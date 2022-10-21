Saudi institute trains new generation to keep old traditions vibrant 

You are here

Oct. 21 will also mark the first successful year of the apprenticeship program, another offering of TRITA. (TRITA)
Updated 21 October 2022
Nada Alturki
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: A royal institute set up to preserve Saudi heritage and artwork has seen more than 1,000 graduates from its education programs in the year since its inception.

Three programs were created by the Royal Institute of Traditional Art after it began operating in September of last year, aimed at nurturing talent, bringing traditional artforms and crafts to a new generation to prevent them from being lost.

“We have launched 13 courses, under different subjects, and we have until now more than 1,200 graduates,” Suzan Alyahya, the director general at the institute, told Arab News

Oct. 21 will also mark the first successful year of the apprenticeship program, another offering of TRITA. 

The program allows apprentices to shadow craftsmen, practise their own skills, and attend workshops and lectures exploring the history of the items they are making. 

“It’s very unique and the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, where it focuses on bringing the knowledge from the master artisans to new generations. We started with two of them: Traditional weaving, which is Al-Sadu, and the mud building techniques,” Alyahya said. 

The institute has three learning programs: The first is for short courses aimed at cementing a national identity through various interests including fashion, architecture, metal arts, jewelry making, stone and palm arts, applied arts, bookbinding, and calligraphy. The second caters to dance and song, while the third creates a focus on building skills through the restoration and curation of cultural items. 

The institute’s aim is to open up new avenues for art exploration and enable young and emerging artists to delve deeper into the crafts of their ancestors and heritage. 

“We need to support (students) to sustain the knowledge and continue working and have their own businesses in multiple arts,” she said. 

One of the program’s collaborations is with the Royal College of Arts London, which helps develop gifted students.

“After that, we connect them and support them in the market, either by supporting them with the knowledge, with the funds and so on, to help them continue working and developing,” Alyahya said. 

TRITA follows the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing opportunities for Saudi artists to explore different elements of cultural storytelling through artistic and creative expression. 

Through protecting the craft of the region’s pioneers, the institute hopes to enrich the Saudi cultural art scene and empower growing talents by providing creative platforms and enriching environments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts

Updated 21 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Diriyah Season Committee, announced the start of the festival on Thursday
  • The old city will host some of the most important sports tournaments in the world, with some of world's most famous athletes are participating
Updated 21 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Diriyah, the jewel of the Kingdom and one of the most important historical cities in Saudi Arabia, started its second sports/entertainment season of 2022 on Thursday.

From October to February, the city will host some of the most important sports tournaments in the world, with some of the most famous athletes participating, as well as concerts and other events.

From the heart of the historic At-Turaif district, Saudi Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Diriyah Season Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced the start of the season’s sports and entertainment activities.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and chair of the Diriyah Season Committee, announced the start of the festival on Thursday. (Photo by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)

The season leader, Mai Al-Helabi, reviewed, in her speech during the opening ceremony, the most prominent sports tournaments that the Diriyah Season 2022 will witness, including the Longines Show Jumping World Tours, which started on Thursday with the participation of the world’s most famous riders and will last for three days, in addition to the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Diriyah Formula E, and E-Prix.

Al-Helabi also revealed that the season will hold several international matches, foremost of which is a special meeting that brings together the last season’s holder of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League Cup, Al-Hilal team and the English club Newcastle, in addition to the Italian Super Cup, which will combine the season’s champions.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, praised the importance of Diriyah and its position as one of the most prominent World Heritage sites registered with UNESCO, noting that it has become a global destination and a center for cultural, entertainment and tourism with its historical heritage.

He said that the many international sports tournaments and recreational and cultural activities held during the Diriyah Season 2022 would contribute to the large influx of visitors.

“We have a few surprises along the way, so we will be announcing things, and then the Al-Bujairi will open up soon,” Inzerillo told Arab News.

