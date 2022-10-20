You are here

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
  • Tabloid newspaper’s contest pitched 60 pence vegetable against Conservative leader
  • Salad staple wilting but still intact as Truss leaves Downing Street
DUBAI: A wilting lettuce has emerged victorious over British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a peculiar competition run by British tabloid the Daily Star.

Last week, the newspaper bought a 60 pence (67 cent) lettuce from grocery chain Tesco and started a competition to see if Truss would remain prime minister within the 10-day shelf-life of the salad vegetable.

It even launched an Instagram filter of a lettuce with googly eyes as part of the bizarre contest.

 

 

As it started gaining celebrity status, the lettuce also joined celebrity video messaging website Cameo earlier this week, where users could have a personalized message sent to them by the lettuce for £13 ($14).

The Daily Star said a portion of the money raised would go to its charity of choice, Free The Bears, which rescues bears from dangerous captivity and has sanctuaries in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

As it turns out, the lettuce won, with Truss resigning on Thursday after just 44 days in office.

When the Conservative Party leader confirmed her resignation, a crown was placed on the browning lettuce, and the caption changed from “Day Seven: Will Liz Truss outlast his lettuce?” to “The Lettuce Outlasted Liz Truss.”

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a statement.

She was not the only one to speak to the press. “Lizzy Lettuce,” as the Daily Star calls the vegetable, also released a statement, saying: “I, Lizzy Lettuce, just wanted to say thank you to the nation for all your support. We shall remain here for as long as we can, and we can’t believe you have ‘lettuce’ into your heart.”

 

 

The stunt was inspired by a column in The Economist that said Truss’ likely tenure would be “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

Topics: Liz Truss Letty lettuce Daily Star Lizzie Lettuce Tories UK leadership crisis

Philippines to buy US helicopters after dropping Russia deal
  • Russia calls on Philippines to honor $215 million deal signed last year
  • Philippine president says helicopters would be manufactured in Poland
MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed on Thursday that the Philippines had scrapped its deal with Russia for 16 military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has secured alternative supply from the US.

The agreement to buy 16 Mi-17 helicopters was signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte last year. Before the end of his term in June, Duterte canceled the contract over concerns of possible Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippine Department of National Defense announced in August it was formalizing termination of the deal, which had been worth about 12.7 billion pesos ($215 million).

“It was already determined by the previous administration that that deal will not carry through, will not go on,” Marcos told reporters during an interview at the Manila Hotel.

“The deal with Russia was for some heavy-lift helicopters, and now we have secured an alternative supply from the United States.”

He said the aircraft secured from Washington would be manufactured in Poland.

Marcos’ remarks came after Russia’s Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov said Manila should honor the helicopter deal, which was a “very important issue” to Philippine-Russian relations.

“We are ready to fulfill all our obligations as a reliable partner with the Filipino side in the field of technical and military cooperation, and we consider that it will also be done by the Philippines,” Pavlov told reporters on Wednesday night.

He said Moscow has yet to receive an official notification from Manila of its decision to scrap the deal.

The Philippine Department of National Defense, however, said it was in touch with Russian aircraft manufacturer Sovtechnoexport over the deal termination.

“This is part of the termination process,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong told reporters.

The Southeast Asian country is in the process of modernizing its outdated military hardware after Duterte approved in June 2018 a five-year plan to spend 300 billion pesos to upgrade the military.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Rodrigo Duterte Russia United States of America (USA) helicopters

Son of late Iran shah voices solidarity with Ukraine over drones

Son of late Iran shah voices solidarity with Ukraine over drones
Son of late Iran shah voices solidarity with Ukraine over drones
  • "Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who are defending their sovereignty," Reza Pahlavi
  • "The question is how will the world react and whether it will take clear action to condemn the regime's actions through sanctions with painful consequences,"
WASHINGTON: The son of Iran’s late shah on Thursday voiced solidarity with Ukrainians who have suffered from Russian-fired drones allegedly sold by Tehran and urged new, tough action against the clerical regime.
“Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who are defending their sovereignty,” Reza Pahlavi told reporters after delivering an address from his home in exile in Washington on protests that have swept Iran.
“We accuse the Islamic regime of not only having completely destroyed our freedom,” he said, but “now it is also cooperating with those who are putting at risk another nation’s sovereignty.”
The European Union and Britain on Thursday finalized sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm over the drones in Ukraine, which killed five people in Kyiv on Monday and have destroyed power stations and other vital civilian infrastructure.
US and European officials say they have evidence that Russia has bought low-cost Iranian drones that explode on impact. Russia and Iran at a Security Council session called by Western nations Wednesday both denied that the drones came from Tehran.
Pahlavi said there was little question that Iran’s clerical state, which replaced his father’s Western-oriented monarchy following the 1979 revolution, has meddled around the world.
“The question isn’t what the Iranian regime is doing. The question is how will the world react and whether it will take clear action to condemn the regime’s actions through sanctions with painful consequences,” he said.
He called international pressure “a win-win — the only one who stands to lose is the Islamic regime and we don’t care about that.”
Pahlavi advocates the formation of a secular democracy in Iran and not necessarily the restoration of the centuries-old monarchy, an option that has limited appeal inside the country.
In his address, Pahlavi said that Iranians have “inspired the admiration of the world” through more than one month of protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the notorious “morality police,” which enforces dress codes for women.
“Your movement has also crippled the regime’s propaganda and narrative formation machine,” Pahlavi said.
“They wanted women to be slaves to men but you, Iran’s women, with the support of your husbands, brothers, fathers and sons have started the first women’s revolution in history.”
Pahlavi said he has made progress in working internationally to create a fund to assist Iranians who want to go on strike, although he said details were still being arranged.
Pahlavi reiterated calls on world powers to expel Iranian ambassadors and to stop negotiating with the clerical state, following months of failed efforts to restore a 2015 nuclear deal.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reza Pahlavi Iran drones

