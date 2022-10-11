MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 

RIYADH: Multinational energy corporation Chevron has been discussing the construction of a connection between its Aphrodite gas field in offshore Cyprus and Egypt before year-end, according to MEED.

The company is yet to figure out the gas route and the details of the project's development, according to Clay Neff, president of Chevron Middle East, Africa, and South America.

“We are hoping that towards the end of the year, we will know which direction we want to go. We are working towards that,” he added.

Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end

The Jabal Omar development Co. will be speeding up the progress of the second, third, and fourth phases of the Jabal Omar project. The residential project is set to increase the capacity of pilgrims to 30 million aligned with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.

The company will complete both the second and third phases by the last quarter of 2022, while the fourth phase will be completed by the end of 2024, according to Al Arabiya.

SEWA to develop first IWP in Sharjah

Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority is looking to develop Sharjah’s first independent water project called 'Hamriyah IWP', which will have a capacity of 90 million imperial gallons a day.

The company will be issuing the request for qualifications by the end of October or the beginning of November.

SEWA will utilize the water produced from the plant under a long-term water-purchase agreement, in addition to investing in the project company that will develop the project, reported MEED.