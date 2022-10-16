You are here

  • Home
  • Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid
1 / 2
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City in Madrid. (AFP)
Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid
2 / 2
This combination of pictures shows Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (L) and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, leading nominees for the Ballon d'Or France Football award. AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xks8

Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid
  • Of the 30 nominees, the Real Madrid striker is the outstanding candidate after his remarkable performances last season
  • Lionel Messi,who won the award for the 7th time last year, was not nominated this time after a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win the men’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday and thereby become the first Frenchman to claim the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane almost quarter of a century ago.
There are 30 nominees, but the Real Madrid striker is the outstanding candidate after his remarkable performances last season helped his club win the Champions League and La Liga.
Benzema scored an astonishing 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League.
His exploits included a hat-trick in 17 second-half minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, and another away to Chelsea in the quarter-final first leg. He also scored three more goals over both legs of the semifinal against Manchester City.
Benzema was named the UEFA player of the year in August, and he is living a marvellous twilight to his career with the World Cup to come.
Formerly a pariah, frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving teammate Mathieu Valbuena, Benzema has put that behind him and is playing the best football of his career with his 35th birthday approaching the day after the World Cup final.
“What is most important to me is to win collective trophies. If you do things well on the field, individual awards will follow,” Benzema pointed out recently.
His victory at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital seems an inevitability.
“If they don’t cancel it then he’s probably going to win this Ballon d’Or,” said Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski this week.
That was a joke by the Pole, who would surely have been crowned in 2020 had that year’s award not been canceled due to the pandemic.

Normal service was restored last year when Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, but he is not even nominated this time after a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain.
Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated but there is no Neymar on the list.
Benzema aside, there are four other members of Real’s Champions League-winning side: Vinicius, the evergreen Luka Modric, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Casemiro, now of Manchester United.
Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne feature too, but Benzema stands out by a distance.
If Benzema wins, he will be the fifth Frenchman to do so, following in the footsteps of Raymond Kopa in 1958, Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zidane (1998).
The award was previously based on a player’s performances over the course of the calendar year.
But the format has changed, with the prize now based on a player’s record over the last season.

There is far less certainty about the identity of what will be the fourth women’s Ballon d’Or.
There are three members of England’s European Championship-winning squad short-listed among the 20 contenders.
Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright were both named but Arsenal striker Beth Mead is the most likely candidate after scoring six goals at the Euro.
Australia’s Sam Kerr and German duo Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp may have a claim too, but it could also once again be Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won last year.
The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury which saw her miss the Euro with Spain and means she is unlikely to play at all this season.
Putellas, who followed in the footsteps of Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe by winning a year ago, captained Barcelona to the Champions League final last season as well as a domestic league and cup double.
She was the Champions League top scorer with 11 goals, although her club lost the final to Lyon.
The winners will also receive digital tokens (NFTs) to go with their gleaming trophies, while organizers France Football magazine have also added a new humanitarian prize.
It is named for Socrates, the former Brazil midfielder who also held a medical degree.
The prize “will identify the best social initiative by committed champions,” France Football said.
 

Topics: Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema real madrid

Related

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Sport
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi misses cut for Ballon d’Or list of nominees
Sport
Lionel Messi misses cut for Ballon d’Or list of nominees

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
  • Champions Al-Hilal win dramatic encounter against Al-Tai to go second for the time being
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Shabab defeated Al-Khaleej 4-0 on Saturday night to maintain their flying start to the Roshn Saudi League season, which has seen them top the table with seven wins and a draw from eight matches.

Their only dropped points of the season so far came last week in the 1-1 draw against champions Al-Hilal, who themselves were involved in a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Tai on Saturday.

Al-Shabab’s goals came from Carlos Carvalho after only seven minutes, Cristian Guanca (62), Aaron Boupendza (87) and Hattan Bahebri in stoppage time at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal came close to dropping more points after letting slip of a two-goal lead at Al-Tai, only for Ali Al-Bulaihi to score in the 89th minute to secure the 3-2 win.

The visitors had gone 2-0 up through Odion Igahlo’s 39th-minute goal and Michael’s strike five minutes after the break.

But Al-Tai came storming back with goals from Guy Mbenza (57) and Amir Sayoud (70), before the late twist denied them a point.

Ahead of the rest of the eighth round of matches, Al-Shabab top the table with 22 points with Al-Hilal second on 17, though the champions can be overtaken by Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and even Al-Taawoun, who all play tonight.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League al shabab Saudi sport Saudi football

Related

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner
Sport
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner
Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7
Sport
Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
  • The 27-year-old held off Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda to claim first win since 2019
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: American star Lexi Thompson is back in the winner’s circle after holding her nerve to take the individual title at the Aramco Team Series — New York.

The Ladies European Tour win at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point marks the 27-year-old World No. 4’s first title since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019.

