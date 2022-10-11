You are here

  British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions
British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions

British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made payments for US properties owned by Deripaska
  • A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is also charged with wire fraud, did not immediately respond to a request for comment
NEW YORK, United States: British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on US charges of conspiring to violate sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Bonham-Carter was arrested in the United Kingdom, and federal prosecutors in Manhattan said they will seek his extradition.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made payments for US properties owned by Deripaska and tried to move the aluminum magnate’s artwork in the United States overseas.
A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is also charged with wire fraud, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s National Crime Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The charges come as the US Department of Justice tries to pressure Russian oligarchs through sanctions, asset seizures and criminal probes to stop backing Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its activities in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
“Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish US assets, in violation of the international sanctions,” Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.
Deripaska, the billionaire 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in connection with Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.
The Justice Department last month charged Deripaska with violating sanctions by using the US financial system to maintain three luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf, and by trying to have his girlfriend travel to the United States to bear his children.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter has worked for entities controlled by Deripaska since around 2003, and managed his residential properties in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Prosecutors said that in 2021, Bonham-Carter wired just over $1 million from a Russian bank account for a company he controlled on Deripaska’s behalf to a New York bank account for Gracetown, Inc., which manages Deripaska’s residential properties in the United States.
The payments were meant to pay for the maintenance of Deripaska’s two residential properties in New York and one in Washington, D.C., which he purchased between 2005 and 2008, prosecutors said.
Bonham-Carter also sought in 2021 to transfer artwork Deripaska bought from an auction house in New York City to London, and falsely told the auction house that the art did not belong to Deripaska, prosecutors said.

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court
Ellie Aben

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court
  • Maria Ressa and her former Rappler colleague face jail over an article that linked a businessman to illegal activities
  • The Court of Appeals affirmed their conviction on Monday, adding eight months to the sentence
MANILA: Philippine Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa will appeal a conviction for cyber libel in the country’s Supreme Court, her lawyer said on Tuesday, as the veteran journalist fights an over six-year prison sentence.

Ressa, co-founder of online news site Rappler, and the publication’s former journalist Rey Santos Jr., are facing jail terms in a case filed in 2017 by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 article that linked him to illegal activities.

In 2020, a regional court in Manila convicted Ressa and Santos — a decision both of them appealed.

The Court of Appeals on Monday upheld its earlier ruling that affirmed the lower court’s conviction, and added eight months to the sentence, a decision labeled “disappointing” by Ressa’s legal counsel, Theodore Te.

“It ignored basic principles of constitutional and criminal law as well as the evidence presented,” Te said in a statement. “Maria and Rey will elevate these issues to the SC (Supreme Court) and we will ask the SC to review the decision and to reverse the decision.”

A vocal critic of Rodrigo Duterte, Ressa has been known for tough scrutiny of the former Philippines president and his policies. She and Rappler have been facing a series of criminal charges and probes.

“The ongoing campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and Rappler continues, and the Philippines legal system is not doing enough to stop it,” she said after the appeals court ruling. “This is a reminder of the importance of independent journalism holding power to account.”

Last year, Ressa became the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines — sharing the prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

She was recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and her work and criticism of the Duterte regime’s “war on drugs” — an anti-drug policy that since 2016 has since led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, mostly urban poor, and drawn international condemnation.

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
  • Former policeman shot dead 36 people, mostly toddlers
  • Locals gripped by fear after nation’s worst mass shooting
BANGKOK: Devastated families in northeastern Thailand gathered on Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones who were killed in a massacre at a nursery that claimed the lives of 36 people, 24 of them children.

Thailand has been shaken by the tragedy that took place at the daycare center in Uthai Sawan area of Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province last week. It was the worst mass shooting by a sole perpetrator in the country’s history.

Dressed in black and holding portraits of their lost loved ones, family members sat at three nearby temples in Na Klang, where cremation ceremonies took place. They were accompanied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two deputy prime ministers — Jurin Laksanawisit and Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The prime minister did not speak, and his deputy, Laksanawisit, only briefly offered condolences to grieving families.

“Those who have been hurt, I hope they recover as quickly as possible,” he said.

The funerals, sponsored by the Thai royal household, ended three days of national mourning, but grief and fear are likely to grip the local community much longer.

Anurak Paengnoi, a 40-year-old Uthai Sawan administration official, told Arab News there was a persisting sense of fear in the area.

“We still feel this. We are in a panic. Fellow officers in the subdistrict authority office feel the same. It just happened to us. We are in terrible condition. It’s simply horrible,” she said. “It’s indescribable. We still cannot overcome this tragedy.”

Police have identified the attacker as former officer Panya Kamrab, who was dismissed from service earlier this year for possession of drugs.

Kamrab went to the daycare center to see his son and started shooting indiscriminately when he could not find him there.

After the massacre, he shot himself fatally at his own home, where his wife and son were also found dead.

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
  • King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla
  • The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry
LONDON: The coronation of British King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.

Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
  • Somalia, Horn of Africa, Sahel at risk of having decades of work to eradicate famine undone
  • FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel said the situation is critical
LONDON: The UN Food and Agricultural Organization has warned that African countries face food shortages as a result of converging global crises, undoing years of work to eradicate hunger.
The FAO said the financial crisis and grain shortages prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and internal conflict are all playing a role in creating serious food instability for millions of people.
Forty-four percent of Africa’s wheat was imported from Ukraine and Russia before the war broke out in February.
The worst-affected region is the Horn of Africa, which has suffered from five consecutive years of failed rainy seasons.
Somalia, already long ravaged by war, is the worst affected, along with neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya.
Last week, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said: “I have no doubt that we are seeing famine on our watch in Somalia, and it is the first of, I fear, more to be announced in the Horn of Africa.”
Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya currently have a total of 36.1 million people suffering from the effects of drought, according to Action Against Hunger, and are facing “an explosion of needs.”
The UN believes as many as 310 million people across the continent are likely to suffer from hunger by the end of the decade — up from 278 million, or nearly 20 percent of Africa’s total, last year.
FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel told a conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday that the situation is critical, prompted by “multiple and overlapping shocks and protracted crises in Africa,” including Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Africa is moving backwards in its efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition,” he said. “This is not sustainable. Unless we change course and learn how to do things differently and better, the situation will not go away or get any better.”
African Union Commissioner for Agriculture Josefa Sacko said the continent would have to develop self-sufficiency in food production in future, and donations would be necessary to achieve this. “We must build a sustainable, resilient food system that can withstand future shocks,” he added.
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned the conference that “millions” could die in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel unless more money is made available to stave off starvation.

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
  • “Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces”
KYIV: Thirty-two Ukrainian prisoners returned home in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said.
“Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine’s) Armed Forces. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Yermak said Ukraine had also received the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who Yermak said had volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

