Palestinians' sovereign rights must be ensured, Qatar tells UN

Palestinians’ sovereign rights must be ensured, Qatar tells UN
Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Third Secretary of Qatar's UN mission, speaks before a meeting of the UN. (Courtesy of Qatar MOFA)
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Palestinians’ sovereign rights must be ensured, Qatar tells UN

Palestinians’ sovereign rights must be ensured, Qatar tells UN
  Diplomat highlights detrimental impact of Israeli activity on people's lives
  Qatar has contributed over $1.5 billion to help finance reconstruction in Gaza, he says
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Qatar has told the UN General Assembly that Palestinians must have full rights to exercise sovereignty over their occupied territories, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The statement was made by Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the UN Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani during the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) meeting.

Qatar said Israel continued to exploit natural resources in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, as well as other occupied Arab territories, and obstructed Palestinians’ access to their resources and property.

It also annexed lands, demolished homes and displaced people, causing damage to agricultural areas and native plant life, the statement added.

Sheikh Abdulrahman referred to a report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia that detailed the suffering of Palestinians and Syrians on the Golan Heights. The report also highlighted the impact of Israel’s practices on living conditions for Palestinians and Syrians, and of COVID-19 on long-term development.

Both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international law recognized the principle that no one should be deprived of their private property, he said.

Sheikh Abdulrahman added that the General Assembly reaffirmed the principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources under foreign occupation in its resolution 76/225, and that it must be respected in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

He also expressed deep concern at the report’s reference to the damage caused to educational facilities in the Gaza Strip and said Qatar had increased its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, including its educational program.

The Qatar Fund for Development continued to provide assistance to the agency, which provides lifesaving health and education services to Palestinian refugees, he added.

Over the past decade, Qatar’s financial assistance to Gaza, including funds to pay for the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by Israeli military operations, totaled more than $1.5 billion, Sheikh Abdulrahman said.

He concluded by saying that Qatar would continue to support international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability and peace in the region.

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH: One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops conducting an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Clashes broke out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid, according to witnesses.
The Israeli military said troops were there to arrest a militant suspect when the violence erupted.
“Suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the military said. It did not elaborate.
Friday’s violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Houthi militia trying to mislead Yemenis over public servant retirees’ salary payments: Information minister

Houthi militia trying to mislead Yemenis over public servant retirees’ salary payments: Information minister
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia trying to mislead Yemenis over public servant retirees’ salary payments: Information minister

Houthi militia trying to mislead Yemenis over public servant retirees’ salary payments: Information minister
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia is trying to mislead Yemenis about payments of public servant retirees’ salaries, despite their decision to suspend them, starting with its coup against the state, looting public treasury reserves, and aborting all government initiatives to pay them regularly, Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani said.
He added that the government prioritizes payment of salaries, especially in areas under Houthis control and strives to find practical solutions as it considers it a humanitarian priority and a public responsibility, and has exerted great efforts, which clashed with the Houthi militia in many instances.
“In 2019, in order to preserve public servants and regularity of work of vital services, the government paid salaries of more than 120,000 civil servants and retirees in Houthi-controlled areas, including the health sector, and 50 percent of higher education employees, universities in Hodeidah,” he said in a series of tweets.

 


Al-Eryani said the government also led negotiations with the international community to allocate part of the humanitarian aid to a fund that covers the gap, especially in the education sector.
“In January 2020, the Houthi militia imposed a monetary split by preventing circulation of currency issued by the head office of the Central Bank of Yemen in the interim capital, Aden, which disrupted payment of salaries by the government in militia controllled areas, after being circulated for a whole year,” he added.
“In return, the Houthi militia doubled taxes, customs and zakat on citizens and the private sector, profiting from the black market for oil derivatives, as an example, according to an expert group report, (while) value of tax and other revenues of the Houthis in 2019 amounted to more than $1.8 billion,” he also said.
As independent estimates indicate, the sums obtained by the Houthi militia during the year 2020 exceeded $4 billion, amounts equal to several times the bill for the salaries of state employees and retirees in areas under their control, Al-Eryani said.
“Since the truce in April 2022, a doubled number of oil derivatives ships arrived at Hodeidah port, with tax and customs revenues exceeding 213 billion Yemeni riyals ($851 million), looted by the Houthis and hindered discussions to establish disbursing them to cover part of civil servants salaries and retirees in its areas,” he said.
The UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg proposed paying salaries of civil servants in areas controlled by the Houthis, but the militia rejected the proposal, and demanded payment of the 2014 budget, which included salaries of military and security militia members who replaced state staff, he noted.
“The Houthi militia claims that before the war, oil revenues represented 70 percent of the budget, ignoring that these revenues declined by 75 percent due to the war it imposed, and caused the departure of companies and foreign investments, and halted oil production, exploration, and exporting liquefied natural gas.”
While the state’s oil revenues in 2014 exceeded $5 billion, these revenues declined to nearly $1 billion, he said, adding that the government is keen to address this issue according to controls that ensure sustainable salaries and the treatment of revenues, including Hodiedah ports and tax revenues in Houthi areas, and ensuring a clear role for the international community to fund salary deficits and address the monetary split imposed by the Houthis.