In bright and breezy conditions in New York, Thompson held off the challenge from world No. 6 Brooke Henderson and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday with a final round of 69 to finish three shots clear on eleven-under-par.

Starting the final round two shots clear, Thompson took advantage of an early Korda bogey to birdie her first hole and build an early cushion that she maintained all day. Thompson’s putter remained hot all week and four birdies on the friendlier back nine eased her away from a chasing pack.

“I came into today just the way I played yesterday, just playing aggressive golf, and being kind of fiery,” she said.

“I hit a great shot on No. 1 to like six, seven feet and made it, and I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from pins by any means and commit to my shots. I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind and everything, you have to take the bad ones as best you can.”

Thompson’s win, with her brother on her bag this week, comes off the back off several Top 10s this year with the hard work away from the course paying off for the Floridian.

“I’ve been working extremely hard on my game. I felt like it was a matter of time but just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, which I brought into today.”

Brooke Henderson, making her Aramco Team Series debut, found her best form of the week in the final round to make a late charge with a flurry of late birdies on the back nine in conditions that suited the supreme ball-striker. The Canadian carded a round of 68 for a tie of second on eight-under-par with Sagstrom.

“I feel like I was just trying to make some birdies and climb as much as I could,” said the two-time major winner.

“I was happy to shoot 4-under out there in the wind. I feel like my game is in a good spot, which is exciting leading into the rest of the LPGA season in a few weeks, and hopefully I can finish strong because it’s been a really fun year.”

Nelly Korda was bidding for back-to-back Aramco Team Series wins but three bogeys on her front nine stalled her progress. The World No. 4 unsurprisingly battled back, coming home in 33 shots with three birdies for a round of 72 and fourth place (-7).

“It was very frustrating start to the day — very odd on the front nine, said Korda. “I just didn’t feel like myself. But then got it going on the back nine and I finished strong. It was a good confidence boost. It’s really nice to see Lexi win and it’s really good for golf for her to win as well. She played really solid golf and she’s been playing really solid golf this year. It was just around the corner,” she said.

Madelene Sagstrom was frustrated to not get over the line today but admitted it was nice to be back in contention in a big tournament playing alongside Thompson and Korda in the final group.

“We all come out here to try and win,” she said. “That’s what the mindset was coming in for the week. I haven’t really been in this kind of situation for a while, so it’s nice to be back. I think every time we play with top players, it makes you a little better. Playing with them and being comfortable and being in that situation is always good.”

The Aramco Team Series reaches its 2022 climax next month for the final event of the year in Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Topics: Aramco team Series

Related

Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York
Sport
Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York
Manon De Roey defies brutal conditions to take opening day lead at Aramco Team Series – New York
Sport
Manon De Roey defies brutal conditions to take opening day lead at Aramco Team Series – New York

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge
  • Veteran Team Abu Dhabi star grabs the advantage in Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

OLBIA: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi secured pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna to boost his challenge for a first drivers’ title in the UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The veteran Emirati driver, who has been attempting to win the F1H2O crown since 2020, dominated today’s qualifying program to grab the initiative for tomorrow afternoon’s fourth round of the championship in the historic Sardinian coastal city of Olbia.

Lying second in the series, Al-Qemzi goes into the race with an ideal chance to reduce the 17-point lead held by his Abu Dhabi team-mate, Shaun Torrente, who qualified in third position, just adrift of young Italian Alberto Comparato.

It was a brilliant performance from Al-Qemzi, who set the fastest time to reach the six-boat qualifying shoot-out, and then produced a record-breaking sub 30 second lap to clinch pole position.

A win on Sunday would give him a huge amount of momentum to carry into the two remaining Grand Prix to follow in Sharjah in December.

Two victories and a third place in the first three rounds had given Torrente his best ever start to a F1H2O season, and he was understandably upbeat on his arrival in Olbia.

Looking to extend his advantage over Al-Qemzi, and defending world champion Jonas Andersson in third place, the American began the weekend by setting the fastest lap in Friday afternoon’s extra free practice session.

The session was cut short, however, when Sharjah Team‘s Sami Selio, still without a point after a series of setbacks this season, hit a submerged rock, damaging his boat’s gear case and propeller.

Officials responded by making modifications to the race course, and Comparato was fastest in this morning’s free practice, with Al-Qemzi and Torrente setting the next two best-lap times to underline Team Abu Dhabi’s readiness for qualifying.

This afternoon’s opening qualifying phase was split into two groups, and the first session was yellow-flagged when Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen, winner of the previous round in San Nazzaro, spun out dramatically, ending his bid to reach the shoot-out.

Starting in the second group, Al-Qemzi produced a brilliant late lap to set the fastest time, edging out Andersson, the driver who beat him to last year’s world title by a single point. Torrente went through with the fourth-best time.

