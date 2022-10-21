Al-Khaleej exit IHF Super Globe after defeat to holders SC Magdeburg

You are here

Holders SC Magdeburg of Germany (in white) have knocked out Saudi's Al-Khaleej from the IHF Super Globe 2022. (Supplied)
  • Kingdom’s Mudhar also out of handball tournament after losing both group matches
Al-Khaleej have been knocked out of the IHF Super Globe 2022 after losing 35-29 to reigning champions SC Magdeburg in Dammam on Thursday night.

The Saudi team had given themselves hope of reaching the semifinals by beating Sydney Uni 35-21 in Group A on Wednesday night, but defeat to the formidable Germans meant they exited the 12-team tournament alongside Mudhar, the Kingdom’s other representatives, who lost both of their Group B matches.

In Thursday’s other games, Spain’s Barcelona beat Esperance of Tunisia 37-24 in Group D, Al-Ahly of Egypt overcame Portugal’s SL Benfica 29-28 in Group C and Kielce of Poland defeated Taubate of Brazil 29-30 in Group B.

The results mean SC Magdeburg, Kielce, Al-Ahly and Barcelona are all through to the semifinals.

Updated 46 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
  • F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation
Updated 46 min 7 sec ago
AFP

AUSTIN, Texas: Valtteri Bottas led the way on Thursday as some of Formula One’s leading drivers called for Red Bull to be punished severely for breaching the sport’s budget cap last year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and a likely Red Bull news conference on Friday, the former Mercedes driver, now with Alfa Romeo, said he hoped for a harsh penalty that hurt.

“I personally hope it’s going to be a strict and harsh penalty because it shouldn’t happen — the rules are the rules,” Bottas told a scheduled official news conference.

“It shouldn’t be any different with the penalty. Let’s hope it’s a penalty that hurts them.”

Bottas was teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton when he was beaten on the last lap of the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“I was in the fight with them for the constructors’ title,” said the Finn. “Yes, we got that, but not the drivers’ — we lost by a few points. A few millions can make a big difference.”

F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation, it announced earlier this month. The breach, it was explained, was less than five percent of the limit, estimated to be $7.25 million.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz backed Bottas.

He said: “I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much one, two, three or four million can make to car development and speed.

“That’s why, years ago, the top three were spending $350 million and now we spend $145 million.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez defended his team as they seek, this weekend, to clinch their first constructors’ title since 2013, two weeks after Verstappen completed his runaway second drivers’ championship triumph in Japan.

“We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation,” he said. “I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA.

“At the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning — that’s part of the sport.”

While the drivers made public comments, paddock observers and team sources claimed the team were considering an offer from the FIA to accept a proposed punishment, as part of an “accepted breach agreement,” a scenario likely to be explained by the team at an informal news briefing ahead of practice on Friday.

Red Bull has expressed surprise and disappointment at the charges made against them and is expected to argue that the overspend was not used to improve car development.

The team has to decide between accepting the FIA offer or taking legal action and taking the case before a judiciary panel which could result in heavier sanctions.

The possible penalties include a fine, a reduced budget cap, wind tunnel testing restrictions and points deductions, which if applied retrospectively could strip Verstappen of his 2021 championship.

“I just hope that if there is a penalty, it is important to take away the appetite for overspending two or three million on next year’s car because you think it is worth it,” added Sainz. “It needs to be clear for everyone.”
 

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans

Saudi captain Al-Faraj back in training, keeper Al-Qarni undergoes knee scans
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi national team captain Salman Al-Faraj returned to training on Thursday after he was allowed to leave camp this week for a funeral.

The Green Falcons continue their preparation  in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Manager Hervé Renard called up Al Naser goalkeeper Amin Bukhari to join the team as shot-stopper Fawaz Al-Qarni had scans on his knee and did not train.

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei did not take part in the session at the Emirates Palace Stadium as he continues to undergo rehabilitation work.

Saudi Arabia is joined in Group C by Argentina, who they will play first on Nov. 22, Mexico, and Poland.

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead

McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
  • Trey Mullinax and former US Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65 to share the lead
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

RIDGELAND, South Carolina: Tom Kim felt as much a spectator as a player Thursday in the CJ Cup, amazed at how Rory McIlroy produces so much power with so little effort.

Kim wasn’t too bad himself.

They were the star attractions on a beautiful morning at Congaree Golf Club, one of them pursuing the No. 1 world ranking, the other a 20-year-old who is quickly becoming one of the more popular players among his peers.

Trey Mullinax and former US Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65. McIlroy and Kim, who played together in the same group with Rickie Fowler, were among those another shot back at 66.

“He makes this game look so easy,” said Kim, who won two weeks ago in Las Vegas to become the first player since Tiger Woods with two PGA Tour titles before turning 21. “It was really hard to just kind of play my own game sometimes, seeing the lines he took. It was like 380 (yards) to the runout and he was saying, ‘Sit!’ I was like, ‘Really? Like sit?’ But he almost made it.

“Obviously, what was the most important thing for me today was trying to play my own game and not look at his line. But it was still so much fun.”

McIlroy was equally impressed, mainly at how polished Kim plays at such a young age.

They matched birdies for so much of the day in different manners. One example was the par-5 fourth hole, where McIlroy hit a 360-yard drive that bounded along the firm, wide fairway, and belted a fairway metal just through the green. Kim was 50 yards behind him off the tee, still 64 yards from the hole after a fairway metal, and then clipped a wedge over a bunker to 7 feet for birdie.

