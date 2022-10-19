You are here

  • Home
  • US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

The plan aims to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.
The plan aims to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.
Short Url

https://arab.news/je5y5

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation’s emergency supply and begin refilling the reserve as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The move came two weeks after OPEC+  announced a production cut, raising fears a of a new spike in US pump prices.

Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for higher crude and gasoline prices, while noting prices had fallen 30  percent from their peak earlier this year.

But prices “are not falling fast enough,” he said.

“Families are hurting,” and gasoline prices are squeezing their budgets, he added.

The plan aims to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.

Biden, facing criticism from Republicans who charge he is tapping the reserve for political reasons and not because there is an emergency, also said he would refill the SPR reserve in the upcoming years.

The White House said his aim would be to buy crude oil prices are at or below $67-$72 a barrel.

Biden’s efforts to use federal powers to balance the US oil market underscores just how much the war in Ukraine, rampant inflation and the OPEC+ production cut have upended the plans of a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel free future.

U.S. presidents have little control over petroleum prices, but the country's massive gasoline consumption - the highest in the world - means high prices at the pump can be political poison. Retail gasoline prices have fallen from a high in June, but remain above historical averages.

Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.

While the initial plan was to end those sales in November, purchases by companies, including Marathon Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Valero Energy Corp., were slower than expected over the summer and some 15 million barrels remain unsold.

Those will be put up for bidding for delivery in December, a senior administration official said, and extra oil could also be made available if needed.

“The president’s going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we’re doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases — if necessary,” Amos Hochstein, a senior US energy adviser, said on Wednesday.

Biden plans to refill the SPR in the upcoming years, but only at prices at or below a range of $67 to $72 dollars a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, the senior administration official said.

“There’s no imminent threat of oil collapse,” Hochstein said on CNBC later.

Topics: SPR OPEC+ US

Related

OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand
Business & Economy
OPEC+ decisions are purely technical to strike balance between supply, demand

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply

Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
  • US crude stocks down 1.7m barrels last week: EIA
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth and news that the US will release more crude from its reserves.

Brent crude futures for December settlement were up $1.54, or 1.6 percent, to $91.56 a barrel by 12:47 p.m. EDT (1647 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude for November, that is expiring on Thursday, was at $84.55 a barrel, up $1.73, or 2.1 percent.

In the previous session, the benchmarks hit a two-week low on reports that US President Joe Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

US crude inventories fell unexpectedly last week — down 1.7 million barrels, weekly government showed, against expectations for a build of 1.4 million barrels. SPR levels fell 3.6 million barrels to just over 405 million, the lowest since May 1984.

Meanwhile, US refiners were still operating at higher rates than usual for this time of year, running at 89.5 percent of capacity.

“Oil is taking it as a positive as we got a surprise drawdown even with another SPR release,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Refinery runs came in stronger than anticipated. Supplies are still dangerously tight which should give us some support.”

A pending EU ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, of 2 million barrels per day also supported prices.

The EU’s sanctions on Russian crude takes effect in December, and sanctions on oil products will take effect in February.

“Prices need to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming months to slow demand growth and restore the supply-demand balance, in our view, given that oil inventories stand at a multi-year low,” said UBS analysts in a note.

China this week postponed the release of some key economic data, a highly unusual move that stoked fears of weak growth.

There were also some signs of resurgent Chinese oil demand, including private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp. and state-run ChemChina receiving further import quotas. 

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ WTI Brent US SPR

Related

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
AFP

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion are expected to grow just 1 percent this year despite concerns over the impact of the energy crisis, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday, amid bumper growth for renewable energy.

The IEA predicted that the carbon dioxide emitted for energy by burning oil, gas and coal would stand at 33.8 billion tons in 2022, more than 300 million tons more than in 2021.

That increase was, however, far smaller than the 2-billion-ton jump the world experienced last year as countries turned to fossil fuels to power their COVID-19 recoveries, it added.

The UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of some eight percent each year this decade.

The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propped up some coal demand this year due to hikes in natural gas prices, said the IEA.

But the relatively small increase in coal emissions had been offset by widespread deployment of renewable tech, including electric vehicles — and this had prevented a CO2 rise of some 1 billion tons in 2022.

“The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared — and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy.”

The IEA analysis showed that solar photovoltaic and wind capacity grew by more than 700 terawatt-hours in 2022, the largest single year rise on record.

Birol said the trend is due to continue “thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months.”

Coal was expected to register the next largest increase due to high gas prices, rising 200 millions tons in terms of CO2, or around 2 percent year-on-year.

