Saudi Arabia announces $400m humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Spoke to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Thanked for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, resolution at the UN General Assembly. We agreed to interact in the release of prisoners of war. We agreed on the provision of macro-financial aid to Ukraine.
Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi artist Basma Al-Nahdi picks up her brush dipped in vibrant colors to paint abstract shapes and designs on rocks for her small business on Instagram.
But, the 42-year-old is a unique artist. Al-Nahdi has a very rare systemic syndrome called tuberous sclerosis, an organic brain disease that causes intellectual and multiple psychiatric challenges. She only has one kidney and lives on an oxygen device.
Al-Nahi loved to drawing and art but was lonely. To combat isolation, Al-Nahdi’s mother, Souad Kandiel, thought of an activity to integrate her daughter in society.
“I wanted to give the best quality of life to my daughter, who struggles with eyesight and has a breathing problem. She was very confused and depressed because she had nothing to do," Kandiel told Arab News.
The earliest manmade art form is rock painting that tells stories of civilizations. The mother and daughter duo made dominos, tic-tac-toe games, funky characters, and heritage inspired drawings on stones — to tell the world thier stories.
“We first started giving birthday gifts to friends who requested more of our artwork. I was surprised at people’s reactions, so we opened ‘Desert Stones’ on Instagram (in June),” she said.
“The fact that you are touching a piece of nature, feeling a connection to it, and getting a sense of grounding makes this experience therapeutic as well,” Kandiel said.
They then joined a local bazar to promote and sell their artwork. “What surprised me was the number of orders that we got for Halloween and the heritage collection. But, we faced a production problem because we were only two working on this project. Luckily, volunteers helped to make it happen.”
Al-Nahdi now also gives rock painting workshops at Arty Cafe Jeddah for people with disabilities and for children who “enjoyed them.”
Kandiel believes that this could be “a local industry for people with disabilities that could grant them jobs for them. For example: Some can draw while others can paint."
She looks forward to collaborating with other Saudi artists and hopes to be supported by Saudi Tourism Authority or Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to take their project to the next level.
“My daughter and I want to expand this business,” she said. “It would be nice if we could collect stones from around the Kingdom so we could draw on them and gift them to tourists.”
400 drones fly over ancient city of Hegra in ‘Silence of Light’ show
Show explores the creation of light and is also a celebration of light and how it is rooted within the site of Hegra, says SkyMagic creative director Patrick O’Mahony
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The three-day drone show “The Silence of Light,”which kicked off at AlUla’s Hegra site as part of the Wellness Festival on Thursday, will conclude today.
The show featured 400 drones, which flew up to 200 meters in the air, forming icons, spheres and light waves across the sky.
Specific to Hegra were the sundials and giant eagle with a wingspan of 100 meters, which rose up and glided over the site.
Arab News spoke to Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore.
The show he explained, explores the creation of light, the formation of the first light beam and the way light moves in waves. It is also a celebration of light and how it is rooted within the site of Hegra.
“The sundial, which you’ll see in the show, is found on the tombs of Hegra, and it is an integral part of that historical piece,” O’Mahony said.
Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore, applauded Hegra for being a prime destination for artists to express their ideas.
“It’s almost overwhelming in that sense because you get there and think, ‘How are we, as artists, supposed to compete with what’s already here?’ I went to the site a few years ago, when Desert X was there, and I’ve come back for this. It’s like the canvas is already incredible, so what you’re only ever going to do is try to enhance or compliment the site,” he said.
“In terms of how we chose to frame the show, we took inspiration from the archeology here and we spoke to people in AlUla,” he added. “You’re only ever going to be able to bring your tiny little mark to the site because it’s incredible.”
Speaking of another site where SKYMAGIC held a show, Mount Fuji, O’Mahony said: “Both sites are very comparable in terms of that sense of awe you have when you walk in there. You have to do it justice as well. You have to design a show which feels sympathetic to the area. You’re not trying to outdo it. You’re paying respect to it and making sure you bring that story through and enhance it.”
Calls grow for answers about ‘troubling reports’ Biden admin pressured Saudi Arabia for oil cut delay
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A congressman has called for US President Joe Biden’s administration to be investigated for reportedly pressuring Saudi officials to delay an OPEC+ production cut to give Democrats an electoral advantage ahead of November elections.
Representative Tom Tiffany called on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, to convene a hearing to determine if such calls took place and “what specific requests were made regarding Saudi and OPEC+ production by Biden administration officials”.
The Saudi foreign ministry on Wednesday said: “The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences.”
Member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies cut oil supply by 2 million barrels a day on Oct. 6.
The allegations from the @KSAmofaEN are serious, and if the Biden administration did attempt to pressure a foreign government to influence the outcome of the U.S. election, that’s something Americans deserve to know.
Biden officials and Democrats attacked the decision as politically motivated, which OPEC+ and Saudi officials have rejected as baseless, saying the cuts were warranted to ensure that demand and supply were balanced and market volatility reduced.
The Wisconsin Republican tweeted on Friday: “This is a very serious allegation. One that, if true, may very well constitute an illegal solicitation of a foreign in-kind contribution by the White House on behalf of Democrats’ midterm campaign efforts.”
The congressman is also requesting that the White House release all call transcripts between the Biden administration and Saudi officials related to oil production within the last 30 days.
He also demanded the identification of “any Biden administration official who may have asked any Saudi government official to delay any oil production cut until November or later.”
Tiffany urged the Speaker for the US House to do it’s duty in providing oversight and “get to the bottom of these troubling reports.”