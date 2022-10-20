You are here

4 pop-culture highlights from across the region this week
The new track from the Saudi hip-hop aficionado’s “Big Hass Presents” series features five female rappers. (Supplied)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: From jewelry launches to music releases, here are four pop-culture highlights from around the region. 

Pól

‘1st of July’

The latest release from the Lebanese singer-songwriter, who just returned from a residency in France, is a simple, sentimental ballad that places her emotional vocal performance front and center, above a lilting piano accompaniment. “As dark as the night of July 1, 2021, was, it brought just enough enlightenment and self-determination for me to write this song,” Pol told Arab News.

Big Hass

‘3AIB’

The new track from the Saudi hip-hop aficionado’s “Big Hass Presents” series features five female rappers — Meryem Saci, Rana (pictured), Loppa, Dareen, and Nadine El-Roubi — spitting furious bars in both English and Arab over a catchy, old-school beat from producer Big Moe in a song that serves as a rebuttal to those who believe women should act and dress in a specific way.

Usfuur

‘Squeeze It’

The recently launched collection from Syrian designer Yara Tlass’ Usfuur jewelry line is inspired, Tlass says, by the colorful work of acclaimed Lebanese artists Etel Adnan and Hugette Caland. “Elements such as mountains, oceans and skies can be found on dainty pendants designed to reflect the artists’ strong bond with nature,” a press release states. The title comes from a Caland quote about squeezing life “like an orange.”

Zef

‘Tlef El Dunya’

The Lebanese singer-songwriter has dropped his first track in Egyptian dialect, accompanied by a quirky self-produced music video. “Tlef El Dunya” is built over cheerful, reggae-inflected instrumentation and is, a press release says, “an easy-listening, feel-good love anthem that seamlessly flows from its cheerful verses to an infectiously catchy chorus.”

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby’s London

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby’s London
Arab News

  • Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘20th Century Art / Middle East’ auction, which closes Oct. 25
Arab News

 

Etel Adnan

‘California’

With an estimated value of up to £150,000 ($170,000) this piece from the revered late Lebanese painter is one of the highlights of the auction. This particular work, Sotheby’s says in the auction notes, “captures the exquisiteness of Adnan’s cubist abstraction in a composition recalling the cityscape of a place that she once called home … In fact, one may recognize … the well-known skyline of San Francisco.” It is an excellent example of both Adnan’s passionate painting style — thick textures and bold colors — and of her ability to represent emotions on canvas. It also shows how Adnan liked to leave her works open to interpretation. “Abstract art was the equivalent of poetic expression; I didn’t need to use words, but colors and lines,” Adnan wrote in 1996. She is quoted in the auction notes as also saying: “Art is also a kind of language — but it’s a language of feeling. When I paint, I am happy. I am both an optimistic, happy person, and caught in and aware of tragedy. Although I lived in California most of my life, I never had a time where I could forget the problems of the Middle East. Every morning the newspaper would remind me.”

Aref Al-Rayess

‘Untitled (The Desert)’

This is a work from the Lebanese artist’s series of paintings of the Saudi Arabian desert, which he created while based in Jeddah in the 1980s, having relocated to the Kingdom because of the Lebanese Civil War at the invitation of then-mayor of Jeddah, Dr. Mohammed Said Farsi. “While living in Jeddah, the artist was set the task of sculpting seven works in stone and aluminum to be installed in the city’s open-air museum. These sculptures provided a new platform for abstraction in his art; henceforth, the success of their form led to another five works being placed in the city of Tabuk,” the auction notes explain. “The marble and stone used for these commissions were sourced by the artist during multiple excursions across Saudi Arabia. These excursions exposed El-Rayess to the tranquility and spirituality of the Arabian desert … and provided an escape from the distress and corruption of his homeland. He was particularly inspired by the sanctity of light, its beauty and mysticism, which he sought to reproduce in his art.”

Ziad Antar

‘Mecca’

This image of Makkah is part of the Lebanese filmmaker and photographer’s “Expired” series, which was shot with an old camera (a 1948 Kodak) using black-and-white film that was made in 1973 and officially expired in 1976. “It is the ruinous condition of the films that interested me as a medium for my work. As a result, the images are sometimes void of pigment, often damaged, blackened or blurred,” Antar explained to Edge of Arabia. “The outcome was always unpredictable and uncertain. The whole experiment lies in the idea that even I did not know the result before the images were printed. Today when we try to develop the technology that surrounds taking an image, what we are trying to make is a good image, an image that translates the reality of what we see before us. But in my artistic practice, I do not care about translating the same image that I am seeing.”

