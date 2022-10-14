You are here

Saudi Arabia announces $400m humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia announces $400m humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia announces $400m humanitarian aid to Ukraine
  • Zelensky thanked the crown prince for the Kingdom’s position in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty
RIYADH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia announced shortly afterward a $400m humanitarian aid package to Ukraine.

The crown prince said the Kingdom was ready to continue mediation efforts and support everything that contributes to de-escalation.

During the call, the president said he thanked the crown prince and Saudi prime minister for the Kingdom’s position in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia recently voted in favor of a UN resolution not to recognize the Kremlin’s claim over four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia during the eight-month long conflict.

Zelensky also said that he and Prince Mohammed agreed to continue communication in order to release more prisoners of war.

Last month, the crown prince mediated in the release of ten prisoners from various countries as part of a prisoner exchange process between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also said he and the crown prince agreed on the provision of macro-financial aid from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Minister of Interior of the Republic of Gambia Seyaka Sonko at the mission’s headquarters on Friday in Geneva.

The minister was accompanied by the permanent representative of the Republic of The Gambia, Ambassador Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah.

They reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them within the framework of international organizations.

In August, Khothaila met the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Geneva.

The pair discussed the importance of the partnership between the Kingdom and the global organization, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in all aspects of humanitarian work.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gambia

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
  • 3-day final qualifiers held at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13
  • Winners will represent KSA in the November world championship in Dortmund, Germany
RIYADH: More than 200 students and 90 trainers participated in the World Robot Olympiad final qualifiers for 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The three-day final qualifiers was organized by the Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation and Robot at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13. 

Themed “My Robot, My Friend,” children aged between 9-19 showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills. 

Through participating and representing the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education aims to develop students’ skills in five areas. 

In the Future Innovator and Robot Tasks categories, participants had to build smart robotic solutions, and design and program smart robots to perform random tasks respectively. 

In the RoboSport’s category, robots competed against teams in tennis. 

In the Future Engineer category, participants combined engineering design, programming skills and artificial intelligence to build a self-driving car model. 

The Virtual Robot Challenge aims to develop students’ technical skills through robot programming.

The participants will represent the Kingdom in the world championship, which will take place in November in Germany with competitors from more than 90 countries.

The ministry seeks to keep pace with the advancements of virtual robot challenges in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a globally competitive generation.

Topics: Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation World Robot Olympiad King Salman Science Oasis Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
RIYADH: Saudi artist Basma Al-Nahdi picks up her brush dipped in vibrant colors to paint abstract shapes and designs on rocks for her small business on Instagram. 

But, the 42-year-old is a unique artist. Al-Nahdi has a very rare systemic syndrome called tuberous sclerosis, an organic brain disease that causes intellectual and multiple psychiatric challenges. She only has one kidney and lives on an oxygen device. 

Al-Nahi loved to drawing and art but was lonely. To combat isolation, Al-Nahdi’s mother, Souad Kandiel, thought of an activity to integrate her daughter in society. 

“I wanted to give the best quality of life to my daughter, who struggles with eyesight and has a breathing problem. She was very confused and depressed because she had nothing to do," Kandiel told Arab News. 

The earliest manmade art form is rock painting that tells stories of civilizations. The mother and daughter duo made dominos, tic-tac-toe games, funky characters, and heritage inspired drawings on stones — to tell the world thier stories. 

“We first started giving birthday gifts to friends who requested more of our artwork. I was surprised at people’s reactions, so we opened ‘Desert Stones’ on Instagram (in June),” she said. 

Basma Al-Nahdi, 42, has a very rare systemic syndrome. She only has one kidney and lives on an oxygen device. But nothing has stopped her from creating stone masterpieces that show unlimited positivity. (Supplied)

“The fact that you are touching a piece of nature, feeling a connection to it, and getting a sense of grounding makes this experience therapeutic as well,” Kandiel said.  

They then joined a local bazar to promote and sell their artwork. “What surprised me was the number of orders that we got for Halloween and the heritage collection. But, we faced a production problem because we were only two working on this project. Luckily, volunteers helped to make it happen.”

Al-Nahdi now also gives rock painting workshops at Arty Cafe Jeddah for people with disabilities and for children who “enjoyed them.”

