You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
Pyongyang said the latest barrage was intended to counter a ‘military provocation’ by the South Korean army along the border earlier in the day. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j2xaq

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
  • Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks
  • The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday fired an artillery barrage into waters off its coast for the second day in a row, targeting a maritime “buffer zone” set up in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South.
Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country’s seventh nuclear test.
Roughly 100 artillery shells were fired from South Hwanghae province into the West Sea around 12:30 p.m. (GMT 0330) Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, calling it a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement.
“The North’s continuing provocations not only undermine peace and security on the Korean peninsula but also for the international community. We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions,” the JCS said in a statement.
It said none of the shells landed in South Korean waters south of the buffer zone.
Pyongyang on Wednesday said the latest barrage was intended to counter a “military provocation” by the South Korean army along the border earlier in the day.
“Enemies shot over 10 shells of multiple rocket launchers in the frontline zone off the foremost line occupied by the 5th Army Corps of the KPA between around 8:27 to 9:40 Wednesday morning,” a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
“The enemies’ successive military provocations in frontline areas must be stopped right now.”
The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation. It launched roughly 250 rounds into the maritime buffer zone off its east and west coasts on Tuesday.
Pyongyang earlier in the day said the Tuesday barrage was also in response to the “enemy’s war drill against the North” along the border “as a powerful military countermeasure.”
The North also fired artillery rounds into the military buffer zones last week.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

Related

Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons
World
Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons
North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid-for-disarmament offer
World
North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid-for-disarmament offer

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
Updated 19 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
  • Women cut their hair in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta as part of the protest
  • Protesters in Indonesia also called for the release of detained Iranian journalists
Updated 19 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians rallied in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, calling on Tehran to investigate the deaths of dozens of women and children killed by Iran’s security forces during ongoing anti-regime protests.

Iran’s largest antigovernment protests in over a decade have swollen since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. They were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police on accusations of not properly wearing her headscarf.

In the past weeks, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrators. Norway-based nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed.

Civil society organizations, activists and members of the Iranian diaspora who took part in Tuesday’s demonstration in Jakarta have called on the Indonesian government to use its leverage as the largest Muslim-majority country and help stop the violence.

“We urge the Indonesian government to use its power as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world so the Iranian government stops all forms of violence, including the abduction and murder of its people who are calling for reforms in Iran,” Ririn Sefsani, a Jakarta-based women’s rights activist and one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.

Protesters were seen holding placards reading “Woman, Life, Freedom” — the phrase that has been used by demonstrators in Iran. Ten women were also seen cutting their hair in a symbolic act that has been adopted by many Iranian female activists in defiance of the rules of compulsory hijab.

“We hope that our action will spread and strengthen the global solidarity movement for Iran,” Sefsani said.

Indonesian protesters also called for the release of Iranian journalists who have been detained since Amini’s death. Out of at least 31 journalists who have been arrested, 21 are still behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesian journalist and one of the founders of the Alliance of Independent Journalists in Indonesia, said they would continue to protest as long as their Iranian colleagues remain imprisoned.

“It will be difficult for any country, including Iran, when press freedom is silenced and journalists are imprisoned,” he said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Indonesia

Related

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
World
‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
Iranian exiles, activists pen letter to the West urging more support for protesters
Middle-East
Iranian exiles, activists pen letter to the West urging more support for protesters

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
  • Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Campaigners have expressed “serious concerns” about claims 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats, despite assertions from the government they would not fast-track asylum seekers from Albania.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport, where they were put on a flight back to Albania.

In a policy u-turn last month, the Home Office admitted it did not have the right to fast-track the deportation of Albanian asylum-seekers after their arrival in the UK, following claims by the then-Home Secretary Priti Patel that the UK would return people who arrived in Britain with “spurious” asylum claims.

“This removal of 11 people to Albania is an indication that people in Manston may be deprived of due process,” Mishka Pillay, campaigns consultant at Detention Action, said. “We have had serious concerns about Manston, the most vulnerable people are being hidden away from vital support and access to justice,” she added.

Patel signed a deal with the Albanian government in August to return those who arrive illegally, but the move was challenged in court by the Care4Calais charity.

According to some campaigners, the conditions at the processing center in Manston, Kent are a “nightmare” and “inhumane.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The appalling inhumane conditions that we’re seeing across reception facilities for men, women and children seeking asylum highlight an unacceptable lack of contingency planning by this government, that is causing serious damage to vulnerable individuals. Many of the children we support who are stuck in hotels or have been placed in Manston as age-disputed adults are traumatised by the fact they are not getting enough food, feel unsafe and, in some cases, are getting scabies.”

