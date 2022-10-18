MENA Project Tracker — Ma’aden to increase phosphate production;  solar plant planned in Masdar City

You are here

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs. 
Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs. 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs. 

According to a MEED report, UK-headquartered Petrofac has secured the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for both facilities. 

“Ma’aden received bids for the packages in May and, presumably, is in the process of finalizing budgetary approvals and other sanctions (with the Saudi government) for the project,” one source told MEED. 

Another source said: “It could be a while before the EPC contracts are awarded, but for now, Petrofac appears to be leading the race and is in discussions with Ma’aden.” 

 

Solar plant in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, has signed an agreement with Khazna Data Centers to develop a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plant at Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City project. 

According to a report in Trade Arabia, the plant will be used to power Khazna’s new data center in the city. 

The report noted that the plant has received Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy Solar Photovoltaic self-regulating generation license, and it will have an installed capacity of 7-MW peak. 

“This agreement with Khazna Data Centers advances Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and high-tech industry, and extends Emerge’s range of offerings,” said Michel Abi Saab, general manager of Emerge.

He added: “By providing and managing a reliable source of clean energy, Emerge will enable Khazna to focus on providing high-quality data center services to its clients within Masdar City and beyond.”

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange gained on Tuesday, recovering from its early losses as oil prices rose.  

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 2.11 percent to end at 11,809, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.35 percent to finish at 19,725.

The gain was led by a 1.14 percent leap in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, and a 0.14 percent gain in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 4.23 percent, while Saudi British Bank surged 3.69 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, climbed 3.12 percent, while Alinma Bank was up 0.85 percent.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. soared 3.73 percent on news that it was awarded a SR58 million ($15 million) contract by NEOM for research collaboration and tech patenting projects.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Sipchem, declined 1.42 percent, despite posting a 37 percent jump in net profit during the first nine months of the year.

Yamama Cement Co. fell 0.16 percent, despite a 28 percent rise in profit for the first nine months of 2022 as a result of higher sales, leading to a rise in stock prices at the opening of Tuesday.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. gained 9.94 percent to lead the gainers, after its shareholders approved raising the company capital to SR337 million.

 

RIYADH: Rolls-Royce has received at least 300 orders for its new all-electric Spectre, many from Middle East customers who have traditionally been big buyers of the world’s most famous luxury car.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive office of Rolls-Royce, which is owned by BMW of Germany, told Arab News that Middle East buyers formed a substantial number of the Rolls-Royce enthusiasts who had seen the new car and placed orders for the vehicle expected to be delivered toward the end of next year.

He said: “There were quite some orders from the Middle East, and also from the US and Asia. They were so keen to see it. The resonance of Spectre has been fantastic and exceeds what we thought it would be in the beginning.

“There have been serious customer orders with substantial down-payments, which is how we measure interest.”

The Middle East, where the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two biggest markets for Rolls-Royce, currently comprises about 10 percent of global sales of 5,586 cars last year and is forecast to grow significantly as Gulf economies stand out as one of the few recession-resilient areas of the world.

Muller-Otvos pointed out that he did not think the risks of global recession currently feared by many economists would affect the company’s prospects.

“With inflation rising, many people think what a great asset a Rolls-Royce would be and invest in that. The ongoing order flow is increasing,” he added.

The CEO noted that, while the company had serious commitments to sustainable goals across its operations, the move to an all-electric car had not been driven by an environmental agenda.

“It’s not a step toward becoming green. We did it first because the customers love it (Spectre), and second because in 10- or 15-years’ time many city centers might be closed to internal combustion engine cars,” he said.

Rolls-Royce has achieved record sales and profits over the past two years, even as global consumption declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW, told Arab News that he did not see the need to consider selling shares separately in Rolls-Royce, as Volkswagen recently did with a multi-billion-euro initial public offering in its Porsche subsidiary.

He said: “What problem would I like to solve (with an IPO)? Access to capital is not our problem.”

RIYADH: The UAE’s real estate sector has witnessed growth across the residential, office, retail and hospitality sectors during the third quarter of 2022, global real estate service provider JLL said. 

In its latest UAE Real Estate Market Report, JLL said the average residential prices in the third quarter grew by 9 percent year-on-year in Dubai, while average rental rates saw a 25 percent year-on-year rise.

Both sales and rentals increase has been attributed to stronger demand and a rise in buyer activity., according to the report.

Data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism suggests that the emirate received around 2.95 million overnight visitors between June and August 2022, compared to the 1.17 million recorded for the same period last year. 

Abu Dhabi witnessed a 24 percent increase in overnight visitors to 910,000 during the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, according to DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Dubai’s hotel occupancy levels reached 70 percent between January and August 2022, compared to 58 percent during the same period last year. 