 

Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks

Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks
Updated 21 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks

Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks
  Experts discussed the effects of climate change on an essential natural resource during the Cairo Water Week
Updated 21 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Water resources are a priority subject at COP27, said the head of the EU delegation in Cairo as Egypt prepared to host the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh next month.

Christian Berger’s comments came during his visit to Cairo Water Week, where experts discussed the effects of climate change on an essential natural resource.

Berger noted that the subject was of “great importance” and should always be at the center of climate action. He pointed out that the EU was working in cooperation with Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to organize the “very important and successful” event to control and manage water resources, not only in Egypt but in Africa and the north of the continent.

He also focused on areas that suffered from water scarcity.

“The UN will organize at the end of this year a water conference, to be held for the first time since 2007. It will be dedicated to water and its problems,” he added.

It will be attended by experts from around the world and Africa in particular, as well as government officials and representatives from banks, the private sector, and financial institutions, he said.

Berger reviewed cooperation with Egypt in the water sector, and noted that it extended to the areas of re-drilling, maintenance of waterways, and the strengthening of water distribution systems.

He said the EU funded Egypt’s water projects in the form of grants estimated at 500 million euros ($489 million), in addition to 300 million euros in loans from European financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank.

In September, the UN Development Program, the EU, the Danish and Swiss embassies, and the African Climate Foundation signed a $6.2 million project to support Egypt’s presidency of the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Palestinians strike as outrage grows over Israeli aggression

Palestinians strike as outrage grows over Israeli aggression
Updated 21 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians strike as outrage grows over Israeli aggression

Palestinians strike as outrage grows over Israeli aggression
  Authorities called for protests over shooting dead of Palestinian who killed Israeli soldier at Shuafat checkpoint
  Action in West Bank, East Jerusalem described as peaceful resistance to escalating Israeli aggression
Updated 21 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Shops, offices, and schools closed across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Thursday as Palestinians went on strike in protest at blockades and the killing of a man who killed a female Israeli soldier in a checkpoint attack.

Uday Al-Tamimi, 22, was shot dead by security guards from the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, which is built on Palestinian lands east of the towns of Abu Dis and Al-Azariya.

The Israeli security forces were hunting Al-Tamimi after he killed a female soldier and injured two security guards in attacks on Shuafat camp checkpoints earlier this month. 

A blockade was imposed on the camp as police, border guards, and the Shin Bet searched for him.

The Fatah movement had called for mourning of Al-Tamimi and rage rallies were organized in conjunction with the announcement of the comprehensive strike and the escalation.

Clashes erupted on Thursday at Israeli army checkpoints, where stun grenades and tear gas were fired at young demonstrators. Israeli border guards used explosive bullets against protesters on the outskirts of Jerusalem, wounding one young man in the foot.

Several protesters suffered the effects of tear gas as Israeli forces suppressed a march against an almost two-week blockade of Nablus.

The northern entrance to Ramallah, meanwhile, was the scene of clashes after hundreds mourned at the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Nuri, who died on Thursday from a bullet wound he suffered last month.

The Fatah movement had called on citizens to escalate their protest against the Israeli army and settlers. The General Union of Teachers announced a comprehensive strike in all schools, directorates, and the ministry.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year has reached 123 — a number not seen in the Palestinian territories since 2006.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Thusday’s general strike in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was a form of peaceful popular resistance in rejection of the ongoing Israeli escalation and its continuing crimes of occupation.

Israeli security forces are concerned that Al-Tamimi’s actions may spark copycat attacks.

Al-Tamimi left a letter saying that he knew his actions were a footnote in ​​the Palestinian struggle, that he knew he would be killed, and that his attack would not liberate Palestine. 

He added, however, that he believed hundreds of Palestinian youths would follow his example and return to armed struggle.

Ibrahim Mohammed, 53, from the Shuafat camp, praised Al-Tamimi’s actions, and noted that he had “impressed the Palestinian people with his unparalleled courage.”

He said that many of the camp’s 130,000 residents had been saddened and were mourning his loss.

“The continuous killing of Palestinians significantly increases the anger of the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation,” he told Arab News.

Youths in Shuafat destroyed surveillance cameras to complicate the hunt for Al-Tamimi. Hundreds cropped their hair after Israeli police stated they were looking for a man with a shaved head.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the PA’s executive committee and the social development minister, told Arab News that the resistance seen in the occupied territories was a natural response to Israeli aggression.

