Saudi crude oil exports hit 2-year high of 7.6m bpd in August: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports hit 2-year high of 7.6m bpd in August: JODI
It was the third month in a row Saudi Arabia registered a rise (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crude oil exports hit 2-year high of 7.6m bpd in August: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports hit 2-year high of 7.6m bpd in August: JODI
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit a more than two-year high of 7.6 million barrels per day in August, according to data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative.

The Kingdom saw a 3 percent rise from July, recording its highest volume since April 2020.

It was also the third month in a row to register a rise.

Inventories

The data also showed that crude production in Saudi Arabia broke the 11 million bpd cap for the third time in the country’s history in August, reaching 11.1 million bpd.

Domestic crude refinery output increased by 38,000 bpd to reach 2.8 million bpd, whereas its direct crude burn increased by 3,000 bpd to reach 664,000 bpd in August. 

JODI data revealed that the country’s crude inventories fell by 0.5 mb in August, whereas its product inventories grew by 2.3 mb. 

Demand

Earlier this month, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, termed OPEC+, decided to cut their output target by 2 million bpd. 

The global oil demand increased by more than 2millon bpd in August after dropping counter-seasonally — pulled up by the US, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia — whereas the global crude output rose by almost 500,000 bpd in July. 

In August, global demand stood at 99 percent of pre-pandemic levels, while crude production stood at 98 percent, according to the JODI data.

Russia and the EU

Furthermore, Russian oil production saw a modest rise to 10 million bpd, down by 260,000 bpd from 2021 prior to the Russia-Ukraine war. 

The level of Russian gas production rose marginally for the first time since March 2022, yet was still 31 percent below March levels and at a five-year seasonal low.

The data also revealed that natural gas inventories of the EU and the UK combined grew by 12.2 billion cubic meter to be 81 percent full at the end of August.

 

Saudi glass maker Raoom buys new line from German Benteler for $1.9m

Saudi glass maker Raoom buys new line from German Benteler for $1.9m
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi glass maker Raoom buys new line from German Benteler for $1.9m

Saudi glass maker Raoom buys new line from German Benteler for $1.9m
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Raoom Trading Co. has purchased a new laminated glass production line from German auto parts maker Benteler for $1.9 million.

Upon completion and operation of the line, Raoom's financial results are expected to improve in 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The purchase of this line is aligned with the company's plan to expand its local market and exports, as well as the Kingdom's plans to increase the company’s market share, it said.

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has cleared three applications for initial public offerings in the midst of the current boom in bourse listings in the Kingdom.

The stock market regulator approved the application of Saudi cable producer Riyadh Cables Group, with 33 million shares to be offered on the main stock exchange, representing 22 percent of the firm’s capital.

Real estate developer Al Ramz Real Estate Co. will also offer over 3 million shares on Nomu-Parallel Market, amounting to 10 percent of its total capital, the CMA said in a statement. 

Eying to be also listed on Nomu, Nofoth Food Products Co. will offer over 288,000 shares, equivalent to 12 percent of its total capital.

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, has partnered with an undisclosed food company to attract investments worth up to SR4 billion ($1 billion).

The joint cooperation aims to enhance food security in Saudi Arabia, create new job opportunities and contribute to increasing the local content, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, this comes within the framework of MODON’s strategy to empower the industry and diversify the national economy. 

The new partnership includes allocating an industrial land plot spanning 50,000 sq. m. in Dammam 2nd Industrial City, to establish a factory with investments of over SR500 million, MODON’s spokesman said.

Qusai Al-Abdul Karim noted that MODON includes nearly 1,000 factories for food and beverage products, the majority of which are located in the western sector, with about 490 factories.

Saudi stocks in green as investors' fears ease: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell
Updated 17 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell
Updated 17 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI recovered some of its losses on Monday as investors eased their concerns about high inflation in the country while they await the release of further earnings results.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.41 percent to end at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.25 percent to finish at 19,794.

The gain was led by a 0.57 percent leap in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, and a 0.7 percent gain in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.66 percent, while Saudi British Bank surged 4.35 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, climbed 2.08 percent, while Alinma Bank was up 0.85 percent.

Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC rose 1 percent, after it announced the start of commercial operations at United Ethylene Glycol Plant 3.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. gained 1.52 percent, after it posted a 39 percent jump in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR170 million ($45 million).

Saudi Ceramic Co. fell 0.37 percent,  following a 29 percent drop in profits for the first nine months of the year to SR132 million.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down  0.78 percent, having appointed Abdullah Ghazi Al-Ghamdi as its CEO.

ACWA Power Co. added 5.60 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 3.09 percent to lead the fallers.

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. has appointed Khalid Suleimani as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

The decision was made following the resignation of Mohammed Al-Mudarres from his position as CEO “due to his desire to move to his own business”, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Mudarres, however, will remain a consultant to SISCO’s subsidiaries and associate companies, as well as a special advisor to the company's board, the company said.
 

