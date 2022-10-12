You are here

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges

According to the investigation, families were “earning” up to $1,000 an hour, but received significantly less. (AFP/File)
According to the investigation, families were “earning” up to $1,000 an hour, but received significantly less. (AFP/File)
Arab News

  • Families report getting only 30% of donations
  • Middlemen said to be working with TikTok-affiliated agencies
LONDON: TikTok is allegedly profiting from Syrian refugees using the platform to beg for donations, an investigation has found.

The social media app was reported by the BBC to take 70 percent of the proceeds raised by families who livestream on the platform pleading for digital gifts with a cash value.

A BBC crew, that spent five months visiting a refugee camp, spoke to a middleman named Hamid Al-Alwa, who provided phones and helped manage accounts of families who begged.

Al-Alwa confirmed that the value of the gifts they received was “significantly reduced” from the amount actually pledged.

“If we get a lion as a gift, it’s worth $500,” he said, in reference to an animated lion that appears on a livestreamer’s screen when a generous donation is made. “By the time it reaches the money exchange in Al-Dana, it’s only $155.”

According to the investigation, families were “earning” up to $1,000 an hour, but received significantly less.

Al-Alwa, who reportedly sold his livestock to pay for a mobile phone, SIM card, and Wi-Fi connection, added that he was working with agencies in China and the Middle East that were contracted by TikTok to “recruit livestreamers and encourage users to spend more time on the app.”

The agencies, known as guilds, are paid to “help content creators produce more appealing livestreams” and receive a commission according to duration and the gifts received.

The investigation reported that children spent up to 10 hours sitting on the floor of their tent begging for money.

Matt Navarra, a social media expert and analyst, said: “Livestreams inevitably pull people in for a longer duration. The longer that they spend on the platform, the more revenue they generate for the business, the more information they glean from its users in terms of how the algorithm works.

“In the video, it’s obviously prolonging the pain for somebody that already is in a desperate situation.”

More than 30 accounts using children for begging were reported to TikTok. The company removed the videos but said that “no violation” had taken place.

“We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action,” the firm added.

“This type of content is not allowed on our platform, and we are further strengthening our global policies around exploitative begging.”

TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media app, has made more than $6.2 billion in gross revenue from in-app spending since its launch in 2017, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.

CAIRO: Laughter filled the air in downtown Cairo during the premiere of the new season of Egyptian comedy-drama “No Activity.”

The show was launched during a red-carpet event at La Viennoise building hosted by the streaming service OSN+.

“No Activity,” a remake of an Australian series, explores the lives of two police officers, Said and Kamel, who spend hours in their car chasing criminals.

Wael Farag, the director, told Arab News that his version of the show caters to an Arab audience. “It was our job to make it Arabic in every aspect and not just a copy or a translation of the original,” he said.

The second season picks up with the two main characters, played by Egyptian comedians Khaled Mansour and Shadi Alfons, back in uniform and introduces a host of quirky new partners and criminals.

OSN said the show takes fans on a witty, action-packed journey as family, work, and love lives all collide.

Mansour said at the premiere that the series was made with an Arabic audience in mind.

“We tried to make everything with an Arabic taste, starting from the characters to the topics being discussed and of course while keeping the Arab sense of humor,” he added.

The show also stars Egyptian actors Entessar, Enjy Kiwan, and Hatem Salah. 

The first episode will be screened on the OSN Yahala channel on Thursday night. The full season of six episodes will also be available to OSN+ subscribers.

LONDON: Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new musical contest that celebrates Saudi talent on TikTok.

The “Sound of Saudi” competition invites citizens living at home and abroad to demonstrate their abilities and is part of Anghami’s effort to celebrate the Kingdom’s expanding music sector.

“We want Saudis all over the world to show us their musical skills and celebrate their talent. For undiscovered talent of different ages, the chance to have their talent showcased professionally is a dream come true,” Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said.

“We expect competition to be fierce, and we know there is huge untapped talent out there — so get ready to be wowed.”

(Supplied/File)

Participants are invited to showcase their talent on TikTok whether it is singing, composing, producing, mixing or even playing musical instruments of any kind.

A panel of industry experts and influencers will select the best performers and ensure they have their creations produced professionally.

They will be featured in the Anghami app and invited to perform at various concerts in the region.

“Together, we can all celebrate the future of Saudi Arabia’s local musical talent. Apart from generating interest and excitement in homegrown talent, the winners will be receiving a prize that could really lead to a successful musical career,” Ahmed AlRasheed, managing director at Anghami KSA, commented.

The talent show kicks off on Oct. 12 and participants will be able to enter the competition simply by uploading a video using the “Sound of Saudi” hashtag #صوت_السعودية.

As part of the campaign, Anghami has created a dedicated in-app experience which includes Live Radio, a podcast section providing tips on how to create on TikTok, and a section with practical information from music experts.

TikTok followers will also be given the chance to perform with the contestants and invited to vote for their favorite artists.

