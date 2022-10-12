You are here

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey during the first quarter in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (Reuters)
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

  • Maxey has used the preseason as a showcase for his summer work — his motto is getting better by 1 percent every day
PHILADELPHIA: Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band.

He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to the point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.

Take a breather, Ty.

His response: Thanks, but no thanks.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are the super-sized salaried franchise players that are expected to carry Philadelphia deep into championship contention in coach Doc Rivers’ third season. But the 6-foot-2 Maxey is trying to wedge his way into All-Star talk and possibly form a true Big 3 with his more famous “big brothers” (as he calls Embiid and Harden). His joyous attitude, wide smile, and fan friendliness made him one of Philadelphia’s most popular athletes in less than three seasons. His 17.5 points last season and postseason success — carrying the team when Embiid was injured — made him one of the Sixers’ most vital cogs as they try and win their first NBA title since 1983.

But Maxey downplayed his importance in the lineup.

“Doc said something in the locker room recently, ‘this is a we season, not a me season,’” Maxey said. “This season is going to be all about us as a group.”

The group isn’t bad. Well, at least a starting five that can rival the best in the NBA with Embiid, Harden, Maxey, holdover Tobias Harris and veteran free-agent pickup P.J. Tucker. Embiid is the reigning NBA scoring champion — and new American citizen — and Harden is trying to prove the hamstring injuries that hampered his effectiveness in 21 regular-season games with the Sixers are behind him.

Maxey has used the preseason as a showcase for his summer work — his motto is getting better by 1 percent every day. His shooting percentages are growing at a more rapid rate. He shot 79 percent through the first three preseason games and hit three 3-pointers in a game against Cleveland.

“I’m not really worried about individual accolades,” Maxey said. “One of the main things I really focused on was trying to become a better leader. I feel like I have this personality where I’m always smiling, I’m always happy. I work extremely hard. I try to push my teammates. I try to push them all the time.”

It’s Maxey’s push that could thrust the Sixers into an NBA championship.

HOPEFUL HARDEN

Harden took a roughly $14 million pay cut when he declined a $47.4 million option for this season and signed a new two-year deal that will earn him a still-massive $33 million this season. Harden said he turned down the option so the Sixers could use the extra money to sign free agents. The Sixers did — and the NBA launched an ongoing tampering investigation into Harden’s decision and the ensuing transactions.

The 33-year-old is starting his first full season with the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star said he has snapped out of the “tough times, lot of dark moments” that plagued him the last couple of seasons as he dealt with injuries.

He lost weight — he joked 100 pounds — and seems in better condition for the long grind of the season.

“I feel like this is my first year,” Harden said.

FANDUEL PICKS

FanDuel Sportsbook put the 76ers at 16-1 to win the NBA championship, with only Boston, Milwaukee and Brooklyn out of the East with better odds at winning a championship. Embiid has 7-1 odds to win NBA MVP, he was the runner-up each of the last two seasons.

SCHEDULE STACKED

The Sixers didn’t get any easy ones to start the season. The Sixers open the season Tuesday at Boston and then return to Philadelphia for the home opener against Milwaukee on Thursday. The Sixers also get a spotlight Christmas game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. The Sixers can only hope they’re on 50-win pace as they head into March. The Sixers open the month with five straight road games, at Miami, Dallas, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota. The Sixers play 17 games in March.

Topics: Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey NBA

Ronda Rousey regains WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ defeats Liv Morgan in Philadelphia
Ronda Rousey returned to winning ways at the top of the WWE roster as she regained her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

Rousey, facing off against recent rival and title-holder Liv Morgan, felt at home with the Extreme Rules format from the start, landing a flurry of blows against her opponent.

Despite Morgan’s best efforts to maintain her title, it was “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” who held out for the win, to make her a two-time champion.

On an evening that featured the first WWE women’s ladder match, reigning Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated contender Bayley in an enthralling bout.

Belair dominated from the start, with the defending champion out to end the contest swiftly before Bayley’s allies, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, entered the ring. Belair made quick work of the distracting duo before retaining her supremacy.

Elsewhere, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in an all-new match format inside the Fight Pit. The new MMA-inspired brawling style saw the experienced Riddle gain the upper hand from the start, forcing Rollins to tap out.

Karrion Kross got the better of Drew McIntyre in their close-fought strap match, while Finn Balor and The Judgment Day shocked Edge and WWE fans following their heavy-hitting I Quit encounter, Balor calling on his controversial crew as they forced Edge to quit after a one-sided beatdown. 

