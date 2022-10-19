You are here

'The Redeem Team' captures what it takes to bounce back in basketball

‘The Redeem Team’ captures what it takes to bounce back in basketball
‘The Redeem Team’ is now showing on Netflix. (Supplied) 
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘The Redeem Team’ captures what it takes to bounce back in basketball

‘The Redeem Team’ captures what it takes to bounce back in basketball
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Much like “The Last Dance,” Netflix’s latest basketball-focused outing “The Redeem Team” is exhilarating, making fans out of those who might have little interest in the sport.

Considered giants of the game, the US men’s basketball team faced a shattering defeat at the 2004 Olympics in Athens when they lost to Yugoslavia in the quarter finals and went home with a bronze medal.

It was a blow to American pride, but the team bounced back and in this documentary director Jon Weinbach analyses the hardships faced by the players.

The team reigned supreme at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident in 2020, was one of the heroes. Poignantly for fans of the sporting star, the film features interviews with him, as well as megastars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the coach of the team, Mike Krzyzewski.

Viewers get the chance to understand Krzyzewski’s methods, as well as the psychological impact the devastating 2004 loss had on the team despite long-held views on America’s basketball dominance.

“There was a lot of optimism on America’s place in the world. All of those things contribute to a certain kind of atmosphere. And so when you have that kind of atmosphere, you’re looking for things that you can feel good about as an American. In American sports, basketball culture was sacrosanct. But there was a moment when even that was teetering,” Krzyzewski says in the documentary.

He turned all this around by teaching his players the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, captured beautifully through the lens of Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and Diego Trenas.

It is this narrative that is perhaps the most interesting aspect of the documentary — building a cohesive team of basketball legends was, perhaps, the major hurdle Krzyzewski faced in the run up to the Olympic games.

“There is this magic to team building,” Weinbach says. “Guys of this level really have nothing to gain from the experience except the honor of playing for the United States and for each other. If they can do it, what does that say about our ability to come together on other things?”

The perspectives of these stars are engaging, as is the tense game footage and news coverage from the time, all of which is woven together to create an enjoyable watch. 

Topics: The Redeem Team

Dress to impress: Comic Con returns to Jeddah

Dress to impress: Comic Con returns to Jeddah
Updated 18 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Dress to impress: Comic Con returns to Jeddah

Dress to impress: Comic Con returns to Jeddah
  • Neladri J Mondal, CEO of organizers Panache Middle East, said Comic Con Arabia 2022 was “the start of a fresh journey” as the pandemic subsides
  • Mondal: “This edition is going to be highly refined and will give emphasis on immersive content and experience for all pop culture fans”
Updated 18 October 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Cosplay returns to Jeddah this week with the second Comic Con, with a host of celebrity appearances and a range of activities for dedicated fans.

Organizers of Comic Con Arabia 2022 at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center will be packed with celebrity panels, the “fiercest” cosplay competition, exclusive announcements and immersive events.

Visitors can also watch competitors in the Salam Esports gaming tournament, hunt autographs and attend creative workshops.

Famous names at the event will include Alexander Ludwig and Georgia Hirst from “Vikings”, Luka Peros and Itziar Ituno from the Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” (Money Heist) and David Mazouz from “Gotham.”

The Saudi rock and heavy metal scene will have a spotlight at a live concert featuring Immortal Pain and Ana N7n.

Neladri J Mondal, CEO of organizers Panache Middle East, said Comic Con Arabia 2022 was “the start of a fresh journey” as the pandemic subsides.

“This edition is going to be highly refined and will give emphasis on immersive content and experience for all pop culture fans, creating an immense platform for regional talent,” he said.

The last Comic Con in Jeddah in 2018 featured celebrities such Ian Somerhalder of “The Vampire Diaries,” Brazilian “Narcos” star Wagner Moura, and Gustaf Skarsgard of “Vikings.”

Comi Com Arabia 2022 starts on Thursday at the ICC and runs for three days.

Topics: Comic Con Arabia 2022 cosplay Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai garners celebrity support over album release

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai garners celebrity support over album release
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai garners celebrity support over album release

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai garners celebrity support over album release
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai’s new album “Play Girl” is out and has been garnering support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa.

“Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl (sic),” wrote Lipa on her Instagram Stories sharing the cover image of Zouai’s album.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

“Duaa, THE ultimate PLAYGIRL!! Thank you(sic),” replied the rising star. 

Released this week, “Play Girl,” which is Zouai’s second album, includes 13 songs. 

After the album’s release, the singer was featured on a billboard in the heart of New York’s Times Square.