Kandiel believes that this could be “a local industry for people with disabilities that could grant them jobs for them. For example: Some can draw while others can paint."

She looks forward to collaborating with other Saudi artists and hopes to be supported by Saudi Tourism Authority or Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to take their project to the next level. 

“My daughter and I want to expand this business,” she said. “It would be nice if we could collect stones from around the Kingdom so we could draw on them and gift them to tourists.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia disability Saudi Art

400 drones fly over ancient city of Hegra in 'Silence of Light' show

400 drones fly over ancient city of Hegra in 'Silence of Light' show
400 drones fly over ancient city of Hegra in 'Silence of Light' show
  • Show explores the creation of light and is also a celebration of light and how it is rooted within the site of Hegra, says SkyMagic creative director Patrick O’Mahony
JEDDAH: The three-day drone show “The Silence of Light,”which kicked off at AlUla’s Hegra site as part of the Wellness Festival on Thursday, will conclude today. 

The show featured 400 drones, which flew up to 200 meters in the air, forming icons, spheres and light waves across the sky.

Specific to Hegra were the sundials and giant eagle with a wingspan of 100 meters, which rose up and glided over the site.

Arab News spoke to Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore.

The show he explained, explores the creation of light, the formation of the first light beam and the way light moves in waves. It is also a celebration of light and how it is rooted within the site of Hegra.

“The sundial, which you’ll see in the show, is found on the tombs of Hegra, and it is an integral part of that historical piece,” O’Mahony said.

FASTFACT

Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore, applauded Hegra for being a prime destination for artists to express their ideas.

He applauded Hegra for being a prime destination for artists to express their work.

“It’s almost overwhelming in that sense because you get there and think, ‘How are we, as artists, supposed to compete with what’s already here?’ I went to the site a few years ago, when Desert X was there, and I’ve come back for this. It’s like the canvas is already incredible, so what you’re only ever going to do is try to enhance or compliment the site,” he said.

“In terms of how we chose to frame the show, we took inspiration from the archeology here and we spoke to people in AlUla,” he added. “You’re only ever going to be able to bring your tiny little mark to the site because it’s incredible.”

Speaking of another site where SKYMAGIC held a show, Mount Fuji, O’Mahony said: “Both sites are very comparable in terms of that sense of awe you have when you walk in there. You have to do it justice as well. You have to design a show which feels sympathetic to the area. You’re not trying to outdo it. You’re paying respect to it and making sure you bring that story through and enhance it.”

Topics: Hegra AlUla AlUla Wellness Festival Patrick O’Mahony

Calls grow for answers about 'troubling reports' Biden admin pressured Saudi Arabia for oil cut delay

Calls grow for answers about 'troubling reports' Biden admin pressured Saudi Arabia for oil cut delay
Calls grow for answers about 'troubling reports' Biden admin pressured Saudi Arabia for oil cut delay
RIYADH: A congressman has called for US President Joe Biden’s administration to be investigated for reportedly pressuring Saudi officials to delay an OPEC+ production cut to give Democrats an electoral advantage ahead of November elections.
Representative Tom Tiffany called on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, to convene a hearing to determine if such calls took place and “what specific requests were made regarding Saudi and OPEC+ production by Biden administration officials”.
The Saudi foreign ministry on Wednesday said: “The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences.”
Member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies cut oil supply by 2 million barrels a day on Oct. 6.

Biden officials and Democrats attacked the decision as politically motivated, which OPEC+ and Saudi officials have rejected as baseless, saying the cuts were warranted to ensure that demand and supply were balanced and market volatility reduced.
The Wisconsin Republican tweeted on Friday: “This is a very serious allegation. One that, if true, may very well constitute an illegal solicitation of a foreign in-kind contribution by the White House on behalf of Democrats’ midterm campaign efforts.”
The congressman is also requesting that the White House release all call transcripts between the Biden administration and Saudi officials related to oil production within the last 30 days.
He also demanded the identification of “any Biden administration official who may have asked any Saudi government official to delay any oil production cut until November or later.”
Tiffany urged the Speaker for the US House to do it’s duty in providing oversight and “get to the bottom of these troubling reports.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Joe Biden OPEC+

