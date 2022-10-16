You are here

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
The Ethiopian government and its allies have been battling Tigray forces on and off since late 2020.(File/AFP)
Reuters

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
Reuters

NAIROBI: The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks.
AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray with grave concern.
"The chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services," the AU said in a statement.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane, Redwan Hussein, national security advisor to the prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Abiy's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray forces, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Ethiopian government and its allies have been battling Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The violence has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions.
African Union-led peace talks proposed for earlier this month were delayed for logistical reasons.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the conflict.

Topics: Tigray Ehtiopia

For Indians, UAE's new temples bring feeling of home away from home

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home
Updated 16 October 2022

For Indians, UAE's new temples bring feeling of home away from home

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home
  • New temple in Dubai was inaugurated by UAE tolerance minister this month
  • The largest Hindu temple in UAE is currently under construction in Abu Dhabi
Updated 16 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As works are underway on the largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and another one was just inaugurated in Dubai, India’s ambassador and expats living in the UAE say they are a “shining example of tolerance” that makes them feel at home.

India-UAE ties reached new highs in May, with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

About 3.5 million Indians are living and working in the UAE. The first Hindu temple built for this community was opened in Dubai in the 1950s. Recently expanded to 15 acres of land donated by local authorities, in a style blending Indian and Islamic architecture, it was reinaugurated earlier this month by UAE Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

“The presence of Sheikh Nahyan as chief guest and the fact that the Dubai government has provided the land for the Hindu temple shows how proactive the government of the UAE is in making sure that the Indian community here is comfortable,” India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir told Arab News.

“The temple is very symbolic of the fact that the Indian community here feels very much at home.”

Besides serving religious purposes, it also has a knowledge center dedicated to Hindu heritage and is open to people of all faiths.

For Raju Shroff, whose family was involved in managing the first temple and who now serves as a committee member of the new one, its opening will help strengthen cultural ties between India and the Gulf state.

“India and the UAE have always had close ties, whether business or political. Now, they will also be cultural,” he said.

“Ties between the two nations have become even deeper as they are opening up different avenues, not only commercial ones. Now there will be a greater sharing of culture and ideas.”

More such exchanges are likely to come when another temple, the largest in the UAE and currently under construction, will be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi.

Developed on 27 acres of land, its groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of three UAE ministers in 2019, proclaimed by the government as the Year of Tolerance.

“The level of support and respect that the local government has given us has moved us and encouraged us to take this message to community members in India,” Pranav Harikrishan Desai, member of the temple’s committee, told Arab News.

“The UAE is a shining example of tolerance and coexistence.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple religious tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak

Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer

Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer

Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer
  • Current, former prime minister, leader of opposition united in praise of late lawmaker
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tributes have been paid to Sir David Amess, the British Conservative MP murdered in his own constituency while meeting with members of the public, a year after his death.

Amess, a father of five and an MP for over four decades, was stabbed in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in the county of Essex on Oct. 15, 2021. 

Ali Harbi Ali, a 26-year-old British supporter of Daesh, “showed no remorse or shame” as he was convicted of the murder and a separate offense of preparing acts of terrorism on April 13, 2022, and handed a rare whole-life sentence for a crime the presiding judge said “struck at the heart of democracy.”

Messages came from across the UK’s political divides, including from Prime Minister Liz Truss, her predecessor Boris Johnson — who said Sir David’s legacy “shines bright” — and the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer.

Truss tweeted: “On the anniversary of Sir David Amess’ death, we cherish his memory and remember his enormous contribution to politics, to the people of Southend and to the country.

“My thoughts today are with his wife Julia, the Amess family and to all those who knew and loved him.”

Johnson tweeted: “On this sad anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess we remember the many good things he stood for: Campaigns for animal welfare, city status for Southend and independence for a sovereign parliamentary democracy.”

Sir Keir tweeted: “Remembering our friend & colleague David Amess, on the 1st anniversary of his senseless death.

“David’s commitment to public service, carried out with inherent, consistent kindness, will forever be admired. Thinking of his wife & children, hoping memories of him bring comfort.”

Priti Patel MP, home secretary at the time of Sir David’s murder, said: “A year ago today, Sir David Amess, my dear friend, was murdered. David was an outstanding public servant full of kindness, energy and integrity. He was killed serving the public in a senseless attack on democracy.”

Brendan Cox, husband of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was shot and killed by a far-right gunman in 2016 while meeting constituents, paid his own tribute to Sir David.

Cox tweeted: “A year ago David Amess was killed while trying to help his constituents. So much has happened in our politics since but for his family it will feel like yesterday.

