Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds
The Golden Canary, currently showing at Sotheby’s Dubai, is set to highlight Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on Dec. 7 with an estimate in the region of $15 million. (Supplied)
Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds
DUBAI: Colored diamonds have made history this year, headlining Sotheby’s flagship jewelry auctions in Hong Kong, Geneva and New York. Adding to the lineup, Sotheby’s Dubai today unveiled another landmark gem: The Golden Canary,  set to highlight Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on Dec. 7 with an estimate in the region of $15 million.

Weighing in at 303.10 carats, the Fancy Deep Brownish-Yellow Diamond is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless or internally flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

Recut from its original shield-shape into a classic pear-shape, the Golden Canary is now deeper in color and brighter in hue.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE, said in a statement, “We are excited to continue to celebrate the UAE as the ultimate destination for lovers of luxury, with the global unveiling of a gemstone of such extraordinary calibre alongside a selling exhibition curated by our team here on the ground.”

Also currently on show at Sotheby’s Dubai is a exhibition showcasing an edit of rare luxury items, all of which are available for immediate purchase. Open to the public until Nov. 4, the selling exhibition includes a selection of hand-embellished Hermes Birkin and Kelly handbags transformed by luxury brand Jay Ahr. It is the first time the collection is on show in the Middle East.

Lebanese jewelry designer Gaelle Khouri will also bring her new collection to the exhibition — a series of either graphic (Formes Angulaires) or sensual (Formes Instinctives) pieces in yellow, white, or rose gold often enhanced by diamonds and precious stones.

Additional items within the exhibition include contemporary photography by Morocco-born artist Lalla Essaydi.

Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition
  • The exhibition will be curated by Alba Cappellieri
RIYADH: The Saudi National Museum in Riyadh announced on Sunday plans to host the “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” exhibition, displaying the works of the High Jewelry Maison for the first time in the Kingdom.

Set to open on January 19 next year, the exhibition will feature more than 280 jewelry pieces, watches and precious objects created since the Maison was founded in 1906, along with more than 90 archival documents, sketches and gouache designs.

The exhibition will be curated by Alba Cappellieri, Professor of Jewelry Design at Milan Polytechnic University and President of the Milano Fashion Institute.

It will also feature a scenography conceived by international architect-designer Johanna Grawunder.

Drawing from Italian writer Italo Calvino’s “Six Memos for the Next Millennium,” Cappellieri chose key concepts through which she interprets the Maison’s creations and their relationship with time. The exhibition revolves around three sections: Time, Nature and Love.

The first section, devoted to Time, extends across ten rooms, all focused on aspects emblematic of the period. The first room is dedicated to Paris, after which comes the Elsewhere and the five values cited by Italo Calvino: Lightness, Quickness, Visibility, Exactitude and Multiplicity. The following rooms highlight Intersections with other artistic disciplines that are Dance, Architecture and Couture.

At the center of the exhibition, the section on Love displays creations – symbols and gifts of love – that have embodied the power of emotions, as tokens of some of the most mythical romances of the 20th century. The final section is dedicated to Nature, expressed through Botany, Flora, and Fauna.

The exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to discover an enchanting vision in which Maison’s expert craftsmanship and pursuit of harmony come together as a true art form.

The exhibition reaffirms Van Cleef & Arpels’ values – creation, transmission, and education – through an extensive calendar that includes talks with regional and international speakers, adult and children’s workshops, and other immersive educational activities.

The event will leverage partnerships with other Saudi institutions to provide access to this first-of-its-kind patrimonial exhibition to all communities, including those with visual impairments.

Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the exhibition is the result of the Saudi National Museum’s distinguished partnership with Van Cleef & Arpels.

India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ visits Kingdom for first time to premiere new film trailer
  • Manju Warrier: ‘The story happens in Saudi Arabia, and it beautifully portrays the relationship between Indian and Arab cultures’
  • Warrier: ‘There is a warm welcome that is being extended to the entire world from Saudi Arabia in art and culture, especially for women and the empowerment of women’
DAMMAM: The Indian actress and performer Manju Warrier, known in her homeland as “Lady Superstar,” visited Dammam on Saturday on the final stop of a three-city visit to the Kingdom to premiere the trailer for her latest film “Ayisha.”