The IEA said emissions in Europe were likely to fall slightly this year and continue their downward trajectory with a spate of new renewable projects slated for next year.

In China, the world’s largest polluter, emissions will stay largely flat in 2022, it said.

Topics: IEA carbon climate emissions

Related

OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
Business & Economy
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco proceeds with its energy-trading unit’s IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is proceeding with its plan for an initial public offering of its energy-trading unit, in a move that would be one of the largest share sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The listing is planned for the end of the year or early 2023, they added.

The oil company is currently adding more banks to the IPO, they explained, adding that it could value over $30 billion.

However, Aramco declined to comment, the report said.

Aramco Trading was established in 2011. It buys and sells crude oil, diesel and liquefied natural gas.

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco IPO unit

Related

Aramco launches 2 offshore fabrication yards to raise Saudi Arabia’s capacity by 200%
Business & Economy
Aramco launches 2 offshore fabrication yards to raise Saudi Arabia’s capacity by 200%

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Updated 19 October 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Jana Salloum
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Updated 19 October 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI Jana Salloum Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is eyeing to automate 4,000 factories as the Kingdom makes itself capable to compete with global entities in the fourth industrial revolution, according to Osama Al-Zamil, vice minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the Factories of the Future program on Wednesday, Al-Zamil said that the factories in Saudi Arabia are turning sustainable and simultaneously, they are creating more job opportunities for Saudis. 

He further noted that the Factories of the Future program is the latest quantum leap in Saudi Arabia's industrial sector. 

"The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources have been keen to shed light on one of our most important programs (Factories of the Future) through which we seek to build a long-term future vision, focusing on the future of the economy of our generations, and to keep pace with the fast developments," said Al-Zamil. 

The vice minister further pointed out that the ministry initially finalized 4,000 factories for automation, which constitutes approximately 30 percent factories in the Kingdom. 

He added: "We set our plans according to many possibilities, from finding sources of funding to updating regulations and legislation and finding incentives that the sector needs in order to reach this target." 

The vice minister said that the National Productivity Program, known as NPP, is planning to help 100 industrial companies achieve the highest rates of production efficiency, by making use of advanced technology. 

According to the minister, the Kingdom has already launched capacity centers for the fourth industrial revolution, targeting sectors including energy, mining, industry and logistics. 

He further added that the government would also install optical fiber networks and mobile phone towers for developed areas in 35 industrial cities to materialize the fourth industrial revolution. 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy
Business & Economy
Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal
Updated 19 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal

UAE in focus—Dubai-listed Aramex acquires MyUS in $265m deal
Updated 19 October 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Dubai-listed courier firm Aramex has bought Access USA Shipping LLC, also known as MyUS, in a $265 million all-cash deal.

As per the acquisition, MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a unit within the company’s courier business segment.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, known as ADQ, holds a 22.32 percent stake in Aramex. 

India UAE trade set to surge

DP World hosted ‘India-UAE Bridge; Dubai – India’s Gateway to the World,’ an initiative to showcase the role of Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone in boosting non-oil trade between the UAE and India to $100 billion over the next five years.

This aligns with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries in February 2022, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

The CEPA agreement was signed to eliminate tariffs on more than 10,000 products and services over the next 10 years, which will have a positive impact on trade between the two countries and the wider Gulf region.

After the CEPA came into force in May 2022, India’s non-oil trade with the UAE witnessed a 14 percent increase during the July to August 2022 period. 

Swvl takes steps to prevent Nasdaq delisting

Dubai-based mobility and transport solutions provider Swvl will take measures to prevent its stock from being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, its CFO told Alarabiya.

Youssef Salem said that the company is subject to delisting due to the regulations that stipulate that the stock has fallen to a level of less than one dollar over 30 consecutive sessions.

This happens as Swvl's stock slipped below $1 over 19 consecutive sessions, to record $0.56 at the end of last Friday's session.

He explained that there is no impact on the company's operational business and that it justifies the reduction of employment by not achieving profitability in the places where it is located.

Salem added that there are different ways to support the share price, most notably the process of aggregating shares.

The second option is the stock itself recovering with the improvements of the markets and reaching required levels. 

 

 

Topics: United Arab Emirates UAE economy

Latest updates

US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
US to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high gas prices
Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon
Cholera outbreak spreads in Lebanon
Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany
Egyptian army receives first frigate from Germany
Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
Oil edges up amid caution over tightening supply
IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022
IEA expects global carbon emissions to grow just 1% in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.