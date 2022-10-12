You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine says recaptured 5 settlements in Kherson region

Ukraine said it had retaken five more settlements in the key southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive drive. (File/AFP)
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.
“Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the presidency said in its daily report.
“The enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counteroffensive along the entire contact line,” the presidency said.
The Ukrainian army announced its counteroffensive in the south in late August.
After regaining almost full control of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian forces recently claimed more gains on the eastern and southern fronts.
On Thursday, Ukraine said it had recaptured over 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in Kherson in less than a week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the region.
Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts

Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts
Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts

MOSCOW: Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.
The suspects include five Russians and “three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens,” it said, without providing more details.
“The explosives were hidden in 22 plastic film rolls weighing 22,770 kilograms (50,200 pounds),” it said.
The rolls left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria. They then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia, then sent overland to Armenia before arriving by road in Russia, according to the FSB.
The explosives entered Russia on October 4 in a truck with Georgian license plates and reached the region of Krasnodar on October 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.
The “terrorist attack” was organized by Ukrainian secret services, with a Kyiv agent having coordinated the transit of the explosives, according to the FSB.
On Saturday, a blast ripped through the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, killing three people, causing damage and igniting a massive fire.
The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow — a vital transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
It is also hugely symbolic, with President Vladimir Putin having personally inaugurated the structure in 2018.
The blast sparked celebrations from Ukrainians. Russia blamed the explosion on Kyiv on Sunday and on Monday launched missile attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 100.

Russian missile strikes preplanned and not retaliation, says Ukraine’s UN envoy

Russian missile strikes preplanned and not retaliation, says Ukraine’s UN envoy
Russian missile strikes preplanned and not retaliation, says Ukraine’s UN envoy

WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s ambassador to UN on Tuesday denounced Russia over missile strikes this week against several cities in his country and rejected Moscow’s claims that they were retaliation for Ukrainian military activity.

Instead, he said, they were part of a preplanned military operation that coincided with a recent change of Russian military leadership and served as a propaganda tool.

In an exclusive interview, Sergiy Kyslytsya told Arab News that Ukraine is determined to defeat Russia and liberate all of its territories that Moscow has annexed or occupied. He said a Ukrainian victory over the Russian forces is “imminent,” with the help of Western allies, and that his country is in talks with the US and others to acquire air-defense systems capable of countering Russian air assaults.

The recent strikes expose internal conflicts within the Russian military and the country’s political leadership over the war, he added.

Kyslytsya said he is not counting on any efforts by moderate forces within the Russian establishment to end the war because “the entire Russian society is sick after two decades of building up a dictatorial society.” From a Ukrainian perspective, he added, there is no difference between moderates and hardliners in Russia when it comes to the war against his country.

“Russia is an enemy of Ukraine” he said.

On Sunday, Russia launched a barrage of long-range missiles and drone strikes against several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure targets. The Russian government described the assault as retaliation for the Ukrainian attack on Saturday that blew up a section of a strategically important bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised address that the military had launched a “massive strike” on Ukraine’s “energy, military command and communications facilities.” He said it was retaliation for “terrorist” activities, including the attack on the bridge.

Kyslytsya told Arab News that according to international law, Crimea is temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and therefore his country has the right to undertake military operations there in self-defense.

He drew parallels between the Russian regime and Nazi Germany and said that the country needs to change its political system and embrace democracy in the way Germans did after the Second World War.

When Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February, he described it as a “special military operation” designed to rid its neighbor of “Nazi” elements and install a pro-Russian government.

Kyslytsya said the current mobilization of Russian troops taking place in Belarus is a sign that Moscow is not being honest about wanting a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“I don’t see any particular sign of any sincere Russian intentions to move in the direction of peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said.

Ukraine still aspires to join NATO and the EU, he added, but Russia has no legitimate reasons to fear either Ukraine or NATO.

The envoy said he hopes that Arab and Muslim peoples in the Middle East support his country in its fight. He pointed out that more than 2.5 million Muslims lived in Ukraine before the war began, representing at least five percent of the population.

“Crimea’s native population are Muslim Tatars and I regret that Muslims around the world don’t support their Muslim brothers in Crimea,” Kyslytsya said.

Because of its large Muslim population, he said Ukraine has applied for observer status at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. His country supports a two-state solution to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, he added.

Arab News contacted the Russian embassy in Washington for a response to the Ukrainian ambassador’s comments but did not immediately receive a reply.