On the three-day trip — Warrier’s first to Saudi Arabia — the actress spoke about the upcoming multilingual movie, which is based on the life stories of an Indian housekeeper, Ayisha, played by Warrier, and a Saudi woman, the mistress of the house.

The movie is mostly in Arabic and the Indian regional language Malayalam, but also features Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, with a sprinkling of English.

“It’s probably one of the first Indo-Arab intersectional movies. I cannot think of a better platform to showcase our film than Saudi Arabia because the story happens in Saudi Arabia, and it beautifully portrays the relationship between Indian and Arab cultures. It’s a story about a beautiful friendship between the two cultures and two people,” Warrier told Arab News.

“I think about 80 percent of the actors in this film are Arabic, Egyptian, Syrian, Nigerian or Indonesian, so this is intersectional cinema in its true sense,” she said.

The actress began her mini-tour in Jeddah before visiting Riyadh. Dammam was her final stop before leaving the Kingdom. Lengthy queues greeted her arrival in each city.

“There are a lot of windows opening from Saudi Arabia to the world. There is a warm welcome that is being extended to the entire world from Saudi Arabia in art and culture, especially for women and the empowerment of women,” she said.

Warrier introduced herself to the admiring crowd as an “actor from south India.”

With more than three decades of experience in the film industry and over 40 movies to her name, the 44-year-old mother of one is a cinema heroine to many South Indian fans in Saudi Arabia.

Warrier, a savvy social media influencer with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, took selfies with fans and spoke with audience members for almost an hour, responding to questions mostly from young girls who were curious about her dancing career.

The actress danced with young girls from a local dance school on a stage set up to launch the trailer, took time to award a local Indian nurse a cash prize for her service, and accepted a painting of her movie poster by a local Indian artist.

Viewers were given a glimpse of what they could expect in the film.

“The film echoes the lives of millions of Indians who have migrated to the Gulf countries, and reflects the relationship formed, established and maintained between the two regions. This film aims to highlight the beauty of the Arab tradition, as a token of love to the region it is based on, and to showcase the fascinating profile of human bonds,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

Award-winning Indian choreographer Prabhu Deva created dance moves combining Indian and Gulf movements and sensibilities, renowned composer M. Jayachandran composed the score, and singer Shreya Ghoshal lent her beautiful voice to the film.

Several Arab musicians contributed to the movie as well, including Noora Al-Marzooqi, who wrote the Arabic lyrics. 

The press event was hosted at the Cinepolis Cinema Theatre, LuLu Mall.

After viewing the trailer, a longtime Saudi actor, who was in attendance, urged the film team to cut a scene he considered distasteful.

The Indian director, Aamir Pallikal, who made his directorial debut with the movie, swiftly took the mic and promised to remove the scene, which did not elegantly portray a Saudi man dancing.

The scene will be cut from the GCC showings, and the producers, who were also in attendance, thanked Saudi citizens for being diligent and gracious in their gentle, but firm, critique.

South Indian Mohammed Ashhal, who came to the preview with his family, said that he was excited to bring his six-year-old daughter, named Aayisha, who is a huge fan of Warrier.

“We usually watch Tamil and Malayalam movies because we are from South India; we are from Kerala. We came to see Manju Warrier, but we just caught a glimpse of her face. They didn’t expect it to be so crowded,” he said.

Production of “Ayisha” will be completed in the next few weeks, and the film will be shown at cinemas across Saudi Arabia, the GCC and in India.

Vietnamese model Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned the winner of the Miss InterContinental 2022 international pageant. (Instagram)
Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt
DUBAI: Vietnamese model Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned the winner of the Miss Intercontinental 2022 international pageant, which was held in Egypt this year.

