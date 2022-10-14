You are here

Florida jury spares Parkland school gunman from death penalty
Some family members of victims shook their heads in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom as the jury rejected the prosecution’s request for the death penalty for Cruz. (Reuters)
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

  • The jury found that mitigating factors, such as disorders described by witnesses as stemming from his biological mother’s substance abuse during pregnancy, outweighed aggravating factors
A Florida jury on Thursday decided to spare Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people in 2018 at a high school in the city of Parkland, from the death penalty, instead calling for life in prison without possibility of parole.
Some family members of victims shook their heads in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom as the jury rejected the prosecution’s request for the death penalty for Cruz in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history. Cruz, 24, showed little emotion while sitting at the defense lawyers’ table attorney as the verdict was read.
Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale. Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the crime and had been expelled from the school, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 14 students and three staff members.
The jury found that mitigating factors, such as disorders described by witnesses as stemming from his biological mother’s substance abuse during pregnancy, outweighed aggravating factors. The prosecution had argued that Cruz’s crime was premeditated as well as heinous and cruel, which are among criteria that Florida law establishes for deciding whether a death sentence should be imposed.
Under Florida law, a jury must be unanimous in deciding to recommend that a judge sentence a defendant to be executed, requiring a conclusion that aggravating factors outweighed mitigating factors on at least one criminal count.
Jury foreperson Benjamin Thomas told a Florida TV station that one juror insisted that Cruz not get the death penalty because of his mental illness.
“There was one with a hard ‘no,’ she couldn’t do it,” Thomas said in an interview posted on the website of CBS Miami affiliate WFOR-TV, adding that two other jurors “ended up voting the same way.”
Some family members expressed dismay that jurors did not call for the death penalty.
“I’m disgusted with our legal system. I’m disgusted with those jurors,” said Ilan Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa Alhadeff was killed. .”.. What do we have the death penalty for? What is the purpose of it?“
“It’s pretty unreal that nobody paid attention to the facts of this case, that nobody can remember who a victim is and what they look like,” added Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed. “I know every day because I see my beautiful daughter’s face around our home and in my dreams and I miss her very much.”
The three-month penalty phase of the trial included harrowing testimony from survivors as well as cellphone videos taken by students that day showing them crying for help or speaking in whispers while in hiding.
Defense witnesses included Cruz’s half-sister, who testified that their mother drank heavily and used drugs including cocaine while she was pregnant with Cruz. When Cruz pleaded guilty, he apologized for the killings and said he wants to dedicate his life to helping others.
Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set the formal sentencing for Nov. 1.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking at a news conference in the city of Cape Coral concerning the state’s hurricane recovery efforts, voiced disappointment about the verdict.
“This is not what we were looking for,” DeSantis said.
The United States has experienced numerous school shootings in recent decades including one in May in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Some of the teenagers who survived the Parkland rampage formed “March for Our Lives,” an organization that called for gun control legislation such as a ban on assault-style rifles. President Joe Biden in June signed the first major federal gun reform legislation in three decades, which he called a rare bipartisan achievement, though it did not include an assault weapons ban.
Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris Hixon was the school’s athletic director and was killed after confronting Cruz during the massacre, said on Thursday, “It does and it should say something to society — that we have to look at who we allow to own firearms, how we address mental health in our communities, and where we give grace when it’s warranted.”
Anne Ramsay, whose daughter Helena Ramsay was killed, added, “There is no excuse in this country to have weapons of war on the streets. If you don’t get that, then something is wrong in this country.”

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital
Updated 45 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.
At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.
"We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.
The shooting broke out just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) at or near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city.
About three hours later police had a suspect "contained in a residence" but not yet in custody, Baldwin said.
Raleigh police later said on Twitter that, "The suspect has been taken into custody."
The suspect was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, WTVD television reported.
Helicopter video from WRAL television showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area, one of multiple crime scenes.
Numerous state and local law-enforcement agencies were involved in the "active investigation," Baldwin said. 

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

  • India’s debate on the hijab comes as protests have rocked Iran after women objected to dress codes under its Islamic laws
NEW DELHI: An Indian Supreme Court panel said on Thursday it was divided over a ban on hijabs in schools, and referred the matter to the chief justice, effectively leaving in place a state’s ruling against the scarves worn by women that has sparked uproar.