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
  • Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate
  • Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply drones to Russia to use in the war against its neighbor.
Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians.
Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike power plants and other key infrastructure.
In response, the EU imposed an asset freeze on the company, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on the three officers, who are also suspected of links to Iran’s drone program.
EU headquarters said in a statement that the move “is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Iran on Thursday denied as “baseless” accusations it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue.
Amirabdollahian said that “we have defense cooperation with Russia, but without a doubt, sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy.”
Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers agreed to slap sanctions on Iranian’s morality police as well as 11 officials, including the information minister, over the security crackdown on anti-government protesters.
EU officials say the 27-nation bloc is determined to push ahead with sanctions in areas like human rights and the war in Ukraine despite the likelihood that such measures could inflame tensions with Tehran as the Europeans struggle to revive the international agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv drones Iran

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes

Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
  • Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes
  • Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko urged businesses to limit screens and signage lights "as much as possible"
KYIV: Ukraine began curbing electricity consumption on Thursday as it raced to carry out repairs on infrastructure destroyed by Russian bombing as winter approaches.
Energy-saving measures were put in place across the country after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed at least 30 percent of the country’s power stations in a week.
Following blackouts in parts of the capital Kyiv overnight, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko urged businesses to limit screens and signage lights “as much as possible.”
“Even small savings and a reduction in electricity consumption in every home will help stabilize the operation of the national energy system,” he said on social media.
Ukrainians have responded defiantly to the attacks.
“It’s not going to change our attitude, maybe we will only hate them more,” said Olga, 22, a resident of Dnipro in central Ukraine.
“I would rather sit in the cold, with no water and electricity than be in Russia,” she said.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February and quickly seized more than 20 percent of the country but has lost ground after a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks.
Moscow has retaliated by annexing the areas it holds and launching a wave of strikes on energy facilities, including with what Kyiv and Western powers said are Iranian drones.
Russia and Iran have denied the use of such drones in Ukraine but the EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying them.
“This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones, which it uses to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted.
Russian foreign ministry spokesman said the West was seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the “prompt action” from Brussels.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia’s “scorched earth” attacks only strengthened the Western alliance against Moscow.
But Russian lawmaker Andrey Gurulev told state television the attacks were “extremely effective” and would “collapse” Ukraine.
In his nightly address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of energy “terror.”
After a meeting with energy companies, he said preparations were under way “for all possible scenarios with a view to winter.”
The government was “working on the creation of mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure,” he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also on Wednesday declared martial law in four annexed areas and heightened security in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.
The move came after Kremlin proxies in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine said they were leaving the area in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Moscow-installed officials also said they would be organizing an “evacuation” of tens of thousands of civilians from the area.
The region’s main city, also called Kherson, has been in Moscow’s hands since the earliest days of the invasion.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, denounced Moscow’s move as criminal.
“Putin’s martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine is preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to depressed areas of Russia in order to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory,” Danilov said.
Pro-Russian officials in the town of Oleshky across the Dnieper said residents from Kherson city were already arriving.
Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV showed images of people waiting to board ferries, unable to use bridges damaged by Ukraine.
Ukraine’s resilience has won plaudits internationally and the European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for human rights to “brave” Ukrainians.
The award was welcomed by Natalya Boykiv, an engineer, walking in Kyiv city center.
“We deserve it,” said.
“The world should see who Ukrainians are. Thanks to this we attract the world’s attention,” the 24-year-old added.
Meanwhile, in parts of Ukraine recently recaptured from Russian forces, repairs were under way before the onset of winter. Many residents there are still depending on humanitarian aid.
“Apart from this, nothing is working,” said Ivan Zakharchenko, a 70-year-old resident of Izyum queueing for aid in the square where Zelensky celebrated the town’s liberation just over a month ago.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv electricity

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister
Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister
  • A new leadership election will be completed by next Friday, Oct. 28
  • Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defense minister
LONDON: Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic program that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.
Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
Truss, who had said on Wednesday she was a “fighter and not a quitter,” told the mass of journalists gathered in Downing Street that she realized she could no longer deliver on the promises that won her the Conservative leadership.
“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who was supported only by her husband with her aides and loyal ministers noticeably absent.

A new leadership election will be completed by next Friday, Oct. 28. Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defense minister.
Jeremy Hunt, the man brought in to rescue the public finances, has ruled himself out.
Party members and Conservative lawmakers are expected to be given a say in the vote. A poll earlier this week showed that most members wanted former prime minister Boris Johnson — who was ousted from Downing Street in July — to return.
Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Betting odds put Sunak as the favorite, ahead of Mordaunt and Johnson.
Appointed on Sept. 6, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic program after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and the Conservative Party collapsed.
On Wednesday she lost the second of the government’s four most senior ministers, faced laughter as she tried to defend her record to parliament and saw her lawmakers openly quarrel over policy, deepening the sense of chaos at Westminster.
New finance minister Hunt is now racing to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to try to reassure investors and rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation as the economy heads into recession and inflation runs at a 40-year high.
He is due to deliver a new budget on Oct. 31. The new prime minister will be selected on Friday, Oct. 28.
In a very short speech, Truss — whose brief term as premier beat the record of George Canning, who had held the role for 119 days when he died in 1827 — said she had come into office as the country faced great uncertainty.
“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

Topics: UK Liz Truss