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard with her 287,000 Instagram followers. “I always said that one day, I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day,” she said in the short clip. 

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

It seems that Zouai’s popularity knows no bounds: Her celebrity friends, including actress Shay Mitchell and model Devin Brugman, also congratulated the singer on her milestone. 

Meanwhile, her fans took to Twitter to express their love for the new music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“Finally got to listen to ‘Play Girl.’ @LoloZouai wowowow, album of the year (sic),” wrote one user, while another joked: “Why breathe when you can stream ‘Play Girl’ by Lolo Zouai?” 

The music sensation, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, also teased that she will be doing a world tour for her new album in 2023 in a response to a fan on Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

Lipa and Zouai have collaborated professionally in the past. Earlier this year, the part-Algerian singer, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, opened up Lipa’s “Forth Nostalgia” North American tour in Miami. 

In March, the “Levitating” hitmaker took a break from the stage to throw a surprise birthday party for Zouai, who turned 27. 

The birthday girl took to social media to share shots from the festivities with her Instagram followers, posting a carousel of videos and photos alongside the caption: “best surprise (birthday) party ever! I love you guys so much.”

Topics: Lolo Zouai Dua Lipa Play Girl

Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert

Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert

Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Harry Styles honored 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in Iran a month ago, at his concert in Chicago this week.

He held up a sign that read: “Stand with the women of Iran. #MahsaAmini.”

Amini died after she was detained and allegedly beaten by the morality police for wearing her hijab in an “insufficiently modest” manner.

“According to reliable reports and witnesses, she was brutally beaten and mistreated in custody, which led to her hospitalization and to her death,” the EU said on Monday.

However, Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated.Demonstrations have been raging in cities, towns and villages across Iran since mid-September.

From Tehran and elsewhere, online videos have emerged despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos showed some women marching through the streets without headscarves, while others confronted officials and lit fires.

A handful of celebrities around the world have been showing their support for women in Iran, including Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, superstar Angelina Jolie, singer Britney Spears, two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, and British musician Roger Waters.

“Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran … Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds reeducated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” wrote Jolie on Instagram.

Spears, who is married to US-Iranian model Sam Asghari, tweeted: “Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom.”

 

 

Topics: Mahsa Amini Harry Styles

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF
A number of films by Saudi filmmakers will be showcased in the ‘New Cinema/ New Saudi’ section. (Supplied)
Updated 17 October 2022
AMEERA ABID

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF
Updated 17 October 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The first slate of films to be screened at Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival has been unveiled, with organizers revealing the lineup for the coveted “New Cinema/ New Saudi” section.

With the festival set to build on the lauded success of its first edition in 2021, industry leaders from around the world are gearing up to attend the second iteration, which will run between Dec. 1-10, 2022.  

Program Manager at RSIFF Mohyee Qari said that the first edition was commended for the number of short films it showcased, as well as the wide variety of new filmmakers that took part.

“I am thrilled to announce the second edition’s lineup from Saudi filmmakers is once again a showcase of the country's talent who are taking creative risks and forging new pathways,” he said in a statement.

 “The film industry continues to accelerate at a considerable pace and the filmmakers in this section truly represent the future of filmmaking in the Kingdom,” he added.

Sixteen films will be screened in the section, including on-screen depictions of witch craft and explorations of broken love lives.

The winner of the RSIFF’s 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge, Tala Alharbi, is also a part of the lineup with her film “When Red Blooms.” Among the list of movies is also a documentary about the Gulf War, marking its 30-year anniversary. Titled “Memories from the North,” it is directed by Abdulmohsen Almutairi.

Apart from this lineup, more than 120 films from around the world will be showcased across ten days. The wider lineup at the festival is yet to be unveiled.

The “New Cinema/ New Saudi” section lineup includes:

“Last Chance to Fall in Love”

Directed by Faisal Buhishi, this is a touching story that follows an old man who finally gets the chance to reunite with his first love after 50 years.

“Casting”

 Directed by Ali Basaeed, “Casting” focuses on a man’s frustration caused by the interference of people in his personal life.

“Requiem for Silence”

Directed by filmmaker, producer and actor Majed Z. Samman, this film explores the struggle he has with the unwanted malicious entity who unexpectedly comes into his life, and the acceptance of their coexistence.

“YALLAH, YALLAH, BEENAH!”

Directed by Mohammed Hammad, the audience will be transported down the rabbit hole where a gang of pre-teen kids are sent on a psychedelic mission to save humanity all while under the influence of a spell put forth by a coven of witches.

