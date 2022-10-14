What We Are Watching Today: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

DAMMAM: This charming gem of a movie glistens like a sparkly dress in a Dior shop display window.
Set in London in the 1950s, middle-aged British house cleaner and talented seamstress Ada Harris dusts wealthy homes for a living but soon realizes that her neat life could use a bit of a shake-up.
Through a series of tragic events, she finds herself confronted with crushing loss, until she stumbles upon a custom-made haute couture gown that stops her in her tracks and propels her to go on an adventure.
Played by accomplished award-nominated actress Lesley Manville, Harris’ story is a cautionary tale — but not one you might expect. It reminds us to never stop dreaming and to always seek hope amid grief.
We all deserve to find happiness, even if it is buried like a needle in a haystack. Sometimes, you can be your own needle and stitch your own future.
Based on a book, and adapted to film several times before, this Focus Features movie ticks all the right boxes. Not exactly the typical rags to riches story — this one includes good old-fashioned grit, British wit and elegant French haute couture. The story unfolds in a way that reminds us that we are the masters of our own destiny. Kindness really will win in the end.
It is also about risking in it all by standing up for what is right.
Fans of Netflix’s pandemic hit, “Emily in Paris,” will notice a familiar face: French actor Lucas Bravo, who works at the house of Dior.
Brazilian actress Alba Baptista is perfectly cast as a popular French Dior model with hidden dreams, and the excellent French actress Isabelle Huppert plays a stern and sassy boss lady at work who reveals tenderness at home.
Ada’s best friend is played by Ellen Thomas, a Sierra Leonean British actress who is perfect for the role.
My favorite line in the movie aptly sums it up: “We need our dreams now more than ever.”
Now playing in cinemas across Saudi Arabia. Check your local listings for timings.
Stefano Ricci’s jubilee celebration at Temple of Hatshepsut provides massive boost for tourism to Egypt
Egyptian tourism authority says Luxor was a relevant place for the show as "Egyptian civilization is one of the first civilizations that was interested in fashion in history"
The show took place on Sunday with the impressive location as its backdrop
Updated 14 October 2022
Mohammad Shamaa
CAIRO: Italian luxury lifestyle brand Stefano Ricci celebrated its 50th anniversary with a memorable fashion show at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.
The show took place on Sunday with the impressive location as its backdrop.
Ricci and his family welcomed invited guests from all over the world to the event. He said: “It was my dream to have a show at this place and tonight the dream came true.”
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, a long-time friend of the entrepreneur, opened the evening singing Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” opera.
Soprano Susanna Regacci, also from Italy, gave a similarly impressive performance.
Head of the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development Ayman Abu Zeid told Arab News: “The Egyptian civilization is one of the first civilizations that was interested in fashion in history, and the idea of the Temple of Hatshepsut hosting such a major global fashion event is considered a great move to support the tourism movement in Egypt, and Luxor in particular.
“These events contribute to indirect marketing of Luxor by visiting global stars and artists, as they present a testimony that is truer and stronger than any other certificate.
“Such events open the doors for marketing for more and more future events in the heart of ancient Egyptian temples in Luxor.”
Tour guide Mohamed Al-Muniri told Arab News: “Everyone is happy with this global event, and it came at an important time — the beginning of the winter tourism season.
“It was a unique event which saw guests from different countries, all of whom attended the event in a cheerful atmosphere, and that will create a good impression of Luxor. I hope that it will have a great impact on Egypt's tourism.”
Head of the tourism and hotels division in South Sinai Ahmed Al-Sheikh said: “The celebration featured 500 of the world’s richest guests at a dinner party, carried by 50 private planes.
“This is considered priceless global advertising but, despite that, no channel covered this huge event.”
Fresh from NYFW, Michael Cinco to showcase Egypt-inspired designs for Arab Fashion Week
Filipino creative unveiled first ready-to-wear collection in New York
Dubai line to reflect ancient history, Cleopatra and Mark Antony story
Updated 13 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco, who will present his new collection at Arab Fashion Week here on Thursday, has returned refreshed from New York where he unveiled his first-ever ready-to-wear line.
“I think it was time for me to do a collection that was more affordable for the fashion market. And what better place to do it than New York,” said the Filipino designer in an interview with Arab News.
But for Arab Fashion Week, Cinco is bringing something entirely different.
“This time, we’re going to be presenting a couture collection in Dubai since we just did ready-to-wear in New York,” said Cinco. “The collection is inspired by the ancient history of Egypt. It’s inspired by the beautiful culture, the pyramids, and the history of Cleopatra and Mark Antony.”
