Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m
Some 10,000 visitors attended the four-day event (restatexjeddah.com)
Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than SR1 billion ($266.1 million) of deals and agreements were signed at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Expo as 10,000 visitors descended on the event from Oct. 10 to 13.

Representatives from the public sector and private companies attended the expo, which also played host to a range of workshops and speeches.

Saudi-based Al Bilad Bank was one of those to strike deals at the event, signing cooperation agreements with a range of real estate developers, including Asala Residence, First Projects Co. and Awali Real Estate Co..

One speaker at the event was Abdullah Al-Budair, vice minister at the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing. 

He told attendees that Saudi Arabia is keen to develop the real estate sector in the Kingdom, as it is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy.

He also noted that real estate activities accounted for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom during the second quarter, and the housing sector currently contributes SR115 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product, creating 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Other topics under discussion at workshops included “The Ownership Journey”, “An Introduction to Real Estate Brokerage”, “Real Estate Evaluation, Regulation and Development”, “The impact of the Ejar network on the real estate rental market and its relationship to improving the investment environment”, and others.

Speakers focused on issues such as the ethics of the real estate broker’s profession and introducing the network and the unified lease contract, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Real estate appraisal, improving the investment environment in real estate, the principles of the real estate registration system and its registration procedures, were also discussed.

Speakers also mentioned in the workshops the digital transformation in the adoption of schemes and integration with authorities and the fee income of SR2.2 billion allocated to increase housing supply, which was spent on developing infrastructure and delivering services for more than 85 housing projects around the Kingdom.

During one workshop, an official from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing set out the department’s plan to raise the number of real estate developers.

Attendees were also told that some 17,597 housing units had been completed through a scheme that allows developers to apply for projects with an area space up to 10,000 sq. m..

Topics: Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stabilizing the price of the Egyptian pound is not a goal for the North African country, an advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt has claimed while speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

Hisham Ezz Al-Arab, who is also CEO of HE Advisory, suggested Egypt should instead be focusing on generating revenue to cover its debts.

He said that Egypt's debt represents 80 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, which is a low percentage compared to the global level, where the world's debt represents 3 times the GDP.

Egypt’s currency was pegged to the dollar until 2016, and Ezz Al-Arab warned that every 10 percent increase in the dollar's exchange rate against the pound translates to a 4 percent rise in inflation in Egypt, while the dollar's 10 percent decline against the pound reduces inflation by 0.5 percent.

The consumer price inflation in Egyptian cities rose to 15 percent on an annual basis in September, compared to 14.6 percent in the previous month — the highest rate since November 2018, when it reached 15.7 percent.

Reflecting on the central bank’s attempts to get a grip on inflation, Ezz Al-Arab told Al Arabiya: “One of the things that changed in the way the CBE looks at the currency price is that stabilizing the currency rate is not a goal; currency rate, reserve size or interest rate are tools and not goals.” 

He added: “As soon as you think of it as goals, you lose the basic one which is price stability.”

Ezz Al-Arab went on to argue that the most important question facing the country’s central bank is: “Do we have the ability to generate revenue that will cover this debt?”

“In my personal opinion, in Egypt we always look at the obligations of the state and not at the assets; in any balance sheet, you should look at liabilities and assets, not liabilities and cash flow,” he explained.

Egypt owns many assets and is a rich country, and there is no fear of default, the advisor said.

Ezz Al-Arab also stressed that the optimal use of the government's assets will contribute to improving the level of debt and changing the future outlook for Egypt.

On monetary policy, Ezz Al-Arab said that the decision-maker has tools that can be used, including the decision of the CBE to raise the mandatory reserve ratio for banks as one of the means of withdrawing liquidity from the markets.

He added that the decision to raise interest rates in Egypt differs in its impact compared to other economies.

He explained that raising interest increases the debt service burdens on the Ministry of Finance and leads to a slowdown in the economy, while inflation is not coming from the demand side but from other reasons, including an increase in money supply, and therefore the decision to raise the mandatory reserve ratio was a right one, to reduce liquidity.

 

The local currency has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar this year, due to a combination of local economic pressures, global economic repercussions from the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the dollar's appreciation against almost all major global currencies.

 

The CBE, during an extraordinary meeting on March 19, decided to devalue the pound by 15.9 percent, and the pound has continued to decline gradually since then.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

  • Brent, WTI contracts on track for weekly decline
  • Distillates draw down, US crude stockpiles surge — EIA
  • OPEC+’s output cut to keep supporting crude prices — analyst
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and as diesel inventories fell, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $94.86 per barrel by 0242 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.35 percent, at $89.42 per barrel.

Both contracts however were down for the week by about 3 percent after two prior weeks of gains amid recession concerns.

“The softened US dollar and the strong rebound in risk assets lifted oil prices, the rebounding momentum may continue into today’s Asian session,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as a weaker dollar usually makes dollar-denominated commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“OPEC+’s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along with a possible recovery in China’s demand in the fourth quarter if Beijing loosens up COVID curbs,” Teng added.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting a COVID rebound after its week-long National Day holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Communist Party Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID policy.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United States continued to clash over a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, last week to cut its oil production target. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, rejected criticisms by Washington as “not based on facts” and that the US request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences.

