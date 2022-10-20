Saudi Arabia’s 1st international audio content conference underway

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first-ever gathering of international audio content creators has got underway in Riyadh.
The Ignite the Sound event, taking place in the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District until Oct. 22, includes more than 20 workshops, 75 keynote speakers, and 30 panel discussions.
During the conference, regional and world experts will be offering advice on techniques for producing quality podcasts and audio content.
Mohammed Al-Rubaian, secretary of the Saudi Digital Content Council, opened the event which he said aimed to link creative people with international specialists in the digital sector who could assist and mentor them.
“The digital economy holds many opportunities, and one of the essential pillars of the digital economy is digital content.
“We have been watching the market for the past two years and saw the potential. We aim to raise the market size by 267 percent. That would increase participation in the domestic product seven times on current levels, and jobs 12 times by 2030,” he said.
During the opening ceremony, Mohammed Islam, host of “The Mo Show” podcast, discussed ways to make an income from digital content with guests Chirag Desai, founder of Amaeya Media, Hadeel Al-Eisa, Ithra’s director of communication and content production, and James Cridland, editor of Podnews.
Islam, whose English podcast offers an insight into daily life in Saudi Arabia, questioned if the relatively low cost of setting up podcasts could pose a competition threat to mainstream media organizations.
Cridland said: “I think big corporations already know this, such as the BBC, and they are losing some of their real talents as they go to a podcast where they can be freer and less regulated, allowing them to do more.”
He noted that there were more than 4 million different podcasts around the world. “It is up to you as a consumer to decide if this content is right for you,” he added.
Desai said: “If you want to be a podcaster, there are two things that matter: The purpose of why you are doing it, and then having a plan, because many podcasts fail because the plan wasn’t there.”
Islam pointed out that 200,000 of the 4 million podcasts had only managed a maximum six episodes because their creators had either not been consistent or failed to introduce new material.
Al-Eisa said the main focus of many podcasters was on going viral.
“Sometimes they wouldn’t consider their content, especially some new young content providers; they focus on going viral and becoming a trend which kills all of it, and I think people should focus on the purpose.”
With the goal of helping to make Saudi Arabia one of the leading digital nations by 2030, the Ignite executive program hosts intergenerational conversations in a bid to remove barriers and open new avenues for knowledge sharing and information exchange.
RIYADH: A new digital platform aimed at bringing Saudi communities together through hobby clubs has been launched in the Kingdom.
The Hawi initiative, part of the Saudi Quality of Life program, was unveiled on Wednesday during a ceremony in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.
Via the platform, a national marketing campaign will be conducted on Oct. 21 promoting the Hawi community under an Arabic hashtag, meaning Find Your People.
From pottery making, fashion, and collecting valuable items, to artisanry, public speaking and reading, the platform will offer hobby clubs that any age group or gender can join or establish to develop their passions and connect with like-minded individuals.
Khalid Albaker, the Quality of Life program’s chief delivery support officer, told Arab News: “Hobbies in the Kingdom were an absent sector in the past. It didn’t have an official space that represented it.
“When we talk about official spaces with participation from government sectors that enables an individual or a group to create their own club or join an existing one, we provide a full space for them.
“This safe space creates societies that are fully supported by government entities,” he said.
Twelve sectors have contributed to establishing the leisure platform, including the ministries of education, environment, water, and agriculture, media, sport, municipal rural affairs and housing, as well as the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, the General Entertainment Authority, and the Presidency of State Security.
The program aims to encourage community members to pursue their passions, develop cultural richness and appreciation, and create greater avenues for members of the public to engage and connect under the values of respect, curiosity, liveliness, humility, interest, and innovation.
Meshal Al-Rasheed, the Quality of Life program’s chief strategy officer, told Arab News: “We established this organization so that the work becomes professional, to enable anyone with a hobby to register a club, and review the club and the people involved through government sectors.
“It’s a reliable platform, even in terms of security and community. Anyone can sign up and be comfortable and practice their hobbies.”
The program launched a pilot version of Hawi last year.
Al-Rasheed said: “The pilot launch of Hawi achieved really great numbers. We established 155 hobby clubs and reached 25 cities within the Kingdom, and the numbers keep going up.
“The turnout was great, and the awareness and passion were huge; even though the accompanying media campaign didn’t launch fully until today, the official launch, there were many people interested in connecting and registering on the platform,” he added.
RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh launched a live discussion, “Prospects for Cooperation and Economic Integration between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Emirates News Agency reported.
The session, which was moderated by Mohammed Al-Qahtani, head of the commercial affairs department at the UAE Embassy, included a discussion on bilateral relations, Vision 2030, national economic growth, and the link between a knowledge-based economy and development.
Participants contemplated the political and economic implications of emerging global issues for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the impact on regional economic growth.
During the discussion, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan emphasized the strength of the countries’ strategic relations, built on solid foundations and bolstered by their leaders.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing integration between the two countries, stating that UAE-Saudi relations represented an exceptional model of cooperation and solidarity. He praised the Kingdom’s development and growth under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership.
Salman bin Muhammad Olayan, member of the Saudi-Emirati Joint Business Council, president of the Olayan Group for Commercial Investment, and founder of Jawab Center, emphasized the importance of boosting cooperation between the region’s two largest economies.
He discussed the business council’s activities and called for the formation of a development committee.
Olayan said that Vision 2030 would increase prosperity throughout the region, and that human capital, not physical resources, was the primary driver of national development.
Riyadh: Two high profile green forums spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take place in November alongside the UN’s flagship climate change summit to be held in Egypt.
The Crown Prince has announced the second editions of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will be held in Sharm El Sheikh in tandem with the global Climate Change Conference, known as COP27.
The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7, while the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12.
“I would like to thank His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for hosting the MGI Summit and SGI Forum in Egypt this year. We are holding them in tandem with COP27, an event bringing nations from around the world together under one roof, to advance global climate ambitions by inspiring joint activity at the local, regional, and international levels,” the crown prince said.
“Our partnership with Egypt reflects a shared belief in the importance of collaborative action to address the environmental and climate challenges facing the region and the world today,” he added.
#Breaking: HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the 2nd editions of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in November 2022.
The MGI Summit is a strategic regional platform that promotes cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange and discussion between heads of state, relevant government ministers and policy makers.
The second edition of the SGI Forum meanwhile, will convene an elite lineup of climate experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress that has been made towards achieving the climate targets announced by the Kingdom last year.
The theme of this year’s forum, ‘From ambition to action’, reflects Saudi Arabia’s determination to turn these targets into reality by catalyzing collective action to confront climate challenges that impact the entire world, according to a press release.
MGI and SGI were launched by the Crown Prince in 2021 to enhance Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.
The Crown Prince used the opening of the first SGI Forum in October 2021 to announce the Kingdom aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 through the Carbon Circular Economy approach.
It was also confirmed that the Kingdom will plant 10 billion trees across the country and designate 30 percent of country’s land and sea territories as protected areas during the coming decades.
In addition, Saudi Arabia has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, SPA reported.
The national goals contribute to achieving regional targets set out by the Kingdom at the MGI Summit.
These focus on reducing regional carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions and planting 50 billion trees across the region as part of the world’s largest afforestation program.
DUBAI: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has laid the foundations for a new school to be built in the Nisab District in Yemen’s Shabwah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The project will see the construction of a 12-classroom school, equipped with the relevant tools required to ensure children in the governorate have access to quality education, according to SPA.
The SDRPY supports Yemen’s education sector through 52 development projects and initiatives, and includes the establishment of 23 schools and centers for gifted children in the country, SPA reported.
The schools have several facilities including scientific laboratories, computer laboratories, and sports fields.
The SDRPY projects also include the building and renovating of universities, providing learning tools for educational facilities, printing and distributing textbooks, and launching safe transportation services to schools and universities, SPA said.
Under the SDRPY, hundreds of male and female students in Yemen have been given educational opportunities in a stimulating and integrated educational environment.
The projects have also supported students’ extracurricular activities and provided them with creative opportunities.
The SDRPY has launched hundreds of development projects and programs that target multiple sectors including education, health, infrastructure, energy, and water.
RIYADH: The walls of Irqah Hospital’s compound, thought among young Riyadh locals to be haunted, has been transformed into a canvas for local and international graffiti artists.
Once suppressed, the art is now celebrated as the Kingdom'd Visual Arts Commission presents its inaugural annual street art festival, Shift22.