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions:

1. Shaun Torrente (US) 52pts

2. Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 35pts

3. Jonas Andersson (SWE) 31pts

4. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NED) 27pts

5. Peter Morin (FRA) 21pts

6. Alec Weckstrom (FIN) 21pts

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi Motorsports

Related

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi loses pole position for F2 Grand Prix of Portugal
Sport
UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi loses pole position for F2 Grand Prix of Portugal
Team Abu Dhabi duo ready for world title battle in Italy
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi duo ready for world title battle in Italy

Howe reveals admiration for ten Hag as Newcastle seek rare Old Trafford win

Howe reveals admiration for ten Hag as Newcastle seek rare Old Trafford win
Updated 16 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe reveals admiration for ten Hag as Newcastle seek rare Old Trafford win

Howe reveals admiration for ten Hag as Newcastle seek rare Old Trafford win
  • The Magpies have beaten Manchester United away from home only once since the 1970s
Updated 16 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has revealed he was one of Erik ten Hag’s biggest fans before he took the Manchester United job, as the pair prepare to lock horns this afternoon.

The Magpies head to Old Trafford looking to secure only their second win against the Red Devils since the 1970s, but do so having lost just once — an added-time defeat at Liverpool — in their opening 10 games in all competitions.

And Howe has opened up about how he is a keen admirer of the Dutchman, particularly for his work in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

“Erik’s philosophy — I loved watching his team at Ajax — I think he built the club to a very, very strong position when he left. I’ve got no doubt he’ll do the same at Manchester United,” said Howe.

“Technically, Manchester United have excellent players and (they are) very creative.

“For us, going into this game, we know that is a huge part of their team. They’ve got world-class players in every position.

“We’re under no illusions it’s a very difficult task for us but when you look back to our games against Manchester City and Liverpool, we’ve given a really good display and been unlucky not to take more points from those games. This is in a similar bracket to that type of challenge. Hopefully we can raise our levels.”

Talk this week has been dominated by Bruno Guimaraes’ admission that he held talks with 14-time European Cup winners Real Madrid in the summer, but wants to remain at Newcastle.

Speaking after the 5-1 win over Bournemouth, in which he scored a brace, the Brazilian said: “I never doubted the project, I believe in it. I always wanted to play in the Premier League and I am now just enjoying that.

“The ground love me and I love them. I want to keep going. I want to be a legend here.

“Real Madrid is the best team in the world — it is nice. But it is just a conversation, it is nothing.”

The former Lyon ace, only signed by the Magpies in January, is in talks to sign a new deal at Newcastle as the club attempt to ward off interest in their star asset.

“We desperately want Bruno to first be happy here, to enjoy his football and see a long-term vision here,” said Howe.

“Time will tell on that. We have to get the team in a good place and build positively.

“As long as the player sees progression in the team and sees an ambition in the club, hopefully we can fulfil the needs of everybody here because we want to build a team.

“We’re in the very early stages, so we don’t want to disrupt the group we have, we want to add quality the other way. That’s the aim.”

Premier League fans have been joking on social media that Guimaraes has now overtaken Bruno Fernandes as the best “Bruno” in the division.

Howe’s thoughts on that one?

“I think Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic player. They actually have a lot of similarities to their games. Both are technically very good. Maybe Bruno Fernandes plays a little bit higher up the pitch, but our Bruno can do exactly the same,” said the Newcastle boss.

“He has the versatility of playing deeper. They are two great technicians and I enjoy watching both of them play.”

Topics: Newcastle Eddie Howe

Related

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
Sport
Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe
Sport
Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli 3-1 in first Jeddah Derby in Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli 3-1 in first Jeddah Derby in Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli 3-1 in first Jeddah Derby in Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Ahli 3-1 in first Jeddah Derby in Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • Al-Nassr lead the table on goal difference ahead of Al-Hilal in second and Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad in joint third, after one round of action
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad have defeated Al-Ahli 3-1 in the first ever Jeddah Derby in the newly formed Saudi Women’s Premier League on Saturday night at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The match was the fourth and last fixture of the first round of the inaugural eight-team competition, which is organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

The first half ended with Al-Ittihad leading 2-0, and they managed to see out the match for a win that sees them grab three points and share third place in the fledgling Premier League table.

The new competition kicked off on Thursday night when Al-Nassr comprehensively beat Sama 18-0, and that was followed by two fixtures on Friday that saw Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 4-2 and Al-Yamamah beat Eastern Flames 3-1.

The results of the first weekend mean Al-Nassr lead the table on goal difference ahead of Al-Hilal in second and Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad in joint third.

Topics: Saudi sport Saudi football Al Ahli Al Ittihad Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Related

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby
Sport
Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby
Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
Sport
Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab

Latest updates

IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'
IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'
Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
Iran rejects Biden’s support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran’s state matters
Iran rejects Biden’s support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran’s state matters
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Al Sagr Insurance shareholders approve 65% capital reduction
Al Sagr Insurance shareholders approve 65% capital reduction

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.