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Ronda Rousey

Argentina’s friendly versus UAE should give Saudi Arabia a few World Cup pointers

Updated 12 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

  • Herve Renard’s Green Falcons play the South American champions on Nov. 22, and will hope to push Mexico and Poland for a knockout berth
Lionel Messi’s latest, and likely last, assault on the World Cup has garnered a Middle Eastern flavor.

If the game’s greatest talent is to belatedly lift the sport’s grandest trophy this winter, he’ll do it in Qatar — while employed by Qatar Sports Investments’ Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old will take to the pitch in Doha on Nov. 22 for Argentina’s Group C clash with Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

By then, he and his colleagues will have finalized their World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi, with an open training session held at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Nov. 13 and a final friendly tune-up on Nov. 16 at the 42,000-capacity Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

It is the symbiotic relationship between these Gulf neighbors that holds intrigue. Just what is La Albiceleste likely to gain from a run-out versus FIFA’s 70th-ranked country, and one recently dismantled 4-0 by South American also-rans Venezuela?

Conversely, can Saudi Arabia expect to glean anything from their vaunted opponents’ taste of a local competitor as the region’s strongest football nation bids to prevent a repetition of 2018’s dispiriting start?

The attractions of Abu Dhabi are obvious.

Lionel Scaloni’s men land in an emirate which has cemented its reputation as a major global sports hub. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, NBA, Yas Marina’s Formula 1 circuit, Mubadala World Tennis Championship and golf’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship are just some of the competitions lured there.

Football has also played a sizeable role.

First-class facilities utilized at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup were further upgraded for the successful return of the FIFA Club World Cup in February of this year.

Close to the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, eventual champions Chelsea trained on immaculate surfaces amid temperate conditions. Access is also consummately controlled — an important factor when Messi is in town.

The weather in mid-November will be similarly conducive to elite performance. Plus, an apt introduction to what awaits culturally an hour away by plane in Doha.

A familiar face is in opposition.

The UAE’s slender defeat to Australia in the AFC’s fourth-round playoff was overseen by the Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena. The UAE head coach was Scaloni’s contemporary in both the national setup and La Liga, and also led Boca Juniors from 2014 to 2016.

Switches from 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations represent a similar tactical approach to Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia.

Both sets of players have also been exposed to Bert van Marwijk’s foundational methods.

The man who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, also oversaw the Saudi qualification eight years later, before departing prior to the start of the tournament in Russia.

A mixed pair of spells in charge of the UAE would follow between 2019 and last February. This shared influence should not be underestimated.

The UAE cannot claim to be at the same level as the strengthening Green Falcons. They sit 19 places behind them in FIFA’s list. Their only entry to the World Cup was back in 1990, while Saudi Arabia will be making their sixth appearance next month.

The UAE’s clubs have failed to shine in the AFC Champions League during recent editions. Riyadh’s Al-Hilal have won it twice in three years.

March’s pivotal 1-0 qualifying victory against South Korea also stands out amid years of fitful performances, while the Saudis impressively topped their group ahead of Japan.

Last month’s UAE losses to Paraguay and Venezuela dampened enthusiasm gained during Qatar 2022’s near miss.

Yet, the domestic game has received a significant injection of quality and exposure this summer in the transfer market. Andriy Yarmolenko, Jason Denayer, Miralem Pjanic, Paco Alcacer, Adel Taarabt and Kostas Manolas are just some of those who have helped to rapidly raise standards.

Al-Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout is the best domestic center-forward currently in Asian club football and the fourth-highest active international goalscorer, with 80 strikes in 108 caps. Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Ali Saleh, Harib Suhail, Abdullah Ramadan and Majid Rashid are just some of the prospects who will relish sharing a pitch with Messi, Angel Di Maria and company.

There could even be a sentimental recall for Sebastian Tagliabue. A naturalized center-forward born north of Buenos Aires, back among the goals at Al-Wahda aged 37.

An appropriate challenge — not too stringent, but not too light — should be posed to Argentina less than a week prior to their World Cup 2022 kickoff.

Interpretation of the visitor’s team sheet in the UAE capital is an essential task for Renard and his technical staff.

Which partnerships stand out, are any players obviously being rested and what can be done to combat Messi?

If the likes of Mabkhout, Al-Hammadi and Saleh make an impression, it’ll raise confidence about the Saudis’ ability to do the same with superior players. Especially after goalless recent friendlies versus the US and Ecuador tempered expectations.

Hilal winger Salem Al-Dawsari will aim to be at his sparkling best after an appendectomy. Resolute center-backs Abdulelah Al-Amri and Ali Al-Bulaihi should line up behind a midfield which could yet contain respected veteran Salman Al-Faraj, plus a contrasting boost of energy in either Nasser Al-Dawsari or Ali Al-Hassan.