Jamil Molaeb

‘Jerusalem’

The city of Jerusalem was a constant inspiration for Molaeb, a Lebanese artist who began his career in the 1970s. It was a subject he returned to numerous times over the decades, repeating, “with very slight variations of themes and colors, small architectural and figural elements inherent to the city, whilst hinting at universal symbols,” the auction notes state. “This work was painted as a bird’s eye view featuring the Dome of the Rock surrounded by houses, fruits, animals and the city’s dwellers, in a dense intersection of stone and nature.”

Lorna Selim

‘Untitled (Three Generations)’

Selim was an English-born artist who became deeply involved in Baghdad’s modern art scene in the Fifties and Sixties, having moved to Iraq with her husband, Jewad Selim. She was hugely inspired by Iraqi architecture, and the general visual culture of the country, to the extent that she is thought of primarily as an Iraqi, rather than English, artist. As Sotheby’s notes: “She is credited with having unveiled the beauty of her adoptive homeland’s traditions.”

Suleiman Mansour

‘Jericho’

The Palestinian artist has spent much of his life researching Palestine’s cultural heritage, so it is no surprise that so much of his work also focuses on the folklore and traditions of his homeland. His aim, Sotheby’s states, is to “safeguard indigenous Palestinian culture while offering native forms of inspiration to new generations of artists.” This work is a fine example of how Mansour goes about doing that, featuring as it does a young woman in traditional costume. “The wealth of different patterns and colors worn by women, including fellaheen, is a subject of pride in the Palestinian community,” the auction notes say. “Associated with the cultural significance of Jericho and other symbols of peace, this painting is an ode to past serene times, emphasized by rich, warming colors.”

Shafic Aboud

‘Fabrication du Tapis’

Another luminary of Lebanon’s contemporary art scene, Abboud — born in 1926 in the mountains around the Bekaa Valley — moved to Paris when he was 20 to study and remained there for decades, returning to Lebanon annually until the outbreak of the Civil War prevented him from doing so. In this piece, the auction notes state, “the artist used bold sweeping color blocks of red, orange, yellow, and plummy purples juxtaposed with distinct clouds of mellow olive, icy blue and stony greys, bridging the raw natural beauty and light of Lebanon with the eclectic and dynamic palettes of his Parisian contemporaries.” Its sale estimate is between £80-120,000.

Walid Raad

‘City IV’

Raad’s series “We decided to let them say ‘We are Convinced’ twice. It was more convincing that way” shares some similarities with Ziad Antar’s “Expired” series, in that its photographs are deliberately grainy and discolored. Raad’s 15 images, which include this one, “recalls the Israeli Army’s siege of Beirut,” according to the auction notes. The images are reprints of shots that Raad himself took in 1982, aged 15, and, art writer Kaelen Wilson-Goldie said in 2004, “function not as … evidence to support the assertions of history, but rather as traces … as strange structural links between history, memory, and fantasy.” This image is expected to fetch up to £30,000.

Salah Yousri

‘Untitled (The Fishing Boat)’

The works of Yousri, a Cairo-born artist, were mainly inspired by the aesthetics of Egyptian folklore. This work, the Sotheby’s notes state, “attests to the artist’s flawless mastering of the cubist aesthetic, having studied under French artist André Lhote’s mentorship. The steady strokes and carefully deployed sense of perspective, paired with Yousri’s telltale gleaming deep colors, all speak for the experience and technique gained by the artist over almost 30 years.”

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  
Arab News

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  
Arab News

DUBAI: US rock band OneRepublic will take the stage at Saudi Arabia’s Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building located in AlUla. 

The Grammy-nominated superstars’ gig will take place on Nov. 10 as part of the AlUla Moments concert series that coincides with the Ancient Kingdoms Festival. 

This will be the band’s first time performing in Saudi Arabia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic)

The pop-rock band will sing songs from their popular albums like “Oh My My, Human,” “Native” and others. Along with their “Top Gun: Maverick” themed song – “I Ain’t Worried,” they will also play selected tracks from their newly released “Never Ending Summer” as part of the album’s tour.

OneRepublic’s debut album “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007 included the 20 million selling smash single “Apologize” and earned them a Grammy nomination. The band released several albums thereafter, achieving over five billion streams on Spotify to date.

Syrian Faia Younan will also perform at Maraya. After a successful performance in November 2021, she will bring her unique mix of fresh, light, original, Arabic and Syriac songs to the stage on Nov. 18. 

Egyptian soprano Mai Farouk and the Arab Orchestra will take the stage on Nov. 25.

The Arab Orchestra will be directed by Maestro Mostafa Helmy. 