Meta unveils new virtual reality headset Quest Pro

Meta unveils new virtual reality headset Quest Pro
LONDON: A year after it rebranded itself in the name of building a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its virtual reality headset tailored for working professionals.
The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro features a number of new features that are meant to improve users’ perception of truly being in the presence of other people.

“Meta Quest Pro is the first in our new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what’s possible in VR. It’s made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built in, it lets you do things that haven’t been possible before,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

“Whether you’re looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today... this sets the standard.”
The headset makes it possible to view not only virtual worlds but also the real environment of the user, thanks to high-resolution outward-facing cameras. Plus, the eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions features allow for a more natural representation of the user's avatar in VR.
“The moment that they begin to break into a smile or when they raise their eyebrow... your avatar should be able to express all of that and more,” Zuckerberg commented at Meta Connect, the company’s giant’s annual conference focused on virtual reality.
Customers can begin ordering the Quest Pro starting Tuesday, and the device will ship at the end of the month.
Meta said it is partnering with Microsoft and others to tune popular business and productivity software to virtual worlds using Quest Pro.

Capabilities being worked on include using Quest Pro during virtual meetings on the Microsoft Teams platform, according to the two companies.
“At Microsoft, we’re incredibly excited about the metaverse and how digital and physical worlds are coming together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the presentation.
Facebook renamed itself Meta in October 2021 to signal a pivot to building its vision for an interactive virtual and augmented reality world that it sees as the future.
The move came as the company was facing a backlash after a whistleblower leaked documents suggesting the social media giant put profits over safety.

 

Meta is undergoing a difficult period financially due to dropping advertising revenues and fierce competition from other platforms such as TikTok, whose popularity has exploded.
About a third of the apps in the Quest app store brought in millions of dollars in revenue since launching there, according to Meta chief technology officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth.
Some $1.5 billion has been spent overall on games and apps in the Quest store, and titles on the way to its virtual shelves include an “Iron Man” game set for release in November by Marvel Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment, according to Meta executives.

With agencies.

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time
DUBAI: A Saudi company has teamed up with Netflix to launch a program to nurture young talent across the Kingdom in the fields of art and production.

Devised by Studio Production Training in collaboration with the US streaming giant, the “Below the Line KSA” scheme aims to establish an infrastructure of so-called below-the-line talent by providing 15 young people with access to vocational and practical training.

The program comprises two 10-day workshops, each geared to different aspects of the art and production processes.

The first, which gets underway next month, will focus on production design, art direction and set building, while the second, which starts in January, is geared more toward those interested in a career as a line producer, production manager or assistant director.

Each of the 15 candidates will also have the opportunity to join a Netflix production, working as an assistant director, line producer, production manager or assistant, art director or prop master.

Hajar Alnaim, co-founder and CEO of SPT, said: “As a producer myself, one area that I know must grow is our pool of below-the-line talent. I feel this is a vital group of professionals that’s essential for our shared success and is underserved in development at the moment.

“That’s where the idea for SPT was born — a solution that benefits our entire industry, not just the company offering the training or the production that is training its own crew. This is about competing and creating at the highest level.”

She added that SPT’s goal was to create “a film industry that works for Saudis, not just emulates other countries.”

The company had been developing this strategy for several years, Alnaim said, consulting with experts in education and production, and leveraging its own experience to create a program that would help build a holistic film industry in the Kingdom.

Deana Nassar, regional manager of Netflix’s training program Grow Creative, said: “The burgeoning entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia presents a multitude of opportunities for young talent and partnerships like the one with SPT to help incubate this untapped potential.

“There is an incredible caliber of talent and stories that make up the larger creative community in the region, and we’re honing in on them to help showcase the breadth and depth of Arab creativity.”

Netflix is currently working with its production partners in Saudi Arabia, who will nominate people from their teams to participate in the program. The candidates can be Saudi nationals or residents.

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
RIYADH: Snapchat has partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to make its mental health support service available to users in the Kingdom.

The Here For You in-app portal was launched in some regions of the world in 2020 and in the UAE last year. Its release in Saudi Arabia coincides with World Mental Health Day.

The portal provides support to Snapchat users experiencing mental health or emotional crises, as well as those who want to learn more about the issues and how they can help their friends deal with them.

The portal is activated by user searches for terms associated with mental health, such as bullying, stress, anxiety and depression, and provides vetted resources from mental health partners.

It also features six animated videos from the MCIT bullying prevention squad on related issues.

Nasser Al-Nasser, assistant deputy minister at the MCIT, said: “At MCIT, we have strived to create engaging platforms that enhance the digital well-being of KSA citizens and educate them about the purposeful use of technology.

“With this partnership, we are giving Snapchatters access to an innovative tool, which will enable them to address mental health challenges and subsequently encourages Snapchatters to have a positive lifestyle.”

The resources and tools provided by the ministry through the portal are designed to be shareable in order to build a supportive environment.

Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., said the portal would reach over 90 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds in the Kingdom, “providing support and education for young people through an in-app experience.”

The company said it had collaborated with leading nonprofit and safety organizations to provide users with in-app mental health and well-being resources.

