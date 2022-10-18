MENA Project Tracker — Ma’aden to increase phosphate production;  solar plant planned in Masdar City

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs.

According to a MEED report, UK-headquartered Petrofac has secured the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for both facilities.

“Ma’aden received bids for the packages in May and, presumably, is in the process of finalizing budgetary approvals and other sanctions (with the Saudi government) for the project,” one source told MEED.

Another source said: “It could be a while before the EPC contracts are awarded, but for now, Petrofac appears to be leading the race and is in discussions with Ma’aden.”

Solar plant in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, has signed an agreement with Khazna Data Centers to develop a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plant at Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City project.

According to a report in Trade Arabia, the plant will be used to power Khazna’s new data center in the city.

The report noted that the plant has received Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy Solar Photovoltaic self-regulating generation license, and it will have an installed capacity of 7-MW peak.

“This agreement with Khazna Data Centers advances Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and high-tech industry, and extends Emerge’s range of offerings,” said Michel Abi Saab, general manager of Emerge.

He added: “By providing and managing a reliable source of clean energy, Emerge will enable Khazna to focus on providing high-quality data center services to its clients within Masdar City and beyond.”