UAE’s Union Properties completes debt restructuring

Dubai Motor City developer Union Properties said it completed a debt restructuring worth 595 million dirhams ($161 million), which included 223 million dirhams owed to lenders as part of a comprehensive restructuring plan.

The restructuring represents a major milestone in the company’s turnaround strategy, which was announced in 2022, the company said in a statement.

In light of the restructuring plan, Union Properties said it would experience significantly improved profitability and cash flow generation.

“The successful completion of our debt restructuring process is an important milestone in Union Properties' turnaround strategy, placing us on a firm foundation to drive future growth and value creation for our shareholders,” Amer Khansaheb, board member and managing director, said.

UAE committed to increasing oil production capacity 

The UAE is committed to increasing its oil production capacity, Reuters reported citing the energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. aims to produce the cleanest barrel on the planet, he told reporters.

His comments came after several members of the oil producers group endorsed the steep cut to output targets agreed upon this month.

OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed upon this month.

The US last week said the cut would boost Russia’s foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered for “political reasons” by Saudi Arabia, which on Sunday denied it was supporting Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi payments revenue to hit $28.3bn by 2031: BCG report

Saudi payments revenue to hit $28.3bn by 2031: BCG report
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi payments revenue to hit $28.3bn by 2031: BCG report

Saudi payments revenue to hit $28.3bn by 2031: BCG report
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Payment revenues in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach $28.3 billion by 2031, driven by revenues from current accounts, credit cards, and electronic credit transfers, according to a new report from Boston Consulting Group. 

The report noted that the compound annual growth of the Kingdom’s overall payments revenue is forecasted to be at 11.2 percent from 2021 to 2031. 

“In the last few years, Saudi Arabia has experienced high growth in the digital payments sphere as a result of the country’s strategic goals for the financial sector as part of Vision 2030,” said Mohammad Khan, managing director and partner at BCG. 

He added that the robust regulatory framework along with the adoption of innovative digital transformation solutions by private sector firms in Saudi Arabia is accelerating the growth of payment revenue. 

He further pointed out the Kingdom is expected to achieve 70 percent domestic adoption of online payments activity by 2025. 

The BCG report added that the CAGR of overall payments revenue in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is expected to grow by 9.3 percent from 2021 to 2031. 

“Payments revenues in the GCC will see acceleration on the back of real-time payments infrastructure, a growing number of specialized payments players bringing new solutions to the market, and enabling policies from governments,” Khan added. 

The BCG report also outlined trends that will shape the outlook for the global payments industry in the future. 

According to the report, payment players will have to demonstrate solid profitability to attract both customers and investors, as the era of non-profitable growth is over in the sector. 

The report noted that electronic payments are gaining more popularity, with sustained cash-to-non-cash conversion, the ongoing growth of e-commerce, and the increasing integration of payments into retail and corporate customer journeys driving payments revenues globally. 

“Central bank digital currencies are gaining momentum. Central banks are tailoring CBDCs to complement cash with digital central bank money to implement monetary policy faster,” the report added. 

The BCG report further pointed out that payment businesses are now under increasing scrutiny from regulators and market participants should address risk dimensions including financial, compliance, cyber, or crypto to install the required safeguards for their businesses on their path to growth.

RIYADH: Global leaders in the construction industry will gather in Dubai for the Big 5 exhibition, with the annual event expected to attract 2,000 exhibitors and over 55,000 attendees from more than 150 countries.

To be held from Dec. 5 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Center, the event’s attendees will include industry professionals, disruptors, innovators, suppliers, stakeholders, environmental, social, and governance advisers, and international policymakers, according to a press release.

The event holds significance in the global construction industry as the combined value of projects in the Middle East and Africa is $6.5 trillion, with $3.5 trillion already ongoing and a further $2.9 trillion in the pipeline, according to ABiQ, the event’s Knowledge Partner. 

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure also aims to strengthen the partnership between public and private entities in the construction sector at the exhibition, it said. 

“The government is determined to develop policies, laws, and regulations to support and diversify the national economy by launching integrated investment projects, enabling innovative capabilities, and enhancing skills on the regional and international levels,” said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE minister of energy and infrastructure. 

He added: “The Big 5 Global Construction Leaders’ Summit brings into attention the critical role the construction sector plays in developing infrastructure and achieving the sustainability of the national economy.” 

The Big 5 event will host six specialized events addressing key sectors in the construction industry. 

“This portfolio of events aims at ensuring participants get to meet the people most appropriate to their specific area of business, and that visitors can make the most of their attendance by quickly accessing the exhibitors most relevant to their operations,” said Ben Greenish, senior vice president construction of dmg events, the organizer of Big 5.

The press release also noted that the Big 5 Construction Impact Awards would continue the theme of net zero and ESG by honoring the people, organizations, and projects that are driving sustainable development, innovation, and transformation in the region’s construction industry.

