200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

RIYADH: More than 200 students and 90 trainers participated in the World Robot Olympiad final qualifiers for 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The three-day final qualifiers was organized by the Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation and Robot at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13.

Themed “My Robot, My Friend,” children aged between 9-19 showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills.

Through participating and representing the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education aims to develop students’ skills in five areas.

In the Future Innovator and Robot Tasks categories, participants had to build smart robotic solutions, and design and program smart robots to perform random tasks respectively.

بأعيننا رأيناهم يخططون، يطوّرون وبكل جهد يتنافسون، لنيل شرف رفع راية المملكة في المحافل العالمية

8 أفرقة سعودية تتجاوز #تصفيات_سابك_لأولمبياد_الروبوت_العالمي 2022 لتتجه مباشرة إلى دورتموند ـ ألمانيا#ابطال_المستقبل #الروبوت_علم_ورياضة pic.twitter.com/AdkWCR9ge4 — مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية (@KACST) October 13, 2022

In the RoboSport’s category, robots competed against teams in tennis.

In the Future Engineer category, participants combined engineering design, programming skills and artificial intelligence to build a self-driving car model.

The Virtual Robot Challenge aims to develop students’ technical skills through robot programming.

The participants will represent the Kingdom in the world championship, which will take place in November in Germany with competitors from more than 90 countries.

The ministry seeks to keep pace with the advancements of virtual robot challenges in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a globally competitive generation.