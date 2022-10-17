You are here

Lending to Saudi Arabia's mining sector rises 60%

Lending to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector rises 60%
Finance companies’ loans to the Saudi mining and quarrying sector surged 60 percent to SR237.1 million ($63 million) in the second quarter. (File)
2022-10-17
Hala Hisham Koura

Lending to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector rises 60%

Lending to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector rises 60%
  • Credit to the sector increased 45 percent from SR163.6 million in Q1: SAMA
Updated 51 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Finance companies’ loans to the Saudi mining and quarrying sector surged 60 percent to SR237.1 million ($63 million) in the second quarter from SR148.2 million during the same period last year, revealed the data released by Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Credit to the sector, which constitutes 1.4 percent of the overall loan disbursals from finance companies, increased 45 percent from SR163.6 million in the first quarter.

“Mining and quarrying is a capital-intensive activity. These companies would typically take bigger ticket facilities from the banks or even through capital markets,” Jarmo Kotilaine, an economist and strategist focusing on the Gulf region, told Arab News.

The increase in lending could be attributed to the heightened interest among finance companies to diversify lending but also by businesses to explore new sources of funding as credit conditions tighten, pointed out Kotilaine.

Credit to the transportation and communications sector increased 10.9 percent to SR1.9 billion in the second quarter from SR1.7 billion in the quarter ending March. 

Moreover, the sector showed the highest recorded increase since the first quarter of 2018, the earliest data recorded by the SAMA table. It also more than doubled from SR1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, constituting 10.8 percent of total loans in this quarter.

“I suspect something similar is going on with transportation and communication. However, since we are talking about figures returning to pre-COVID levels, this could reflect normalization or the post-pandemic rebound,” Kotilaine added. 

According to the SAMA data, finance companies directed most of the lending during the second quarter toward the building and construction sector at 24.4 percent, followed by commerce at 22.2 percent and services at 16.7 percent.

Moreover, the loan disbursals to the services sector increased 7.6 percent to SR2.9 billion in the second quarter from SR2.7 billion between January and March.

Loans to building and construction activity escalated 6.28 percent to SR4.3 billion between April and June from SR4 billion in the first quarter.

Commerce loans increased 3.6 percent to SR3.9 billion in the second quarter from SR3.8 billion in the first quarter.

“Other” loans, which hold 11.7 percent of the total loan pie, declined by 26.7 percent to SR2.1 billion this quarter.

Similarly, lending to electricity, water, gas and health services decreased by 4.7 percent from SR619.9 million to SR590.6 million.

Overall, total loans by finance companies to non-retail economic activities remained nearly the same, increasing by only 0.32 percent from SR17.5 billion to SR17.6 billion, the lowest growth rate in the past seven quarters.

The percentage reported in the story was calculated after rounding off the values in the period under review.

Topics: Saudi mining SAMA

2022-10-17
Arab News

Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation

Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation
  • The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 0.14 percent to end at 11,405, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.13 percent to finish at 19,744
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended the first session of the week in the red, with investors remaining concerned about high inflation in the country.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 0.14 percent to end at 11,405, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.13 percent to finish at 19,744.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.13 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.14 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ended the session flat, while Saudi British Bank increased by 1.64 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.49 percent, while Alinma Bank was up 0.84 percent. Saudi Co. for Hardware, known as SACO, edged up 0.60 percent, having appointed Abdel-Salam Bdeir as CEO after Haytham Alhamidi resigned.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. gained 4.76 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 6.19 percent to lead the fallers since last week.

Zain KSA rose 2.09 percent, following the sale of its subsidiary to the Public Investment Fund for the nominal amount of SR10,000 ($2,666). The PIF previously joined with Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. in February to acquire an $807 million stake in Zain KSA’s tower infrastructure, a bourse filing showed.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission on Sept. 7 issued no-objection voting to the agreement between the parties to take over at least 8,069 of the telecom tower sites owned by Zain KSA.

The company, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co., will transfer 80 percent of its share capital to the acquirers upon completion of the deal.

As per the offer with the PIF, the company will grant the sovereign wealth fund the right to buy the remaining 20 percent stake at a certain amount.

The three deals will see the telecom firm sell its towers infrastructure comprising 8,069 towers while retaining wireless communication antennas, software, technology, and intellectual property.

The transaction will result in SR1.1 billion from the transfer of towers over the next 18 months to the financial closing.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Inflation

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut
16 October 2022
Reuters

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut
  • Sheikh Nawaf said increasing economic concerns and expected slow global economic growth led to more disturbance of the balance between supply and demand
Updated 16 October 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Kuwait welcomes OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, Kuwait News Agency said on Sunday, quoting Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s CEO.
Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah also reiterated Kuwait was keen on maintaining balance in oil markets for the benefit of both consumers and producers.
He said increasing economic concerns and expected slow global economic growth led to more disturbance of the balance between oil supply and demand.

Topics: Kuwait OPEC OPEC+

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister
16 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser.

He was speaking at the opening of the two-day annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference taking place in Riyadh. He said these zones will enable the Kingdom to play and regional and global role.

A total of 18 industrial zones were chosen to expand their business scope to become a logistical industrial hub, the minister added.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil spoke on behalf of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

He said the ministry is working, in cooperation with government agencies and the private sector, to ensure the development of local supply chains and activate the role of small and medium enterprises and their integration with large strategic industries to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Zamil also revealed the launch of the Local Supply Chain Development Initiative, which aims to achieve clarity in industrial supply chains, and develop industrial value chains for products.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: logistics supply chain Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand
16 October 2022
Reuters

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand
Updated 16 October 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Sunday OPEC+ decisions were purely technical, and that the producer group took a pre-emptive decision referring to production cuts. 

Responding to a question about reviewing the decision, he said “there is always a space for flexibility” in the oil producers’ alliance.

He was speaking at a press conference in Algeria. Al-Ghais said there are other oil producing nations who want to join the alliance.

Al-Ghais said the alliance does not “control oil prices” and does not target a specific price but it strives to maintain a balance between supply and demand.

Topics: oil and gas OPEC OPEC+

Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector

Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector
16 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector

Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning on Sunday launched an new economic indicator called MEPX to monitor the performance of the Kingdom’s private sector, according to a statement.

It is designed to track 10 economic factors classified into four categories, consumers, firms, and the financial and trade sectors. 

With the use of cutting-edge econometrics techniques, MEPX will help extrapolate the business cycle of the Kingdom’s private sector and provide analysis to officials and decision makers.  All insights and analysis which will be extracted using MEPX will be used by the ministry to help bolster Saudi Arabia’s economy-related policymaking and strategies.

“As the Kingdom records its fastest economic growth in a decade, increasing access to emerging data is crucial to informing pro-growth policy making as we look to enhance the private sector’s contribution to 65 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030,” the statement said, citing the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.

Not only will the new proactive indicator help economists, policymakers, and business leaders evaluate and forecast emerging trends and growth drivers in the private sector, but it will also allow them to pinpoint both short and medium-term growth opportunities. 

“The first MEPX business cycle composite index marks an important milestone in our mission to provide accurate, trusted, and transparent economic data and statistics in the Kingdom,” the minister said.

With a projected growth rate of 7.6 percent, Saudi Arabia is estimated to become the fastest growing major economy worldwide in 2022, according to the latest World Economic Outlook Report released by the International Monetary Fund.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MEPX economy indicator