It is no secret that Cinco loves dressing celebrities. The couturier has designed creations for international celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Beyonce Knowles and Rihanna. But it is Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who ranks high on his list of favorite celebrities to dress. The designer made waves when the popular Indian star stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 in his powder-blue princess-style gown.
“When you dress celebrities, it helps you grow your brand and get more clients. Aishwarya’s dress made such a huge impact that I suddenly was getting a lot of clients from India and Europe. Before that dress, I had no clients from India,” said Cinco.
When asked who’s on his dream list when it comes to celebrity clients, Cinco said: “My muse and my biggest inspiration ever since I was young was Audrey Hepburn. But, of course, she’s not with us anymore. So, at the moment, I would love to dress Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie.”
Cinco had some advice for up-and-coming designers in the region. “I think for young designers of today, they have to realize that fashion is not all about glamour, it takes a lot of hard work. People think that it’s a glamorous world but, in reality, fashion is cruel. You will be rejected, you will be judged and you will be criticized. So you just have to be passionate. And you also have to have business acumen. You have to think about how you’re going to make money. So create a collection or designs that will sell. That’s the biggest thing.”
French Algerian musical icon Souad Massi: ‘If we lose our humanity, we are lost’
Ahead of her debut in Saudi Arabia, the singer-songwriter discusses her stunning new album, ‘Sequana’
Updated 13 October 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: In the darkest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Souad Massi would walk down to the river. The water inspired her, made her feel better about herself, helped her to reflect. It was there that she discovered Sequana, the goddess of the River Seine.
“It was a very strange and wonderful discovery for me,” says the Franco-Algerian singer-songwriter. “I didn’t know anything about her but she inspired me. She was a goddess of healing and that’s what I needed during COVID. That’s what we all needed, I think. I was impacted like a lot of people and we lived in fear in that moment and had time to reflect. So a lot of things inspired me in that moment.”
The Gallo-Roman deity would go on to not only lend her name to Massi’s new album, but its title track, too. In the latter she speaks directly to her two young daughters. “I wanted to tell them that life is beautiful, but it’s OK if you have problems, if you’re afraid of the future, if you don’t know what job you can do, or if you have difficulty communicating with other people,” explains Massi, who was born in Bab-el-Oued, a district of Algiers, and moved to Paris in 1999. “It’s very hard for them. So I asked Sequana if she could help me, give me courage. Because I want to give hope to my daughters.”
A collection of 11 songs, nine of which have been written by Massi, “Sequana” is the artist’s 10th studio album and an eclectic blend of genres and moods. Set for global release on October 14, the launch will be accompanied by a concert at Maraya in AlUla — Massi’s first performance in Saudi Arabia. She will also appear at London’s Barbican on October 29, cementing a stunning new chapter in her career.
Once a member of the Algiers-based hard rock group Atakor, Massi has built an enviable reputation for herself over the course of the past 20 or so years. Renowned for the powerful distinctiveness of her voice and the poetry of her lyrics, she released her first solo album, “Raoui,” back in 2001 and has been charming audiences across the world ever since.
In “Sequana,” she sings about the causes that are closest to her heart, whether they be love and exile or the importance of human relationships. In that sense the album is a continuation of what has always been Massi’s calling card — an unfailing determination to speak out for what she values the most.
“I talk about human connections, about the importance of empathy, the importance of love,” says Massi, apologizing for her broken English. “I understand that we are fragile, but if we lose our humanity we are lost.”
The first single from the album, “Dessine Moi Un Pays” (Draw Me a Country), came out in June and, although perhaps rooted in the loss of her own homeland, draws on the more recent displacements of people from Syria and Afghanistan. It is nature, however, that takes center stage in the album. In the press material that accompanies its release, Massi states that “what we must always maintain, whatever life brings our way, is our connection with nature, firstly for the beauty it offers, but also for its mastery in the art of resilience.”
The album’s cover also features Massi with two daisies delicately placed over her eyelids, representing what she says is a symbol of resistance. “This earth is beautiful and I want to stand with those people who try to protect it and fight for it,” she says simply.
The musical palette that accompanies these themes is broad. Massi is known for her generous embrace of musical styles, incorporating rock and chaabi into an otherwise acoustic sound. On “Sequana,” she has branched out further, adding calypso, chanson and bossa nova to the musical traditions of her native North Africa. In doing so, she has created an often-hypnotic blend of genres, thanks in no small part to the English producer Justin Adams. Having worked with the likes of Rachid Taha, Juldeh Camara, Tinariwen and Robert Plant, Adams is no stranger to the world of successful global collaborations.
