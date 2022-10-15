Countdown begins to return of Riyadh Season with 15 zones, 8,500 entertainment activities

RIYADH: The third Riyadh Season 2022 is set to make a welcome return on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities, said General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

GEA last month announced a new logo for this year’s expanded Riyadh Season, along with a fresh slogan: “Beyond Imagination.”

This year’s season will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and over 150 music concerts.

Al-Sheikh said that the new season will include 15 zones, the most prominent of which is the Boulevard World zone, which will highlight the cultures of different countries: the US, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico and Italy.

The Boulevard World zone will offer restaurants, markets and arts, in addition to options for diving underwater and flying over Riyadh via cable car.

The zone also features the largest artificial lake in the world.

The other zones include Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

The Fan Festival zone will feature eight large screens to display the World Cup matches, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators per match.

It will hold a global exhibition for Argentinian football player Maradona and another exhibition for the English club Newcastle. The zone will also feature international sports brands and virtual technology experiences.

Winter Wonderland returns to Riyadh Season with the largest skating rink in the region and five new games.

The area contains over 80 games and experiences for all ages, in addition to a number of different entertainment options.

Among these are weekly festivals in Al-Suwaidi Park, roaming shows and various interactive experiences for families.

The slogan for the inaugural Riyadh Season in 2019 was “Imagine,” while last year’s second edition was staged under the banner “Imagine More.”

Last year, the season entertained visitors with 7,500 diverse events, including concerts, exhibitions and theater shows.