The historical Diriyah has recorded global success; it has hosted many international sporting events in addition to its success in organizing several cultural and entertainment events.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Saudi Seasons Diriyah Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Diriyah Season 2022

Updated 21 October 2022
Nada Jan

  • ‘I’ve been really excited to meet the international cosplayers and actors,’ one visitor says
  • Event comes after Super-Con and K-Con were held in the Kingdom earlier in the year
Updated 21 October 2022
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Comic-Con 2022 got underway at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday.

The event, which is a must for all fans of comic books, superheroes and anime, follows the staging of Super-Con and K-Con in the Kingdom earlier in the year.

The exhibition features a host of different areas where visitors can meet celebrities, shop for the latest products and play board games. There are also live drawing stands, a music center and a photo booth, while outside there are shows, performances and food and drink stalls.

Visitor Sondos Saferaldeen, 27, said she had been looking forward to the event since the dates were announced in August.

“I have been really busy since the announcement, so I had just one day to prepare my costume. But I gave it my all so I could be here and enjoy my time,” she said.

A cosplayer gets ready for action as Comic-Con 2022 opened in Jeddah on Thursday. (AN photo by Nada Jan)

Ghazal Rozi, 17, was equally excited to be at the show.

“It’s a really great comeback for Comic-Con following the slump the world has been through,” she said.

“I’ve been really excited to meet the international cosplayers and actors. And, to be honest, to buy new figures to add to my collections.”

Several manufacturers and retailers sought to stoke the excitement ahead of the exhibition by releasing videos and images of their latest products on social media.

Omar Alayoubi, who owns Shonen Store, an online shop selling anime products, told Arab News that exhibiting at Comic-Con 2022 was the first time he had ever put his stock on physical display.

The 25-year-old from Madinah, who has more than 31,000 followers on Instagram, said he opened his business eight years ago out of a passion for collecting anime figures.

He attributed his success to his use of Japanese agents who track down the hottest products.

“They cover the pop-up stores and hot spot cafes to know the latest and most trendy products … then buy them and ship them to me here in the Kingdom,” he said.

He said his store offered everything from figures and dolls, to manga, art books and all things anime-related, including rare and limited editions.

Comic-Con 2022 runs until Saturday.

Topics: Super-Con K-Con Jeddah Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center Comic-Con Comic-Con 2022

Updated 21 October 2022
SPA

  • Discussions to center on goods, origin rules, investment, services, e-commerce, provisions
Updated 21 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s negotiators held an eighth meeting on Thursday at the headquarters of the Commission for International Organizations and Agreements in Riyadh, as they looked forward to imminent talks with South Korea.

The team was preparing for the sixth round of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s negotiations over a free trade agreement, which takes place in Seoul from Oct. 24 to 28, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was presided over by Farid bin Saeed Al-Asali, deputy governor of the commission, and attended by heads of technical negotiating teams, department managers, and coordinators.

The team reviewed a summary of the progress so far and discussed the terms of the agreement with heads of negotiating teams. The body also looked into topics such as goods, origin rules, investment and services, e-commerce, and general texts and provisions. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea GCC

Updated 21 October 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Updated 21 October 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has awarded King Faisal University a patent for an alternative solution for sterilization of dates to increase their shelf life from one month to 100 days.

Dr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Asmari, assistant professor in microbiology and food safety at the university’s department of food and nutrition sciences, said: “This achievement is eco-friendly since it only relies on natural materials that do not harm humans or the environment.

“A photosensitization technique is used in this process, where dates are sprayed with photosensitizers, to be later exposed to light with a specified wavelength within the visible range.

“During the process, light waves (photons) react with photosensitizers, causing a reaction between the photons and the nanoparticles of the latter. The products of such reaction are high energy and oxidizing materials, which are used to kill microbes.”

The Kingdom ranks among the top date-producing countries in the world, and Al-Asmari described the fruit as a “strategic product” for the country.

The production and storage of dates encounter several challenges including environmental factors and microbes.

Al-Asmari pointed out that a few years ago his team noticed fungi nucleus growing on dates with higher sugar content, which were lost shortly after storage. This led the team to investigate alternative eco-friendly and efficient ways to preserve dates.

Dr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Asmari

But initial experiments proved unproductive. “We noticed change in the color and texture of the preserved dates, rendering them non-consumable,” Al-Asmari added.

