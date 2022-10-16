You are here

IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'
Reuters

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalize work to reach a staff-level agreement ‘very soon’, the multilateral lender said on Saturday.

“IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all policies”, the statement from IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.

They include monetary and exchange rate policies to anchor inflation expectations, improve monetary policy transmission and the functioning of the foreign exchange market and bolster Egypt’s external resilience.

The policies would enable the country to gradually and sustainably rebuild foreign reserves, the statement said.

The IMF said discussions covered “a continued fiscal consolidation path that will safeguard public debt sustainability and ensure a steady decline of the debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term”.

Fiscal and related structural policies to further expand the social safety net for the most vulnerable, improve the budget composition, and enhance fiscal transparency were also discussed, the statement added.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be “backing them up.”

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. received shareholder approval for the proposal to reduce capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer has announced plans to reduce its capital from SR400 million to SR140 million ($37 million), according to a bourse filing.

The company is restructuring its capital in order to write off accumulated losses of SR260 million, it said.

RIYADH: Zain KSA saw its shares jump 4.51 percent, after it transferred ownership of its subsidiary to the Public Investment Fund for the nominal amount of SR10,000 ($2666), renaming it The Golden Lattice Investment Co.

Zain’s shares open the week at SR12.98, as of 10:24 a.m. Saudi time.

The PIF previously joined with Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. in February to acquire an $807 million stake in Zain KSA’s tower infrastructure, a bourse filing showed.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission on Sept. 7 issued no-objection voting to the agreement between the parties to take over at least 8,069 of the telecom tower sites owned by Zain KSA.

The company, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co., will transfer 80 percent of its share capital to the acquirers upon completion of the deal.

As per the offer with the PIF, the company will grant the sovereign wealth fund the right to buy the remaining 20 percent stake at a certain amount.

The three deals will see the telecom firm sell its towers infrastructure comprising 8,069 towers while retaining wireless communication antennas, software, technology, and intellectual property.

The transaction will result in SR1.1 billion from the transfer of towers over the next 18 months to the financial closing.

 

RIYADH: Oil prices plummeted more than 3 percent on Friday due to global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China. 

Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9 percent, to $85.61.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but fell for the week by 6.4 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

OAPEC official says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct

The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Saturday that the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut its oil production target is correct, and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC Secretary General Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia and the UAE.

OPEC+  lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries

The CGT union at the center of strikes at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems.

(With input from Reuters) 

KARACHI: Pakistani e-commerce platform Daraz this week launched the country’s first automated smart distribution centers in Karachi and Lahore in collaboration with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of China’s Alibaba Group, the first such set-up in South Asia.

Equipped with innovative smart technologies such as an automatic assembly line and a smart distribution set-up, the centers are the most technologically advanced logistics facilities in South Asia, and mark Cainiao’s first deeply integrated distribution center network in the region.

The two facilities span more than 50,000 sq m each, and have capacity to process 428,400 orders daily.

Cainiao has so far built hundreds of automated distribution centers of varying scales in China, and 10 smart distribution hubs across Europe, Asia and America.

Dr. Ding Hongwei, general manager of Cainiao Technology, said Pakistan had been selected as the first location in South Asia to set up smart distribution centers because of the potential of its digital sector.

“Our great confidence in the investment in Pakistan comes from its significant growth and high potential of the digital sector, and strong support from local government in infrastructure and policy as well,” Ding said.

“We constantly innovate our operations and technology in Pakistan to continue scaling and enhancing our customer experience,” Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO and founder of Daraz Group, said at the launch ceremony earlier this week.

“Daraz is introducing smart technology in the country to bring more efficiency in our logistics,” said the CEO.

“Launching our centers in Karachi and Lahore is a key step of this partnership, and we look forward to growing it in future.”

Daraz officials said with the launch of the smart distribution centers, sorting capacity would increase manifold and manual errors would go down by more than 90 percent.

“This will benefit the entire business chain and improve the customer experience,” said Ahmed Tanveer, chief operating officer of Daraz Pakistan.

Pakistan’s e-commerce market is projected to generate $7.6 billion in revenue in 2022.

The market volume is projected to grow by $9.1 billion by 2025, according to Statista, a Germany-based provider of market and consumer data.

RIYADH: Successive sanctions by the US and EU-led Western allies on Russia could slightly reduce Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to India and China, as the Asian giants will buy more Russian oil at a lower price, a report has suggested.

The analysis released by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center noted that the gross domestic product of India and China would benefit due to discounted oil imports.

The report on the effects of Russian sanctions on the global economy further added that sanctions on Russian energy exports would only have a minimal impact on the global GDP.

“One immediate implication of the sudden and unexpected global shift in crude oil supplies for Saudi Arabia is a short-term loss in market shares in India and China,” the KAPSARC report said.

It added: “This is reflected in a small -0.1 percent to -0.2 percent reduction in Saudi GDP relative to the growth the Kingdom would have experienced had the shock to Russian oil production not occurred.”

Meanwhile, in a recent report, Nikkei Asia revealed that Russian fossil fuel exports to China and India had risen significantly since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, the value of Russia’s energy exports to China increased by 17 percent between the July-August period compared with February and March, while exports to India increased by 5.7 percent.

KAPSARC, in its report, also added that oil prices are expected to rise 5 percent per annum from their baseline equilibrium in the next two years due to the sanctions on Russian energy exports.

Last week, in another report, the think tank said that effective Western sanctions on Russian could make the global oil market tighter, as picking viable alternatives to replace Russian energy exports seem difficult.

The report, written by KAPSARC research fellow Colin Ward, noted that US and Canada have successfully swapped imports as these nations were independent of Russian imports in the past. At the same time, European countries faced challenges, as they have depended on Russian energy for several years.

