‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ stars say they are ready for season 2 

What We Are Eating Today: Itra Desserts, delicious treats — just minus the eggs
Updated 15 October 2022
Nada Hameed
Although eggs are a great source of protein for a healthy diet and an essential ingredient in desserts and baked goodies, they are concerning for those with an allergy.
But if you are allergic to eggs and craving a dessert in the Makkah region, then Itra Dessert is the place for you as it specializes in eggless goodies and cakes.
With an array of fresh and delicious options, Itra’s banoffee pie, which is a very popular dessert in the UK, boasts a buttery cracker crust for the base, is filled with bananas, toffee and dulce de leche, and garnished with shaved chocolate.
The shop’s premium desserts include the ultra-creamy cheesecake garnished with seasonal fruit. It is offered with flavors such as strawberry, mango, blackberry and raspberry.
Itra’s cheesecake is also available with a chocolate cocoa filling topped with the fruit of your choice.
The outlet also sells a rich chocolate cake with a fine ganache, as well as a refreshing orange variety.
Itra prides itself on the presentation of its products, making sure the customer receives picture-perfect sides and a look that is flawless from all directions, especially above.
It also offers portions in tiny sizes, which are ideal for any social occasion or as a personal treat.
Pre-orders are available via direct messages on WhatsApp if you require large quantities or live outside Makkah. For information and more details, visit Instagram page @itra.dessert.
Actor Dwayne Johnson teases new film ‘Black Adam’ to UAE audience
Johnson’s character was seen electrifying the city’s tourist hotspots like Burj Al-Arab, the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa in the 47-second clip
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson teased the release of his new movie “Black Adam” to Dubai film fans on Friday with a video he shared on the movie’s Twitter page.
Johnson’s character was seen electrifying the city’s tourist hotspots like Burj Al-Arab, the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa in the 47-second clip.
Watch as “Black Adam” arrives in Dubai and lights up the city’s most iconic landmarks including the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa! Black Adam smashes into cinemas across the region on the 20th October, get your tickets now! #BlackAdam@VisitDubaipic.twitter.com/xXnmMxRLGI
The superstar said: “Hello Dubai, Dwayne Johnson here, and I’m so excited to report to you guys that ‘Black Adam,’ my new movie, is already lighting up the city and taking over some of the coolest landmarks and the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.”
Johnson is the titular star in the superhero movie and has just escaped after almost 5,000 years of incarceration. His old-school approach to punishment sees the Justice Society of America (which includes DC Comics characters Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate) get involved. They attempt to modernize Adam’s approach and persuade him to join them in their battle against the sinister Sabbac, who is possessed by a powerful demon.
Artist hosts live discussion at Mayfair’s The Art Club
Event coincides with Frieze London, which features Shono’s work
Updated 14 October 2022
Tamara Turki
LONDON: Muhannad Shono, one of the Kingdom’s leading contemporary artists, gave an insight into his life and work this week during a live discussion in London, alongside curator and art historian Reem Fadda.
The event was held on Monday at The Arts Club in Mayfair — a private members’ club founded in 1863 as a place for creatives to meet and exchange ideas. It came ahead of the Frieze London show, where work by Shono and other artists will be displayed in Jeddah’s Athr Gallery until Sunday.
The discussion began with a look at “The Teaching Tree,” the artwork Shono created for the Saudi Pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition Venice Biennale, which opened in April and runs until next month.
The installation is a 40-meter-long structure covered in dried and painted palm fronds and animated by pneumatics. Its ambiguous form pierces the length of the space and intermittently expands and contracts as if breathing.
The artist’s work has been influenced by the stories of Al-Khidr, a legendary Islamic figure made of plant matter. It was believed that wherever Al-Khidr sat a garden would grow, symbolizing rebirth, regeneration and healing.
The charcoaled leaves of “The Teaching Tree” also signal rebirth, like a phoenix rising from the ashes.
Shono said his art was often an investigation of the drawn line and its potential for creation and destruction.
“The work begins with a single line and from that it duplicates and grows and manifests into something that refused to be silenced with a single line back in the beginning,” he said.