However, after many other attempts a breakthrough was found.

“We found a new method that relies on adopting a unique approach using natural materials. This method is eco-friendly and not harmful. In addition, it is a great alternative to the use of sterilizing chemicals in some date factories.

“This alternative method processes dates by photosensitization, where dates are sprayed with natural photosensitizers. Dates become sensitive to light rays, and they are exposed to intense light known as the visible spectrum,” he added.

As a result, the shelf life of dates can be extended by as much as three times.

He said: “This invention will prolong the dates validity period, improve their quality, and raise the competence of their marketing outside the Kingdom.”

The university has now been awarded 12 patents this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dates

Updated 21 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

  • The Kingdom ranked third in 2021 on the list of top humanitarian aid donor countries, according to the UN
  • As human rights reforms continue at home, Saudi has not forgotten suffering of Rohingya and the people of Ukraine, Palestine, Yemen and Syria, ambassador said
Updated 21 October 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia is determined to fulfill all of its obligations under international human rights treaties and is committed to cooperation with all bodies established under those treaties, a UN committee heard on Thursday.

The pledge was delivered during a meeting of the UN General Assembly Third Committee by Abdul Aziz Alwasil, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN. One of six main committees at the GA, it deals with human rights, humanitarian affairs and social matters. It meets in October each year and aims to have its work completed by the end of November.

Saudi Arabia is party to five core UN Human Rights treaties on: economic, social, and cultural rights; combating racial and gender-based discrimination; prohibiting torture and forced disappearances; and protecting the rights of children, migrant workers, and persons with disabilities.

Alwasil told the committee his country has embarked on a major program of human rights reforms since the launch of its Saudi Vision 2030 development strategy. These include “strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks and procedures that safeguard human rights, and the development of remedies, especially at the level of the judiciary, which is the main guarantor of the protection and promotion of human rights,” he said.

“My government also supports human rights associations and institutions, as well as individuals, by engaging them in projects of the relevant systems, programs and policies.

“Such reforms, and the brief period during which they were achieved, indicate the Kingdom’s determination to move forward with implementing all that would promote and protect human rights. My country’s reform plans have also gone beyond the limits of basic human rights to include programs that enhance the quality of life and ensure prosperity and well-being for all residents of the Kingdom.”

The Saudi envoy reiterated the Kingdom’s emphasis on cooperation with international mechanisms relating to the protection and promotion of human rights. He said that programs designed to raise national capacities are ongoing, in line with a memorandum of understanding between the Kingdom, represented by its Human Rights Commission, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

While Saudi Arabia continues to push ahead with human rights reforms domestically, Alwasil said that this does not mean it is not “extending a helping hand to provide humanitarian support to all those affected in areas of disaster and conflict around the world.”

According to the UN, Saudi Arabia ranked third in 2021 among leading donor countries. Just last week, the Kingdom announced a $400 million package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including food and medicine.

In addition, Saudi aid to Palestine over the past two years has reached a value of $500 million, said Alwasil. He reiterated that the Palestinian cause remains the Kingdom’s “first cause” and “will remain so until the brotherly Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Meanwhile, standing in solidarity with the people of Yemen as they confront the aggression of the Iran-backed Houthi militia is not an option for the Kingdom, said Alwasil, but “a duty.”

He repeated the Kingdom’s support for all international efforts to reach a political solution in the country based on Security Council Resolution 2216 and other regional initiatives, and again condemned Houthi violations of the rights of Yemeni civilians “from which neither adults nor children are spared.”

Alwasil vowed that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen. Saudi authorities say the value of aid provided to the country so far exceeds $19 billion.

The ambassador also addressed the plight of the Rohingya. He said his country attaches great importance to the suffering this Muslim minority is enduring, and is following the situation of it and other minorities in Myanmar “with great concern.”

He commended the efforts the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to provide support for the Rohingya, including through its work with the Third Committee.

Regarding the war in Syria, Alwasil called for an “urgent political solution to get Syria out of its crisis, remove terrorist organizations and external influences, and allow the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland so they can start rebuilding it.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia human rights