Karnataka state’s ban on the garment in schools in February triggered protests by Muslim students and their parents.

In response, Hindu students staged counter protests, adding to religious tensions at a time when some Muslims have complained of marginalization under a Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s debate on the hijab comes as protests have rocked Iran after women objected to dress codes under its Islamic laws.

“We have a divergence of opinion,” said Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta, one of two judges on the panel.

Gupta said he had wanted an appeal against the ban to be quashed while his colleague on the panel, Sudhanshu Dhulia, said wearing the hijab was a “matter of choice.”

The chief justice would set up a larger bench to further consider the case, they said, but did not say by when that could happen. Supreme Court decisions apply nationwide.

Anas Tanwir, a lawyer for one of the Muslim petitioners who appealed against the Karnataka ban, told Reuters the split verdict was a “semi-victory” for them.

“Hopefully, the chief justice will set up the larger bench soon and we will have a definitive verdict,” he said by telephone.

Muslims are the biggest minority group in India, accounting for 13 percent of the population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom are Hindu.

The lack of a verdict disappointed some Muslim students in the town of Udipi, where protests first erupted.

“I have decided to stop going to college and will complete the rest of my education by correspondence,” Ayesha Imthiaz, a 20-year-old student who is in the second year of a three-year degree told Reuters by phone.

Imthiaz was not one of the petitioners in the case, but said she had been following the case closely.

At least five of her Muslim friends had stopped attending college after the hijab ban was implemented, she said.

“I am not hopeful that the ban will ever be over-turned,“Imthiaz said.

Critics of the ban say it is another way of marginalizing the Muslim community, adding that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules Karnataka, could benefit from the controversy ahead of a state election due by May next year.

The BJP, which draws its support mainly from Hindus, says the ban has no political motive.

Twelve children among 17 burned alive as bus catches fire in south Pakistan

Twelve children among 17 burned alive as bus catches fire in south Pakistan
Updated 14 October 2022

Twelve children among 17 burned alive as bus catches fire in south Pakistan

Twelve children among 17 burned alive as bus catches fire in south Pakistan
  • All 80 on board were flood victims who had taken shelter in Karachi
  • Fire believed to have been caused by air conditioner short circuit
Updated 14 October 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: At least 17 people, including 12 children, were burned alive when a bus carrying flood survivors from Karachi to their homes in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province caught fire on a highway, a senior health official said on Thursday.

All 80 people on board the bus were flood victims who had taken shelter in Karachi after the deluge submerged their villages in Khairpur Nathan Shah in upper Sindh.

Monsoon floods, worsened by climate change, battered Pakistan for months, killing at least 1,700 people and wiping out the country’s infrastructure. The UN last week revised its flash appeal fivefold, from $160 million to $816 million, reflecting the magnitude of the disaster.

UN officials are concerned about health, nutrition, drinking water, shelter and food security for the vast swaths of the population who have lost their crops, homes and livestock.

“At least 17 bodies have been recovered from the bus. Of them, 12 are children, and two women and three men,” Qasim Soomro, Sindh parliamentary secretary of health, told Arab News.

“Another body, of a child, is suspected to still be in the bus but since the bodies have merged after being burned, we are not 100 percent sure.”

He said that the flood victims were all from the same community and had taken shelter in Karachi after flood waters had hit their villages.

The incident took place at night, near a police station in Nooriabad town.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Wajid Thaheem told media that the fire, which engulfed the entire bus, was believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s air conditioner.

G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy

G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy
Updated 14 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy

G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy
  • ‘It’s not an exaggeration to say the world is in danger,’ said Sri Mulyani Indrawati, finance minister of Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency this year
  • Food security, rising energy prices, high inflation, and cryptocurrency were among the key topics discussed during the two-day event in Washington
Updated 14 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: In the run-up to the G20 Summit next month, finance leaders from the group’s member nations held a conference in Washington this week to discuss key economic issues and risk factors that are affecting the international monetary system and the stability of the global economy.

