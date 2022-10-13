You are here

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom's future role in agency's programs
WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus meets with Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel in Cairo. (Supplied)
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel with Egypt's Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar in Cairo.( Supplied)
SPA

WHO chief, Saudi health minister discuss Kingdom's future role in agency's programs
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel recently met with the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Cairo.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 69th regional summit of the WHO Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Both parties discussed the future Saudi role within the WHO, the support needed to facilitate further use of artificial intelligence applications in public health and measures to confront the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Al-Jalajel also met Egyptian counterpart Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and was given a tour of the Egyptian Medicine City Gypto Pharma, which was built in record time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi minister’s three-day trip included meetings with counterparts in Bahrain, Sudan, Jordan and Pakistan, in which bilateral cooperation was discussed as well as mechanisms to address the challenges facing public health.

Al-Jalajel detailed the Saudi Ministry of Health’s experience in dealing with medical emergencies during COVID-19, and the results that can be shared with other Arab countries.

On Monday, the Saudi Health Ministry and WHO launched a five-day rapid response team training program as part of health emergency preparedness activities.

Forty-two trainees from different health directorates and representatives from all regions of the Kingdom will take part.

The WHO has developed a training package, which includes a set of educational materials and guidance tools to support member states in planning, activating and evaluating the training of rapid response teams.

The program aims to strengthen the readiness systems of member states, provide the necessary support and guidance to implement a sustainable plan, and improve the skills of rapid response teams, qualifying them to work as trainers in the field.

Training will be conducted in an interactive manner that includes lectures and simulations, delivered by personnel accredited by the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy
  • The Spanish Embassy in Riyadh marked the National Day of Spain on Oct. 12
Arab News

RIYADH: Spain is keen to strengthen its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and further develop bilateral cooperation, the country’s envoy to the Kingdom has said.

Speaking at a reception held at the Spanish Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday to mark the National Day of Spain, Ambassador Jorge Hevia noted that a joint committee meeting was due to take place in Spain on Oct. 20 to discuss ways of boosting economic links between the two nations.

On behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf attended the event.

Hevia recently told Arab News: “On Oct. 12, the National Day of Spain, we Spaniards solemnly commemorate a turning point in our collective history: Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the shores of America in 1492.

“The date chosen symbolizes a historical juncture, when Spain, about to conclude a process leading to the founding of a state based on cultural and political plurality and the integration of various kingdoms under the same monarchy, began a period of linguistic and cultural expansion beyond European borders.

“It was then that a great process of fusion began — uniting initially Europeans with the American indigenous populations and later with peoples from Africa — giving rise to the Latin America of our time,” the envoy added.

The maintenance of those Saudi-Spanish ties was based on deep historical roots and the special relationship between the royal families of Spain and Saudi Arabia, Hevia said.

Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services

Who's Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Arab News

Who's Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Arab News

Mona Alsemayen is the country head, strategy and growth for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services, an industry leader in digital payments that empowers online businesses with simple, affordable and trusted payment solutions.

Alsemayen is an experienced professional in business transformation and payment systems with extensive knowledge of the Saudi Arabian digital payments sector.

As part of her role, she is leading the Amazon Payment Services team through a period of expansion in the Kingdom and enabling the digitalization of businesses across all sectors of the economy.

Alsemayen began her career as a payments policy specialist at Saudi Central Bank. She was responsible for critical initiatives arising from G-20 commitments and market developments related to payment systems and services. 

She joined Gulf Payments Co. in 2018, created by a Gulf Cooperation Committee Supreme Council resolution to build and develop a system to connect all payment systems in the GCC through an independent organization jointly funded by their central banks.

As the company’s business director, Alsemayen led the business development, business operations and marketing departments and contributed to creating the regional cross border payment service AFAQ.

A graduate of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, she has received numerous academic certificates, including “Strategy and Innovation” from the MIT Sloan School of Management; “Essential Management Skills for Emerging Leaders” from Harvard; “Blue Ocean Strategy” from INSEAD Business School; and “Artificial Intelligence in Finance and Open Banking” from the Saïd Business School of Oxford.

Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites

Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Arab News

Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
  • Commission calls on the public to help register the Kingdom’s archeological and historical sites in the National Antiquities Register
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Heritage Commission has registered 101 new archaeological and historical sites in the National Antiquities Register, bringing the total number of registered archeological sites across the Kingdom to 8,528.