The festival showcases commissioned and existing works from over 30 Saudi and international graffiti artists, focusing on murals, sound and video installations, and unconventional sculptures built by repurposing the abandoned hospital’s discarded materials.
Visual Arts Commission's CEO Dina Amin said: “Shift22 is part of the commission’s efforts to celebrate and encourage local and international visual artists by providing platforms for creative exchange and dialogue. This festival is an example of the many exciting visual arts opportunities that are a result of the growing local art scene.”
Saudi artist Deyaa Rambo’s piece is inspired by the transformation of the country and its modern reality. “Harwala,” an Arabic word for jogging, reflects a culture that is only moving forward with intention.
“As a culture, we carry the past and present with us, to walk towards the future … The idea talks about how culture is moving forward towards development, but not at an incomprehensible speed: It’s a calculated speed,” Rambo told Arab News.
Coming from an artistic family, he credits his passion to the environment he was raised in. In the early 2000s, when graffiti first began surfacing within the region as a legitimate art form, he discovered the underground scene.
“Meeting other graffiti artists, I got inspired and realized I need to develop as an artist myself,” Rambo said
After creating a small community of like-minded individuals, importing spray cans, taking part in small projects, and the occasional bit of street vandalism, they opened up the first graffiti store in the Kingdom: DHAD.
Locally, the DHAD family has collaborated with schools, institutes, exhibitions, galleries, and companies such as Mercedes and HP to design inspiring, unique interiors and exteriors.
Globally, the community’s work was recognized and showcased in exhibitions and events across the Gulf and beyond, including Tunisia, Morocco, Malaysia, Germany, and France.
“DHAD is basically all about the lifestyle of graffiti, (providing) tools, spray cans for artists, This is when the community was first created in Saudi Arabia,” Rambo said.
Deriving his inspiration from fantastical elements, his piece reimagines a modern Saudi as an anonymous figure trotting forward in a traditional thobe and shemagh.
According to Rambo, the responsibility of spreading awareness about the art form lies ultimately with local artists, not just in dedicated spaces, but true to traditional graffiti style: Publicly.
“That’s our mission, because graffiti globally was fought against, that it sends a negative message. Graffiti art isn’t restricted to exhibitions or museums to see the art. It’s in the streets — it’s for everyone.”
Contributing Saudi artist Zeinab Al-Mahoozi began her journey in 2011, credited to her curiosity, using stencil techniques to create dynamic and captivating artworks. She made a promise to herself that if she succeeded in her first attempt at the method, she would dedicate a whole exhibition to her street artworks.
Her mural is a whimsical self-portrait, showing herself setting a bird free into a corner of the universe.
“Graffiti art is known as an illegal art form, but to be supported as graffiti artists from government sectors — either the Ministry of Culture, or media, or others — that’s something we really needed. We’re very happy about it, and we’re very lucky,” she said.
While Shift22 is dedicated to platforming local talent, it also creates cultural exchange opportunities as it hosts various artists from around the world to contribute to the festival.
Europe-based Australian artist James Reka, like many graffiti artists, was first introduced to the underground scene through skateboarding and hiphop culture. His 20 years of experience started off with traditional letterform graffiti, which later developed into characters and figures.
“I’m honored to be invited to come to Saudi Arabia to be able to leave my own message behind … It’s nice to be acknowledged that it is something special, it is an art form,” he told Arab News.
Adhering to his signature style, Reka’s work is abstract, but carries a message of unity. A closer look at the mural would show colorful hands all reaching for each other, embedding the idea that love and community are at the heart of graffiti culture.
“(I’m honored) to also be able to paint and meet with a lot of local artists and share common knowledge about art, creativity, life in general — we’re all children of this earth. It’s a small world sometimes, even though I came from the other side of the world, we have a lot of things in common,” Reka said.
The festival is held at the abandoned hospital, holding true to the vintage graffiti fashion of marking underground and deserted spaces.
The open-air exhibition was curated by the New York-based artistic agency Creative Philosophy, dedicating the theme to geometric patterns to parallel the hospital’s architecture.
In addition to featured works by renowned and upcoming artists, such as Saudi REXCHOUK and Turkish-American Refik Anadol, the festival will hold a series of workshops, seminars, and activities highlighting the various elements of street art.
The festival will run until Oct. 30 alongside live music, streetwear shops, street food, breakdancing, and skateboarding.