This idea was evident in his 2019 work “Streams, Dreams and Flow States,” which consists of 3,000 black PVC pipes and was built at the long-abandoned Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, where the first oil exploration agreement between Saudi Arabia and the US was signed in 1933.
“The pipe in itself, much like the line of ink on paper, in its singularity is dismissed,” Shono said.
“Oil wields power but a single pipe is insignificant. But through intention, wielding them in number and motion it becomes something undeniable.”
His repeated use of black is also deliberate, depicting the void left where images are redacted. However, rather than suppressing creativity, Shono said the void highlighted our attention to it and thus accelerated the imagination.
The Riyadh-based artist said he was drawn to creating work that disrupted everyday living in order to shift the mind into a different mode of thought. In this sense, the human response is integral to his work.
Talking about “The Lost Path,” a sculptural path made of 65,000 PVC pipes created in 2020 for Desert X Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, Shono said he wondered whether viewers would observe the work from afar or follow its course across the desert.
With his creations on show in museums around the world, Shono said he felt like he was representing his country in the midst of change.
“I think it’s an extremely exciting time. I never thought we would be experiencing this kind of transition now and this idea of people leaving (Saudi Arabia) but choosing to come back to express is intoxicating.”
He recently opened a multidisciplinary studio and residency in Riyadh, where artists can collaborate and exchange ideas.
Review: ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ is a lot of feudal fun
Lena Dunham adapts the Middle Ages for teen audiences
Updated 14 October 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: If you could trust anyone to put a different spin on Medieval England, it would be “Tiny Furniture” and “Girls” creator Lena Dunham. She certainly has the right source materials for it — “Catherine Called Birdy” is an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, lauded for its comedic, but sympathetic, take on the role of young women in the Middle Ages.
In England in the year 1290 CE, Catherine (called Birdy by her family and friends) is the youngest daughter of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. With his debts mounting, the perpetually frivolous Rollo views his teenage daughter as a potential financial windfall awaiting only the right suitor. Birdy, however, has other ideas, with no intention of fulfilling her expected societal role and playing dutiful wife to any lord with the money to salve her father’s overspending.
Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones” and the upcoming adaptation of “The Last of Us”) has a ball — with exactly the kind of creative abandon you would expect from a Dunham-directed project — as the rebellious teenager who resorts to increasingly complex and inspired schemes to put off potential suitors and outwit her father. “Fleabag” and “Sherlock” star Andrew Scott is excellent as Rollo, and the relationship between the two gives this movie a surprisingly emotional heart.
Others in the ensemble cast (including Lesley Sharp as Catherine’s nursemaid, Billie Piper as Lady Aislinn and Joe Alwyn as Catherine’s dashing Uncle George) appear to be having an equally exhilarating time. For while there’s little of substance going on here, it’s all done with such relish and gusto that it’s hard not to get swept up in this riotous showcase of an excellent cast poking fun at ‘Ye Olde England’ tropes.
While the movie feels a little long, the story stretched a little thin, and the ending (a slight change from the novel’s conclusion) is conveniently neat, this is still a whole heap of fun. A silly film, poking fun at a silly period of history — but with a director and cast capable of pairing smarts with entertainment.
Recipes for success: Chef Ali Fouad offers advice and a hearty traditional soup recipe
Updated 14 October 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Ali Fouad, the award-winning head chef of the popular Lebanese restaurant Al Nafoorah in Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai, first started helping out in the food industry aged nine, in his father’s bakery in the mountains of west Beqaa. It was his dad who inspired him to pursue a career as a chef, and Fouad has steadily worked his way up through the industry, spending five years as a chef in Lebanon before moving to Dubai to join Al Nafoorah in 2006. Sixteen years at the same place of work is something of a rarity in the UAE, but Fouad explains: “This brand is something I believe in. The name is in my blood. It’s a friend and a family for me. Ten years back, I felt that, one day, I would be able to run this restaurant. At the time, I was the second-in-command. And my dream came true.”
