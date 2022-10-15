You are here

date 2022-10-15

Iran prevents Mani Haghighi from attending BFI London Film Festival

Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi. (Screen grab from Twitter video)
  • Authorities confiscate filmmaker’s passport without ‘reasonable explanation’
  • Event is showing Haghighi’s latest movie ‘Subtraction’
DUBAI: Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi has been prevented from leaving Iran to attend the BFI London Film Festival, where his latest film “Subtraction” is being screened.

The movie made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, which Haghighi was able to attend. He then returned to Tehran, but when he tried to board a flight to London he was stopped by Iranian authorities without any “reasonable explanation,” he said in a video statement.

Haghighi has two theories on why he was stopped. The first is an Instagram video he posted recently criticizing Iran’s hijab laws and the crackdown on young people protesting against them.

He said that perhaps the authorities thought that by keeping him in the country they could keep a closer eye on him and shut him up.

“The very fact that I’m talking to you in this video right now kind of undermines that plan,” Haghighi said.

His second theory is that of an “exile in reverse,” whereby the authorities are forcing him to stay in Iran and making it a prison for him.

But he said: “I would rather be here than anywhere else in the world right now. So, if this is a punishment for what I’ve done, then, by all means, bring it on.”

Haghighi is not the first filmmaker to face the wrath of Iranian authorities. In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was forced to serve a six-year jail sentence that had been handed down a decade ago, after he attempted to find information about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had been detained earlier.

“The BFI London Film Festival supports Haghighi and all filmmakers in their freedom to make their films and present them around the world,” a spokesperson for the event said.

“Earlier this week, in solidarity with imprisoned Iranian filmmakers and the brave women of Iran who are challenging for their freedom, BFI London Film Festival filmmakers and delegates joined Festival Director Tricia Tuttle in a moment of solidarity and reflection.”

Topics: Iran Mani Haghighi BFI London Film Festival Toronto International Film Festival Jafar Panahi

Updated 14 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

French foreign minister warns Lebanon cannot risk ‘power vacuum’

French foreign minister warns Lebanon cannot risk ‘power vacuum’
  • Catherine Colonna urges swift election of new president during key Beirut talks
  • She warned that the agreement Lebanon signed in April with the IMF must be implemented
BEIRUT: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has urged the swift election of a new Lebanese president after a second vote in parliament to pick a successor to incumbent Michel Aoun failed.
Lebanon “today cannot risk a power vacuum,” Colonna said at the end of a short visit to the country, urging its leaders to live up to their responsibilities.
Electing the next president is up to the Lebanese alone, she stressed, saying that the international community was looking forward to seeing the election process completed.
The Lebanese people, Colonna said, must choose a president who can lead them and work with regional and international parties to overcome the current crisis and ensure stability and security for Lebanon.
Colonna met with Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The minister’s visit came after Aoun officially approved the US proposal regarding maritime border demarcation with Israel.
Aoun also announced the start of the repatriation process for Syrian refugees amid fears of a presidential vacuum after his term ends on Oct. 31.
Parliament is yet to elect a new president or approve the reforms demanded by the international community as a condition to help Lebanon out of its current economic collapse.
Colonna said that the historic agreement concluded between Lebanon and Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders should not overshadow reforms, which remain a priority.
After Lebanon’s approval, she said French gas company TotalEnergies would start verifying the quality of the existing oil in Lebanese waters and make sure the entire process continues smoothly.
Colonna warned that the agreement Lebanon signed in April with the International Monetary Fund must be implemented.
“This is the only option to send a message of confidence to investors and bring in the financing that Lebanon needs.”
She stressed: “It is unacceptable that the Lebanese people continue to bear the consequences of a crisis for which they are not responsible. We will support and help the Lebanese as long as they help themselves.”
Colonna reiterated: “Implementing the necessary reforms and respecting constitutional deadlines will serve as a positive message to countries that are in turn suffering from well-known crises, so they can initiate aid.
“Herein lies the importance of Parliament’s role in approving the necessary reform laws.”
The messages that Colonna relayed, which she said were from President Emmanuel Macron, also included the stalled investigations into the Beirut port explosion.
“It has been over two years and the Lebanese are still waiting for justice, far from any political influence.”
Colonna said the Lebanese people “are able to unite when they want to, and after the election of a new president, there will be a fully functioning government.”
President Macron is urging all friendly countries to help Lebanon, said the minister.
She revealed that the EU was able to raise funds to help Syrian refugees, as their displacement was a human tragedy that impacted Lebanon, and that the key to the issue was related to the improvement of the situation in Syria.
During talks, President Aoun asked Colonna for France’s assistance in the process of helping the over 2 million Syrian refugees currently living in Lebanon to return to their country.
“They are living in harsh conditions also due to Lebanon’s inability to secure their necessary needs, in addition to the cholera cases that have recently appeared in some refugee camps, not to mention the economic, living, and security issues caused by this huge number of displaced people,” Aoun said.
Aoun stressed Lebanon’s categorical rejection of settling refugees in Lebanon because of the negative consequences it would carry for both the Syrian and Lebanese peoples.
In a statement issued on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US-mediated agreement on the demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel.
Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric de la Riviere said the secretary-general “believes that this encouraging development can promote increased stability in the region, and enhance prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples.”
Guterres stressed the UN’s continued commitment to assisting both parties and supporting the effective implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and other relevant resolutions, which, he noted, remained essential to the stability of the region.
On Thursday night, President Aoun announced Lebanon’s agreement to adopt the final formula drawn up by the US mediator to demarcate the southern maritime borders.
Addressing the Lebanese, he said: “This achievement would not have been attained without the unity and solidity of the Lebanese position in resisting all pressures, not making any substantial concessions, and not engaging in any kind of normalization.”
Aoun added: “The next step should be to hold fraternal talks with Syria to resolve the maritime disputed area, which is over 900 sq. km,…(and) review the drawn borders with Cyprus and decide what to do in the future.”

