SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance

RIYADH: SABB Takaful Co. has been suspended from trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange in preparation to begin delisting procedures after its merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance.
Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. said in a separate bourse filing that the decision to merge the two companies had begun, and all assets and obligations of SABB Takaful had been transferred to Walaa Insurance Co.
Last month, Walaa received approval from its shareholders to merge with SABB Takaful, after a binding agreement was reached in February between the two parties.
Walaa Insurance also receives its shareholders’ approval to raise its share capital to SR851 million ($227 million), out of which 24 percent will go to SABB Takaful's shareholders.
The merger is to be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful.
Walaa will issue more than 20 million ordinary shares with a nominal value of SR10 per share to SABB Takaful Co. shareholders, registered with the Saudi Securities Depository Center Co.
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index up 1.5% in Q3 due to rise in residential rates
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Price Index increased by 1.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by an increase in residential properties, the latest data from General Authority for Statistics revealed.
While residential real estate prices increased by 2.5 percent fueled by a 2.6 percent rise in land plot prices, other sub-sectors such as commercial and agricultural real estate saw a marginal fall in the prices, resulting in a dampening effect on the general index.
According to the GASTAT report, commercial and agricultural real estate prices recorded a fall of 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
The report noted that the prices of villas increased by 0.2 percent, while apartments rose by 1 percent.
On the other hand, house prices decreased by 0.7 percent, while the prices of residential buildings were stable and did not record any significant relative change, GASTAT added in the report.
The report further said that the drop in commercial real estate prices happened due to a fall in commercial land plots prices by 0.4 percent.
Agricultural real estate prices also decreased due to the decrease in agricultural land prices by 0.6 percent.
Oil Updates — Crude up; Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price; Malaysia supports OPEC+’s decision
Updated 19 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the US offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.51 percent, to $90.49 a barrel by 08.07 a.m Saudi time.
US West Texas Intermediate crude is at $83.69 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.05 percent.
Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price for December: sources
QatarEnergy has reduced the term price for December-loading Al-Shaheen crude oil to a premium of $4.19 a barrel above Dubai quotes after receiving lower bids in its tender, Reuters reported citing trade sources.
This was down from a premium of $5.35 a barrel for November-loading cargoes.
The price was set after the producer sold three December-loading cargoes in a spot tender.
The first cargo for Dec. 1-2 loading was sold at a premium of about $4.40 a barrel while the remaining two, loading on Dec. 27-28 and 28-29, went to Chinese refiner Hengli Petrochemical at premiums of about $4 a barrel, the sources said.
QatarEnergy has also sold a December-loading Qatar Land crude cargo via a tender at a premium of $4.50-$4.60 a barrel above Dubai quotes, likely to Reliance Industries, they said.
Prior to the tender, Qatar Land crude was sold at premiums closer to $5 a barrel, the sources added.
Spot premiums for Middle East crude slipped this week on lackluster demand from China and as the US plans to sell 15 million barrels of oil from reserves in December.
OPEC+ decision aimed at addressing market uncertainties: Malaysia
Malaysia said that the decision of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production was unanimous, and made after taking into account the need to address market uncertainties.
Malaysia joins other OPEC+ countries this week in backing a steep cut to the group’s output target, after the White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing some other nations into supporting the move.
“OPEC+ countries collectively took into consideration factors that include market fundamentals, particularly to address uncertainties in the global oil supply and demand situation,” Malaysia’s economy minister Mustapa Mohamed said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
He added: “In view of the prospect of prolonged uncertainties, Malaysia will continue our close collaboration with OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the global oil market.”
Saudi water company highlights innovative desalination technologies, solutions during UK tour
SWCC announced a new $15 million global prize for innovation in desalination
Gov. Abdulla Abdulkarim said the company continues to lead the global market by using the latest technology
Updated 19 October 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. concluded a four-day visit to the UK capital to discuss and showcase its innovative desalination technologies and solutions to reduce cost and power consumption.
The visit, which concluded on Sunday and was headed by SWCC Gov. Abdulla Abdulkarim, included visits to universities around the country, meetings with leaders of the water industry, and a water innovation engagement forum, where the corporation announced a new $15 million global prize for innovation in desalination, set to be launched in January.
The “Desalination Innovation Award” maximizes the opportunities to benefit from this industry by serving health, agriculture, industry, mining, and various sectors, to make innovative solutions a reality that serves humanity and builds a promising future for water sustainability.
“Fifty years ago, Saudi Arabia, as a drought country, decided to serve their nation by spending, investing in life, creating an abundant source of water, and bringing this water from the coast to the cities where the people are living,” Abdulkarim told the forum. “This mission at that time was not easy.”
The SWCC is currently the largest desalination corporation in the world, providing water to over 34 million people. It has shifted its focus, Abdulkarim explained, to making water affordable and contributing to different sectors, including health care, industry, agriculture, mining, and renewable energy in order to help raise the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.