“The daily killing provokes the Palestinians, and there are two to four funerals daily, so what does the occupier expect? There is an unprecedented state of tension and popular anger against the occupation and settlers, and it is increasing day after day.”

Majdalani said that the state of instability, violence, and closures carried out by the Israeli army increased the burdens of the Palestinian government, and added that the Palestinian security services would not act as a security agent for the occupation.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian died in custody after he was detained by the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence in Ramallah. The PA claimed he had taken his own life. However, his family and human rights groups believe he was tortured.

The suspect, Mohamed Al-Banna, was the brother of Mahmoud Al-Banna — wanted by the Israeli security services for his activities with the local Lion’s Den military group.

Several Palestinians have died in Palestinian security custody since the establishment of the PA in 1994.
 

Ankara and Riyadh deepen parliamentary ties, explore ways to expand cooperation

Ankara and Riyadh deepen parliamentary ties, explore ways to expand cooperation
Updated 20 October 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara and Riyadh deepen parliamentary ties, explore ways to expand cooperation

Ankara and Riyadh deepen parliamentary ties, explore ways to expand cooperation
  Analyst expects Saudi Arabia, Turkey to take steps to restrict Iranian influence in region in coming period
Updated 20 October 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey and Saudi Arabia are gearing up to further their ongoing normalization of relations with the latest talks between the members of inter-parliamentary friendship groups taking place in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

The Turkish delegation is planning another visit to Jeddah on Thursday evening to meet officials and businesspeople.  

The visit is a significant step toward institutionalizing ties between the two countries, which are set to expand their cooperation avenues. 

The chairperson of Turkey’s parliamentary friendship group, Halil Ozcan, and his accompanying delegation were hosted by the head of the Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-ASheikh.

The council started its new session on Oct. 16 and hosted the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Friendship Group as its first foreign delegation. 

In the near future, the group’s role will be to further boost parliamentary relations and institutionalize state-to-state ties. 

“This visit will be followed soon by a delegation of parliamentarians from the Kingdom. We invited them to Turkey to further discuss different political projects together in the coming period,” Ozcan told Arab News. 

“We also met with Turkish businesspeople working in the Kingdom, and they said that they have begun seeing the positive impact of normalization of bilateral ties on their own businesses,” he added.  

Both Turkey and Saudi Arabia have also shown interest in joining the BRICS International Forum. 

“Strained diplomatic and political relations over recent years have certainly weighed on economic cooperation and commercial engagement between the two countries,” Dr. Robert C. Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News. 

“Bilateral trade flows, Saudi investments in Turkey and Saudi tourists visiting Turkey are all areas that possess significant room for improvement, provided that Riyadh and Ankara are willing to nurture and encourage greater economic exchange,” he added. 

Mogielnicki said that Turkish construction companies are eager to be involved in various Saudi megaprojects. 

“And, of course, Saudi Arabia brings to the table strong credentials when it comes to energy cooperation with foreign partners,” he added. 

On the day of the visit, the Middle East’s largest broadcaster, Saudi-owned MBC Group, announced it had signed a five-year partnership with two Turkish production companies — Medyapim and Ay Yapim — to share popular Turkish content along with original Arabic-language dramas being produced for the Middle East and North Africa region in the coming years. 

During official meetings in June, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said there is an investment opportunity worth $3.3 trillion between the two countries. Eager to increase their bilateral trade activities, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also planning to hold a business forum in Turkey, the details of which were discussed during the latest meeting. 

During the first nine months of 2022, Turkey’s exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 180 percent and reached over $420 million.  

Dr. Gokhan Cinkara, an expert from Necmettin Erbakan University, thinks that the strengthening of institutional ties provides a necessary basis for developing regional cooperation projects between the two countries. 

“This visit is a good opportunity to test the depth of bilateral ties on several fronts,” he told Arab News. 

According to Cinkara, the most significant cooperation avenue between the two countries appears to be the defense industry. 

“The procurement by Turkey of necessary defense equipment that meets the domestic needs of Saudi Arabia will be a good start in developing ties and building a common defense front against the present and rising security threats in the region,” he said. 

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Kingdom earlier this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Ankara in June when the two countries announced they had lifted restrictions on several fronts, including trade, flights and media.  

Cinkara expects that Turkey and Saudi Arabia will take some steps to restrict Iranian influence in the region in the coming period. 

“The establishment of a joint intelligence mechanism may be expected to counter-balance the geostrategic instability that Iran has been producing in the region for a long time,” he said. 

In the meantime, Turkey and Saudi Arabia recently helped mediate a prisoner exchange deal between Ukraine and Russia. 