“The grief, pain and shock will still be overwhelming. They deserve all of the support and kindness that we can give.”

Sir David’s home town of Southend in Essex was made a city in tribute to the late MP in October 2021, and he was posthumously named its first freeman in March this year.

A campaign is underway to make the city the next UK City of Culture, again in his memory. “What better legacy than for us to fulfil his dream and make us not only a city, but a City of Culture,” Anna Firth MP, his successor, told the BBC.

Topics: UK Daesh Sir David Amess

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remark
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remark
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”
The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden’s comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement. Bhutto-Zardari said he didn’t think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.
Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.

Topics: Pakistan United States of America (USA) Joe Biden US President Joe Biden

On Indonesia's Bali, camels turn up for sunset tours

On Indonesia’s Bali, camels turn up for sunset tours
Updated 14 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

On Indonesia's Bali, camels turn up for sunset tours

On Indonesia’s Bali, camels turn up for sunset tours
  • Camels, uncommon across Indonesia, are mainly found in zoos
  • Sunset camel rides are gaining popularity among tourists
Updated 14 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: From tropical beaches to vibrant cultures, Indonesia’s Bali is known as one of the world’s most popular destinations for vacation — an experience some of the local operators are trying to enhance with the presence of animals exotic to the island’s fauna: camels.

On Kelan beach, located near Ngurah Rai International Airport, three camels called Bintang, Yulia, and Munaroh have been giving tourists rides by the beach, where sunset views and a glimpse of the fishermen’s lives become part of the experience.

“Tourists will see the fishermen’s fishing boats, how these people living on the shores earn their livelihoods through fishing,” Dewa Gde Yudistira, a veterinarian and co-owner of Bali Camel Adventure, told Arab News.

Yudistira, who started his camel rides in 2017, said tourists will also get to see the 122-meter-tall Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue from afar, or airplanes leaving or reaching the airport, as they ride on the camels.

“The sunset here is also one of the main attractions because there’s nothing like it,” Yudistira said. “It’s been gaining traction lately.”

Though the species is uncommon throughout the archipelago nation and, if at all, only seen at zoos, the animals’ upkeep is “not that difficult,” according to Yudistira. The camels, brought in from Australia, eat mainly grass and are sometimes treated to carrots, bananas and sweet potatoes.

The beachside camel rides have attracted visitors from all over Bali, Indonesian tourists from other parts of the country, and foreign visitors.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Yudistira’s guests included tourists from Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea.

After two years of closures, the business and the whole hospitality sector in Bali are getting back on track.

More than 617,000 international visitors have entered Indonesia through Ngurah Rai as of July 2022, according to Ministry of Tourism data, compared with just 35 foreign tourists during the same period last year.

Topics: Bali Indonesia Ngurah Rai International Airport tourism Travel Bali Camel Adventure

After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations

After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations
Updated 14 October 2022

After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations

After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations
  • Currently, Pakistan has about 70 automated telemetry stations
  • Flood protection strategy has been in the works for the past few years
Updated 14 October 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is planning to increase the number of its flood telemetry stations on rivers and waterways nearly 10 times for precise forecasts and early warning to protect regions vulnerable to flooding, a senior official told Arab News.

The plan comes after monsoon floods battered the country for months, killing at least 1,700 people and wiping out its infrastructure.

The destruction induced by flooding has directly affected over 33 million people, about 15 percent of the country’s population.

As flooding, worsened by climate change, is likely to intensify in the future, a new response plan by the Federal Flood Commission aims to allocate about $69 million to purchase early warning systems from the international market.

“We have made a first-ever national master plan on flood telemetry, and it is composed of 679 stations,” Ahmed Kamal, the commission’s chairman, told Arab News.

“These stations are going to be placed on even the smallest of rivers and streams.”

Currently, the country has only about 70 such automated stations.

Kamal said the country’s Balochistan province — worst hit by the recent floods — as well as parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, which also suffered huge damages and casualties, were “devoid of the flood telemetry system.”

The flood protection strategy has been in the works for the past few years, but Pakistan had not been able to secure funds for its implementation.

“By the time we were discussing this situation, the 2022 floods arrived,” Kamal said.

“Afterwards, I think there was a much greater realization that perhaps we have not done justice with this very important sector.”

The UN last week revised its flash appeal fivefold, from $160 million to $816 million, to reflect the magnitude of the disaster.

The flood commission will submit the new protection plan to the federal government by the end of the month.

Sites for many of the telemetry stations have already been identified and foreign donors, including the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, are likely to support the project.

“We are very much hopeful that this time it is going to be approved and funding shall be made available,” Kamal said.

“The most important points we must address can be implemented in one year’s time.”

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2022 climate change