Topics: Lebanon President Michel Aoun Catherine Colonna France

23 children killed in Iran’s ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests: Amnesty report

23 children killed in Iran’s ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests: Amnesty report
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

23 children killed in Iran’s ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests: Amnesty report

23 children killed in Iran’s ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests: Amnesty report
  • Youngest victim was just 11, rights group says
  • Protests have rocked Iran since death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody
LONDON: At least 23 children have been killed in a brutal crackdown by the Iranian regime on protests that erupted following the death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, according to Amnesty International.

A report released by the rights group said the children, the youngest of whom was just 11 years old, were killed by Iranian security forces in the last 10 days of September.

Protests have rocked Iran since Amini’s death in the custody of morality police, who had detained her for not wearing her hijab correctly. Hundreds of others have been killed in the violence and unrest since.

The “brutal crackdown” by the Islamic regime “on what many in Iran consider an ongoing popular uprising against the Islamic Republic system has involved an all-out attack on child protesters who have courageously taken to the streets in search of a future without political oppression and inequality,” Amnesty said in statement.

“The child victims include 20 boys, aged between 11 and 17, and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one 17 years old,” it added.

According to the rights group almost half of the victims are of an ethnic minority group and were killed during the so-called Bloody Friday on Sept. 30, the deadliest day of the violence in Iran.

“Iran’s security forces have killed with absolute impunity at least 23 children and injured many more in a bid to crush the spirit of resistance among the country’s youth and retain their iron grip on power at any cost,” Amnesty said.

The report does not include figures on children killed in October, but the group said the actual number was likely to be much higher than 23.

It said it had recorded the names and details of 144 men, women and children killed by security forces in Iran between the start of the protests and October 3.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called the protesters “agents of the West” and called for them to be punished, according to state news agency IRNA.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iran protests Amnesty

Kuwait renews support for Palestinian independence

Kuwait renews support for Palestinian independence
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

