MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion
MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion /node/2184956/business-economy
MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion
The operations are expected to take place in two phases. The first phase is set for June 2025 with accumulative capacity of 1,500 MW while the second phase is expected to begin in November of the same year with the same capacity.
RIYADH: The electrical interconnection between Egypt and Saudi Arabia worth $1.8 billion is set to launch its trial operation by the end of May 2025, Asharq reported.
The operations are expected to take place in two phases. The first phase is set for June 2025 with accumulative capacity of 1,500 MW while the second phase is expected to begin in November of the same year with the same capacity.
Egypt has announced that it is counting on Arab funds to raise as much as $600 million to help finance the project.
Zarqa refinery expansion
Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co. is in advanced talks with a consortium led by Italian firm Tecnimont to move forward with Zarqa refinery expansion project, MEED reported.
The consortium also involves Chinese construction firm Sinopec engineering as well as Japan’s Itochu Corp., which will be supporting the project in terms of financing.
The aim of the project is to expand the Zarqa refinery’s capacity to 150,000 barrels per day, up from the current 60,000 barrels a day.
Offshore project
Italian oilfield services company Saipem has sealed a $4.5 billion contract with the world’s largest liquified natural gas firm Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project to be located offshore the northeast coast of Qatar, Trade Arabia reported.
The scope of the contract will include engineering, procurement, fabrication, as well as the installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes.
Saudi Arabia to become fastest-growing digital health market in GCC
Vision 2030 has sharpened the focus on liveability and habitability of Saudi cities: Knight Frank
Updated 25 min 14 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to build medical facilities worth $13.8 billion by 2030, according to Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s partner and head of research in the Middle East.
“Vision 2030 has sharpened the focus on the public realm, liveability and habitability of Saudi cities. Wellness and wellbeing sit at its heart, with $13.8 billion worth of medical facilities expected to be built by the end of the decade,” Durrani told Arab News.
The expenditure is part of a more comprehensive plan to invest $66.67 billion in the Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure and boost private sector participation to 65 percent by 2030, targeting the privatization of 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers.
The Kingdom is allocating about 14.4 percent of its 2022 budget to healthcare and social development, which amounts to $36.8 billion, the third largest expense after education and military, according to Dubai-based Omnia Health, a global medical directory.
With life expectancy in Saudi Arabia projected to increase from 76.4 to 81.8 years by 2050 and the Kingdom’s population expected to grow to 39.4 million by 2030, increased investment in the healthcare infrastructure and innovation is necessary to drive strong growth in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector, the medical directory reported.
The long march to secure healthcare
The Kingdom has invested in health clusters across the Kingdom, increasing the number of internationally accredited hospitals, doubling the number of primary healthcare visits per capita from two to four and expanding digital healthcare innovation, stated Omnia Health.
According to Colliers International, an investment management entity, the Kingdom will need an additional 20,000 hospital beds by 2030 to tackle shortages and meet the needs of its growing population. The numbers are based on the Kingdom’s rapid expansion plans to host significant infrastructure projects.
“Riyadh alone is expected to see its hospital bed capacity rise by almost 6,600 beds by 2030, the largest increase in the Kingdom,” Durrani said.
Also, another industry metric suggests that a community needs four to six beds per 1,000 population above 65 years, implying that the Kingdom will require between 6,400 and 9,600 beds dedicated to long-term care.
This demand is expected to reach 41,200 to 61,800 LTC beds by 2050, Colliers reported.
“It is estimated that Saudi Arabia will require between 1.64 and 3.05 physicians and nurses per 1,000 population to provide health services in 2030,” stated Omnia Health.
Digital turnaround strategy
The Kingdom is expected to be the fastest-growing digital health market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the government allocating $1.5 billion for healthcare information technology and digital transformation programs.
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel said during the opening of the digital event of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society last year that digital technologies were one of the essential tools for dealing with the pandemic.
It helped develop the first interactive map of COVID-19 data, providing accurate statistics and employing AI to analyze data and make national strategic decisions.
“Another significant goal is highlighting the importance of health information technology and its influential role in improving performance efficiency, the quality of services, and the optimal use of resources,” he said.
Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, one of the leading biomedical and clinical research, uses high-performance computing to power its complex research into a potential treatment for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
FASTFACTS
• The Kingdom is allocating about 14.4 percent of its 2022 budget to healthcare and social development, which amounts to $36.8 billion, the third largest expense after education and military.
• Saudi Arabia will need an additional 20,000 hospital beds by 2030 to tackle shortages and meet the needs of its growing population.
• AI, the internet of things and 5G are the factors that are transforming the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.
• Launched in 2022, the Health Sector Transformation Program aims to ensure sustainable healthcare services in the Kingdom and a more effective and integrated health system.
KAIMRC required diligent analysis of structures within the viruses. In addition, the team needed specific simulation tools and robust computing solutions that could capture large amounts of data and run applications smoothly and efficiently.