“Old Phone Number”

Director Ali Saeed introduces us to Hamed (Yacoub Al-Farhan) in the midst of a mid-life crisis which prompts him to repent by travelling to Makkah to seek forgiveness and change the course of his life. However, during the desert road trip, something happens that prevents him from completing his long spiritual journey and makes him return to meet someone who lives in his past.

“Forgive Me”

 Jubril Mohammad gives us the tale of a bride on the most special day of life who is left jilted by the groom on her wedding night. Taking all the wedding guests with her, she bravely tracks him down to seek the answers she deserves.

“Othman”

Directed by Khaled Zidan, this is a story of a security guard at a government hospital's parking lot, who lives quietly with his cousin Fahd. But things soon take a turn that shakes Othman out of his stupor and forces him to face reality.

“Forward”

Fahad Alotaibi’s “Forward” revolves around an underground hacker who gets a phone call from the future that warns him from something serious is coming.

“Tea Leaf”

Directed by Mohammed Baqer, this film is about regret and pain in the experience of separation. A husband drinks his tea and painfully reminisces over situations with his ex-wife and the love and struggles they were experiencing.

“A Swing”

Raneem Almohandis and Dana Almohandis follow Leen, a ten-year-old girl, who embarks on a trek through the woods to look for the mystery of the magical swing that her military father used to tell her stories about and promise to take her there one day.

“When Red Blooms”

Directed by Tala Alharbi and winner of the festivals 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge ventures into the mind of a girl who sets unrealistically high expectations for herself, leading to a string of self-destructiveness and morbid perfectionism.

“The Child in his Closet”

This offering is directed by Khaled Zidan and explores the theme of childhood memories, how we interpret our earliest experiences, and how they make us feel.

“Kabreet”

Directed by Salma Murad, the film tells the story of Osama, a young man in a quarrel between his emotions and memory as he tries to find a thread leading to answers.

“Memories from the North”

Abdulmohsen Almutairi’s documentary about the Gulf War follows a crew of filmmakers who witnessed the events as children set out on a journey across Saudi Arabia to capture stories of people who lived through the war.

“Lucky You're Mine”

Directed by Noura Abushosha, this is a modern Saudi marriage story. Ahmad and Salma are newlyweds, and days after the wedding, Salma has a bipolar manic episode following the sudden death of her mother. Ahmad is determined to stand by his wife, but the couple finds themselves at a crossroads and unable to talk.

“Zabarjad”

Directed by Hussain Al-Mutlaq, this film follows Yehya who returns to his village to settle in after decided to drop out of college. But a visit from his father's old friend turns Yehya's life upside down which forces him leave the village.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF)

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney really did buy Wrexham AFC. (YouTube)
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Ross

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
  • ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is available to stream on Disney+ in the Middle East
  • Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds really did buy Wrexham AFC and really did find themselves in the crosshairs of suspicious fans
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: It sounds like a pitch for a Hollywood project: A pair of movie stars find themselves as the new owners of a famous old football club from a downtrodden part of Wales, discovering that all their money and celebrity friends mean nothing to the diehard fans of the club, who are skeptical of their new benefactors.

But rather than a heartwarming sports comedy that teaches the characters and the audience something about finding a family where you least expect it (or some other rote cliché), that is actually the premise for “Welcome to Wrexham” — a documentary series made by FX and showing on Disney+. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds really did buy Wrexham AFC and really did find themselves in the crosshairs of suspicious fans who could not decide if the two stars were the club’s guardian angels or simply fame-hungry narcissists with an eye on strip-mining their beloved team.

As part of their attempt to win over the fans, the pair are using “Welcome to Wrexham” as a way to document the first two years of their tenure and to give fans and viewers a window into the reasons behind the ostensibly baffling business decision to purchase a struggling football club. Because let’s be very clear: This is not a sports series in the vein of Amazon’s “All or Nothing” show, which followed teams such as Manchester City, Juventus and Arsenal.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a very different proposition. Much like the club’s owners, there is a playfulness and silliness that pervades the show. For every hard-talking business meeting, there is a segment on the pair making Welsh cakes. And for every heart-wrenching drama on the pitch, there is a mood-lifting look at the juxtaposition of two global megastars and a small Welsh football team.

But, bafflingly, it works. Sure, it is a little contrived at times, and McElhenney and Reynolds occasionally come across as achingly desperate to be liked. But the series does give you a very honest-feeling look at why and how these two movie stars decided to take on such a left-field challenge. Over the course of two years, Wrexham fans began to believe that their new owners were serious about lifting their team through the leagues. By the end of “Welcome to Wrexham,” viewers will be too.

