Cultural campaign introduces Saudi coffee to world

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has concluded a week-long campaign to promote the Kingdom’s coffee in cities around the world.

The initiative, that included content published as part of the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 in conjunction with the celebration of International Coffee Day, introduced the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its link to national identity as a symbol of generosity and hospitality.

The ministry concentrated its campaign in the tourist hotspots of New York, London, Rome, and Paris, and ran advertisements on screens in city squares and along main roads.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Recently, a delegation from Starbucks visited the Jazan region in the Kingdom’s southwest where coffee production has played a key role in boosting the local economy.

Jazan territories are the home of Khawlani coffee cultivation and establishing a global partnership is seen as crucial in the expansion of the product.

Talks centered around the feasibility of investing in and introducing high-quality Saudi coffee beans into Starbucks Reserve coffee shops worldwide.