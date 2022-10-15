Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president

You are here

Supporters of Tunisia’s Islamist opposition party Ennahda carry signs and flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, in Tunis on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

  • Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies
  • "Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator," said protester Henda Ben Ali
TUNIS: Two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against President Kais Saied on Saturday, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.
Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies in adjacent areas of the capital, Tunis, accusing Saied of economic mismanagement and of an anti-democratic coup.
“Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator. He has set us back for many years. The game’s over. Get out,” said protester Henda Ben Ali.
Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution passed in a July referendum, has said the measures were needed to save Tunisia from years of crisis.
In a speech on Saturday to commemorate the departure of French troops upon Tunisia’s 1956 independence, he demanded the departure today of “all who want to undermine independence” — an apparent allusion to his political foes.
Saied’s opponents say his actions have undermined the democracy secured through a 2011 revolution that ousted autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab spring.
Ennahda and the Free Constitutional Party have long been bitter foes, but both are now more focused on their struggle against Saied.
Tunisians are meanwhile struggling to make ends meet as a crisis in state finances has contributed to shortages of subsidised goods including petrol, sugar and milk on top of years of economic malaise and entrenched unemployment.
The president, who has blamed hoarders and speculators for the shortages, appears to retain broad support among many Tunisians, but the growing hardships are causing frustration and increasing the flow of illegal migrants to Europe.
In the southern town of Zarzis this week, residents protested over the burial in unmarked graves of local people who had died in one of the many shipwrecks of migrants trying to reach Italy.
“While our youth are dying at sea in boats to escape from hell, Saied is only interested in gathering power,” said Monia Hajji, a protester.
In Tunis, there have been some isolated clashes this week in poor districts between police and protesting youths, and there was a heavy police presence in the city on Saturday.
The Free Constitutional Party leader Abir Moussi, a supporter of the pre-revolution autocracy, criticized the stringent security arrangements in a speech to protesters, asking Saied: “Why are you afraid?.”
At both rallies, protesters chanted “the people want the fall of the regime,” the slogan of the 2011 revolution.
“The situation is about to explode and is dangerous for the future,” said the Ennahda former prime minister Ali Larayedh.

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada
  • Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks
RAMALLAH: Palestinian medical teams have raised their state of readiness to maximum following recent Israeli military measures which include blockades, checkpoints, incursions and violent crackdowns imposed on Nablus, Jenin and other West Bank cities.

Vacationing doctors and nurses have been told to be ready to return to work if they are required.

A senior doctor at the Palestinian Ministry of Health told Arab News: “We have asked all medical staff to be at the highest levels of readiness to respond to any emergency, and we have provided surgery rooms and supplied them with the materials and medical equipment they need, along with boosting the specialized cadre.”

He added that bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada (uprising), in which 6,000 Palestinians were killed and more than 20,000 wounded.

He said Israeli troops are aiming at the upper parts of bodies, such as the head and chest.

Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks. They are also displaying press signs on their vehicles and using bulletproof vests.

Duha Asous, a farmer from Burin village, told Arab News that she has started storing food and gas cylinders as she cannot reach Nablus, 7 km away, due to the Israeli closure.

Asous said she is more worried about her son, a bus driver in a region that sees almost daily protests and clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli army. 

She added that many of her friends and relatives have either postponed their children’s weddings or downsized them in the wake of Palestinian deaths in neighboring areas.

Muna Musa, 20, a student at An-Najah National University in Nablus, told Arab News that she walked 7 km to reach her classes last week after a military checkpoint stopped her vehicle. The university has now gone back to online teaching, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students have left dorms and returned to their cities in the West Bank following the deterioration of the security situation and Israeli incursions.

Musa said: “Students from outside Nablus are thinking of not coming to the university because of the feeling of insecurity.

“The last time I came back from my university, I waited two hours at a checkpoint, then took a detour. Later, my family came to take me home in their vehicle.”

Ahmed Zawahreh, a minibus driver on the Bethlehem to Ramallah route, told Arab News his 45-minute journey now takes two hours because of Israeli checkpoints and ID checks.

Zawahreh, who is one of 40 drivers on the route, said he and his colleagues kept in touch and informed each other of checkpoint issues on a WhatsApp group.

Groups on Facebook and Telegram also keep people up to date about congestion at checkpoints.

Mahmoud Barham, mayor of Beita, southeast of Nablus, told Arab News that there are eight military checkpoints at city entrances which prevent the movement of citizens.