The album’s opener, “Dessine Moi Un Pays,” features Kabyle-style acoustic guitar, a violin quartet, and the Syrian flautist Naïssam Jalal. Elsewhere, the mandole (an Algerian steel-stringed instrument akin to the mandolin) helps to transform “Dib El Raba” into a joyful mid-tempo groove. Other collaborators in what is an entirely new musical line-up for Massi include the English singer Piers Faccini and the singer-songwriter Michel Françoise, who wrote the lyrics for both “Une Seule Etoile” (A Single Star) and “L’espoir” (Hope).
“You know, I grew up in Algeria and was at the crossroads of Africa, Europe and the Middle East,” says Massi, who listened to chaabi and the songs of the Kabyle (a Berber ethnic group) growing up. “We were really at the center of it all and that was really interesting for me as an artist, because I heard all this music and I travelled a lot and met a lot of people. So when Justin and I spoke about my songs, the lyrics and my inspiration, he told me to be natural and to follow my instinct. So it was simple. I can play traditional music, I can play rock music, I have a classical base, so why would I limit myself? I don’t want to limit myself. I want to be free like I am in my life and I want to translate this in my music.”
Folk music and the guitar — two hallmarks of Massi’s sound — remain a central component of “Sequana.” It is they, she says, that provide the kind of intelligence required to transform pain into song and feature prominently on both “Sequana” and “Dib El Raba.”
“Folk music was my first love and I’m one of those people who need a story, who need to understand, who need to live a song with its lyrics,” says Massi, an admirer of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. “The first folk songs were just one person with a guitar speaking about their pain, about the difficulties of life, of oppression, of heartbreak. Music was there to accompany what they wanted to say. And when the lyrics are rich and true, that’s when music is at its most powerful.”
Nowhere is this truer than with the Chilean folk singer Victor Jara, to whom Massi has dedicated the album’s final song. Inspired by the folk traditions of his homeland and by singer-songwriters such as Violeta Parra, Jara wrote songs of protest that advocated political reform and social justice. He was tortured and executed by the regime of Augusto Pinochet in 1973.
“I love this man who died for freedom and I have a lot of respect for him. When I discovered his life and the story of his death, I was very sad, but I wanted to transform this sadness into something real. I have a lot of respect for people who are generous, who don’t care about their life, who are gentle, who think about others, who give their life for us,” she says. “Because freedom is a gift to others. People like Victor Jara give us this gift.”
Designer Farah Bseiso pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Arab Fashion Week
Updated 12 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: British Jordanian designer Farah Bseiso paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with her new collection showcased at Arab Fashion Week on Tuesday.
The founder of Maison Madaen, based in the UAE, presented her Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection called “Fallen Rose” in front of a well-heeled crowd at the Dubai event.
“It’s inspired by the gardens in London, especially Buckingham Palace Gardens. I’m paying tribute to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. So the collection is inspired by her personal gardens and her roses and the flowers which she used to love. And I’m also paying a special tribute to her (with a) few pieces inspired by her gowns,” said Bseiso, who is also a member of the Arab Fashion Council, the organizing body behind the event.
But the road to fashion design was paved with a number of difficulties for Bseiso.
“I wanted to be a designer since I was a baby because I used to love fashion. My mom was in the industry (for) a long time and she used to take me with her to all the fashion shows. I used to see Claudia Schaeffer and Naomi Campbell, all the very, very tough models. It was overwhelming to be around all the fabrics and the movement of the dresses. It was amazing,” said Bseiso.
But when it was time to pick her stream for further studies fate had other plans for the young Bseiso. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and Bseiso had to “share in her battles.
“So I studied English literature instead and … went (further) away from my passion. And I was also taking care of my mom because it was a very hard journey with cancer. And then after that, I started working as a professor at a university. At some point, after five years of working as a professor in the university, I thought, ‘no, this is not my passion.’ I left everything, I traveled back to London, and I studied fashion design. From there, I went all over again. And I established Maison Madaen in 2016,” she said.
When asked to describe her creative style, she said: “It’s so feminine and also liberal. It is for women who want to show their personality in different ways. I want every woman’s inner beauty and inner strength to show in her clothes as well.”
The name Madaen means cities. “I always get inspired by women around the world. And I want to reflect everything I see on my designs from every single lady I have ever met,” said Bseiso.