'Serious concerns' raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

Claims have been made that 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats. (Reuters/File Photo)
Claims have been made that 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

'Serious concerns' raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
  • Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Campaigners have expressed “serious concerns” about claims 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats, despite assertions from the government they would not fast-track asylum seekers from Albania.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport, where they were put on a flight back to Albania.

In a policy u-turn last month, the Home Office admitted it did not have the right to fast-track the deportation of Albanian asylum-seekers after their arrival in the UK, following claims by the then-Home Secretary Priti Patel that the UK would return people who arrived in Britain with “spurious” asylum claims.

“This removal of 11 people to Albania is an indication that people in Manston may be deprived of due process,” Mishka Pillay, campaigns consultant at Detention Action, said. “We have had serious concerns about Manston, the most vulnerable people are being hidden away from vital support and access to justice,” she added.

Patel signed a deal with the Albanian government in August to return those who arrive illegally, but the move was challenged in court by the Care4Calais charity.

According to some campaigners, the conditions at the processing center in Manston, Kent are a “nightmare” and “inhumane.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The appalling inhumane conditions that we’re seeing across reception facilities for men, women and children seeking asylum highlight an unacceptable lack of contingency planning by this government, that is causing serious damage to vulnerable individuals. Many of the children we support who are stuck in hotels or have been placed in Manston as age-disputed adults are traumatised by the fact they are not getting enough food, feel unsafe and, in some cases, are getting scabies.”

Topics: UK Albania asylum seekers

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
Updated 18 October 2022

Pakistan PM asks officials to 'immediately remove' obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
  • SDF delegation met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss ongoing projects, explore future cooperation
  • The group was led by SDF General Director for Asia Dr. Saud Al-Shammari
Updated 18 October 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered officials to resolve obstacles to pending projects backed by the Saudi Development Fund while its representatives were on an ongoing visit to the South Asian nation.
An SDF delegation met the PM in Islamabad on Monday to discuss ongoing projects as well as explore avenues of future cooperation. The group was led by the SDF’s General Director for Asia, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.
During the meeting, the PM “directed the concerned Pakistani authorities to immediately remove the obstacles in the way of pending projects related to the Saudi Development Fund,” the PM’s Office said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia, which consists of Federal Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan to assist the Saudi delegation in Pakistan and solve the problems with all the stakeholders during the stay.”
Sharif called on the Saudi group to invest in the solar energy sector in Pakistan and said his government was paying “special attention” to promoting cheap and clean energy sources to save foreign exchange and prove affordable electricity.
The PM said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan “on internal and external fronts” and extended gratitude to King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support to Pakistan after recent floods.
“The prime minister further said that Saudi Arabia played an important role in the development of Pakistan in the form of grants and loans and investment,” the statement said.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations, with over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in the Kingdom, which is the largest contributor of remittances to the South Asian nation.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Development Fund Projects

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
  • Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday
  • Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.
Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.
Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” to European powers in doubt.
“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Kuleba told a news conference. “I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”
Kuleba said he had urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran “for helping Russia to kill Ukrainians.”
“Severe sanctions against Iran are especially relevant right now, as we are witnessing reports on Iranian intentions to give Russia ballistic missiles to be used against Ukrainians,” he said.
“The actions of Iran are vile and deceitful. We won’t suffer them, because all those actions were done while Iran told us that they didn’t support the war and won’t support any of the sides with their weapons.”
Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defense supplies and cooperation in the sector.
There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba’s remarks.
Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel’s decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry — and there is no change to that position.”
While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued cooperation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris

France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris

France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris
  • The suspect was a woman under 25 who had been staying in France illegally
  • Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French police are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found last week near her home in eastern Paris and a young suspect has been detained, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.
The suspect was a woman under 25 who had been staying in France illegally, he said.
“The suspect ... is not already known to the police. She is under 25 years of age. She regularly came over on to our national territory as a student. About a month ago, she was told to leave our national territory,” Darmanin told RTL radio.
He did not give further details. Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.
The Paris prosecutor’s department said the girl’s body was discovered late on Friday near her home in the 19th Arrondissement.
Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.

Topics: France girl murder

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
  • The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

WARSAW: Poland has banned Israeli school groups from using armed guards during visits to the country, including to former Nazi concentration camps.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina was quoted by PAP news agency on Wednesday as saying: “We are ready to receive Israeli excursions in Poland if they are not accompanied by armed security guards.”
Jasina spoke after Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne last week said Israeli school visits had been banned “because of the decisions taken by the Polish foreign ministry.”
The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children, which have been suspended since June.
Interviewed on a regional radio station in Lublin in eastern Poland, Jasina said there were no armed guards for Israeli school children on visits to France and Germany, which could create the impression they were more in danger in Poland than in those countries.
Poland and Israel have fallen out repeatedly in recent years, most recently over a new Polish law seen as curbing the claims of Jewish families whose properties were seized after World War II.

Topics: Poland Israel Schools students

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
Updated 18 October 2022
AP

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
  • Video of the killings shows five men blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs
  • Investigation is rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces
Updated 18 October 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.
One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration.
The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the UK-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said. Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a tighter and harsher rule, even as they press for international recognition of their government.
David Osborn, the team leader of Afghan Witness, said the report gives the ”most clear-cut example” of the Taliban carrying out an “orchestrated purge” of resistance fighters.
Afghan Witness said it analyzed dozens of visual sources from social media — mostly videos and photographs — to conclusively link one group of Taliban fighters to the killings of 10 men in the Dara District of Panjshir, including the five seen being mowed down in the video.
It said it also confirmed 17 other extrajudicial killings from further images on social media, all showing dead men with their hands tied behind their backs. Videos and photos of Taliban fighters with the bodies aided geolocation and chrono-location, also providing close-ups of the fighters at the scene. These were cross-referenced with other videos suspected to feature the group.
“Using open-source techniques we have established the facts around the summary and systematic execution of a group of men in the Panjshir Valley in mid-September,” Osborn said. “At the time of their execution, the detained were bound, posing no threat to their Taliban captors.”
Enayatullah Khawarazmi, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the defense minister, said a delegation is investigating the videos released on social media. He said he was unable to give further details as the investigation is ongoing.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban-run government, was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, Mujahid was reported as saying the Taliban had killed 40 resistance fighters and captured more than 100 in Panjshir. He gave no details on how the 40 men died.
The force fighting in the mountainous Panjshir Valley north of Kabul — a remote region that has defied conquerors before — rose out of the last remnants of Afghanistan’s shattered security forces. It has vowed to resist the Taliban after they overran the country and seized power in August 2021.
Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at the National Resistance Front for Afghanistan, said: “The Taliban committed war crimes by killing POWs that surrendered to them point blank and the videos are evidence of this.”
Afghan Witness said it has credible evidence of a further 30 deaths due to last month’s Taliban offensive against alleged resistance fighters in Panjshir.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