Topics: UK Albania asylum seekers

Related

Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’
World
Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
World
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
Updated 18 October 2022

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
  • SDF delegation met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss ongoing projects, explore future cooperation
  • The group was led by SDF General Director for Asia Dr. Saud Al-Shammari
Updated 18 October 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered officials to resolve obstacles to pending projects backed by the Saudi Development Fund while its representatives were on an ongoing visit to the South Asian nation.
An SDF delegation met the PM in Islamabad on Monday to discuss ongoing projects as well as explore avenues of future cooperation. The group was led by the SDF’s General Director for Asia, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.
During the meeting, the PM “directed the concerned Pakistani authorities to immediately remove the obstacles in the way of pending projects related to the Saudi Development Fund,” the PM’s Office said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia, which consists of Federal Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan to assist the Saudi delegation in Pakistan and solve the problems with all the stakeholders during the stay.”
Sharif called on the Saudi group to invest in the solar energy sector in Pakistan and said his government was paying “special attention” to promoting cheap and clean energy sources to save foreign exchange and prove affordable electricity.
The PM said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan “on internal and external fronts” and extended gratitude to King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support to Pakistan after recent floods.
“The prime minister further said that Saudi Arabia played an important role in the development of Pakistan in the form of grants and loans and investment,” the statement said.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations, with over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in the Kingdom, which is the largest contributor of remittances to the South Asian nation.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Development Fund Projects

Related

Saudi development fund lays foundation stone for Abobo University Hospital in Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
Saudi development fund lays foundation stone for Abobo University Hospital in Ivory Coast

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
  • Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday
  • Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ukraine moved on Tuesday to sever diplomatic ties with Iran for supplying deadly “kamikaze” drones to Russia.

Moscow has launched dozens of Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones at Ukrainian cities in the past two weeks, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

“The actions of Iran are vile and deceitful,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. “We won’t suffer them, because all those actions were done while Iran told us that they didn’t support the war and won’t support any of the sides with their weapons.”

The Shahed 136 is a delta-winged aircraft used as a “kamikaze” air-to-surface attack weapon.

It carries a small warhead that explodes on impact. Iran agreed to supply Russia with the drones, along with Fateh and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles, in a deal signed on Oct. 6 when top officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps visited Moscow.

NATO pledged on Tuesday to supply air defense systems to Ukraine to combat the drones. The Western military alliance “will in the coming days deliver counter-drone systems to counter the specific threat of drones, including those from Iran,” its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Russia has destroyed almost a third of Ukraine’s power stations in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, as Moscow rained more missiles down on infrastructure in a campaign to intimidate civilians.

Missiles struck power stations in Kyiv, where they killed three people, and in Kharkiv in the east, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih in the south and Zhytomyr in the west, causing electricity blackouts.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran

Related

Update US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
World
US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
World
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
  • The murder of the girl quickly became a source of political tension as well
  • Opposition parties seized on the profile of the suspect — an illegal immigrant — to call for tougher immigration policies
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension as well, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect — an illegal immigrant — to call for tougher immigration policies.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said the girl disappeared on Friday afternoon and her body was discovered later that evening by a homeless man outside her building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital.
She died asphyxiated, prosecutors said in a statement.
The main suspect was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon, carrying heavy luggage, including the trunk in which the victim was found.
She was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Shocked neighbors laid flowers and candles in tribute to the girl.
“It’s unbearable,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name. “We’ve been living in this neighborhood for years and we’ve just come here to give support to the family, in leaving a bouquet, because like many people, this breaks our hearts.”
Another neighbor said: “Twelve years old... poor girl ... it doesn’t make any sense.”
French President Emmanuel Macron met with the girl’s parents.
“He offered them his condolences and assured them of all his solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through and which upsets us all,” his office said.
As authorities confirmed reports that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, the far-right and some in the conservatives’ ranks said this showed failings in the government’s law and order policies.
“This murder should not have happened. The assassin should not have been in France,” Olivier Marleix, president of the conservative Les Republicains group in the National Assembly, told Reuters. “There is a very deep emotion in our country.”
“Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport,” French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in parliament. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne asked her to “show some decency.”
Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.
Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.

Topics: France girl murder

Related

Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer
World
Tributes paid to British MP on anniversary of murder by Daesh sympathizer

Latest updates

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib
KSRelief distributes over 213 tons of food aid in Marib
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index up 1.5% in Q3 due to rise in residential rates
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index up 1.5% in Q3 due to rise in residential rates
KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries
KSRelief distributes over 2,600 food baskets in 4 crisis-hit countries
Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community
Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.