Firas Al-Buraikan’s encouraging form at Al-Fateh, allied with Saleh Al-Shehri’s return to action at Hilal, offers hope up top.

Renard has reshaped Saudi Arabia into a team which can expect to push Mexico and Poland hard for a knockout berth. They are, certainly, not just there to make up the numbers.

Argentina must be aware. Saudi Arabia’s stellar progression through Asian qualifying hints strongly at increased residual strength.

Seeds of a famous opening upset may, also, be planted across the border in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Argentina football Argentina 2022 Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr, Sama to kick off inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League on Thursday

Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

  • Total prize money of $370,000 up for grabs in 8-team competition
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation sets ticket prices at SR40
RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League will kick off on Thursday when Al-Nassr take on Sama at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium’s reserve pitch in Riyadh.

The historic fixture will mark the start of the new competition organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, which will include eight teams facing each other on a home-and-away basis over a total of 56 matches.

In 2020, the Women’s Football League, established by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, took place and that was followed last year by the SAFF Regional Football League.

The revamp of the women’s football pyramid in the Kingdom means that alongside the eight-team Premier League, the SAFF Regional Football League will now be known as the First Division and will include 17 teams competing across three cities.

The SAFF also announced that ticket prices for the Premier League would be set at SR40 ($10.60).

Friday’s two Premier League fixtures will see Al-Yamamah face Eastern Flames (Al-Sharqiya), also at the reserve pitch of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, and Al-Shabab take on Al-Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The final match of the opening round will see Al-Ittihad meet Al-Ahly on Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City.

The SAFF has set aside total prize money of almost $370,000 for the competition, with the winners walking way with $133,000. Second place will receive around $80,000, and third $53,000.

The clubs finishing in fourth to eighth positions will receive prizes ranging from $27,000 to $16,000.

Topics: Al-Nassr SAMA Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open

Updated 12 October 2022
AP

  • Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 runner-up, dropped her second match this year to No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-2
SAN DIEGO: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Karolina Pliskova, a one-time US Open runner-up, won their opening matches at the San Diego Open WTA 500 on Tuesday.

Stephens, a wild-card entrant from the US who won the 2017 US Open, got her second win in 2022 over lucky loser Jil Teichmann, beating the Swiss lefthander 6-1, 7-6 (2). Pliskova, a former No. 1 from the Czech Republic who was the 2016 US Open runner-up, beat American Caroilne Dolehide 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

“It’s always a tough match with her. She’s a great player,” said the 52nd-ranked Stephens, who saved a set point in the second set. “I knew she was going to come out and give me a good fight. I just tried to stay calm and play my game. In the end, it went my way.”

Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 runner-up, dropped her second match this year to No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-2, in just 59 minutes.

“Dasha is an amazing player. She’s improved so much over the years,” Fernandez observed. “I watched her play on TV when I was still a junior. Seeing her now in the top 10 and doing so well this year is truly inspiring. I think today she showed how well she can play. She didn’t make too many mistakes. I, unfortunately, did.”

Croatia’s Donna Vekic beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece for the fifth time in seven meetings, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

“Maria is a really good friend of mine. I wasn’t happy to play her. I think we were both pretty nervous at the beginning, but I managed to calm down a little bit and I think I found my zone in the second set,” said the 77th-ranked Vekic, who now owns nine career wins over Top-10 opponents, including an upset of No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I was really happy when I found out that she took a wild card at the last second and was coming here,” added Vekic. “I texted her straight away. When the draw came out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re playing each other!’ It’s not easy. We fight on the court, but we’re still close off the court.”

Vekic, 26, finished with seven aces and converted five of six break-point opportunities.

Topics: Sloane Stephens Jil Teichmann San Diego WTA

Ireland qualify for women’s World Cup as Scotland, Wales miss out

Updated 12 October 2022
AFP

  • Switzerland are also headed to the World Cup after coming from behind to beat Wales 2-1
GLASGOW: Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Barrett produced a cool finish 18 minutes from time after Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved for Scotland.

Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates, but Portugal’s win over Iceland meant a win would be enough for either side to seal their place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Switzerland are also headed to the World Cup after coming from behind to beat Wales 2-1.

Rhainnon Roberts put the visitors in front in Zurich, but Ramona Bachmann levelled to sent the game into extra-time. Fabienne Humm then struck the winner for the Swiss.

Portugal’s extra-time win over Iceland was not enough to guarantee qualification as they now face an inter-confederation playoff in New Zealand in February.

Topics: FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Ireland Amber Barrett