The White House said it presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other OPEC members on a vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue discussions soon.

Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to rise as winter approaches.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9 million barrels to 106.1 million barrels, their lowest since May, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, according to the US Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

This comes amid a larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in gasoline stocks. Crude inventories grew by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, added the EIA, far larger than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise. ​

“The market ignored the 10 million barrel build of US crude inventories last week and focussed on a drop of 4.9 million barrels in distillate inventories ahead of heating demand,” said ANZ Research in a Friday note, adding that developments such as OPEC+’s oil output cut and Russian oil sanctions “create a perfect backdrop for volatile prices.”

 

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia #unitedstates

Updated 14 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

  • ‘It’s not an exaggeration to say the world is in danger,’ said Sri Mulyani Indrawati, finance minister of Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency this year
  • Food security, rising energy prices, high inflation, and cryptocurrency were among the key topics discussed during the two-day event in Washington
Updated 14 October 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: In the run-up to the G20 Summit next month, finance leaders from the group’s member nations held a conference in Washington this week to discuss key economic issues and risk factors that are affecting the international monetary system and the stability of the global economy.

Food security, rising energy prices, high inflation, cross-border payment systems, financial risks, cryptocurrency and cyber resilience were among the key topics discussed by finance ministers and governors of central banks during the two-day event on Oct. 12 and 13.

Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G20, said during the conference that the recent tightening of monetary policies and raising of interest rates by advanced and emerging countries has resulted in economic risks across the world.

She added that the global economic situation has become more challenging as nations grapple with issues such as rising inflation, food and energy insecurity, weak growth and geopolitical fragmentation.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the world is in danger,” she said.

Indrawati blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine for a “reshaping of the global energy market” that has resulted in “energy security concerns,” along with supply shortages and price increases that have effected most countries.

The financial leaders of the G20 reviewed key economic reports that will be discussed during the main G20 summit scheduled to take place in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 15 and 16. They also talked about climate-related economic risks and the effects of the pandemic on the financial sector.

One of the key objectives of the conference was to discuss a report and recommendations, published in July, that followed an independent review of Multilateral Development Banks’ Capital Adequacy Frameworks that was launched last year by G20 finance leaders.

MDBs are international and regional monetary institutions, such as the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, set up by sovereign states to provide loans and grants to developing and less-wealthy countries. Capital Adequacy Frameworks are designed to enhance the financial stability of these institutions and promote creative means of ensuring capital is available to help developing countries to promote growth and economic and social stability.

Delegates in Washington discussed whether there is now an over-reliance on loans and aid from such banks.

“We believe the Capital Adequacy Framework is the right solution that can help optimize the MDBs’ balance sheet, whether you are going to talk about risk appetite (or) creative financing,” said Indrawati.

She and other financial leaders stressed their support for the commitment of MDBs to global development, especially in developing countries that face increased financial risks, especially during global crises such as the pandemic.

Delegates highlighted the war in Ukraine as one of the main reasons for growing levels of food insecurity and a nutritional crisis affecting many developing nations. Indrawati said the conflict has disrupted supply chains around the world and caused energy prices to rise sharply.

Membership of the G20 comprises the world’s largest developed and emerging economies. Together they represent more than 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world’s population.

The members of the group are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US. The EU and Spain participate as permanent guests.

Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world, with a population of more than 230 million people, and considered a key global and regional economic powerhouse.

Topics: G20

Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 52 new mining licenses in August 2022, according to a statement. 

Out of the total, 18 were to build material quarries, 21 were exploration licenses, three exploitation licenses, and five survey licenses, according to the Ministry’s National Industries and Mining Information Center.

The ministry also issued 5 surplus mineral ore licenses in August. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the ministry seeks to protect the mining sector and maximize its value. 

It aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom that values around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion). 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining SaudiVision2030

Updated 13 October 2022
Dana Abdel Aziz

Updated 13 October 2022
Dana Abdel Aziz

RIYADH: Spain’s GS Inima has submitted a bid for the contract to develop Abu Dhabi’s next independent water project in Shuweihat, according to MEED.

The company, specialized in environmental activities, has offered $56.43 a cubic meter for the contract.

Shuweihat 4 is a seawater reverse osmosis plant with a design capacity of 70 million imperial gallons a day. 

The other bidders include Spain’s Acciona, which offered $57.87 a cubic meter, and France’s Engie, which offered $66.49 a cubic meter for the contract.

ADNOC Drilling secures $980m contract

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

ADNOC’s offshore operations are supporting the company’s goal to increase production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, ADNOC said.

ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC’s strategic objectives, the statement added.

Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling’s awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95 billion. 

Logistics center

Dubai South — aviation, logistics and real estate developer — has announced that Germany’s DB Schenker launched its third logistics center in the Logistics District.

The third facility offers a total space of  90,000 Euro-pallets to provide warehousing solutions for different industries, according to Trade Arabia. 

It also has a 5,000 sq.m. mezzanine floor designed for various value-added service activities.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi water plant reverse osmosis ADNOC ADNOC Drilling logistics

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end; Sharjah to have first IWP 

