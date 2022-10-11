Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output: S&P Global

You are here

The Kingdom dominates the GCC chemicals output, with companies based in Saudi Arabia accounting for 75 percent to 80 percent of the region’s total chemical sales by value.
The Kingdom dominates the GCC chemicals output, with companies based in Saudi Arabia accounting for 75 percent to 80 percent of the region's total chemical sales by value.
RIYADH: Chemical companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia, are outperforming their European rivals due to low prices for feedstock, long-term security of supply, and solid customer and shareholder bases, S&P Global said in a report.

It said the Kingdom dominates the GCC chemicals output, with companies based in Saudi Arabia accounting for 75 percent to 80 percent of the region’s total chemical sales by value.

GCC chemical companies, it added, are likely to be more resilient to higher interest rates and energy costs than their European peers.

“We believe that the GCC chemical companies that we rate can absorb the combination of rising feedstock prices and borrowing costs without downgrades at this stage,” said an S&P Global Ratings analyst.

“However, the conditions also make upgrades less likely,” Rawan Oueidat added. 

In April, Fitch Ratings revised Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating, IDR, to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following similar rating action on its majority parent Saudi Aramco.

“SABIC’s rating is aligned with that of its parent Saudi Aramco, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two companies in accordance with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria,” Fitch said.

The credit agency revealed that SABIC’s rating reflects the company’s cost leadership and conservative financial profile.

Ratings agency Fitch on April 26 revised its outlook for state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to “positive” from “stable.” 

The agency had raised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to “positive” from “stable” earlier in April on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet thanks to higher oil revenues.

The only other Fitch A-rated chemical company is German multinational BASF SE.

Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq

Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq

Egypt awaiting Qatari investments worth $5bn: Asharq
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Sovereign Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority are in an apparent stalemate over $5 billion worth of investment deals as the north African country awaits promised Qatari funds, Asharq reported.  

Egypt and Qatar reached an agreement for the investments in March, yet the two sides did not disclose the areas in which these deals would occur or when they would be concluded. 

A joint committee headed by the countries' foreign ministers was also formed, aimed at strengthening coordination and cooperation in all fields. 

More than six months on, and the agreement is yet to be actioned, with a sticking point appearing to be Qatar's sovereign fund wanting to acquire majority stakes in a number of Egyptian companies — a move rejected by Cairo as it wants to limit the matter to minority stakes.

A source closely related to the Qatari-Egyptian file told Asharq that the main reason behind the hold-up is due to “the different investment visions between the two countries regarding the targeted shares in the companies.”

Qatar also is waiting for the Egyptian pound to reach a fair price against the dollar, Asharq reported citing unnamed financial and legal sources. 

The Egyptian Sovereign Fund did not respond to requests from Asharq for a comment, nor did the Qatar Investment Authority despite repeated communications attempts.

OPEC+ oil production cut will have muted impact on market: Fitch

OPEC+ oil production cut will have muted impact on market: Fitch
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

OPEC+ oil production cut will have muted impact on market: Fitch

OPEC+ oil production cut will have muted impact on market: Fitch
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash crude production by 2 million barrels per day from November will have a muted impact on the global oil market, as the actual output cuts will be smaller, according to a report by rating agency Fitch.

Fitch noted that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will have to make the largest actual production cuts, while other countries in the group known as OPEC+, including Nigeria, will have some room under their respective quotas to hike output. 

“The recent increases in global oil inventories suggest that the market is in a production surplus,” said the report. 

It added: “We expect OPEC+ to target a broad balance in the oil market by changing production quotas and available crude supplies, although it may become increasingly difficult to achieve a consensus among the members due to demand uncertainties and the recession in large developed markets.” 

Even though a recessionary economic outlook will lead to lower oil demand, this has recently been boosted by switches from gas to oil in energy generation, and high prices of natural gases, the report added. 

It further noted that price volatility in the oil market is expected to continue in the short term, driven by geopolitical tensions and further sanctions which may lead to a reduction in Russian exports. 

While the US has been critical of OPEC+’s decision to reduce oil output, President Joe Biden last week announced the release of an additional 10 million barrels from the country’s strategic petroleum reserves to global oil markets beginning in November. 

According to Fitch, a potential conclusion of the Iran nuclear deal could increase oil production in the country, which may significantly shift supply patterns causing large price fluctuations. 

The report, however, noted that oil prices are expected to moderate in the medium and long term as geopolitical tensions will eventually ease, with prices moving closer to full-cycle costs. 

Fitch added that oil demand will be increasingly affected by the decarbonization of the global economy in the long term. 