US comedians Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani head to UAE for stand-up show

US comedians Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani head to UAE for stand-up show
Arab News

US comedians Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani head to UAE for stand-up show

US comedians Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani head to UAE for stand-up show
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix star and stand-up comedian Mohammed Amer is coming to the UAE.

The US Palestinian actor, who stars in Netflix’s “Mo,” will present a show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on March 4, 2023.

Amer will be joined by US comedian Maz Jobrani, whose humor is based on observational comedy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maz Jobrani (@mazjobrani)

Amer is best known for his Netflix comedy special “Mo Amer: The Vagabond.” 

He also stars alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam.”

No stranger to the region, Maz Jobrani is a founding member of the world famous “The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour.” 

Jobrani’s Netflix comedy special “Immigrant” is currently streaming on the platform. His previous comedy special “Pandemic Warrior” was filmed in Dubai. 

Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem

Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem
Hams Saleh

Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem

Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam partnered with Coca-Cola to sing the brand’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 song.

The Riyadh-born, Los Angeles-based music sensation, who has a number of hits under her belt, collaborated with Egyptian rapper Felukah and Mexican singer Danna Paola on a remake of British rock band Queen’s 1986 hit “A Kind of Magic.”

“I am so grateful and I am so excited for the world to hear this song,” Tamtam told Arab News. “The lyrics are very uplifting. It’s very positive. It’s about seeing the light even in the darkness, and I really love that because there are always ups and downs in life so it’s all about embracing the light around us all.”

The songwriter, who is releasing her EP “Ismak” this fall, said that she enjoyed working with the two singers. 

Each of them recorded the song in a different city — Tamtam was in Los Angeles, Felukah was in New York City and Paola was in Mexico City.

“It was so amazing to have three women from different parts of the world record this incredible song all together. It’s interesting to see different people’s takes and ideas all come together as one.”

The trio then shot the music video for the song in Mexico City.

“(The audience) are going to see three powerful women coming together and singing and dancing together,” she said of the video, which will be released on Oct. 21. “It’s really fun. It’s really uplifting. It’s in a beautiful location in Mexico City. It was a magical experience.”

Tamtam went on to describe how she “felt connected” with her collaborators.

“At some point when the three of us were shooting the video, we looked at each other and it was such a powerful moment. I know we are all so grateful to do it together,” she recalled. “When we were there, we felt like we were dreaming. We couldn’t believe it was real. I tried as much as I could to be present and to live the moment, and to embrace every second that I was there.”

Tamtam’s music often has an empowering message for her fans. Her single “We’ve Got Wings,” released in late 2015, helped promote a Saudi breast cancer awareness organization founded by Princess Reema Bint Bandar. “Gender Game” is a song about her journey as a Saudi woman pursuing a music career.

“I love to have a deeper message in my music and this (World Cup) song definitely has that,” she added.

“I really hope that my journey as a Saudi singer and songwriter can help make other people from the region who want to pursue music — I want to help make their journeys easier than mine was,” Tamtam said.

DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 

DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 
DJ Khaled will perform at the event which will run from Dec. 1 to 3. (AFP)
Arab News

DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 

DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM festival 
Arab News

DUBAI: US Palestinian record producer DJ Khaled, US singer Bruno Mars and rapper Post Malone are set to perform at Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM, the largest music festival in the region. 

The event, which will be held in Banban, will run from Dec. 1 to 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Record producers David Guetta, DJ Snake and Carl Cox are returning this year again to perform to their Middle Eastern fans after their record-breaking acts in 2021. 

The music sensations will also be joined by DJs Marshmello, Solomun and Wizkid. The lineup also features Saudi women DJs including Biirdperson, DJ Cosmicat, Dorar, Kayan and Solskin alongside their peers Dish Dash, Vinylmode and regional star DJ Aseel. More names are expected to be announced soon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta)

Chief Operating Officer and head of talent booking at MDLBEAST Talal Albahiti said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia’s music scene has been thriving for the past two decades behind closed doors. With every edition of SOUNDSTORM, we further blow these doors wide open. It’s incredibly special to see music lovers enjoy this new reality, in a safe space with the highest standards of music entertainment.” 

“Talent is at the heart of everything we do at MDLBEAST. As well as bringing superstar global headliners to the Kingdom, it is also essential to us that we center our efforts on showcasing unseen talent from across the region,” he added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lujain (@biirdperson)

 

Organizers revealed that this year’s festival has almost doubled in size with more food and beverage offerings, open seating spaces to relax and parking on site for all general admission ticket holders.

Last year’s event welcomed more than 730,000 attendees.  