Here, Fouad offers some advice to amateur cooks, and a delicious soup recipe inspired by his grandmother’s cooking.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Three words. Cook with love. If you do that, you’ll make everyone happy, no matter what the cuisine.
Is there a single ingredient that can improve any dish?
There are lots of amazing ingredients, but if I had to pick one, then for me it’s olive oil. You can use it in many things. It’s healthy, and it works with many dishes. It’s a major ingredient for me.
What are you like as a head chef? Are you strict?
I’m very relaxed, but nobody’s perfect, right? I think I’m very supportive and my team love to work with me — many of them are very loyal and have been with me since 2010 — so with them, not with new people, I might be a bit strict, because they know exactly what I want, so I don’t like it when they make mistakes. But in general, let’s say 80 percent of the time I’m not strict. But 20 percent… (laughs).
What behavior or request from customers most frustrates you?
Oh…. You feel pain every day. If not every day, then every two days (laughs). I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, necessarily, but I might get a guest — not Lebanese people, but other nationalities — saying, “This isn’t how we eat it.” OK. I’m a Lebanese chef, I was raised on this food. I know each detail. I might add a simple ingredient to lift the dish, but I never change the traditional taste. Of course, I’m not going to say that to the guest, but sometimes this makes me upset. But you can never make everyone completely happy.
What’s your go-to dish when you’re in a hurry?
The Lebanese like raw meats. You know like you have tartar in Italian kitchens? We have kibbeh. It’s crushed wheat with minced beef and Lebanese spices — you add some herbs; basil and mint. It only takes five minutes or so. Or I might make these very traditional dishes that my wife likes — mujaddara and loubia. Mujaddara is a mix of lentils and rice and olive oil — you eat it with cabbage salad. And loubia is green beans with tomato sauce, garlic, onions and olive oil. They’re both very quick to make.
And what’s your favorite dish to cook?
It’s something that reminds me of my grandmother. It’s very traditional, and when I visited my grandma, she would always cook it for me. Whenever I cook it, I always remember her. I was so in love with her. We call it Addas bel Hamed. It’s kind of soup and not soup at the same time. Mostly we eat it in winter in Lebanon. It’s lentil with rice or potato, and selek (chard). My grandmother was a great cook, believe me. A great cook. She had a salad that I put on my menu now, I call it Chef Ali Teta Salad. “Teta” means grandma.
When you began your career, what was your most common mistake?
There are plenty of them. (Laughs.) From time to time, you’ll forget to check that the recipe is being followed properly. It’s so important to taste the dishes. Also, you need to keep checking up on the quality of the ingredients. It’s really important to have high-quality ingredients for Lebanese food. So you really have to stay in touch with suppliers, all the time.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
Aside from Lebanese? I like Asian food — especially Thai. I like Mexican food. And Italian. Of course, when I want a burger and shake, then it’s American, but mostly I go for Asian and Italian, if I’m not eating Lebanese.
And when you go out to eat, are you able to relax and enjoy it, or do you find yourself critiquing the food?
When I go out, I’m going out to enjoy it as a guest. I like to go to places where I’m expecting to feel like I could be in Italy — if it’s Italian cuisine, or in Asia — if it’s Asian, in the same way that I’m trying to make my guests feel like they’re in Lebanon. I’m not big on giving comments or feedback. Even if I don’t like it, I’ll still say thank you and appreciate that they’ve done their best.
Chef Ali’s Addas Bel Hamed Soup
INGREDIENTS
200g brown lentils
150g red onion
200 ml olive oil
750ml water
500g fresh potatoes
100g salt
30g cumin powder
20g black pepper
500g chard leaves (aka selek)
20g garlic
30g fresh coriander
10g mint leaves
2x lemons
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a pot over high heat. When oil is hot, add the onions and stir until they turn brown and caramelize
2. Wash and cube the potatoes, add them to the pot with the lentils and stir
3. Add the garlic, coriander and mint
4. Add salt, cumin and black pepper
5. Add water and boil for approximately 10 minutes
6. Add the chard leaves, reduce the heat to medium and simmer until tender