The new sites included 81 in Hail, nine in Tabuk, six in Madinah, three in Qasim, and one site each in Asir and Jouf.

The commission seeks to discover and officially register the Kingdom’s archeological and historical sites in the National Antiquities Register and put them on digital maps that facilitate their administration, protection and preservation.

It also aims to build a special database for registered archaeological sites and save and document works that are implemented therein, as well as archive documents and photos of the heritage sites in Saudi Arabia.

The commission commended the efforts of citizens, whom it considers key partners in preserving the Kingdom’s heritage, and called on the public to report any discovered archeological sites through the Balagh platform.

 

 

Filipino expats join forces to keep Saudi Arabia green

Filipino expats join forces to keep Saudi Arabia green
AMEERA ABID

Filipino expats join forces to keep Saudi Arabia green
  • Volunteer group sees clearing trash and planting trees as ‘way to give back to society’
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Every Friday before the break of dawn, Jimrey Buntas Dapin boards a bus with his group and travels to the deserts in Riyadh to pick up trash and plant trees in support of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Dapin, 29, is one of five co-founders of the Filipinos for the Saudi Green Initiative, a group set up in 2020 after being inspired by the work of other volunteer bodies, the Environmental Green Horizons Society and Green Daqla.

While the Saudi Green Initiative seeks to combat climate change and improve the quality of life for future generations, Dapin and his group found that their volunteer work also allows them to give back to Saudi Arabia. 

“Working in Saudi Arabia has given me a good life here, and it has made my family’s lifestyle better back home in the Philippines. Thus, I feel the responsibility to give back to society,” said Dapin. 

“My simple way of giving back to the society was tree planting and desert cleanup. We live here in the same space and ecosystem, so it’s everyone’s responsibility.” 

Dapin, who works at a Riyadh-based company, is also a licensed social studies teacher. He encourages his students and peers to “participate in social and civic responsibilities.”

With all major objectives of the Kingdom aligned with Vision 2030, the Filipinos are using the year as a number to reach by each member — in terms of bags of trash collected and trees planted.

As of October, the group has 200 volunteers, collected 356 bags of trash, and planted 100 trees. They have held more than 10 cleanup drives in Heet Caves Park, Sha’ib Luha, and in other southern parts of Riyadh. During one of their recent trips, the group collected 3,000 plastic bottles in just five hours from the Red Sand area. All the trash collected is delivered to a local recycling facility.

“For cleanup drives, we enquire from our friends about the public places and research the location before embarking on the trip,” said Dapin. 

Dapin said they started with just a handful of community members passionate about the environment, but pictures of their work on Twitter attracted attention and traction.

One of people who saw the social media posts was Mary Abigail Pajarillo, who works as a public diplomacy assistant at the Philippine Embassy in the Kingdom. “I have been residing in the Kingdom since I was three years old. For me, (the) Kingdom is my first home. I saw one of the posts of Jimrey on Twitter, and it piqued my interest since I was not aware that a group of Filipinos was volunteering for such an activity. Whenever I’m free, I’m always ready to join.”

For Reine Baquiano, a Filipino engineer, joining the group was also an introduction to social work. “Volunteering is a first for me and I have grown to enjoy it and learn as I go with the process.” 

Dapin said it takes him and his team a week to plan a trip that comprises conducting meetings with authorities, making travel arrangements, shopping for trash bags, gloves, food and water for the attendees, and creating social media posts pre- and post-trip while juggling full-time jobs. 

“It’s all commitment and love for the environment here in the Kingdom.” 

Once everything is set, volunteers “wake up 3 a.m. every weekend to do their part for their home, Saudi Arabia.”

SAPTCO, a transport company, provides free transport for the group as part of its social responsibility program.

Several good Samaritans and organizations including Tadweer, Dunkin Donuts and Romansiah offer support to the group.

Their work has garnered significant praise on Twitter from Saudis. While overwhelmed with all the support and encouragement, Dapin believes “that caring and protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility not just the citizens and government.”

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts
Arab News

Saudi defense minister holds discussions with British, Yemeni counterparts
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed defense cooperation with his British and Yemeni counterparts on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid met Yemen’s Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Mohsen Al Daari and reaffirms the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s commitment to the country and efforts to ending the crisis, ensuring peace and prosperity for Yemenis.
After a call with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Prince Khalid tweeted the pair discussed “bilateral military and defense cooperation and ways to strengthen it, and discuss regional and international developments.”

