports are still the lifeblood of the economy,” he said.
Iranian security forces continued on Monday to crack down on the protests.
Rights groups say at least 185 people, including 19 children, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested.
Video footage on social media showed protests in dozens of cities across Iran on Monday, with fierce clashes between protesters and riot police in Kurdistan province, where at least five people were killed and over 150 injured in protests since Saturday.
There was a heavy presence of armed security forces in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqez and Divandareh, using tear gas, clubs, and, in many cases, live ammunition.
One video showed several explosions creating blinding flashes in a neighbourhood of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan.