McIlroy really showed his driving ability on the 366-yard 15th, with sand and water along the right side of the green. He hit his drive just onto the front of the green, even as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the group ahead were putting.

“The longer I stood over that tee shot, the more likely it was that I was going to lay up, so I just needed to step up and hit it,” McIlroy said. “Whether they were on the green or not, I had to go.”

Some apologies were in order by McIlroy, minus the hard feelings.

“He was never going to fly it on the green,” Thomas said. “It was never going to hit us. We’re just jealous. I wish I had hit on the green.”

McIlroy needs to win to reach No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and he was off to a good start with a bogey-free round.

Kim was one better, firing at pins with his superb iron play and not getting as much as he would have liked with his putter. He was tied for the lead until pulling his tee shot on the 18th, having to play short of the water and missing an 8-foot par putt.

“He didn’t really miss a shot out there,” McIlroy said. “He’s a very, very solid player, plays to his strengths. Makes the same swing at it pretty much every time. He was sort of picking my brain a little bit out there about speed training and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I think as he gets older and maybe a touch stronger, he’ll get that naturally.

“I was like, ‘Don’t go down that path, you’re good the way you are.’”

It was a good day for so many in the 78-man field, starting with Mullinax and Woodland. Both ran off three birdies early. Mullinax already was 7 under through 12 holes when his birdies dried up. Woodland finished with two birdies.

But not everyone.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player since late March and trying to hold off McIlroy, switched putters and didn’t have much to show for it with two birdies and two bogeys for a 71.

Jordan Spieth had a 75 with a round that included a triple bogey and a putt he missed from 16 inches. Spieth tried to backhand his short par putt on the 16th and it missed the hole, the lowlight of an otherwise rough start to his season.

Fowler, who had the 54-hole lead in Japan last week, fell back early when he four-putted from 20 feet on the fourth hole. He had a 74.

Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss

Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss

Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss
  • Coach Xavi Hernandez said Barcelona had to quickly change their dynamics, and the squad responded
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

MADRID: Barcelona needed only seven minutes to get back on track in the Spanish league.

After losing to Real Madrid in the “clasico” on Sunday, Barcelona rebounded by scoring three goals in a seven-minute span in the first half of a 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 31st and 35th minutes, and Ansu Fati added one in the 38th to give Barcelona the victory and move the Catalan club back within three points of defending champion Real Madrid.

Madrid had taken their lead to six points after a 3-0 win at last-place Elche on Wednesday. The rivals had entered the first “clasico” of the season tied on points and Madrid won 3-1 at the Bernabeu to take sole possession of first place.

Sunday’s loss had compounded Barcelona’s disappointment after they saw their hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but end with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan last week.

“After the bad results against Inter and Madrid we needed a victory,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “Winning always helps to boost the team’s morale in the locker room.”

Coach Xavi Hernandez said Barcelona had to quickly change their dynamics, and the squad responded.

Lewandowski opened the scoring with a low shot from near the penalty spot after clearing two defenders with a nice first touch off a cross by Jordi Alba.

The Poland striker added to the lead with another beautiful goal as he moved away from a defender and a fired a curling right-footed shot from outside the area into the far corner.

Fati sealed the victory from close range after a buildup started by Ferran Torres. It was Fati’s first goal since September.

It was Barcelona’s eighth win in 10 league matches so far, with the other setback in addition to the “clasico” loss being a 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano in the first round.

Barcelona next host Athletic Bilbao before welcoming Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a match in which it might already be eliminated depending on Inter Milan’s result earlier in the day.

Villarreal dropped to ninth place. Unai Emery’s team had beaten Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league.

The three goals Villarreal conceded matched the number of goals it had allowed in all other league games so far. It had arrived at the Camp Nou with the league’s best defense.

“Nothing worked for us from the start,” Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros said.

There was a moment of silence before the match because of the death of Villarreal vice president Jose Manuel Llaneza, considered the architect of Villarreal’s project that led the club to its recent glories.

Elsewhere, Almeria opened a three-goal lead then held on to a 3-2 win over Girona at home in a match between promoted clubs.

Girona thought they had completed its comeback but a goal seven minutes into stoppage time was disallowed for a foul.

The visitors dropped into the relegation zone with the loss, while Almería jumped to 13th place.

Seventh-place Osasuna defeated Espanyol 1-0 at home with a 55th-minute winner by Ante Budimir.

Espanyol dropped to near the relegation zone with the away loss.

Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight

Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight

Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight
  • The line-up of events for the four-month season also includes Formula E racing and the Italian Super Cup
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A visit by Newcastle United to play in the Kingdom and the return of Formula E racing are among the highlights on the sporting calendar as part of the newly announced line-up for Diriyah Season.

Details of the high-profile events were revealed during a ceremony on Thursday by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The four-month Diriyah Season’s sporting action began on Thursday with showjumping event the Longines Global Champions Tour, which continues until Saturday. It will be followed by the FIBA 3x3 World Cup basketball tournament on Nov. 11 and 12, and the Diriyah Tennis Cup from Dec. 8 to 10.

Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal will take on Newcastle United in a friendly match on Dec. 8 while both clubs are taking a break from their respective domestic leagues during the World Cup in Qatar.

AC Milan and Inter Milan will contest the Italian Super Cup on Jan. 18 and the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix will take place on Jan 26 and 27.