Food security, rising energy prices, high inflation, cross-border payment systems, financial risks, cryptocurrency and cyber resilience were among the key topics discussed by finance ministers and governors of central banks during the two-day event on Oct. 12 and 13.

Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G20, said during the conference that the recent tightening of monetary policies and raising of interest rates by advanced and emerging countries has resulted in economic risks across the world.

She added that the global economic situation has become more challenging as nations grapple with issues such as rising inflation, food and energy insecurity, weak growth and geopolitical fragmentation.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the world is in danger,” she said.

Indrawati blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine for a “reshaping of the global energy market” that has resulted in “energy security concerns,” along with supply shortages and price increases that have effected most countries.

The financial leaders of the G20 reviewed key economic reports that will be discussed during the main G20 summit scheduled to take place in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 15 and 16. They also talked about climate-related economic risks and the effects of the pandemic on the financial sector.

One of the key objectives of the conference was to discuss a report and recommendations, published in July, that followed an independent review of Multilateral Development Banks’ Capital Adequacy Frameworks that was launched last year by G20 finance leaders.

MDBs are international and regional monetary institutions, such as the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, set up by sovereign states to provide loans and grants to developing and less-wealthy countries. Capital Adequacy Frameworks are designed to enhance the financial stability of these institutions and promote creative means of ensuring capital is available to help developing countries to promote growth and economic and social stability.

Delegates in Washington discussed whether there is now an over-reliance on loans and aid from such banks.

“We believe the Capital Adequacy Framework is the right solution that can help optimize the MDBs’ balance sheet, whether you are going to talk about risk appetite (or) creative financing,” said Indrawati.

She and other financial leaders stressed their support for the commitment of MDBs to global development, especially in developing countries that face increased financial risks, especially during global crises such as the pandemic.

Delegates highlighted the war in Ukraine as one of the main reasons for growing levels of food insecurity and a nutritional crisis affecting many developing nations. Indrawati said the conflict has disrupted supply chains around the world and caused energy prices to rise sharply.

Membership of the G20 comprises the world’s largest developed and emerging economies. Together they represent more than 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world’s population.

The members of the group are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US. The EU and Spain participate as permanent guests.

Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world, with a population of more than 230 million people, and considered a key global and regional economic powerhouse.

North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border -Seoul

North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border -Seoul
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

  • Earlier, South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets when a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border
  • The missile was launched at on Friday from the Sunan area near Pyongyang
SEOUL: North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of launches by the nuclear-armed country.
Earlier, South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets when a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border dividing the two countries, amid heightened tensions over repeated North Korean missiles tests.
A statement on North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted the North Korean military as saying it took “strong military countermeasures” after South Korean artillery-fire drills on Thursday.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched at about 01:49 on Friday (1449 Thursday GMT) from the Sunan area near North Korea’s capital Pyongyang. It was at least the 41st ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year.
The South Korean JCS statement said the aircraft incident happened late on Thursday and early Friday Korean time.
The statement said the North Korean aircraft were detected flying about 25 km (15 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line in the central region of the Korea border area and about 12 km (7 miles) north of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean border in the Yellow Sea, between 10:30 p.m. Thursday (1330 GMT) and 0:20 a.m. on Friday (1530 GMT Thursday).
The JCS said the aircraft were also seen near the eastern part of the inter-Korean border.
It said the South Korean air force “conducted an emergency sortie with its superior air force, including the F-35A, and maintained a response posture, while carrying out a proportional response maneuver corresponding to the flight of a North Korean military aircraft.”
KCNA quoted a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) as saying that the South Korean army had conducted about 10 hours of artillery fire near North Korea’s forward defense on Thursday.
“Taking a serious note of this provocative action by the South Korean military in the frontline area, we took strong military countermeasures,” it said.
“The KPA sends a stern warning to the South Korean military inciting military tension in the frontline area with reckless action,” it added.
A spokesman for South Korea’s military said he had no information regarding the South Korean artillery fire reported by the North.
North Korea has said that its most recent series of missile tests, which included an intermediate range ballistic missile that flew over Japan last week, was a show of force against joint South Korean and US military drills.
South Korea scrambled fighter jets a week ago after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill as allied warships held missile defense drills in response to North Korean missile tests.