“We carry on the responsibility to (make) fresh water…abundant, accessible, then affordable for the whole nation… to do the best for the next generation, but we will not do it by ourselves,” he said, adding the SWCC is partnering with the aforementioned sectors.
Abdulkarim said the SWCC, which is responsible for 20 percent of worldwide desalinated water production, continues to lead the global market by using the latest technology, noting the construction of a new plant in Jubail with a capacity of 1 million cubic meters, with further announcements to come.
Tariq Al-Ghaffari, acting president of the Desalination Technology Research Institute, said the aim of the UK visit was to address future challenges.
“The scarcity of water has been increasing, and our aim was to focus more on innovative ideas, to have a more efficient system and reduce power consumption. We covered a lot of great topics, including brine mining,” he told Arab News.
Al-Ghaffari said the SWCC is not only aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 but also with the whole world as the corporation’s research, development and innovations are consistent with market demands.
“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions by 34 million tons in the upcoming years, and this will have a big impact not only in the Kingdom but worldwide,” he added.
“I think the future is all about water. We need to (promote) a culture of people who understand the value of water, and that’s why we are seeking to share our experience with those people and talk to them about what we have and what we can bring for our bright upcoming future,” Al-Ghaffari said.
During the visit, the SWCC signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Water Association to develop a partnership with a view to pushing the boundaries of desalination, exchanging expertise, and supporting the SWCC in running events, said Kalanithy Vairavamoorthi, executive director of the IWA.
He said his organization was also keen to attend the forum to hear about the Desalination Innovation Award, which seeks creative ideas to develop the desalination industry.
“The IWA is very interested to hear more about that prize and to understand what is cutting edge in relation to desalination, and the SWCC is really the industry leader when it comes to that,” Vairavamoorthi said.
“We see this long-term relationship as trying to understand what the challenges are for water management in water-scarce regions, how desalination can be part of that portfolio of solutions, and what types of technologies have to be developed in order to make these systems sustainable moving forward,” he also said.
Saudi national Mohammed Hassan Al-Maghrabi, a researcher at the Oxford Thermofluid Institute, University of Oxford, said the SWCC visited the institute and met with the head of the lab and the principal investigators, who were inspired by the governor’s ideas and were ready to change their direction and focus.
“It was actually astonishing how they changed senior scientists’ minds and opinions about where their focus should be for the next couple of years; the opportunities are endless in the field of water,” he said.
Al-Maghrabi, a student in his last year, said it was “amazing” how Abdulkarim was driving this movement and “opening the door to the whole world” by investing in these projects and innovations.
Quoting the head of his lab, Al-Maghrabi said: “The SWCC will be the next Saudi Aramco, and it is the future,” which he added was “all about water, as water means life to the whole world.”
He added: “I am proud to be part of this country, part of this leadership that is leading the whole world now to be more sustainable and rely on renewable energies.”
Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy
Number of factories to increase to about 36,000 by 2035
Prince Mohammed will oversee the development of the industrial sector as chair of the supreme industrial committee
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to drive growth in the sector and increase the number of factories to about 36,000 by 2035, the Kingdom’s state news agency reported.
The strategy also aims to reach an industrial economy that attracts investment and contributes to achieving economic diversification, developing domestic product and non-oil exports, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.
“We have all the capabilities to reach a competitive and sustainable industrial economy, including ambitious young talents, a distinguished geographical location, rich natural resources, and leading national industrial companies,” SPA quoted the crown prince as saying.
“Through the national industry strategy and in partnership with the private sector, the Kingdom will become a leading industrial power that contributes to securing global supply chains, and exporting high-tech products to the world,” he added.
The strategy focuses on 12 sub-sectors to diversify the industrial economy in the Kingdom, while identifying more than 800 investment opportunities to constitute a new chapter of sustainable growth for the sector.
Saudi Arabia is seeking to triple manufacturing GDP by 2030, increase the industrial exports value to SR557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), increase the total additional investments in the sector to SR1.3 trillion, increase exports of advanced technology products by about six times, and create tens of thousands of high quality jobs.
Through the strategy, the Kingdom is seeking to empower the private sector, increase the flexibility and competitiveness of the industrial sector, lead the regional industrial integration of value chains, benefit from the strength of the Saudi economy, and achieve global leadership in a group of selected commodities, by investing in promising new technologies.
The Kingdom has developed a governance model for the industrial sector by forming the Supreme Committee for Industry, headed by the crown prince, who will supervise the development of the sector. The country has also formed the Industrial Council with the private sector, to ensure the participation of industrial investors in decision-making and policy development.
The Kingdom’s industrial sector is based on solid industrial foundations and successes built over 50 years, as it contributed to adding more than SR340 billion to GDP, and provided many jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities in various industrial fields.
The leading national industrial companies have also contributed to placing the Saudi industry in among the most advanced industries regionally and globally, as the Kingdom is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of petrochemical products in the world, while its industrial outputs contribute to supplying global supply and manufacturing chains, which are involved in the production of many of industries.