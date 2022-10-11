You are here

  • Home
  • Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
The housing sector currently contributes $30.59 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jt4ac

Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction and building activities contributed 11.6 percent to Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil economic activity in the second quarter, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Abdullah Al-Budair, vice minister at the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing. 

Speaking at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition, Al-Budair noted that Saudi Arabia’s leadership is keen to develop the real estate sector in the Kingdom, as it is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Budair noted that real estate activities accounted for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom during the second quarter, and added that the Ministry is working to improve the sector by facilitating investments, therefer elevating its contribution to the nation’s overall gross domestic product. 

The vice minister pointed out that the housing sector currently contributes SR115 billion ($30.59 billion) to the nation’s GDP, and it has also created 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

He further revealed that real estate assets represent 15 percent of the total assets of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. 

Citing data from Capital Market Authority, released in September, Al-Budair added that the value of the real estate is about 34 percent of the total private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia which stands at SR333.6 billion. 

Highlighting the development in the sector, Al-Budair noted that there are existing projects to implement more than 30,000 housing units in Jeddah, with a total value of SR26 billion. He added that there are future projects to implement a further 30,000 additional housing units in different neighborhoods of Jeddah Governorate. 

During the event, Al-Budair and Saleh Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah governorate handed over 900 housing units to beneficiaries of the Al-Jawhara Residence project. 

The Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition began on Oct. 10 and will run for three days. More than 40 exhibitors, including PIF’s ROSHN, along with financing bodies, banks, and relevant government agencies, are set to attend.

Topics: construction Saudi Vision 2030 Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition

Related

IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning

IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
AP

IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning

IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning
  • Lending agency warns inflation fight, geopolitical events driving up financial stability risks
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Reuters AP

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.

The lending agency forecast on Tuesday that the global economy would eke out growth of just 2.7 percent next year, down from the 2.9 percent it had estimated in July. 

The IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year — a modest 3.2 percent, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6 percent expansion.

“The global environment is fragile with storm clouds on the horizon,” the report stated.

Lingering market vulnerabilities, tightening liquidity, stubborn inflation and ongoing efforts by central banks worldwide to raise rates to combat it have combined to create a volatile and risky environment, the report stated.

“With investors aggressively pulling back from risk-taking recently as they reassess their economic and policy outlook, there is a danger of a disorderly repricing of risk,” the report stated. “In particular, volatility and a sudden tightening in financial conditions could interact with, and be amplified by, preexisting financial vulnerabilities.”

The IMF warned that any sharp downturn would be acutely felt by emerging market economies, where they are grappling with a “multitude of risks” like high borrowing costs, high inflation, and volatile commodity markets. 

The IMF also cautioned that credit spreads have widened substantially in the corporate sector, and higher rates could adversely impact housing markets.

FASTFACTS

The global economy will eke out growth of just 2.7 percent next year, down from the 2.9 percent it had estimated in July.

The fund foresees China’s economy growing just 3.2 percent this year.

The IMF slashed its outlook for growth in the US to 1.6 percent this year.

The collective economy of the 19 European countries will grow just 0.5 percent in 2023.

In China, the property sector downturn has already deepened, and failures of property developers could spill over into the banking sector, the IMF cautioned. However, the fund foresees China’s economy growing just 3.2 percent this year, down drastically from 8.1 percent last year. 

While banks in advanced economies seem to have sufficient capital and liquidity, the IMF noted that in its global bank stress test, up to 29 percent of emerging market banks would breach their capital requirements in a severe global recession, leading to a capital shortfall of over $200 billion. US banks will report third-quarter earnings starting this week and are expected to show weaker profits.

The IMF slashed its outlook for growth in the US to 1.6 percent this year, down from a July forecast of 2.3 percent. It expects meager 1 percent US growth next year.

In the IMF’s view, the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, reeling from crushingly high energy prices caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow, will grow just 0.5 percent in 2023.

Saudi Arabia

According to the IMF report, Saudi Arabia’s annual world output projections dropped by 2.4 percent in October from July’s forecasts to reach 4.5 percent – when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the same period of the previous year.

The Kingdom’s 2023 predictions remained unchanged at 3.7 percent growth year-on-year.

As for the IMF’s growth predictions, Saudi Arabia remained at a 7.6 percent output increase in 2022, with a 3.7 percent output increase the following year.

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is forecast to rise 3.4 percent annually by the end of this year to reach 7.6 percent, showed the IMF data.