Kuwait renews support for Palestinian independence

Kuwait renews support for Palestinian independence
  • UN diplomat states firm stance on self-determination
NEW YORK: Kuwait has restated its support at the UN for the ending of the Israeli occupation of all the Palestinian territories.
In a statement before the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly, the country’s diplomatic attache of the permanent delegation to the UN, Mohammed Al-Sawagh, renewed his country’s firm stance on Palestinians gaining their political rights, including that of self-determination.
According to Kuwait News Agency, Al-Sawagh said that the right to self-determination is stated in the first article of General Assembly Resolution 1514 issued in December 1960 on granting independence to countries and people of Non-Self-Governing Territories.
Al-Sawagh said many countries had joined the UN after gaining their independence. He called on the UN committee concerned with implementing declarations to deal with countries that administer Non-Self-Governing Territories.
The diplomat pointed out that all countries must cooperate with the committee and provide accurate data on the political, social, economic and educational conditions of the region and work to develop them in accordance with Article No. 73 of the UN.

Topics: Kuwait Palestinians Israel UN

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
AP

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine
  • At least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in Amasra
  • Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp
ANKARA: Turkey’s interior minister says a blast inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 workers dead.
Suleyman Soylu said at least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Amasra.
Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.
The explosion has left over 20 injured, the Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier.
The cause of the blast at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in Amasra was under investigation.
Several rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.
Koca tweeted earlier that 20 people were injured but did not provide information on their condition.
Amasra’s mayor, Recai Cakir, told HaberTurk television that there were 87 workers inside the mine at the time of the blast.
There were conflicting reports on the number of people still trapped. Bartin Gov. Nurtac Arslan said 49 were waiting to be brought to the surface, while mining trade union Maden-Is reported 35 people still trapped.
Earlier, Cakir said at least six of the workers were lying “motionless” inside the mine, according to information he had received.
The private DHA news agency quoted one worker telling Gov. Arslan that he came out of the mine by his own means. He described feeling a “pressure” but said he could not see anything due to the dust and dirt.
People rushed to the mine for news of trapped friends or colleagues, DHA reported.
In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

Topics: Turkey mine explosion

Tehran billboard of famous women in hijab changed a day after going up

Tehran billboard of famous women in hijab changed a day after going up
Updated 14 October 2022
AFP

Tehran billboard of famous women in hijab changed a day after going up

Tehran billboard of famous women in hijab changed a day after going up
  • The original billboard appeared early Thursday on Valiasr Square, in downtown Tehran
  • Move came after some of those featured had asked for their pictures to be removed
TEHRAN: A photomontage of dozens of renowned Iranian women all observing hijab disappeared from a Tehran billboard Friday within 24 hours of going up, after drawing criticism amid protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.
Iran has been gripped by a month of protests since Amini died after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces, and hundreds have been arrested.
The original billboard appeared early Thursday on Valiasr Square, in downtown Tehran, bearing a photomontage of an array of celebrities around the slogan “The women of my homeland, Iran.”
Among them were athletes, political figures and scientists such as late mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, early 20th century revolutionary figure Bibi Maryam Bakhtiari and poet Parvin E’tesami.
But on Friday morning, the photomontage was replaced by a white background, although the new version retained the slogan.

The billboard, originally showing a montage of Iranian women who all observed the hijab, was modified a day after it was raised amid women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. (AFP)

Fars news agency said the move came after some of those featured had asked for their pictures to be removed, citing a “lack of coordination” with them.
Others criticized the billboard for featuring women who had removed their headscarves during the recent protests, it added.
Award-winning Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya demanded her picture be removed in an emotional video that went viral on social media.
“I am Mahsa’s mother, I am Sarina’s mother, I am the mother of all the children who are killed in this land, I am the mother of all Iran, not a woman in the land of killers,” Motamed-Arya said.
She appeared in the video without a hijab headscarf, seemingly in a vehicle as it passed Valiasr Square.
The billboard was raised by Owj Arts and Media Organization, known for pro-revolutionary films and cultural production.
The decision to remove the pictures was taken after “controversies and reactions,” the organization said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.
The billboard on Valiasr Square often features symbolic murals related to religious, social and political themes.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iran protests

Related

Iran clip shows gun-mounted truck firing on protesters
Middle-East
Iran clip shows gun-mounted truck firing on protesters
Iran slams France’s Macron for ‘meddlesome’ support of protests
Middle-East
Iran slams France’s Macron for ‘meddlesome’ support of protests

