TASI continues to extend losses over global growth concerns: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to extend losses for the fourth straight session as concerns about the slowing global economy and low oil prices continue to keep investors on their toes.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.14 percent to end Tuesday at 11,514, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.57 percent lower to finish at 19,681.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.41 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 2.54 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 1.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 0.73 percent, while Alinma Bank finished the session flat.

Retal Urban Development Co. rose 2.04 percent, after it signed a sub-development agreement with National Housing Co. to develop 550 housing units in Riyadh for SR605 million ($161 million).

Saudi Real Estate Co. shed 0.16 percent, after it signed a SR3.8 million contract with First Nile Construction Co. for the construction of a residential building in Riyadh.

Advance International Co. for Communications and Information Technology added 4.99 percent, after it launched an application under the name of AicTime to increase attendance control and efficiency to all sectors.

Middle East Healthcare Co. surged 9.03 percent to lead the gainers, while Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development plunged 6.3 percent to lead the fallers.