British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions

British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions
British businessman charged over helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions

NEW YORK, United States: British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on US charges of conspiring to violate sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Bonham-Carter was arrested in the United Kingdom, and federal prosecutors in Manhattan said they will seek his extradition.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made payments for US properties owned by Deripaska and tried to move the aluminum magnate’s artwork in the United States overseas.
A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is also charged with wire fraud, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s National Crime Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The charges come as the US Department of Justice tries to pressure Russian oligarchs through sanctions, asset seizures and criminal probes to stop backing Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its activities in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
“Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish US assets, in violation of the international sanctions,” Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.
Deripaska, the billionaire 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in connection with Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.
The Justice Department last month charged Deripaska with violating sanctions by using the US financial system to maintain three luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf, and by trying to have his girlfriend travel to the United States to bear his children.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter has worked for entities controlled by Deripaska since around 2003, and managed his residential properties in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Prosecutors said that in 2021, Bonham-Carter wired just over $1 million from a Russian bank account for a company he controlled on Deripaska’s behalf to a New York bank account for Gracetown, Inc., which manages Deripaska’s residential properties in the United States.
The payments were meant to pay for the maintenance of Deripaska’s two residential properties in New York and one in Washington, D.C., which he purchased between 2005 and 2008, prosecutors said.
Bonham-Carter also sought in 2021 to transfer artwork Deripaska bought from an auction house in New York City to London, and falsely told the auction house that the art did not belong to Deripaska, prosecutors said.

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court

Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court
Philippine Nobel laureate to fight cyber libel conviction in top court

MANILA: Philippine Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa will appeal a conviction for cyber libel in the country’s Supreme Court, her lawyer said on Tuesday, as the veteran journalist fights an over six-year prison sentence.

Ressa, co-founder of online news site Rappler, and the publication’s former journalist Rey Santos Jr., are facing jail terms in a case filed in 2017 by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 article that linked him to illegal activities.

In 2020, a regional court in Manila convicted Ressa and Santos — a decision both of them appealed.

The Court of Appeals on Monday upheld its earlier ruling that affirmed the lower court’s conviction, and added eight months to the sentence, a decision labeled “disappointing” by Ressa’s legal counsel, Theodore Te.

“It ignored basic principles of constitutional and criminal law as well as the evidence presented,” Te said in a statement. “Maria and Rey will elevate these issues to the SC (Supreme Court) and we will ask the SC to review the decision and to reverse the decision.”

A vocal critic of Rodrigo Duterte, Ressa has been known for tough scrutiny of the former Philippines president and his policies. She and Rappler have been facing a series of criminal charges and probes.

“The ongoing campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and Rappler continues, and the Philippines legal system is not doing enough to stop it,” she said after the appeals court ruling. “This is a reminder of the importance of independent journalism holding power to account.”

Last year, Ressa became the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines — sharing the prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

She was recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression and her work and criticism of the Duterte regime’s “war on drugs” — an anti-drug policy that since 2016 has since led to the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, mostly urban poor, and drawn international condemnation.

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

BANGKOK: Devastated families in northeastern Thailand gathered on Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones who were killed in a massacre at a nursery that claimed the lives of 36 people, 24 of them children.

Thailand has been shaken by the tragedy that took place at the daycare center in Uthai Sawan area of Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province last week. It was the worst mass shooting by a sole perpetrator in the country’s history.

Dressed in black and holding portraits of their lost loved ones, family members sat at three nearby temples in Na Klang, where cremation ceremonies took place. They were accompanied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two deputy prime ministers — Jurin Laksanawisit and Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The prime minister did not speak, and his deputy, Laksanawisit, only briefly offered condolences to grieving families.

“Those who have been hurt, I hope they recover as quickly as possible,” he said.

The funerals, sponsored by the Thai royal household, ended three days of national mourning, but grief and fear are likely to grip the local community much longer.

Anurak Paengnoi, a 40-year-old Uthai Sawan administration official, told Arab News there was a persisting sense of fear in the area.

“We still feel this. We are in a panic. Fellow officers in the subdistrict authority office feel the same. It just happened to us. We are in terrible condition. It’s simply horrible,” she said. “It’s indescribable. We still cannot overcome this tragedy.”

Police have identified the attacker as former officer Panya Kamrab, who was dismissed from service earlier this year for possession of drugs.

Kamrab went to the daycare center to see his son and started shooting indiscriminately when he could not find him there.

After the massacre, he shot himself fatally at his own home, where his wife and son were also found dead.