Nissan takes $687m loss as sells Russian business for €1

Nissan takes $687m loss as sells Russian business for €1
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

Nissan takes $687m loss as sells Russian business for €1

Nissan takes $687m loss as sells Russian business for €1
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. will hand over its business in Russia to a state-owned entity for €1 ($0.97), it said on Tuesday, taking a loss of around $687 million and exiting the country months after it was forced to halt production there, according to Reuters.

The Japanese company will transfer its shares in Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC to state-owned NAMI, it said. The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said.

The deal makes Nissan the latest major company to exit Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February. It also mirrors a move by Nissan’s top shareholder, French automaker Renault, which sold its majority stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian investor in May.

The sale to NAMI will include Nissan’s production and research facilities in St. Petersburg as well as its sales and marketing center in Moscow, the ministry said.

Nissan said it expected an extraordinary loss of around 100 billion yen ($687 million), but maintained its earnings forecast for the financial year ending in March.

Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, estimated the decision by its Japanese partner would lead to a €331 million hit to its net income for the second half of 2022.

Nissan had suspended production at its St. Petersberg plant in March due to supply chain disruptions. Since then, the company and its local unit had been monitoring the situation, it said. But there was “no visibility” of a change to the external environment, Nissan said, prompting it to decide to exit.

Junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is also considering exiting Russia, the Nikkei newspaper said. A spokesperson for Mitsubishi said nothing had been decided.

The exit comes as Nissan has embarked on a major shift in its relationship with Renault. The two said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by Renault.

Those talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest of long-time executive Carlos Ghosn, have also included the possibility of Renault selling some of its controlling stake in Nissan, two people with knowledge of the talks have told Reuters.

Renault reportedly sold its stake in Avtovaz for one rouble ($0.02).

The Nissan deal was “of great significance for the industry,” Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official

Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official

Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector grows annually at 3%, contributes 5.5% to GDP, says official
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector has grown at an annual rate of nearly 3 percent, and contributes 5.5 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, a top official said.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the National Committee of Contractors, Hamad Al-Hammad, head of the committee at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, said the contracting sector in the Kingdom includes more than 176,000 companies, and they contribute 10.7 percent to the non-oil GDP.

Al-Hammad noted that Saudi Arabia offered more than 540 contracting projects exceeding a value of SR450 billion ($119.70 billion) in 2021, covering sectors including construction, energy, and transportation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hammad said Saudi Arabia’s project market has turned attractive for contracting companies; both regionally and internationally.

The official said the contracting sector in the Kingdom ranks fifth among the most important sectors that contribute significantly to the economy.

Al-Hammad added there are 995 foreign contracting companies currently operating in the Kingdom.

He said the National Committee for Contractors is working hard to implement different initiatives to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In March, during the Future Projects Forum, Al-Hammad said that the value of development projects in various regions of the Kingdom in the past five years exceeded $5 trillion.

“The contracting sector is one of the most important pillars of economic development in the world, for its role in building cities and developing infrastructure. This sector has played a key role in the Kingdom’s construction (sector’s) expansion,” Al-Hammad told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Earlier in July, data released by asset management firm Kamco revealed that Saudi Arabia led the Gulf Cooperation Council region with $16.5 billion worth of projects awarded during the second quarter of 2022.

The Kamco data also suggested that the Kingdom accounted for 77.2 percent of the total contracts awarded in the Gulf region in the second quarter. 

MEED also reported that three out of the 10 big projects awarded in the Kingdom were for the NEOM project.

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister

Construction contributes 11.6% to Saudi’s non-oil economy in Q2: Minister
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction and building activities contributed 11.6 percent to Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil economic activity in the second quarter, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Abdullah Al-Budair, vice minister at the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing. 

Speaking at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition, Al-Budair noted that Saudi Arabia’s leadership is keen to develop the real estate sector in the Kingdom, as it is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Budair noted that real estate activities accounted for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom during the second quarter, and added that the Ministry is working to improve the sector by facilitating investments, therefer elevating its contribution to the nation’s overall gross domestic product. 

The vice minister pointed out that the housing sector currently contributes SR115 billion ($30.59 billion) to the nation’s GDP, and it has also created 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

He further revealed that real estate assets represent 15 percent of the total assets of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. 

Citing data from Capital Market Authority, released in September, Al-Budair added that the value of the real estate is about 34 percent of the total private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia which stands at SR333.6 billion. 

Highlighting the development in the sector, Al-Budair noted that there are existing projects to implement more than 30,000 housing units in Jeddah, with a total value of SR26 billion. He added that there are future projects to implement a further 30,000 additional housing units in different neighborhoods of Jeddah Governorate. 

During the event, Al-Budair and Saleh Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah governorate handed over 900 housing units to beneficiaries of the Al-Jawhara Residence project. 

The Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition began on Oct. 10 and will run for three days. More than 40 exhibitors, including PIF’s ROSHN, along with financing bodies, banks, and relevant government agencies, are set to attend.