“Oracle was able to quickly deploy a highly advanced computing environment to support the complex needs of the research and equip KAIMRC with the tools to tackle this urgent problem,” Fahad Al-Turief, vice president of cloud, Oracle Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
Artificial intelligence, the internet of things and 5G are the factors that are transforming the healthcare sector in the Kingdom. They enable monitoring patients in remote areas, offering critical early interventions and serving healthcare providers to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
According to Omnia Health, 5G will enable new use cases, such as augmented reality surgery, robotic-assisted surgery, connected ambulances, after-surgery care and remote patient monitoring.
In February, the Ministry of Health launched the Kingdom’s first virtual hospital as part of ongoing efforts to digitalize the healthcare sector.
With a growing live network of 130 affiliated hospitals, SEHA Virtual Hospital became the largest of its kind in the world. The only virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.
Health transformation goals
Launched in 2022, the newly established Health Sector Transformation Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aims to ensure sustainable healthcare services in the Kingdom and a more effective and integrated health system.
The program aims to improve access to health services through optimal coverage and equitable geographical distribution, expanding the provision of e-health services and digital solutions.
Based on the project, 88 percent of the population will be covered by inclusive health services by 2025, and the unified digital medical records system will cover 100 percent of the population.
The focus on digital health, driven by technology and data, will be at the center of the Future Investment Initiative event in 2022. The world’s leading healthcare players will attend a live in-person edition from Oct. 25 to 27 at the Riyadh King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center.
Under the theme of “The Impact on Humanity,” the event will convene the world’s top CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy.
Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP
BRUSSELS: EU leaders clashed over how to ride out Europe’s energy shock on Thursday, with France and Germany at loggerheads over imposing a cap on gas prices pushed skyward by the war in Ukraine.
The bloc’s 27 member states have been squabbling for months over measures to lower energy bills, and a Brussels summit began in a chilly mood.
Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices, in the teeth of opposition from Germany, the EU’s biggest economy.
There is huge political pressure to act, with strikes and protests over the cost of living spreading across Europe — notably in France and Belgium — and businesses fearing bankruptcy.
Berlin risks finding itself isolated in the debate, with countries furious that the German government will not back a gas cap and for going it alone in helping its
citizens pay for high prices with a €200 billion ($196-billion) spending bonanza.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shot back at his critics as he arrived for the talks saying that it was “quite clear that Germany has acted in solidarity” with his EU partners.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned against Berlin standing alone as the talks began.
“Our role is to do everything to ensure that there is European unity and that Germany is part of it,” Macron said.
On the table for leaders are proposals by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, that try to satisfy the diverging views.
But these have already been dismissed as timid by those wanting a clear ceiling on gas prices despite the opposing view — championed by Germany, but also Denmark and the Netherlands — that this would choke off supply or encourage consumption.
The push for a common approach has been further hampered by Franco-German discord which burst into
the open Wednesday when they delayed a regular meeting between Cabinet ministers.
Breakthroughs are difficult when the EU’s biggest powers do not see eye to eye and Macron and Scholz met ahead of the summit in a bid to find common ground.
In a sign of a possible easing of tensions, France on the sidelines of the summit agreed to build a green energy pipeline linking the Spain and Portugal to the rest of Europe.
Berlin is seeking an alternative to Russian gas supply it has relied on for decades, but it was not clear whether the new plan would satisfy them.
The commission’s proposals include an idea to allow joint purchases by the EU energy giants in order to command cheaper prices to replenish reserves.
Another proposal is to give the EU’s executive arm the power to establish a pricing “corridor” on Europe’s main gas index to intervene when prices get out of control.
Egypt to issue $500m worth of green bonds in current fiscal: Finance Minister
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Egypt is preparing to issue an estimated 9.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($500 million) worth of green bonds during the current fiscal year ending in June 2023, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in an interview with Al-Sharq.
This comes amid optimism that the global markets will improve during that period.
This comes weeks before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, to be held in Sharm El Sheikh city.
Egypt also plans to raise external finances by 87 percent to 146.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the new fiscal year 2022-2023, up from 78.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous fiscal year's budget.
As part of the new budget, the north African country is also planning to issue international bonds equivalent to 91.5 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 66 billion Egyptian pounds in the last budget.
Excluding the International Monetary Fund financing, Egypt will borrow as much as 54.9 billion Egyptian pounds from global financial institutions in the 2022-23 fiscal year, compared to the current fiscal year’s 12.4 billion Egyptian pounds.
NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance.
The issuances were made under the Kingdom's Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program and Global Medium Term Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement.
This was oversubscribed by five times of the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.
Also, NDMC, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, announced its arrangement of the first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025 and 2026.
The tender offers are being made as part of the Kingdom's debt management exercise, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio, the statement added.
The repurchase amounts will be announced upon completion of the offers' window on Oct. 24, it added.