He added: “Only grocery stores, butchers and bakeries are operating normally, while the rest of the commercial interests have been greatly affected.”

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

  • 3.1bn people worldwide face struggle to afford proper nutrition, FAO chief reveals
  • Pope Francis warns the world is engaged in a ‘third global war’
ROME: The world produces food enough to feed every individual on earth, but a third of every year’s agricultural crop is wasted, according to a Kuwaiti official.

Addressing a Food and Agriculture Organization session, Kuwait’s delegation head and permanent representative at the organization, Yousef Juhail said that World Food Day on Sunday should promote communities’ nutrition awareness, and stimulate individuals and institutions to enhance global food security and stop the spread of hunger, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday.

Juhail speech came as FAO celebrates its sixth anniversary and World Food Day.

KUNA said the event was attended by the Kuwaiti delegation, officials representing the organization member states and dignitaries, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Juhail said that the new World Food Day logo, “leaving no one behind,” highlighted a call for action on various fronts to combat poverty, tackle malnutrition and fight inequality as part of the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development strategy.

In his inaugural address, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said: “In the shadow of the emerging hunger crisis gripping the globe, states should seek collective action to build a better future where peoples will be able to have access to food regularly.”

About 828 million people were threatened by hunger in 2021, while 3.1 billion people will struggle to afford healthy nutrition in the coming years, he said.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said millions of people worldwide are deprived of a fair share of the global food output.

Meanwhile, Guterres said in a video address: “World Food Day coincides with critical conditions worldwide at the nutrition level, urging stakeholders to abstain from despair and resort to action.”

In a statement read on behalf of Pope Francis, the Vatican envoy warned that the world is engaged in a “third global war,” urging stakeholders “not to leave any one behind” in efforts to secure necessities for nations and communities across the globe.

Chairman of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario called for increased aid for “small farmers” who secure nutrition for communities, despite their hard living conditions.

David Beasley, the World Food Programme’s executive director, warned that global food production would be badly affected in the coming months due to conflicts and climate change.

The FAO has called for renewed efforts to achieve the goals of the 2020 sustainable development agenda by improving laborers’ living standards, gender equality and social solidarity, and by tackling child labor.

Iraq’s Sadrist camp refuses to take part in next government

Iraq’s Sadrist camp refuses to take part in next government
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr’s movement on Saturday announced its refusal to join a new government being formed by prime minister-designate Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani.
“We stress our firm and clear refusal for any of our affiliates to participate... in this government formation led by the current candidate,” Mohammed Saleh Al-Iraqi, a close associate of Sadr’s, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine

Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

  • Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine
TEHRAN:Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons “to be used in the war in Ukraine,” its foreign ministry said Saturday.
Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. The topic is expected to be discussed by European Union foreign ministers in a meeting in Luxemburg on Monday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “emphasised that the Islamic republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.
“We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.”
In a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s official stance of neutrality over the war that started nearly eight months ago.
“We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, stopping the war and ending the displacement of people,” he said.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alledged arms deliveries to Russia.
Iran said the decision was “driven by baseless information provided by foreign media propaganda.”
In September, the United States slapped sanctions on a company it accused of helping deliver Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Houthis responsible for death of over 18 children injected with expired chemotherapy: Minister 

Houthis responsible for death of over 18 children injected with expired chemotherapy: Minister 
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

  • The children were receiving treatment for leukemia at a hospital in the city under the militia’s siege
DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militia are responsible for the death of more than 18 children who were injected with expired chemotherapy in Yemen’s Sanaa, the country’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said on Friday. 

The children – who were receiving treatment for leukemia at a hospital in the city under the militia’s siege – were injected with doses that were stored in the Houthis warehouses months after they were contaminated, according to the minister. 

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Al-Eryani confirmed that the Houthis had distributed the chemotherapy injections that had been donated to Yemen by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations to hospitals. 

The Houthis then sold some of the doses to people who desperately needed it and stored other doses for long periods of time before delivering them to the hospitals, SABA quoted the minister as saying. 

On his official Twitter account, Al-Eryani said: “We warn against [the] Houthi militia’s impeding access to medicines freely provided by [international organizations] to treat incurable diseases, including cancer, and sell them on [the] black market to make huge profits, and allow for smuggled drugs companies owned by Houthi, which exacerbated patient suffering.”