The event took place at Meraki Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh over the weekend and saw 70 contestants go head-to-head in a series of rounds.

Puerto Rico’s Mariela Pepin was announced as the first runner up, while Brazil's Maria Cecilia Almeida de Sousa was the second runner up.

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was also the first runner up in the Miss World Vietnam 2022 pageant.

Less known than Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth, the pageant started in 1971 to promote tourism in Aruba.

Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar
DUBAI: Two new international acts have been added to the list of concerts announced to take place at the FIFA World Cup — Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

World Stage, organized by Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism in association with Alchemy Project, will bring musical superstars from across the world for six nights of music as part of the Qatar Live 2022 series.



The World Stage will kick off at the Doha Golf Club on Nov. 20 with a show by Grammy Award-winning group Black Eyed Peas, known for chart-topping tracks like “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where is the Love?” The trio, made up of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, recently performed in Saudi Arabia and at Expo 2020 Dubai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin)



On Nov. 24, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, one of the world's best-selling Latin music artists, will entertain concertgoers.

He was the first Latino artist to top Spotify's global streaming charts singing only in Spanish.

Other acts and ticket prices for World Stage have yet to be announced.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MDLBEAST (@mdlbeast)

Last week, Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST revealed the list of 56 international and regional artists confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s Al Rihla venue during the FIFA World Cup season.

International artists such as David Guetta, Tyga, Hardwell, Afrojack, DaBaby and Steve Aoki will perform at ARAVIA, the Saudi organizer’s first event outside the Kingdom. The line-up also includes regional superstars like Hamaki and Amr Diab as well as up-and-coming Saudi talents Biirdperson, DJ duo Dish Dash and Cosmicat.

The Arab Hall in Leighton House Museum, RBKC. (Supplied)
Victorian-era London home boasting Arab Hall reopens after $8.9 million restoration
DUBAI: The London home of Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton reopened on Saturday after an 18-year, $8.9 million restoration of its interior, including its famous Arab Hall.

The Grade II-listed building was restored by architecture firm BDP and reopens to the public with a year-long exhibition program presented across two new gallery spaces.

Located in West London, the story of this sumptuous space begins with one of the Victorian era’s most-distinguished artists and travelers, Lord Frederic Leighton, who was only in his mid-thirties when he started building his red-brick house and studio in the Holland Park neighborhood in 1864.

The two-story house was designed by architect George Aitchison. For more than 30 years, until Leighton’s death in 1896, the sophisticated house was an evolving project, featuring a library, a dining room, a grand staircase, a blue ‘Narcissus Hall’ and an impressive studio drenched in natural light. The only ‘private’ part of the house was Leighton’s simple bedroom, accommodating a single bed. 

One room in particular was crowned the star of Leighton’s house: the Arab Hall.

“It was always commented on that the exterior of the house was relatively plain and didn’t give away the richness of the interiors, and that still is the case,” Leighton House Museum’s senior curator Daniel Robbins previously told Arab News. “People will come into the house and have no idea that the Arab Hall is there. So when they discover it, it never ceases to amaze them. If people know Leighton House, the one thing they’ll know it for is the Arab Hall.”

Construction on the Arab Hall commenced in 1877, inspired by ‘La Zisa’ (or ‘Al-Aziza’ in Arabic) — an ancient Arab-Norman palace in Palermo, Sicily. Both Leighton and Aitchison were drawn to its honeycombed wall niches, golden mosaics and fountains. Leighton’s Arab Hall turned into an intimate oasis, with walls of visually stunning tiles imported from Syria, Iran, and Turkey and a shimmering mosaic frieze depicting vines, deer, birds, flowers, ​mythical figures, over which looms a majestic golden dome.

Arabic calligraphy is an integral aspect of the tiles, featuring verses from the Qur’an. Although some of them have been swapped around, disrupting the flow. “His response to the material was absolutely an aesthetic one. There’s no evidence that he had any scholarly interest in it,” explained Robbins, who has been at the museum for nearly 20 years. 