The Kingdom’s GDP is expected to increase by a modest 2.4 percent in 2023 year on year, and recover to 3.8 percent growth the following year.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Inflation

Related

Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF
Business & Economy
Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF

Saudi ports records 9.2% rise in container throughput volumes in September

Saudi ports records 9.2% rise in container throughput volumes in September
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ports records 9.2% rise in container throughput volumes in September

Saudi ports records 9.2% rise in container throughput volumes in September
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 9.2 percent increase in container throughput volumes in September 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During September, container throughput volume reached a total of 657,420 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,033 TEUs during the same period in 2021, said the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release. 

It noted that the exported container throughput in September witnessed a rise of 12.48 percent to reach 266,654 TEUs against 218,524 TEUs recorded in September 2021. 

The imported container throughput reached 203,000 TEUs in September, a rise of 6.74 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The statement added that the achievement constitutes an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This comes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy that was launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Mawani ports

Related

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 
Business & Economy
Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 

MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 

MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 

MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Multinational energy corporation Chevron has been discussing the construction of a connection between its Aphrodite gas field in offshore Cyprus and Egypt before year-end, according to MEED.

The company is yet to figure out the gas route and the details of the project's development, according to Clay Neff, president of Chevron Middle East, Africa, and South America.

“We are hoping that towards the end of the year, we will know which direction we want to go. We are working towards that,” he added.

Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end

The Jabal Omar development Co. will be speeding up the progress of the second, third, and fourth phases of the Jabal Omar project. The residential project is set to increase the capacity of pilgrims to 30 million aligned with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.

The company will complete both the second and third phases by the last quarter of 2022, while the fourth phase will be completed by the end of 2024, according to Al Arabiya.

SEWA to develop first IWP in Sharjah

Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority is looking to develop Sharjah’s first independent water project called 'Hamriyah IWP', which will have a capacity of 90 million imperial gallons a day.

The company will be issuing the request for qualifications by the end of October or the beginning of November.  

SEWA will utilize the water produced from the plant under a long-term water-purchase agreement, in addition to investing in the project company that will develop the project, reported MEED. 

Topics: MENA Projects water construction

Related

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to inaugurate 800MW solar farm
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to inaugurate 800MW solar farm

TASI continues to extend losses over global growth concerns: Closing bell

TASI continues to extend losses over global growth concerns: Closing bell
Updated 11 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to extend losses over global growth concerns: Closing bell

TASI continues to extend losses over global growth concerns: Closing bell
Updated 11 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to extend losses for the fourth straight session as concerns about the slowing global economy and low oil prices continue to keep investors on their toes.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.14 percent to end Tuesday at 11,514, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.57 percent lower to finish at 19,681.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.41 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 2.54 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 1.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 0.73 percent, while Alinma Bank finished the session flat.

Retal Urban Development Co. rose 2.04 percent, after it signed a sub-development agreement with National Housing Co. to develop 550 housing units in Riyadh for SR605 million ($161 million).

Saudi Real Estate Co. shed 0.16 percent, after it signed a SR3.8 million contract with First Nile Construction Co.  for the construction of a residential building in Riyadh.

Advance International Co. for Communications and Information Technology added 4.99 percent, after it launched an application under the name of AicTime to increase attendance control and efficiency to all sectors.

Middle East Healthcare Co. surged 9.03 percent to lead the gainers, while Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development plunged 6.3 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output: S&P Global
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output: S&P Global
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia, are outperforming their European rivals due to low prices for feedstock, long-term security of supply, and solid customer and shareholder bases, S&P Global said in a report.

It said the Kingdom dominates the GCC chemicals output, with companies based in Saudi Arabia accounting for 75 percent to 80 percent of the region’s total chemical sales by value.

GCC chemical companies, it added, are likely to be more resilient to higher interest rates and energy costs than their European peers.

“We believe that the GCC chemical companies that we rate can absorb the combination of rising feedstock prices and borrowing costs without downgrades at this stage,” said an S&P Global Ratings analyst.

“However, the conditions also make upgrades less likely,” Rawan Oueidat added. 

In April, Fitch Ratings revised Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating, IDR, to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following similar rating action on its majority parent Saudi Aramco.

“SABIC’s rating is aligned with that of its parent Saudi Aramco, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two companies in accordance with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria,” Fitch said.

The credit agency revealed that SABIC’s rating reflects the company’s cost leadership and conservative financial profile.

Ratings agency Fitch on April 26 revised its outlook for state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to “positive” from “stable.” 

The agency had raised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to “positive” from “stable” earlier in April on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet thanks to higher oil revenues.

The only other Fitch A-rated chemical company is German multinational BASF SE.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC GCC ratings

Related

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Business & Economy
Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits

Latest updates

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
Jazan’s girls kick off school football league
Jazan’s girls kick off school football league
Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to tackle UAE in Abu Dhabi days before World Cup kickoff
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to tackle UAE in Abu Dhabi days before World Cup kickoff
Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.