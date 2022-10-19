You are here

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Painters work on a mural of Diego Maradona by artist Martin Ron in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
  • Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona in the Mexico 86 final, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August
  • Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in football history against England at Mexico 86, sold for $8.01m in May
Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland.
Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country’s football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.
“I want to thank you, Marcelo, for having brought us this armor. An important armor for all of Argentine football. This shirt allowed us to hug each other when we won the title of Mexico,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said in a statement.
“The value of this means a lot to our country and our history.”
Maradona set up Jorge Burruchaga for the winner in the 1986 final at the Azteca Stadium as Argentina triumphed 3-2 to claim their second World Cup title.
Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, sold for a then-record 7.14 million pounds ($8.01 million) at an auction in May.
That shirt is on loan to the Sports Museum in Qatar which is hosting this year’s World Cup starting on Nov. 20.

Topics: Argentina Germany Mexico 86 Diego Maradona Lothar Matthaeus

$400,000 Saudi equestrian competition gets international listing

  • The race will take place on Jan. 28, 2023
RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia’s domestic equestrian competitions has been given an international listed status by the body that oversees thoroughbred racing globally, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday.

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup, a major contest on the Kingdom’s racing calendar, represents the JCSA’s second internationally classified race — the other being The Saudi Cup.

The International Federation of Horse Racing’s newly upgraded competition earned an average rating of 102.17 over the last three years.

Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the JCSA said: “The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia continues to develop its capabilities and capacity to service a growing racing industry within The Kingdom. Contributing positively at a regional and wider international level remains a key priority for us and our continued forward momentum in all development areas bears this out.”

The announcement comes ahead of the new Riyadh racing season which begins on Oct. 27, at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in the Saudi capital, and includes the $35.35m Saudi Cup weekend.

The International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing confirm this weekend that two Saudi Cup weekend races, the USD$2m Obaiya Arabian Classic and the $1m Al Mneefah Cup, will be run as a Group 1 and a Group 2 respectively.

“Our commitment to ensuring the future of Purebred Arabian racing is borne out by the progress we are making and we look forward to hosting the best Arabian horses from around the world during Saudi Cup weekend,” said Prince Bandar.

The 2,000m SAR1.5m, ($400,000) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, to take place on January 28, 2023, was previously run as a domestic Group 1 and is a Saudi Cup qualifier.

Last season’s winner, Making Miracles (GB), a stablemate of eventual Saudi Cup victor, Emblem Road (USA), went on to finish fourth in the 1,800m Group 1 $20m showpiece last February.

For the first time this season The Saudi Cup meeting, scheduled to take place on the 24-25 February 2023, will feature two international Group 1s, comprising part of two eight-race cards worth a total of $35.35m across the weekend.

Topics: Saudi sport

Saudi handball team Al-Khaleej beat Sydney Uni at Super Globe 2022

  • The Kingdom’s other representatives in the competition, Mudhar, fell to a second straight defeat in a loss to SL Benfica of Portugal
  • Al-Khaleej led Sydney 14-10 at half time and ramped up their dominance after the break to win by the comfortable margin of 35-21
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khaleej defeated Australian team Sydney University 35-21 on day 2 of the International Handball Federation Super Globe 2022 in Dammam on Wednesday night.

The victory in their opening game in Group A was the first win by either of the two Saudi teams competing in the tournament. The other one, Mudhar, later lost 39-27 to SL Benfica of Portugal. It was their second straight loss, after a defeat on Tuesday in their opening Group B match against Al-Ahly of Egypt, the reigning African champions.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, the tournament features 12 teams and continues until Oct. 23. This year marks the 15th, and largest, staging of the championship, which was launched in 1997.

Al-Khaleej led Sydney 14-10 at half time and ramped up their dominance after the break to win by a comfortable margin.

In the last match of the evening, Mudhar trailed 14-10 at the break and were unable to overcome the deficit in the second half against strong European opponents who pulled further ahead.

In Wednesday’s other matches, Esperance of Tunisia defeated Club Ministros of Mexico 46-21 in Group D, while Kielce of Poland defeated Al-Kuwait Club 47-26 in Group C.

Topics: International Handball Federation Super Globe 2022 Al-Khaleej Sydney University Mudhar

Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

  • The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021
  • A revamped Super League plan is expected regardless of the Luxembourg court’s final ruling next year
GENEVA: The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year.
German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021.
Reichart’s hiring comes as A22 and Super League holdouts Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus await a European Court of Justice ruling in their challenge to the alleged monopoly control they say Champions League organizer UEFA has over international competitions.
A revamped Super League plan — likely involving more clubs from more countries in a multi-tier competition with promotion and relegation — is expected regardless of the Luxembourg court’s final ruling next year.
The “Super League” brand that proved so toxic last year would likely also change, Reichart said Wednesday in an interview with reporters from German news agency DPA.
“The name Super League is not set,” Reichart said
His role was described by A22 as “to initiate an active and extended dialogue with a comprehensive group of football stakeholders including clubs, players, coaches, fans, media and policy makers.”
Reichart worked in commercial rights in the sports industry with the Sportfive agency and was CEO of German commercial broadcaster RTL from 2019 through 2021.
The Super League was first planned as a 20-team breakaway with 15 founding members given protected places and guaranteed extra income. The top Champions League teams currently earn up to about 130 million euros ($127 million) per season in prize money from UEFA.
The breakaway league launched despite failing to persuade German powers Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to sign up, nor influential Paris Saint-Germain whose Qatari ownership has close ties to UEFA.
“I am looking forward to talks in every European territory and obviously in Germany too,” Reichart told DPA.
The original project collapsed within 48 hours amid a fierce backlash from UEFA, plus fans and lawmakers in England where clubs that were key to its success pulled out.
The Super League was perceived then as an elitist power and money grab that would deny or limit chances for teams in other countries to join, potentially in breach of European Union competition laws.
“The clubs involved have taken the concept of a permanent membership off the table,” Reichart said.
Reichart earlier said in a statement he supported the presidents of Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
“I believe they are asking the right questions and am personally keen to listen to many diverse voices so that the European football community can jointly find the right answers,” Reichart said of club leaders including Madrid’s Florentino Pérez and Andrea Agnelli at Juventus.
They became the public faces of trying to tear down the traditional pyramid structure of European soccer that can allow clubs from the grass roots to rise through domestic leagues to compete in the Champions League.
That so-called European sports model and UEFA’s authority have been protected by the European Union, which views soccer and its clubs as having a key role in their communities and wider society.
Madrid have flourished during the turmoil of the past 18 months, winning a record 13th European title and another Spanish league trophy last season
However, Barcelona and Juventus have seen their financial and sporting success decline and both now risk failing next month to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Both have reported record losses since the failed Super League launch, though also blamed the COVID-19 pandemic.
The European court in Luxembourg set a Dec. 15 target to give a non-binding opinion on the Super League case that was heard by 15 judges over two days in July. The full ruling is due next year.

Topics: European Super league football real madrid Barcelona Juventus

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally

  • Aiming for second overall in last round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship from Oct. 19-23
  • Yazeed Al-Rajhi: I am looking to win the Andalusia Rally
DOS HERMANOS: Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi is preparing for the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship in Andalusia from Oct. 19 to 23, with the aim to finish in second overall.

Due to a heat wave that swept across Europe and caused widespread fires, the rally which was scheduled for June in Dos Hermanos, a province of Seville within the Andalusia region in southern Spain, was postponed to October.

It is the only European round of the calendar, with the qualifying stage taking place on Wednesday.

The total distance of this year’s edition of the rally is 1,952 kilometers.

Al-Rajhi, currently in third place in the championship standings, is looking to overtake Sebastien Loeb in second place, who has a 22-point lead on him.

“I am looking to win the Andalusia Rally, we had a great season and really impressive results this season.

“We started at the Dakar Rally, and I finished in third place, which is a historic result for a Saudi driver.”

“(The) Andalusia Rally is the final rally of the long-running rally championship this season and I want to finish it in the top positions. As a team, we have been doing very well since the beginning of the season and we will continue to do our great job until the last stage.”

“This season, everything was different and new for us, as well as the new regulations. Our new Toyota Hilux T1+ car produced a great performance, and the battle for the top three will run until the end of the last stage next Sunday.”

Al-Rajhi thanked his official partners Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their support.

Topics: Yazeed Al-Rajhi FIA World Rally-Raid Championship Andalusia Rally

Morocco to host first Asian golf tour event in North Africa

  • $1.5m free event to feature local and international stars from Nov. 3-6
  • The inaugural International Series has had four events to date in 2022
RABAT: World-class international golf tees off in Morocco next month with the Asian Tour’s groundbreaking International Series making its debut in North Africa.
The International Series Morocco will be hosted at the historic Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, in Rabat, from Nov. 3 to 6, with free admission.
With prize money of $1.5 million up for grabs, the event plays a key role in determining the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, as well as the International Series money list winner.
The International Series was launched earlier this year thanks to a new landmark partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf to raise the profile of the game in Asia and the Middle East.
“This has been an unprecedented season and we were delighted to be able to announce exciting news about the Asian Tour’s first visit to North Africa in Morocco — with its illustrious golfing heritage,” said Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour.
The inaugural International Series has had four events to date in 2022; with local star Taehoon Ok (International Series Korea) and Nitithorn Thippong (International Series Singapore) the winners back in August.
The International Series Thailand kicked off in March and was won by emerging American star Sihwan Kim at Black Mountain Golf Club. Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent claimed the International Series England in June.
Alongside Asia’s stars, the field will include eight of the best homegrown Moroccan players who will be announced at a later date.
“After three years of shutdown due to COVID-19, we are delighted to once again host a top-notch international professional competition,” said Abderrahim Bouftas, president of the golf venue.
“It’s hugely exciting for Morocco to play host to the new International Series and a chance for us to see the very best and emerging talents from the Asian Tour and Moroccan golf. We are proud of our tradition and its prestigious history of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. It’s a huge opportunity for the passionate Moroccan fan base here to see world-class golf on the jewel in our crown here, the Red Course.”
Designed by Robert Trent Jones, the course was commissioned by King Hassan II in the late 1960s and is situated in the capital Rabat.
The venue has hosted many events of the European Tour, Ladies European Tour and PGA Champions series in recent times.
Hicham Berdaii, director of the venue, said: “This is another important historic milestone for Royal Golf Dar Es Salam as we host the inaugural International Series Morocco tournament. We are hugely looking forward to opening our doors for all with admission free for spectators. We want to inspire even more people locally to get into golf and for the world to see what incredible courses Morocco has on offer. With a new purpose-built spectator village at the venue, we look to hosting families, friends, golf fans and our members to enjoy an exciting new event on the golfing calendar.”
After Morocco, the International Series Egypt takes place the following week at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo from Nov. 10 to 13.
 

Topics: Morocco golf International Series

